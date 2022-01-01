American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Chicken
Farmhouse 78
262 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
30270 Highway 78, Santa Ysabel, CA 92070
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cattle Dog Cafe & Other Goods - 632 Main Street Ramona Ca 92065
No Reviews
632 Main Street Ramona, CA 92065
View restaurant
More near Santa Ysabel