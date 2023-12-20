Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Express San Leandro
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Not your typical Thai! We are a Thai New Generation restaurant focusing on bringing you adventurous, bold flavors of traditional and non-traditional dishes using the freshest ingredients. Look out for our nightly specials from regional home cooked dishes to market fried grasshoppers. We are consistently voted the "Best Thai Restaurant" in San Francisco by Michelin Bib Gourmand 2016 - 2019. The Best Thai Restaurant. San Francisco, Oakland, Menlo Park, Los Angeles, Portland, and Berkeley.
Location
16695 East 14th Street, San Leandro, CA 94578
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Angry Fish Sushi - 16250 E 14th St Suite A
No Reviews
16250 E 14th St Suite A San Leandro, CA 94578
View restaurant
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Castro Valley
4.0 • 894
2723 Castro Valley Blvd Castro Valley, CA 94546
View restaurant
The Bay House Cakery - Customers are responsible for picking up their pre paid order on the date specified, orders will not be saved for next day *no exceptions*
No Reviews
2723 CASTRO VALLEY BLVD Castro Valley, CA 94546
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Leandro
More near San Leandro