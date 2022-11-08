Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Farmhouse Delray 204 E Atlantic Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy! We are a prolific restaurant model crafted upon a philosophy the management team takes pride in. Respecting the guests; Honoring the environment and Supporting local purveyors, Gary Rack's Farmhouse Kitchen only serves 'just-good-food'. Farmhouse Kitchen was cultivated to represent a powerful mission, to not only serve as a place to dine, but offer the farm-fresh lifestyle we all crave
Location
204 East Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444
