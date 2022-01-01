American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Farm Haus Butcher & Beer Garden
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Home to both a restaurant and butcher shop, Farm Haus’ menu features haus-made sausages and burgers. Ground fresh daily in our butcher shop. Only using heritage breed pork and grass fed beef. Dine-in and take-out or enjoy your favorite craft beer in our beer garden. Sip, savor, and stay a while!
Location
9762 Charlotte Highway, Fort Mill, SC 29707
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mahana Fresh - Charlotte, NC
4.6 • 810
14815 Ballantyne Village Way Charlotte, NC 28277
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Mill
The Flipside Cafe - 3150 US-21, Suite 112
4.6 • 3,510
3150 US-21, Suite 112 Fort Mill, SC 29715
View restaurant