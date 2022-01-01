Farm Haus imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden

No reviews yet

9762 Charlotte Highway

Fort Mill, SC 29707

Popular Items

Pretzel Bites
Fries
Onion Rings

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Gingerale

$2.75

Gratuity

$0.10

Hot Chocolate

$2.00Out of stock

Juice

$3.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Mug Rootbeer

$2.75

Orange Crush

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Shirley Temple

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tropicana Pink Lemonade

$2.75

UnsweetTea

$2.75

Water Bottle

$3.00

Burgers & Chicken

Farm Burger

$9.29

Tomato, Butterhead lettuce, Haus-made pickles, Duke’s mayo

Ole Fashion Burger

$10.99

Swiss cheese, tomato jam, Haus-made pickles, caramelized onion, bacon crumbles, yellow mustard and Duke's Mayo.

Butcher's Burger

$11.49

White cheddar, seared onions, grilled sliced pork belly, golden BBQ sauce, creole mustard

Brewer's Burger

$10.99

Swiss cheese, beer braised mushrooms, seared onions, ketchup

Stateline Hot Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Spicy chicken patty, Cole slaw, Haus-made pickles, Stateline hot sauce, Duke’s mayo

Moonshine BBQ Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Pecan wood grilled chicken with Haus made moonshine BBQ sauce, Haus made pickles, Dukes Mayo, Butterhead Lettuce

Desserts

Bunny Cups Sundae

$5.00

Chocolate Eclair

$3.00

Cookies 'N' Cream

$3.00

Fudge Bar

$3.00

Heath Bar

$3.00

Italian Ice

$2.00

Neopolitan Sandwich

$3.00

Shugar High Mini Cheesecakes

$4.00

Twin Pop

$3.00

Vanilla Cone

$3.00

Vanilla Sandwich

$3.00

Cupcake

$4.00

Kiddos

Kids Hot Dog

$5.99

Kids Hamburger

$5.99

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Bites

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kids Mac and Cheese

$5.99

Salads

Farm Haus Salad

$7.99

lettuce blend, Ashe county cheddar, carrots, onion, heirloom tomato, cucumbers, hard-boiled egg, bacon, pickled Okra

SuperFood Salad

$10.29

Spinach, kale, with carrots, quinoa, peppers, blueberries, toasted pecans, sunflower seeds, Avocado

Shareables

Chicken Crispies

$8.99

1/2 lb of chicken bites, tossed with your choice of sauce. Bama, Stateline, Buffalo, Moonshine BBQ or plain

Fried Okra

$6.99

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Pimento Cheese and Crackers

$5.99

Popcorn

$3.25

Popcorn-Flavored

$4.00

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

Sausage, Pimento Cheese & Crackers

$14.99

Choice of any two Haus Made sausages, sliced and served with pimento cheese, saltine crackers, Haus made pickles and Stateline hot sauce

Sliders

$8.29

Wings

$13.99

St. Louis Single Bone Ribs

$10.29

5 single bone St. Louis cut ribs tossed in Moonshine BBQ or your choice of toppings

Sides

Baked Beans

$2.99Out of stock

Blue Cheese Slaw

$3.99

Brussels Sprouts

$5.99Out of stock

Cajun Fries

$3.99

Cheese Curds and Tomato Jam

$3.99Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$3.99

Collards

$3.99

Corn Salad

$3.99Out of stock

Curly Cajun Fires

$3.99Out of stock

Fried Pickles

$6.99Out of stock

Fries

$3.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Mac and Cheese

$3.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Potato chips

$1.50

Seasonal Fruit

$3.99Out of stock

Seasoned Potato Wedges

$3.99Out of stock

Small Haus Salad

$3.99

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onion and cheese

Smashed Potato and Gravy

$3.99

Wild Rice

$3.99Out of stock

Signature Sausages

Grilled over pecan wood and hand crafted on a grilled, garlic long roll

Banger and Mash

$9.99

Irish banger, smashed fingerling potatoes, caramelized onion gravy, sour cream, scallions

Bahn Mi

$9.99

ginger wasabi sausage, pickled carrot, cucumber and radish, red chili peppers, cilantro and fire sauce

Beergarden Brat

$8.99

bratwurst, creole mustard, grilled onions, sauerkraut

Brew Dog

$6.99

All beef hotdog, beer cheese, crispy fried onions, fire sauce

Carolina Dog

$6.99

All beef hotdog, Cole slaw, chili, yellow mustard, diced onion

Carolina Hot Link

$9.99

hot chicken sausage, blue cheese slaw, pickles, bacon crumbles, stateline hot sauce

Greek Chicken

$9.99

chicken with garlic and kale sausage, tzatziki, cucumber, red onion, field greens, heirloom tomato, feta

Spicy Brat

$8.99

Spicy Bacon and Cheese

$9.99

bacon, cheddar and jalapeno sausage, fried onion straws, yellow mustard, tomatoes

Spicy Italian O&P

$9.99

Spicy Italian sausage, braised peppers and onions, shaved parmesan, fresh basil

Sweet Italian O&P

$9.99

Sweet Italian sausage, braised peppers and onions, shaved parmesan, fresh basil

Yankee Dog

$6.99

All beef hotdog, sauerkraut, yellow mustard, bacon crumbles

Pinwheel for 2

$15.00Out of stock

traditional italian sausage, parsley and cheese for two, served with two sides

Ghost Pepper & Cheddar

$9.99Out of stock

A tasty sausage infused with ghost peppers and cheddar cheese for a great mix of heat and flavor topped with tomato slice, fried onion straws and yellow mustard.

Cheesy Italian O&P

$9.99Out of stock

Cheesy Italian sausage, braised peppers and onions, shaved parmesan, fresh basil

Garlic Bacon & Swiss

$9.99Out of stock

Kielbasa topped with pickles, caramelized onions, and moonshine BBQ sauce on a toasted garlic roll.

Kielbasa Bowl

$10.00Out of stock

Polish pork sausage made from pork shoulder and bacon,flavored with garlic, marjoram, oregano and amber lager, served with smashed potatoes, sauerkraut, stone ground mustard and a toasted roll.

Simple Sausages

Hot Dog

$4.00

SS-Bacon, Cheddar and Jalapeno

$7.49

Pork, Bacon, cheddar, fresh jalapenos, scallions, cream

SS-Banger

$7.49

Pork, thyme, rosemary, basil, oregano, garlic, breadcrumbs

SS-Bratwurst

$7.49

Pork, cream, aromatic spices

SS-Ginger Wasabi

$7.49

Pork, fresh ginger, wasabi, Tamari, sesame, scallion, garlic, red pepper

SS-Chicken with Garlic and Kale

$7.49

Chicken, garlic, kale, oregano, toasted fennel, lemon zest, marsala wine

SS-Spicy Brat

$7.49

SS-Hot Chicken

$7.49

Chicken, Cayenne pepper, red pepper, hot paprika, garlic, beer

SS-Hot Italian

$7.49

SS-Italian

$7.49

Pork, toasted fennel, coriander, onion, garlic, fresh basil, fresh oregano, white wine

SS-Roasted Garlic and Bacon

$7.49Out of stock

SS-Cheesey Italian

$7.49Out of stock

SS-Garlic Bacon & Swiss

$7.49Out of stock

SS-Gator

$7.49Out of stock

SS-Cheddar Brat

$7.49Out of stock
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Home to both a restaurant and butcher shop, Farm Haus’ menu features haus-made sausages and burgers. Ground fresh daily in our butcher shop. Only using heritage breed pork and grass fed beef. Dine-in and take-out or enjoy your favorite craft beer in our beer garden. Sip, savor, and stay a while!

9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill, SC 29707

