Restaurant info

Not your typical Thai! We are a Thai New Generation restaurant focusing on bringing you adventurous, bold flavors of traditional and non-traditional dishes using the freshest ingredients. Look out for our nightly specials from regional home cooked dishes to market fried grasshoppers. We are consistently voted the "Best Thai Restaurant" in San Francisco by Michelin Bib Gourmand 2016 - 2019. The Best Thai Restaurant. San Francisco, Oakland, Menlo Park, Los Angeles, and Portland.