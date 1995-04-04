Farmhouse Kitchen - Boca 399 SE Mizner Blvd

Farmhouse Kitchen - Boca imageView gallery

Starters

Buffalo Cauliflower

$18.00

Buffalo sauce, pea tendrils, almonds and yogurt ranch

Zucchini Chips

$16.50

Crispy zucchini with lemon caper yogurt and parmesan

Avocado Toast

$17.60

Heirloom Tomato, Tinkerbell Peppers, Pickled Onion, Radish, Honey Truffle

Wings

$16.50

Wings tossed in balsamic with sweet onion and blue cheese

Truffle Brussels

$17.60

aioli, parmesan, herbs

Salads

Plain & Simple Salad

$13.20

Caesar Salad

$19.80

baby heirloom tomato, almonds, caesar dressing

Quinoa Chop

$20.90

House Greens, quinoa, goat cheese, brown rice, beets, tomatoes, grapes, apples, mustard vinagrette

Kale Yeah

$18.70

goat cheese, pumpkin seed trail mix, roasted cauliflower, white beans, Citrus poppy dressing

Cauli-ful Crust Flatbreads

Cheesy Flat Bread

$12.00

Chicken and Apple Flat

$24.20

Shaved roasted chicken with green apples, mozzarella, toasted almonds, Vermont cheddar, dates and ricotta

Truffle Mushroom Flat

$26.40

Mozzarella, roasted garlic,red onion, pistachios, asparagus, truffle oil and fig balsamic

Veggie Flat

$23.10

Pomodoro, assorted veggies and mozzarella

Farmhouse Signatures

Nutty Chicken

$28.60

Signature nut and seed crusted chicken breast with roasted brussel sprouts, mushrooms, cauliflower and mustard vinaigrette

From the Land and Sea (Copy)

Natural Chicken Breast

$22.00

7oz Grilled chicken breast, seasoned and brushed with herb oil. With choice of sauce and side.

Salmon

$31.90

Grilled salmon seasoned and brushed with herb oil. With choice of sauce and side.

Steak of the day

$48.00

Chefs Choice with your choice of sauce and side

Grilled Shrimp

$31.90

Grilled shrimp seasoned and brushed with herb oil and caramelized citrus sauce. With choice of sauce and side.

Fish of the day

$40.00

Chefs Choice with your choice of sauce and side

Farmer Finds/Sides

Hand Cut Fries

$8.00

Green tomato ketchup

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Apple Slaw

$9.00

Marinated White Bean

$9.00

BMC

$9.00

Roasted Brussels, Mushrooms and Cauliflower

Brown Rice

$9.00

Sliced Tomato & Red Onion

$9.00

Beets

$9.00

Roasted Beets with lemon poppy dressing, goat cheese, arugula and raisins

Handcrafted Tacos

Fish Tacos

$18.70

Shaved Cabbage, Radish, Cilantro, Aji Amarillo

Chicken Taco

$18.70

Red pepper Chimichuri, Pickeled Onion, Charred Corn Salsa

Carne Tacos

$20.90

Shaved Cabbage, Radish, Cilantro, Aji Amarillo

Mushroom Tacos

$17.60

truffle aioli, pickled onion, arugula, cauliflower

Handhelds

Chicken Club

$20.90

Bacon, tomato, jack cheese, red onion, peach kale slaw

Farm Burger

$20.90

Shredded lettuce, tomato, onion pickled relish

Fish Sandwich

$23.10

Lemon Caper, Remoulade, Arugula, Tomato

Seasonal Menu

Mushroom Risotto

$22.00

butter, smoked gouda, heavy cream, fine herbs, red wine gastrique, walnut picada

Pear Caprese

$16.00

sage goat cheese, walnut picada, chicory lettuce

Short Rib

$32.00

horseradish persillade, three onion risotto, smoked gouda, natural jus, sauteed spinach

Spaghetti Carbonara

$21.00

butternut squash, parmesan, pancetta, butternut squash puree

Steak & Frites

$36.00

crispy steak frites, maitre d' butter

Trout

$24.00

brussels sprouts, squash puree, sherry emulsion, butternut squash mostarda

Specials

Trout

$24.00Out of stock

Steak of the day

$48.00

Chefs Choice with your choice of sauce and side

Carbonara

$18.00

Beet Carpacio

$11.00Out of stock

Pamarita

$14.00

broccoli

$8.00

Dessert

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.00

Apple Crisp

$10.00Out of stock

vanilla gelato, caramelized apples, crispy apple skins, salted caramel, cinnamon granola

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie

$12.00Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$14.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Just Good Food

Location

399 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Directions

Farmhouse Kitchen - Boca image

