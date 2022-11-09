Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farming Hope at Manny's

review star

No reviews yet

3092 16th Street

San Francisco, CA 94103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Dirty Chai

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.50

Drip Refill

$2.00

Decaf French Press

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.50
Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Latte

Latte

$5.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.50

Flat White

$4.50

Mocha

$5.50
Americano

Americano

$4.00

Red Eye

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai

$6.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00
Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt

$5.00

Refreshing lemonade with an espresso shot topped with sparkling water.

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

London Fog

$4.00

Early Grey Tea with steamed milk and your choice of rose or lavender syrup

Hot Tea

Earl Grey Vanilla Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Chamomile Lemon Tea

$3.00

British Breakfast Tea

$3.00

Vanilla Herbal Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Cardamon Cinnamon Tea

$3.00

Desert Sage Herbal Tea

$3.00

Chai Tea

$3.00

Jasmine White Tea

$3.00

Cardamon Cinnamon Tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Blueberry Lavender Tea

$4.00

Hibiscus Sangria Tea

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Orange Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cold Pressed Juice

$6.00Out of stock
Calamansi Seltzer

Calamansi Seltzer

$4.00
Mango Seltzer

Mango Seltzer

$4.00
Yuzu Seltzer

Yuzu Seltzer

$4.00

Plain Seltzer

$3.00

Meyer Lemon

$5.00

Strawberry Peppercorn

$5.00

Low ABV Cocktails

Meyer Lemon

$4.50

Strawberry Peppercorn

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our plant-forward California/Middle-Eastern inspired menu focuses on bold flavors and high quality seasonal produce. Farming Hope is a culinary training program promoting self-sufficiency by removing barriers to employment. When you dine with Farming Hope at Manny's you're helping transform lives and rebuild communities through a just food system.

Website

Location

3092 16th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103

Directions

Gallery
Farming Hope at Manny's image
Farming Hope at Manny's image
Farming Hope at Manny's image

Similar restaurants in your area

Little Star Pizza - Valencia - 400 Valencia Street
orange starNo Reviews
400 Valencia Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
The Willows
orange star4.4 • 1,053
1582 Folsom St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Pica Pica Arepa Kitchen - 401 VALENCIA ST
orange star4.8 • 1,678
401 VALENCIA ST SAN FRANCISCO, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Earthbar - Mission St.
orange starNo Reviews
1560 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
RICH TABLE "Ready To Go"
orange starNo Reviews
Hayes Valley, 199 Gough St San Francisco, CA 94102
View restaurantnext
Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Francisco

Rintaro
orange star4.9 • 15,092
82 14th St San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurantnext
Kitava
orange star4.8 • 13,434
2011 Mission St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Tartine Bakery
orange star4.1 • 10,002
600 Guerrero St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
The Morris
orange star5.0 • 7,608
2501 Mariposa St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
West of Pecos
orange star4.4 • 2,977
550 Valencia St San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Boogaloos
orange star4.2 • 1,867
3296 22nd St. San Francisco, CA 94110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Francisco
Mission Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
NoPa
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hayes Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lower Pacific Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Duboce Triangle
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Union Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Bernal Heights
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Outer Sunset
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
SoMa
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston