Farmhouse Kitchen Thai - LA

No reviews yet

5560 West Adams Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90016

Order Again

Little Lao Table Set

STARTERS Fresh Rolls with Peanut Sauce, Samosa, Beef Rolls, Papaya Salad ENTREE Panang Short Ribs, Hat Yai Fried Chicken, Shrimp Fried Rice, Pad Thai, Spicy Eggplant, Blue Rice and Fried Egg Available for 2 guests & more

Little Lao Table Set

$99.00

Starters

Samosa

$14.95

Red Norland potato, caramelized onion, carrot wrapped in pastry skin. Served with coconut curry dipping

Crispy Egg Rolls

$14.95

Crispy Eggs rolls in glass noodles, carrot, black mushroom, black pepper and cabbage. Served with chili plum peanut sauce

Farmhouse Wings

$18.95

Crispy organic wings served with crispy basil and chili plum sauce

Neua Num Tok Rolls

$22.00

Grilled Snake River Farm Wagyu Flank Steak wrapped with mint, cilantro, and cucumber. Served with cilantro lime vinaigrette

Mieng Kum Kung

$17.95

Crispy-crusted Tiger Prawns, leafy green wrapped with a zesty mixture of lime, ginger, onion, roasted coconut & peanuts with tamarind sauce

Salads

Papaya Salad

$17.95

SPICY Hand shredded green papaya, garlic, peanuts, fresh chili, cherry tomato and Thai long beans.

Larb

$18.95

SPICY Salad with cucumber, dill, shallot, green onion, cilantro and roasted rice served with fresh Asian herbs

Specials

Basil Bomb

$39.95

Thai chili basil stir fried with tiger prawn, calamari, scallop, homemade crispy pork belly, fried egg over blue jasmine rice, Prik Nam Pla. Let’s Bomb!

24 Hours Beef Noodle Soup

$36.95

Slow-cooked bone-in Beef Short Rib, egg noodles, veal broth, asian broccoli, basil, bean sprouts, cilantro, and green onion

Run Juan Seafood Sizzling

$36.95

Assorted Seafood sautéed in homemade SPICY curry paste, basil, onion, bell pepper & jalapenos. Served with blue jasmine rice

Crab Fried Rice

$36.95

Jumbo lump crab meat, double eggs, onion, tomato, and cilantro. Served in lotus leaves with bone broth

Live Lobster Pad Thai

$42.95

Maine Lobster with tiger prawns, thin rice noodles, cage free egg, bean sprouts, chive, shallot peanuts, crispy wontons, and Thai seafood sauce

Hat Yai Fried Chicken

$32.95

Southern-style fried Mary’s Organic Chicken Thigh, turmeric & herbs, fried shallots, cucumber salad. Served with yellow potatoe curry, roti & blue jasmine rice

Panang Neua

$46.00

Slow braised bone-in Short Rib served in Panang curry with grilled broccolini, bell pepper, onion, crispy basil and blue jasmine rice *This dish was reminiscent of Chef Kasem (Pop)’s childhood where he cooked a large meal for his entire family.

Volcano Cup

$34.95

SPICY! Noodle stir fried with our house God-mother sauce served with braised shirt-ribs, bell peppers and peppercorns

Soups

Coconut Soup Mushroom, tomato, cabbage, galangal, kaffir, lime leaves, lemongrass, cilantro and green onion

Tom Kha

$18.95

SPICY & sour soup, mushroom, tomato, mixed veggie, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, lemongrass, cilantro and green onion

Noodle Soups

Tofu Noodle Soup

$18.95

Fresh rice noodles, veggie broth, soft organic tofu, mix veggies, bean sprouts, cilantro and green onion

Thai Street Food

Yellow Curry

$19.95

Thai Fried Rice

$18.95

Pad Thai

$18.95

Pad See You

$18.95

Pad Kee Mow

$18.95

Pad Asian Broccoli

$18.95

Pad Spicy Eggplant

$18.95

Sides

Blue Jasmne rice

$5.00

Brown rice

$5.00

Sticky rice

$5.00

Bone broth

$6.00

Peanut Sauce

$7.00

Steamed Veg

$6.00

Kids Menu

Fried Chicken

$13.00

Fried Chicken served with blue jasmine rice and plum sauce

Rice Noodle

$13.00

Rice noodles sautéed with egg and broccoli

Dessert

Thai Vacation

$15.50

Warm coconut sticky rice and Ice cream, served in half young coconut

Mango Sticky Rice (Seasonal)

$13.50

Creamy and sweet sticky rice served with seasonal fresh mango

Beverages

Mexican Coke

$5.00

no refills

Classic Thai Tea

$5.50

Sweet and creamy with shaved ice

Anchan Limeade

$5.50

Blue flower, cane limeade

Thai Tea Limeade

$5.50

Tart and Sweet

Fresh Young Coconut

$8.50

San Benedetto Sparkling

$9.00

750 ML

Chamomile Lavender

$5.00

Natural sweetness, soothing and caffeine free

Sencha Green Tea

$5.00

Toasty, sencha green and roasted brown rice

Lemon Grass Ginger

$5.00

Lemony, tart and crisp

Dragon Pearl Jasmine

$5.00

Delicate sweetness, floral and caffeine free

Oolong Tea

$5.00

Floral-like orange scent and pleasantly bitter

Organic Blooming Flower

$6.00

Silver needle green tea, calendula, jasmine, marigold, and lily – high in antioxidants, light caffeine, all-natural, and can re-steep 2-3 times

Mix

Farmhouse Mai Tai

$18.00

Sake infuse with lime, orange aperitif and orgeat syrup. Top with Pepper and spice bitter.

Hello Gorgeous

$17.00

Sake rum infused in Lime with Homemade syrup and Guava puree. Top with citrus and fruity bitter

King of Spice

$17.00

Thai Chilli infused sake with lime and agave syrup

Meow Mule

$18.00

Sake and Top Hat Ginger beer with a splash of lime.

Negroni

$17.00

Sake infuse with dry gin, sweet vermouth and orange peel bitter.

Paper Crane

$16.00

Citrus sake infused in butterfly pea flower with Yuzu Sake and homemade syrup

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Not your typical Thai! We are a Thai New Generation restaurant focusing on bringing you adventurous, bold flavors of traditional and non-traditional dishes using the freshest ingredients.

5560 West Adams Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90016

