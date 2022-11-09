Farming Hope at Manny's
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our plant-forward California/Middle-Eastern inspired menu focuses on bold flavors and high quality seasonal produce. Farming Hope is a culinary training program promoting self-sufficiency by removing barriers to employment. When you dine with Farming Hope at Manny's you're helping transform lives and rebuild communities through a just food system.
Location
3092 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Star Pizza - Valencia - 400 Valencia Street
No Reviews
400 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurant
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen - 401 VALENCIA ST
4.8 • 1,678
401 VALENCIA ST SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
View restaurant