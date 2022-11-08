Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Farmhouse Delray 204 E Atlantic Ave

review star

No reviews yet

204 East Atlantic Avenue

Delray Beach, FL 33444

Starters

Buffalo Cauliflower

$16.50

Buffalo sauce, pea tendrils, almonds and yogurt ranch

Zucchini Chips

$16.50

Crispy zucchini with lemon caper yogurt and parmesan

Avocado Toast

$17.60

baby heirloom tomato, tinkerbell peppers, pickled onion, radish

Wings

$16.50

Truffle Brussels

$17.60

aioli, parmesan, herbs

Xtra Sauce

Xtra Dressing

Salads

Plain & Simple

$13.20

organic mixed greens with house vinaigrette

Quinoa Chop

$22.00

House Greens, quinoa, wild rice, apples, sunflower seeds, black beans, tomato, beets, grapes, goat cheese and mustard vinaigrette

Caesar

$19.80

baby heirloom tomato, almonds, caesar dressing

Kale Yeah

$18.70

roasted cauliflower, crumbled goat cheese, “trail” mix, white beans with lemon poppy vinaigrette

Cauli-ful Crust Flatbreads

Chicken and Apple Flat

$24.20

Shaved roasted chicken with green apples, mozzarella, toasted almonds, Vermont cheddar, dates and ricotta

Truffle Mushroom Flat

$26.40

Truffle, Foraged Mushrooms, Pistachios, Balsamic Braised Onion, Shaved carpaccio

Veggie Flat

$22.10

Pomodoro, peppers, zucchini, asparagus, tomato, red onion, mushrooms, cauliflower and mozzarella

Margherita Flat

$20.90

Handcrafted Tacos

Fish Tacos

$18.70

Cabbage, Radish, Avocado, Cilantro

Chicken Tacos

$18.70

Red Pepper Chimichuri, Pickled Onion, Charred Corn Salsa

Mushroom Tacos

$17.60

truffle aioli, pickled onion, arugula, cauliflower

Carne Tacos

$20.90

shaved cabbage, radish, cilantro, aji Amarillo

Land and Sea

Natural Chicken Breast

$27.50

Simply Grilled with choice of sauce and baby green salad with vinaigrette

Salmon

$31.90

Simply Grilled with choice of sauce and baby green salad with vinaigrette

Grilled Shrimp

$31.90

Simply Grilled with choice of sauce and baby green salad with vinaigrette

Daily Fish

Butcher Block

Handhelds

Farm Burger

$20.90

Shredded lettuce, tomato, onion pickled relish

Fish Sandwich

$23.10

grilled or blackened, caper aioli, tomato, Bibb lettuce and organic pea greens

Chicken Club

$20.90

Apple kale slaw, smoked bacon, tomato, red onion & jack cheese on multi grain bread

Chefs Offerings

NY Steak & Frites

$39.60

crispy steak frites, maitre d' butter

Short Rib

$35.20

horseradish persillade, three onion risotto, smoked gouda, natural jus, sauteed spinach

Trout

$26.40

brussels sprouts, squash puree, sherry emulsion, butternut squash mostarda

Mushroom Risotto

$24.20

Spaghetti Carbonara

$23.10

butternut squash, parmesan, pancetta, butternut squash puree

Pear Caprese

$17.60

sage goat cheese, walnut picada, chicory lettuce

Farmhouse Signatures

Nutty Chicken

$28.20

Signature nut and seed crusted chicken breast with roaasted brussels, mushrooms, cauliflower and mustard vinaigrette

Farmer Finds/Sides

Apple Slaw

$9.90

BMC

$9.90

Roasted Brussels, Mushrooms and Cauliflower

Brown Rice

$9.90

Hand Cut Fries

$9.90

Green tomato ketchup

Marinated White Beans

$9.90

White beans, tomato, red onion, cauliflower, radish, vinaigrette

Roasted Beets

$9.90Out of stock

Roasted Beets with lemon poppy dressing, arugula, and Pistachios

Sliced Tomatoes

$9.90

Sliced tomato and red onion with vinaigrette and radish

Truffle Fry

$13.20

Dessert

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Apple Sundae

$11.00

vanilla gelato, caramelized apples, crispy apple skins, salted caramel, cinnamon granola

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! We are a prolific restaurant model crafted upon a philosophy the management team takes pride in. Respecting the guests; Honoring the environment and Supporting local purveyors, Gary Rack's Farmhouse Kitchen only serves 'just-good-food'. Farmhouse Kitchen was cultivated to represent a powerful mission, to not only serve as a place to dine, but offer the farm-fresh lifestyle we all crave

Location

Directions

