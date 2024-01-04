Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine Portland NW
121 Northwest 9th Avenue
Portland, OR 97209
Lunch
Starter
- samosa$14.00
Red Norland potato, caramelized onion, carrot wrapped in pastry skin. Served with coconut curry sauce
- Crispy Egg roll$12.00
Egg rolls skin wrapped glass noodles, carrot, shiitake mushroom, black pepper, light soy sauce, served with chili peanut sauce
- Neua num tok rolls$16.00
Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Beef wrapped with mint, cilantro, cucumber served with cilantro lime vinaigrette
- Mieng Kum Kung$16.00
Crispy crusted Tiger Prawns, leafy green wrapped with a zesty mixture of lime, ginger, onion, roasted coconut & tamarind reduction
- Crispy Calamari$14.00
Curry battered squid, spicy pepper, cilantro lime vinaigrette
- Farmhouse Wings$14.00
Crispy organic wings, fish sauce, garlic, tamarind pineapple glazed
- Beef Jerky$16.00
Soup
- Tum Yum$18.00
Spicy and sour soup bone broth, assorted vegetables, cabbage, mushroom, tomato, galangal, kaffir lime, onion, lemongrass and long coriander
- Tom Kha (Small)$8.00
Coconut soup, mushroom, tomato, cabbage, galangal, kaffir lime, Lemongrass, and long coriander
- Tom Kha (Large)$16.00
Coconut soup, mushroom, tomato, cabbage, galangal, kaffir lime, Lemongrass, and long coriander
Salad
- Papaya Salad$16.00
SPICY!! Hand shredded green papaya, garlic, fresh chili, Cherry tomato, Thai long beans. (peanuts)
- Herbal Rice Salad$16.00
Bangkok style. Toasted coconut, peanuts, crispy shallots, lemongrass, sliced long beans, chili, kaffir lime, bell, sesame, with tamarind dressing. Mix and enjoy!
- Yum Moo Krob$17.95
SPICY!! House crispy pork belly, mint, shallots, green onion, cilantro. Served with garden vegetables
- Beef Salad$17.95
Snake River Farm Wagyu Beef, cucumber, dill, shallot, green onion, cilantro and roasted rice served with garden vegetables
Special
- Panang Neua$39.00
Slow braised bone in Short Rib in a Panang curry, Grilled broccolini, bell pepper, onion, and fried basil. Blue rice *This dish was reminiscent of Chef Kasem (Pop)’s childhood where he cooked a large meal for his entire family
- Mok Salmon$30.00
Country Style Grilled Wild King Salmon in banana leaf, grilled asparagus, mushroom, lemongrass, dill, shallots spicy cilantro lime sauce & Blue Rice
- "Run Juan" Seafood Sizzling$35.00
Assorted Seafood; white fish, calamari, shrimps, scallops. Manila clams, PEI Mussels, Sautéed in Homemade SPICY!! curry paste, basil, onion, bell pepper, krachai, peppercorn, kaffir lime leaf, and Thai eggplant. Served with blue flower rice
- BBQ Kai Yang$30.00
Half Mary’s Organic Chicken marinated in turmeric, Coconut milk, roasted rice sauce, Sticky Rice and Papaya Salad peanuts
- Volcano Cup Noodles$28.00
SPICY!! Noodles stir-fried with our house made Godmother sauce Served with braised short ribs bone, bell peppers, onion, krachai, kaffir lime, and peppercorns
- Crab Fried Rice$28.00
Jumbo lump crab meat, double eggs, twice cooked rice shrimp paste onion, tomato, cilantro, wrapped in lotus leave Served with bone broth. Add $2 for SPICY version
- Crying Tiger$28.00
A Northeastern Thai Medium rare grilled Wagyu (Snake River Farm) well seasoned with spices. Served with Jaew chili dip and sticky rice
- Crispy Duck Ka Pow$35.00
House half roasted duck (Maple leaf farms, IN) red eye chili, mix vegetable, broccolini, bell pepper, crispy basil served with fried egg over our jasmine blue rice
- Hat Yai Fried Chicken$28.00
Thai Southern style. Mary’s Organic Chicken thigh, turmeric & herbs, Fried shallots, roti bread, potato yellow curry for dipping. Blue rice
- Basil Bomb$35.00
Thai chili basil stir-fried with tiger prawn, calamari, scallop, Manila clams, PEI Mussels, salmon, minced pork, homemade crispy pork belly, fried egg over jasmine rice, Prik Nam Pla (Thai Chili Fish Sauce)
- Lobster Tail Pad Thai$39.00
Lobster tail with prawns, fresh thin rice noodles, cage free egg, bean sprouts, chive, shallot, Peanuts, crispy wontons, and Thai seafood sauce (Pad Thai 101: mix raw veg with the noodles and squeeze that lime!)
- Kang kua Koong$35.00
- Pineapple Fried rice$35.00
- Kai Sam Ros$32.00
- Crispy Branzino$42.00
- Khao Soi Neua$35.00
Noodle Soup
- Tofu Noodles Soup$16.00
Fresh rice noodles, vegetable broth, organic tofu, broccoli, Zucchini, carrots, bean sprouts, cabbage, cilantro, and green onion
- Chicken Noodle Soup$16.00
Organic chicken, small noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, green onion, fried shallots, and house pork fat garlic oil
- 24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup$30.00
Slow cooked bone-in beef short rib, egg noodles, bone marrow broth, Broccoli, Thai basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, onion & chicharron garlic oil
Thai Street Food
- Thai Fried Rice$15.00
Cage free egg, onion, tomato, green onion, cilantro
- Pad Ka Pow$15.00
Thai basil, garlic, fresh chili, bell pepper
- Pad Thai$15.00
Thin rice noodles, fried tofu, cage free egg, bean sprouts, chive, shallot, peanuts *Note: Not available for neither Vegan or Gluten option
- Pad See You$15.00
Flat rice noodles, cage free egg, carrot, broccoli
- Pad Kee Mow$15.00
SPICY!! Flat rice noodles, bamboo shoots, bell pepper, basil, Onion, tomato
- Pad Chinese Broccoli$15.00
House XO sauce
- Pad Eggplant$15.00
bell pepper, garlic, basil
Curry
Side
Sweet Treats
- Choco Cake$16.00
Moist chocolate cake filled with rich chocolate glazed cashew and housemade coconut ice cream
- Thai Vacation$16.00
Fresh coconut, sticky rice, coconut ice cream, fresh coconutmeat, peanuts and sesame
- Roti Pandan$16.00
The vanilla of Southest Asian, pandan sauce, coconut sorbet with crispy roti
- Farmhouse Croissant Bread Pudding$16.00
All-time favorite dessert only at Farmhouse Kitchen Serve with housemade coconut ice cream
- Ruk Na Platter$40.00
The ultimate chef's choice dessert selection that will bring you a smile.
Beverages
Organic Hot Tea
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a Thai New Generation restaurant focusing on bringing you adventurous, bold flavors of traditional and non-traditional dishes using the freshest ingredients.We are consistently voted the "Best Thai Restaurant" in San Francisco by Michelin Bib Gourmand 2016-2019.
