Farm House Cooking & Catering
915 Park Street
Quinter, KS 67752
Sandwiches / Misc.
Cheese Burger
1/3 lb burger on a toasted gourmet bun. Your choice of cheeses and toppings.
Double Cheeseburger
Two 1/3 pound patties each topped with a slice of cheese of your choice, served on a toasted gourmet bun. (Bacon is an extra charge).
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Tender and juicy chicken breast, breaded and fried crisp. Served with your choice of cheese, pickles and onion on a toasted gourmet bun. (This is not the same as the chicken fried chicken).
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Our own special marinade for 6oz chicken breast, grilled then served on a toasted gourmet bun with your choice of cheese and toppings.
Steak fingers basket
6 lightly breaded beef steak fingers. Fried Crisp. Dipping sauce extra. Side is extra
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of 2 cheeses served on toasted Texas toast
BLT
Grilled Texas toast spread with mayonnaise topped with bacon, lettuce and tomato.
Chicken Strips
3 crispy chicken strips served with your choice of ranch, honey mustard or BBQ.
Mini corn dogs
small corn dogs fried crisp
Fried Tacos
2 soft flour shelled tortillas, filled with taco meat, then fried crisp. Topped with lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with taco sauce and sour cream.
Nachos Deluxe
Nacho chips with taco meat, jalapeno cheese sauce, and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato and onion. Served with taco sauce and sour cream.
Sancho
A 14 inch flour tortilla filled with nacho cheese, taco meat, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar and monterey cheeses, diced tomatoes and picante sauce. Sour cream and jalapenos are extra.
Ballpark nachos
Nacho cheese and corn chips.
Crispy Chicken wrap
A 14 inch tortilla layer with ranch spread, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar/Monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, dice cucumbers and 2 crispy chicken strips. Rolled like a burrito.
Grilled Chicken wrap
A 14 inch tortilla layer with ranch spread, shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar/Monterey jack cheese, diced tomatoes, dice cucumbers and strips of grilled chicken. Rolled like a burrito.
Salads
Taco Salad
Corn chips, topped with taco meat, refried beans, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato and onion. Served with taco sauce and sour cream.
Crispy Chicken salad
Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, onion, tomato, boil eggs, cucumber, topped with diced crispy chicken. Served with ranch, Dorothy lynch, or honey mustard.
Chefs salad
Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber, hard boiled eggs, and diced ham. Served with ranch, Dorothy lynch, or honey mustard.
Grilled Chicken salad
Our special recipe marinated 6oz chicken breast, grilled and served over a bed of shredded lettuce topped with cheddar cheese, tomato, onion, cucumber and boiled eggs. Served with ranch, Dorothy lynch or honey mustard.
Sides
Crispy Fries
Crispy fries cooked till golden and delicious.
Tator Tots
Tator tots fried crisp
Cheese Curds
Curds of breaded mozzarella cheese, fried crisp.
4 Cheese fried ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with 4 cheese, breaded and fried crisp. Dipping sauces available.
Fiesta jalapeno popper
Red ripe jalapenos filled with cream cheese and coated with crunchy breading. Fried crisp. These have great flavor but are not spicy hot. Dipping sauce extra.
Pork Rinds
Fresh cooked pork rinds, cooked when you order so they are still crackling when you get them. Dusted with tequila lime or garlic jalapeno seasoning.
Side Salad
Shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, onion and cucumber. Served with ranch, Dorothy lynch or honey mustard.
Cheesy Potato Bites
Breaded cheddar broccoli bites
Loaded Mashed Potatoes
Funnel Cake Fries
Just like the funnel cakes you get a the fair only in an easy to eat form! Served with a side of vanilla frosting for dipping.
Onion Rings
Batter dipped onion rings, fried crisp.
Mozzarella sticks
Daily Specials
Southwest Grilled Chicken Salad
Chipotle marinated chicken breast, grilled and served over a bed of shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, Pico de gallo, guacamole and tortilla strips. Served with your choice of dressing.
Sub Sandwich
Your choice of ham, turkey or roast beef. Additional meats available. Your choice of cheese, condiments and vegetables. Served on an 8 inch rustic hoagie.
Ham and hash brown casserole
Sliced ham with a side of hash brown casserole.
Italian Roast Beef Sandwich
Shredded roast beef cooked with Italian seasonings. Served on a hoagie roll with a side of Au Jus.
Rueben Casserole
A hollowed out loaf of Swedish rye bread filled with deli sliced corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing.
Chicken and noodles over mashed potatoes
Shredded chicken, a few carrots and noodles. Thick and hearty. Served over real mashed potatoes.
Roast beef dinner
Shredded roast beef, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy with green beans.
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Toasted Texas Toast with homemade mashed potatoes, tender roast beef, topped with homemade gravy.
Chicken taco salad
Baked Potato
Chicken cordon bleu
Ham, American and swiss cheese stuffed in a chicken breast, breaded with seasoned bread crumbs and baked. Served with broccoli rice casserole.
Mexican combo plate
1 beef empanada, 1 hard shell taco and your choice of Mexican rice or refried bean.
Flat Iron steak dinner
An 8 oz grilled the way you want flat iron steak, served with baked potato, and a side salad.
Pulled pork nachos
Crunchy corn chips covered with nacho cheese, smoked pulled pork. Topped with lettuce and tomatoes. Served with picante sauce.
Pulled pork Sandwich
Smoked seasoned pulled pork on a toasted bun. Served with pickles
Grilled Steak Salad
4 ounces of grilled steak tops a bed of iceberg and romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, shredded red cabbage and carrots, diced tomatoes, sautéed corn and feta cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
An 8oz hand breaded chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and green beans.
Smothered burrito
Beef, bean, and cheddar cheese wrapped in our 14 inch flour tortilla. Covered with nacho cheese sauce. Topped with shredded lettuce, more cheddar cheese and tomato's. Served with picante sauce.
Fish and Chips
3 battered dipped Alaskan Pollock fillets, fried crisp. Served with your choice of crispy fries or seasoned waffle fries.
Chili cheese fries
Totachos
Tator tots topped with taco meat, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and diced tomatoes. Served with picante sauce. Sour cream and jalapeño are extra.
Grilled Ham and cheese with a side
Toasted Texas toast each slice covered with your choice of cheese and sliced ham in the middle. Comes with your choice of french fries or waffle fries.
Loaded baked potato soup
Thick and rich this soup has baked potatoes, cheddar cheese, sour cream, butter, green onions and bacon. 16oz bowl.
Cheesesteak sloppy joes
Sloppy joe cooked hamburger with green bell peppers and onion in a beefy sauce. Served with your choice of cheese on a gourmet bun.
Hamburger steak meal
6oz grilled hamburger steak, hashbrown casserole and green beans.
Chipotle shredded chicken nachos
Crispy nacho corn chips covered with nacho cheese, chipotle shredded chicken, shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes. Served with picante sauce. Jalapenos and sour cream are extra.
Pork Fritter
Pork cutlet hand breaded and cooked when you order. Served on a gourmet bun.
Swedish Meatballs
Meatballs served with creamy brown gravy over buttered noodles.
Deluxe grilled chicken salad
Grilled marinated chicken served over chopped baby spring mix lettuce and iceberg lettuce with chopped apples, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, cucumbers and cheddar cheese. Served with your choice of dressing.
Pork kabob
Pork tenderloin wrapped with bacon on a stick, cooked on our char broiler. Served with cheddar potato bites. Additional meat is available.
Bierock
Taco Salad Bowl
Light and crispy baked flour taco shell bowl. Filled with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, taco meat, refried beans if you want them and diced tomatoes. Sour cream and jalapenos are extra.
Mushroom swiss burger
1/3 pound grilled hamburger patty topped with swiss cheese and sautéed mushrooms. Served on a toasted gourmet bun.
Broccoli cheese soup
Southwestern chicken wrap
A 14 inch flour tortilla layered with chipotle ranch spread, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and marinated grilled chicken. Rolled like a burrito.
Taco Burger
A gourmet hamburger bun topped with taco meat, your choice of cheese and toppings.
Grilled cheddar brat lunch
Grilled cheddar brat, loaded mashed potatoes and green beans. Extra brat available.
Chicken enchilada lunch
Shredded seasoned chicken with cream cheese, salsa and cheddar cheeses wrapped in a large flour tortilla the covered in green enchilada sauce. Refried beans, Spanish rice and flour tortilla chips. Served with picante sauce.
Deluxe Chefs Salad
A three meat chefs salad, Roast beef, ham and chicken top shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes and cucumbers. Served with croutons and your choice of salad dressing.
Mashed potatoes
Chicken fried chicken sandwich
6oz chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried when you order. Served with mayonnaise, pickle and onion on a gourmet bun. Lettuce and tomato available.
Smothered minute steak
Breaded beef minute steak oven roasted so it is tender, served with homemade mashed potatoes and beef gravy and a side of green beans. (vegetable may vary).
Santa Fe Beef Wraps
Southwest seasoned roast beef, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, cheddar cheese and sour cream. All wrapped in a large tortilla.
Putluck Taco salad
Crushed corn chips, taco meat, kidney beans, lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes all tossed with western style dressing. Served with picante sauce and sour cream.
Cuban sandwich
Seasoned shredded smoked pork, ham, swiss cheese, pickles and Dijon mustard on a toasted bun.
Western Burger
1/3 pound grilled hamburger patty, topped with your choice of cheese, ham, deep fried onion rings and homemade BBQ sauce.
Ruben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on toasted marble rye bread.
Homemade macaroni and cheese
jalapeno Burger
1/3 pound hamburger patty topped with cream cheese and cheddar cheese and hand breaded and deep fried jalapeno strips.
Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich
Tender shredded beef, sautéed onion and green bell peppers and your choice of cheese. Served on a toasted 8 inch rustic hoagie bun.
Beef and cheese empanada lunch
1 empanada (pastry style crust filled with beef and cheese, deep fried so it is crispy). 1 soft shell taco and chips and nacho cheese. Empanada and taco topped with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and chopped tomato. Served with picante sauce.
Baked beans
Loaded potato salad
Potatoes, cheddar cheese, minced onion and sour cream with chives.
Beef and cheddar sandwich
Tender deli sliced roast beef and cheddar cheese sauce served on a gourmet bun.
Ham and cheddar sandwich
deli sliced ham and cheddar cheese sauce on a gourmet bun.
Patty melt
1/3 pound hamburger patty, 2 slices of cheese of your choice and grilled onion on your choice of either toasted marble rye or texas toast.
Beef quesadilla
2 flour tortilla filled with seasoned shredded beef, black beans, shredded cheddar, Monterey, mozzarella and provolone cheese. Fried crisp. served with pico de galo, guacamole and picante sauce.
Beef fajita wrap
Fajita seasoned shredded beef, sautéed green peppers and onion, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, sour cream and picante sauce wrapped in a large flour tortilla.
Potato salad
Loco Tacos
2 soft flour tortillas filled with nacho cheese sauce then a hard corn shell filled with seasoned taco meat. Topped with shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes. Served with picante sauce.
Steak finger salad
3 beef steak fingers top a bed of shredded lettuce, Cheddar cheese, cucumbers, diced tomatoes, boiled egg and green onion. Served with your choice of salad dressing.
Creamy fettuccine and meatballs
Homemade sauce over Fettuccini noodles and meatballs.
Tuna salad sandwich
Homemade tuna salad (tuna, boiled eggs and mayo) on a rustic 8 inch hoagie bun.
Chicken parmesan wrap
A large flour tortilla layered with garlic parmesan sauce, parmesan crusted chicken breast, shredded mozzarella cheese, lettuce, cheddar cheese and tomatoes.
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken with homemade alfredo sauce, served over fettuccine. Severed with homemade French bread.
Cole Slaw
shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in homemade dressing.
Pizza Burger
1/3 pound patty topped with provolone cheese, pizza sauce and pepperoni. Served on a toasted gourmet bun.
Tropical grilled chicken
6oz chicken breast marinaded in a tropical sauce. Grilled and topped with pineapple. Served on a gourmet bun.
Grilled tropical burger
Fried Chicken Dinner
Hand breaded chicken fried to a golden brown. Served with mashed potatoes, gravy and corn. You select the 2 pieces of chicken you want. They must be different. As in not 2 wings etc.
Swiss Steak Dinner
Slow cooked beef minute steak with tomatoes, green peppers and onion. Dinner is served with twice baked potatoes and green beans.
Jumbo Shrimp
Hash brown casserole
Steak fries with taco meat
Pizza wrap
A large flour tortilla layered with pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella and provolone cheeses, Italian sausage and pepperoni. You can chose additional toppings. Wrapped like a burrito.
Pizza sub
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, hard salami, provalone cheese, with your choice of sandwich toppings on an 8 inch sub bun.
Beef pot pie
Homemade beef pot pie loaded with beef, potatoes, carrots, celery and mushrooms.
Loaded potato soup
Traditional potato soup with cheddar cheese and sour cream added in. Topped with bacon and green onions. Served with crackers 16oz bowl.
Green bean dumpling soup
Potatoes, green beans and homemade dumplings in a creamy soup.
Chicken Fajita Salad
Fajita seasoned chicken over a bed of shredded lettuce topped with sautéd green peppers and onion. Served with cheddar cheese, diced tomato, guacamole, picante sauce and fried flour chips.
Sweet and sour chicken
Home made sweet and sour sauce. Green bell peppers, sweet onion, pineapple tidbits and breaded chicken chunks in a tangy sweet sauce. Served over a bed of buttered rice.
Creamy chicken and noodle soup
Chicken, noodles, diced potatoes and carrots in a creamy chicken broth. 16 oz bowl served with crackers.
Hard shell taco
Corn taco shell filled with taco meat, shredded lettuce, Cheddar cheese, and dice tomatoes. Served with taco sauce.
Lasagna
Italian sausage and homemade sauce on the bottom layer with mozzarella, ricotta and Parmesan cheese on the top layer. Served with a vegetable and homemade garlic bread.
Chicken kiev
6oz beaded chicken great filled with flavored butter! Comes with broccoli rice casserole. I ran out of the broccoli casserole so substitutd your choice of Fry's or tots.
Beef Fajita
Chicken Fajita
Chicken Marsala
Breaded crispy chicken served with mushroom, cream and Marsala wine sauce. Served over buttered rice.
Beef stew
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
4 ounce hand breaded beef cube steak, fried crisp. Served on a toasted gourmet bun with pickles and onion.
Daily Dessert Specials
Chocolate Fudge Brownie
Filled Donut
Fall spice chip bar
Brown sugar cookie dough with cinnamon, butterscotch and white chocolate chips.
pumpkin pie dessert
Jumbo Cupcake
Jumbo cupcakes frosted with homemade frosting.
Bread Pudding
Day old bread in a cinnamon custard base.
Jumbo banana oatmeal muffin
Homemade jumbo banana oatmeal muffin with vanilla frosting.
Chccolate Chip Cookies
lemon cake
Peach Cobbler
Chocolate peanut butter brownie
Brown sugar pound cake
Cream puff
Apple crisp
Apples with cinnamon and sugar topped with a strudel topping.
Individual monkey bread
Jello Poke Cake
Rice Crispy Treat
Rice Crispies in marshmallow goodness
Cinnamon Roll
Cheesecake
Homemade Pie
Banana Bread
Salted caramel apple bars
Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
Donuts
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Chocolate Cake
Lemon cookies
Pumpkin cake
Wonderfully moist pumpkin cake topped with caramel sauce and Heath bits.
Oatmeal scotchies
Red velvet cake
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
915 Park Street, Quinter, KS 67752