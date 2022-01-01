Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Chicken

Farmhouse 78

262 Reviews

$$

30270 Highway 78

Santa Ysabel, CA 92070

Popular Items

Arnold Palmer

Soda Pop

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Lemonade & Tea

Plain Jane Lemonade

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Mint Julep Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$5.00

Water

Water

KIDS ONLY

KIDS Chocolate Milk

$2.50

KIDS Reg. Milk

$2.50

KIDS Orange Juice

$4.50

KIDS Lemonade

$3.50

KIDS Soda

$3.00

KIDS Water

KIDS Shirley Temple

$3.00

KIDS Tea

$3.00

KIDS Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Reg Milk

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

30270 Highway 78, Santa Ysabel, CA 92070

Directions

