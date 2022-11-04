Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farmhouse - Evanston

3,710 Reviews

$$

703 Church St

Evanston, IL 60201

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Burger
Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Statler Chicken

For the Table

Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Beer Battered Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$10.00

Served with Ketchup & Spicy Curd Sauce

Homemade Chicken Soup

Homemade Chicken Soup

$7.00

Kale, Carrots, Celery & Mushrooms

Tavern Cut Potato Chips

$4.00
Mussels

Mussels

$15.00

Fennel, Shallot, Serrano Pepper, White Wine, Cultured Butter, Cream, Dill, Baguette Crisp

Whipped Ricotta

Whipped Ricotta

$13.00

Whipped Ricotta, Brown Dog Farm Honey, Balsamic, Malden Salt Baguette

Mushroom Toast

$14.00

Sourdough, Chef Mix Mushrooms, Soy Ginger Glaze, Lemon Ricotta, Breakfast Radish, Picked Herbs

ADD UTENSILS

Appetizer Special

$18.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$18.00

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion Jam, Sharp Cheddar, Butter Bun, Sunny Side Egg, French Fries

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Beets, Brown Rice, Oats Black Beans, Dried Cherries and a whole bunch of spices. Muenster Cheese, Kettle Chips

Cheese Burger - Plain

$14.00
Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

Buffalo sauce, Tomato, Celery, Carrot, Butter Bun with Kettle Chips

Salads & Sides

Baguette - side

$2.00

Salad Special

$13.00
Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$14.00

Baby Kale, Arugula, Radicchio, Cucumber, Tomato, Marinated Blueberries, Crumbled Egg, Crispy Bacon, Red Wine Blueberry Vinaigrette

Cider Carrots and Rutabaga

$7.00
Farm Greens Salad

Farm Greens Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumber, MightyVine Tomato, Brown Dog Farms Honey Vinaigrette

Lg Baked Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Lg Tavern Fries W/Garlic Mayo

$11.00

Roasted Mushrooms

$7.00
Root Cellar Salad

Root Cellar Salad

$14.00

Poached Red Wine Apples, Golden Beets, Arugula & Spinach, Sherry Balsamic Reduction, Blue Cheese, Candied Pecans

SD Roast Potatoes

$4.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Toast Gluten-free Roll

$2.00
Sm Baked Cheddar Mac & Cheese

Sm Baked Cheddar Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Sm Tavern Fries W/Garlic Mayo

$7.00

Squash & Zucchini

$7.00

Pan Roasted with Toasted Seeds

Asparagus

$7.00

Entrees

Steak

$34.00

Truffle Mashed Potatoes, Red Wine Demi Glace, Grilled Asparagus, Blistered Cherry Tomatoes

Farro Risotto

Farro Risotto

$19.00

Summer Squash, Zucchini, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Goat Cheese, Toasted Seeds

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$21.00

Rotating Beer Battered Fried Fish with French Fries and Sauce Gribiche

Salmon

Salmon

$25.00

Summer Squash Orzo, Roasted Red Peppers, Fennel

Crispy Pork Shoulder

$30.00

Creamy Black Barley, Roasted Corn, Spicy Corn Relish, Herb Salad

Statler Chicken

$23.00

Carrot Puree, Crispy Carrots & Fingerling Potatoes, Kale, Ginger Vinaigrette

Pesto Gemelli

Pesto Gemelli

$21.00

Pistacchio Pesto, Roasted Garlic, Whipped Burrata, Parmesan Reggiano

Pasta alla Norcina

Pasta alla Norcina

$23.00

Fennel Sausage, Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Cream, Pecorino Romano, Mezze Maniche Pasta

Fruit of the Sea

Fruit of the Sea

$23.00

Spaghetti Arrabbiata, Shrimp, Mussels, Calabrian Chili, Basil

Chili Marinated Shrimp Skewers

$26.00

Dinner Special

$22.00

Dessert

A la Mode

$2.00

Apple Cake

$9.00
Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Brown Dog Farm Honey, Brioche Bread, Vanilla Ice Cream, Caramel Sauce

Donuts

Donuts

$7.50

with Caramel and Powdered Sugar

Honey Apple Gelato

$6.00

Ice Cream

$4.50

Two Scoops of Your Choice

Dessert Special

$11.00

Pasta

Fruit of the Sea

Fruit of the Sea

$23.00

Spaghetti Arrabbiata, Shrimp, Mussels, Calabrian Chili, Basil

Pesto Paccheri

Pesto Paccheri

$21.00

Pistacchio Pesto, Roasted Garlic, Whipped Burrata, Parmesan Reggiano

Pasta alla Norcina

Pasta alla Norcina

$23.00

Fennel Sausage, Wild Mushrooms, Truffle Cream, Pecorino Romano, Mezze Maniche Pasta

Kids

Kids Burger

$8.00

Beef Burger, Cheddar Cheese, Butter bun. Comes with a side of tavern fries.

KIDS CHICKEN DINNER

KIDS CHICKEN DINNER

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Skillet, Mashed Potatoes, Vegetables, Gravy

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Half a grilled cheese with a side of tavern fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Extra Sauces

SD Ranch Dressing

$1.00

SD Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

SD Garlic Aioli

$0.50

SD Curd Sauce

$0.50

Xtra Buffalo

$0.50

Xtra Goat Cheese

$2.00

Xtra Special Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Kits

Moscow Mule

$26.00Out of stock

Bloody Mary

$26.00Out of stock

Old Fashioned

$26.00Out of stock

Dinner

** Orders must be picked up Wed 11/23. NO DELIVERY** Sliced Turkey with Mushroom Gravy, Confit Stuffing, Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, Brussel Sprouts, Roasted Carrots

Dinner for 1 (pick-up Wed 11/23 only, no delivery)

$29.00
check markIntimate
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Originating in 2011 with the opening of Farmhouse Tavern in Chicago’s River North neighborhood, Farmheads is a hospitality group with the mission of offering affordable, approachable Midwestern fare based on locally sourced and sustainable ingredients. Since opening our doors to Farmhouse Chicago, operating partners Ferdia Doherty and TJ Callahan have grown that first location into a series of concepts (Farmhouse Evanston, Farm Bar in Lakeview, Farm Bar Edgewater) with a shared vision of utilizing the bounty available within a four state footprint of Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan. Responsible. Local. Sustainable. Social.

Website

Location

703 Church St, Evanston, IL 60201

Directions

