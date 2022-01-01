Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farm House Cooking & Catering

915 Park Street

Quinter, KS 67752

Popular Items

Crispy Chicken salad
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Cheese Burger

Beverages

Pepsi

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Sprite

$1.75Out of stock

Orange

$1.75

Mountain Dew

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Ice Tea

$1.75

Water

$1.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Sandwiches / Misc.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$6.50

1/3 lb burger on a toasted gourmet bun. Your choice of cheeses and toppings.

Double Cheeseburger

Double Cheeseburger

$9.00

Two 1/3 pound patties each topped with a slice of cheese of your choice, served on a toasted gourmet bun. (Bacon is an extra charge).

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Tender and juicy chicken breast, breaded and fried crisp. Served with your choice of cheese, pickles and onion on a toasted gourmet bun. (This is not the same as the chicken fried chicken).

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.25

Our own special marinade for 6oz chicken breast, grilled then served on a toasted gourmet bun with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Steak fingers basket

Steak fingers basket

$7.00

6 lightly breaded beef steak fingers. Fried Crisp. Dipping sauce extra. Side is extra

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

Your choice of 2 cheeses served on toasted Texas toast

BLT

BLT

$6.00

Grilled Texas toast spread with mayonnaise topped with bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$5.00

3 crispy chicken strips served with your choice of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ.

Mini corn dogs

Mini corn dogs

$4.50

small corn dogs fried crisp

Fried Tacos

Fried Tacos

$7.50

2 soft flour shelled tortillas, filled with taco meat, then fried crisp. Topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with taco sauce and sour cream.

Nachos Deluxe

Nachos Deluxe

$8.00

Nacho chips with taco meat, jalapeno cheese sauce, and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with taco sauce and sour cream.

Sancho

Sancho

$8.00

A 14 inch flour tortilla filled with nacho cheese, taco meat, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar and monterey cheeses, diced tomatoes and picante sauce. Sour cream and jalapenos are extra.

Ballpark nachos

Ballpark nachos

$3.00

Nacho cheese and corn chips.

Crispy Chicken wrap

Crispy Chicken wrap

$8.00

A 14 inch tortilla layer with ranch spread, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar/Monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, dice cucumbers and 2 crispy chicken strips. Rolled like a burrito.

Grilled Chicken wrap

$8.00

A 14 inch tortilla layer with ranch spread, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar/Monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, dice cucumbers and strips of grilled chicken. Rolled like a burrito.

Salads

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.00

Corn chips, topped with taco meat, refried beans, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with taco sauce and sour cream.

Crispy Chicken salad

Crispy Chicken salad

$8.00

Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, boil eggs, cucumber, topped with diced crispy chicken. Served with ranch, Dorothy lynch, or honey mustard.

Chefs salad

Chefs salad

$8.00

Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, and diced ham. Served with ranch, Dorothy lynch, or honey mustard.

Grilled Chicken salad

Grilled Chicken salad

$8.00

Our special recipe marinated 6oz chicken breast, grilled and served over a bed of shredded lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber and boiled eggs. Served with ranch, Dorothy lynch or honey mustard.

Sides

Crispy Fries

Crispy Fries

$1.75

Crispy fries cooked till golden and delicious.

Tator Tots

Tator Tots

$1.75

Tator tots fried crisp

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$3.50

Curds of breaded mozzarella cheese, fried crisp.

4 Cheese fried ravioli

4 Cheese fried ravioli

$3.50

Ravioli stuffed with 4 cheese, breaded and fried crisp. Dipping sauces available.

Fiesta jalapeno popper

Fiesta jalapeno popper

$4.25

Red ripe jalapenos filled with cream cheese and coated with crunchy breading. Fried crisp. These have great flavor but are not spicy hot. Dipping sauce extra.

Pork Rinds

Pork Rinds

$3.00

Fresh cooked pork rinds, cooked when you order so they are still crackling when you get them. Dusted with tequila lime or garlic jalapeno seasoning.

Side Salad

Side Salad

$2.50

Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion and cucumber. Served with ranch, Dorothy lynch or honey mustard.

Cheesy Potato Bites

$2.00

Breaded cheddar broccoli bites

$4.75

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$1.75Out of stock
Funnel Cake Fries

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Just like the funnel cakes you get a the fair only in an easy to eat form! Served with a side of vanilla frosting for dipping.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.50Out of stock

Batter dipped onion rings, fried crisp.

Mozzarella sticks

Mozzarella sticks

$4.00Out of stock

Daily Specials

Hot baked potato smothered with thick aged Cheddar cheese sauce and thick home made chili.
Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.50Out of stock

Chipotle marinated chicken breast, grilled and served over a bed of shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, guacamole and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.

Sub Sandwich

Sub Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Your choice of ham, turkey or roast beef. Additional meats available. Your choice of cheese, condiments and vegetables. Served on an 8 inch rustic hoagie.

Ham and hash brown casserole

$7.50Out of stock

Sliced ham with a side of hash brown casserole.

Italian Roast Beef Sandwich

Italian Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Shredded roast beef cooked with Italian seasonings. Served on a hoagie roll with a side of Au Jus.

Rueben Casserole

$8.00Out of stock

A hollowed out loaf of Swedish rye bread filled with deli sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing.

Chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes

Chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes

$8.00Out of stock

Shredded chicken, a few carrots and noodles. Thick and hearty. Served over real mashed potatoes.

Roast beef dinner

Roast beef dinner

$9.00Out of stock

Shredded roast beef, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy with green beans.

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

Toasted Texas Toast with homemade mashed potatoes, tender roast beef, topped with homemade gravy.

Chicken taco salad

$8.00Out of stock

Baked Potato

$3.00Out of stock

Chicken cordon bleu

$9.00Out of stock

Ham, American and swiss cheese stuffed in a chicken breast, breaded with seasoned bread crumbs and baked. Served with broccoli rice casserole.

Mexican combo plate

$8.00Out of stock

1 beef empanada, 1 hard shell taco and your choice of Mexican rice or refried bean.

Flat Iron steak dinner

$14.50Out of stock

An 8 oz grilled the way you want flat iron steak, served with baked potato, and a side salad.

Pulled pork nachos

Pulled pork nachos

$8.00Out of stock

Crunchy corn chips covered with nacho cheese, smoked pulled pork. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with picante sauce.

Pulled pork Sandwich

Pulled pork Sandwich

$6.50Out of stock

Smoked seasoned pulled pork on a toasted bun. Served with pickles

Grilled Steak Salad

$9.00Out of stock

4 ounces of grilled steak tops a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, shredded red cabbage and carrots, diced tomatoes, sautéed corn and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$13.50Out of stock

An 8oz hand breaded chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and green beans.

Smothered burrito

Smothered burrito

$8.00Out of stock

Beef, bean, and cheddar cheese wrapped in our 14 inch flour tortilla. Covered with nacho cheese sauce. Topped with shredded lettuce, more cheddar cheese and tomato's. Served with picante sauce.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$8.50Out of stock

3 battered dipped Alaskan Pollock fillets, fried crisp. Served with your choice of crispy fries or seasoned waffle fries.

Chili cheese fries

$3.50Out of stock
Totachos

Totachos

$8.00Out of stock

Tator tots topped with taco meat, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with picante sauce. Sour cream and jalapeño are extra.

Grilled Ham and cheese with a side

Grilled Ham and cheese with a side

$7.50Out of stock

Toasted Texas toast each slice covered with your choice of cheese and sliced ham in the middle. Comes with your choice of french fries or waffle fries.

Loaded baked potato soup

Loaded baked potato soup

$4.00Out of stock

Thick and rich this soup has baked potatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, butter, green onions and bacon. 16oz bowl.

Cheesesteak sloppy joes

$7.00Out of stock

Sloppy joe cooked hamburger with green bell peppers and onion in a beefy sauce. Served with your choice of cheese on a gourmet bun.

Hamburger steak meal

Hamburger steak meal

$8.50Out of stock

6oz grilled hamburger steak, hashbrown casserole and green beans.

Chipotle shredded chicken nachos

$8.00Out of stock

Crispy nacho corn chips covered with nacho cheese, chipotle shredded chicken, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes. Served with picante sauce. Jalapenos and sour cream are extra.

Pork Fritter

Pork Fritter

$7.50Out of stock

Pork cutlet hand breaded and cooked when you order. Served on a gourmet bun.

Swedish Meatballs

Swedish Meatballs

$7.50Out of stock

Meatballs served with creamy brown gravy over buttered noodles.

Deluxe grilled chicken salad

Deluxe grilled chicken salad

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled marinated chicken served over chopped baby spring mix lettuce and iceberg lettuce with chopped apples, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.

Pork kabob

Pork kabob

$7.00Out of stock

Pork tenderloin wrapped with bacon on a stick, cooked on our char broiler. Served with cheddar potato bites. Additional meat is available.

Bierock

Bierock

$6.00Out of stock
Taco Salad Bowl

Taco Salad Bowl

$8.00Out of stock

Light and crispy baked flour taco shell bowl. Filled with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, taco meat, refried beans if you want them and diced tomatoes. Sour cream and jalapenos are extra.

Mushroom swiss burger

Mushroom swiss burger

$7.50Out of stock

1/3 pound grilled hamburger patty topped with swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms. Served on a toasted gourmet bun.

Broccoli cheese soup

$3.50Out of stock
Southwestern chicken wrap

Southwestern chicken wrap

$8.00Out of stock

A 14 inch flour tortilla layered with chipotle ranch spread, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and marinated grilled chicken. Rolled like a burrito.

Taco Burger

Taco Burger

$6.50Out of stock

A gourmet hamburger bun topped with taco meat, your choice of cheese and toppings.

Grilled cheddar brat lunch

Grilled cheddar brat lunch

$8.50Out of stock

Grilled cheddar brat, loaded mashed potatoes and green beans. Extra brat available.

Chicken enchilada lunch

$8.50Out of stock

Shredded seasoned chicken with cream cheese, salsa and cheddar cheeses wrapped in a large flour tortilla the covered in green enchilada sauce. Refried beans, Spanish rice and flour tortilla chips. Served with picante sauce.

Deluxe Chefs Salad

$8.50Out of stock

A three meat chefs salad, Roast beef, ham and chicken top shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with croutons and your choice of salad dressing.

Mashed potatoes

$1.75Out of stock
Chicken fried chicken sandwich

Chicken fried chicken sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

6oz chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried when you order. Served with mayonnaise, pickle and onion on a gourmet bun. Lettuce and tomato available.

Smothered minute steak

Smothered minute steak

$9.00Out of stock

Breaded beef minute steak oven roasted so it is tender, served with homemade mashed potatoes and beef gravy and a side of green beans. (vegetable may vary).

Santa Fe Beef Wraps

$8.50Out of stock

Southwest seasoned roast beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and sour cream. All wrapped in a large tortilla.

Putluck Taco salad

$8.00Out of stock

Crushed corn chips, taco meat, kidney beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes all tossed with western style dressing. Served with picante sauce and sour cream.

Cuban sandwich

Cuban sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Seasoned shredded smoked pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and Dijon mustard on a toasted bun.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$8.00Out of stock

1/3 pound grilled hamburger patty, topped with your choice of cheese, ham, deep fried onion rings and homemade BBQ sauce.

Ruben

Ruben

$8.00Out of stock

Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread.

Homemade macaroni and cheese

Homemade macaroni and cheese

$1.50Out of stock
jalapeno Burger

jalapeno Burger

$7.50Out of stock

1/3 pound hamburger patty topped with cream cheese and cheddar cheese and hand breaded and deep fried jalapeno strips.

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Tender shredded beef, sautéed onion and green bell peppers and your choice of cheese. Served on a toasted 8 inch rustic hoagie bun.

Beef and cheese empanada lunch

$8.00Out of stock

1 empanada (pastry style crust filled with beef and cheese, deep fried so it is crispy). 1 soft shell taco and chips and nacho cheese. Empanada and taco topped with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and chopped tomato. Served with picante sauce.

Baked beans

Baked beans

$1.75Out of stock
Loaded potato salad

Loaded potato salad

$1.75Out of stock

Potatoes, cheddar cheese, minced onion and sour cream with chives.

Beef and cheddar sandwich

Beef and cheddar sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Tender deli sliced roast beef and cheddar cheese sauce served on a gourmet bun.

Ham and cheddar sandwich

Ham and cheddar sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

deli sliced ham and cheddar cheese sauce on a gourmet bun.

Patty melt

Patty melt

$7.50Out of stock

1/3 pound hamburger patty, 2 slices of cheese of your choice and grilled onion on your choice of either toasted marble rye or texas toast.

Beef quesadilla

Beef quesadilla

$8.00Out of stock

2 flour tortilla filled with seasoned shredded beef, black beans, shredded cheddar, Monterey, mozzarella and provolone cheese. Fried crisp. served with pico de galo, guacamole and picante sauce.

Beef fajita wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Fajita seasoned shredded beef, sautéed green peppers and onion, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream and picante sauce wrapped in a large flour tortilla.

Potato salad

$1.75Out of stock
Loco Tacos

Loco Tacos

$8.00Out of stock

2 soft flour tortillas filled with nacho cheese sauce then a hard corn shell filled with seasoned taco meat. Topped with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes. Served with picante sauce.

Steak finger salad

Steak finger salad

$7.50Out of stock

3 beef steak fingers top a bed of shredded lettuce, Cheddar cheese, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, boiled egg and green onion. Served with your choice of salad dressing.

Creamy fettuccine and meatballs

Creamy fettuccine and meatballs

$8.00Out of stock

Homemade sauce over Fettuccini noodles and meatballs.

Tuna salad sandwich

Tuna salad sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

Homemade tuna salad (tuna, boiled eggs and mayo) on a rustic 8 inch hoagie bun.

Chicken parmesan wrap

Chicken parmesan wrap

$7.50Out of stock

A large flour tortilla layered with garlic parmesan sauce, parmesan crusted chicken breast, shredded mozzarella cheese, lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$8.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken with homemade alfredo sauce, served over fettuccine. Severed with homemade French bread.

Cole Slaw

$1.50Out of stock

shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in homemade dressing.

Pizza Burger

$7.00Out of stock

1/3 pound patty topped with provolone cheese, pizza sauce and pepperoni. Served on a toasted gourmet bun.

Tropical grilled chicken

Tropical grilled chicken

$7.50Out of stock

6oz chicken breast marinaded in a tropical sauce. Grilled and topped with pineapple. Served on a gourmet bun.

Grilled tropical burger

$7.50Out of stock
Fried Chicken Dinner

Fried Chicken Dinner

$9.00Out of stock

Hand breaded chicken fried to a golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and corn. You select the 2 pieces of chicken you want. They must be different. As in not 2 wings etc.

Swiss Steak Dinner

$9.50Out of stock

Slow cooked beef minute steak with tomatoes, green peppers and onion. Dinner is served with twice baked potatoes and green beans.

Jumbo Shrimp

$6.00Out of stock

Hash brown casserole

$2.50Out of stock

Steak fries with taco meat

$7.50Out of stock
Pizza wrap

Pizza wrap

$7.50Out of stock

A large flour tortilla layered with pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella and provolone cheeses, Italian sausage and pepperoni. You can chose additional toppings. Wrapped like a burrito.

Pizza sub

$7.50Out of stock

Pizza sauce, pepperoni, hard salami, provalone cheese, with your choice of sandwich toppings on an 8 inch sub bun.

Beef pot pie

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade beef pot pie loaded with beef, potatoes, carrots, celery and mushrooms.

Loaded potato soup

Loaded potato soup

$3.50Out of stock

Traditional potato soup with cheddar cheese and sour cream added in. Topped with bacon and green onions. Served with crackers 16oz bowl.

Green bean dumpling soup

Green bean dumpling soup

$3.50Out of stock

Potatoes, green beans and homemade dumplings in a creamy soup.

Chicken Fajita Salad

$8.00Out of stock

Fajita seasoned chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce topped with sautéd green peppers and onion. Served with cheddar cheese, diced tomato, guacamole, picante sauce and fried flour chips.

Sweet and sour chicken

$7.50Out of stock

Home made sweet and sour sauce. Green bell peppers, sweet onion, pineapple tidbits and breaded chicken chunks in a tangy sweet sauce. Served over a bed of buttered rice.

Creamy chicken and noodle soup

$3.50Out of stock

Chicken, noodles, diced potatoes and carrots in a creamy chicken broth. 16 oz bowl served with crackers.

Hard shell taco

$1.25Out of stock

Corn taco shell filled with taco meat, shredded lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and dice tomatoes. Served with taco sauce.

Lasagna

Lasagna

$8.00Out of stock

Italian sausage and homemade sauce on the bottom layer with mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan cheese on the top layer. Served with a vegetable and homemade garlic bread.

Chicken kiev

$8.00Out of stock

6oz beaded chicken great filled with flavored butter! Comes with broccoli rice casserole. I ran out of the broccoli casserole so substitutd your choice of Fry's or tots.

Beef Fajita

Beef Fajita

$7.00Out of stock
Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$7.00Out of stock
Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$7.50Out of stock

Breaded crispy chicken served with mushroom, cream and Marsala wine sauce. Served over buttered rice.

Beef stew

$7.50Out of stock

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

4 ounce hand breaded beef cube steak, fried crisp. Served on a toasted gourmet bun with pickles and onion.

Daily Dessert Specials

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Filled Donut

$1.50Out of stock

Fall spice chip bar

$1.75Out of stock

Brown sugar cookie dough with cinnamon, butterscotch and white chocolate chips.

pumpkin pie dessert

$2.75Out of stock
Jumbo Cupcake

Jumbo Cupcake

$2.75Out of stock

Jumbo cupcakes frosted with homemade frosting.

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$2.00Out of stock

Day old bread in a cinnamon custard base.

Jumbo banana oatmeal muffin

Jumbo banana oatmeal muffin

$2.50Out of stock

Homemade jumbo banana oatmeal muffin with vanilla frosting.

Chccolate Chip Cookies

$1.75Out of stock

lemon cake

$2.00Out of stock
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$2.00Out of stock

Chocolate peanut butter brownie

$2.00Out of stock

Brown sugar pound cake

$2.00Out of stock

Cream puff

$1.75Out of stock

Apple crisp

$2.00Out of stock

Apples with cinnamon and sugar topped with a strudel topping.

Individual monkey bread

Individual monkey bread

$2.00Out of stock
Jello Poke Cake

Jello Poke Cake

$1.75Out of stock
Rice Crispy Treat

Rice Crispy Treat

$1.75Out of stock

Rice Crispies in marshmallow goodness

Cinnamon Roll

$1.75Out of stock

Cheesecake

$3.50Out of stock

Homemade Pie

$3.00Out of stock

Banana Bread

$1.50Out of stock

Salted caramel apple bars

$2.00Out of stock
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$1.50Out of stock

Donuts

$1.00Out of stock
Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$1.50Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$1.50Out of stock

Lemon cookies

$1.00Out of stock

Pumpkin cake

$2.00Out of stock

Wonderfully moist pumpkin cake topped with caramel sauce and Heath bits.

Oatmeal scotchies

$1.50Out of stock

Red velvet cake

$1.50Out of stock
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Farm House Cooking & Catering is the place to go for Lattes, Americanos, Espresso, and Hot Chocolate to name a few gourmet drinks offered! You can find Cheeseburgers, Taco Salad, Chicken Salad (crispy or grilled) and many more lunch offerings as well.

915 Park Street, Quinter, KS 67752

