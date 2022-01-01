A map showing the location of Farmington Moose LodgeView gallery

Farmington Moose Lodge

1001 E Fort St

FARMINGTON, IL 61531

Friday Meal

1/4 Chicken

$8.00

2 pc Combo

$15.00

3 pc Combo

$20.00

All White Chicken

$11.00

Catfish Combo

$17.00

Frog Leg 3pc Dinner

$13.00

Grilled Chicken 1/2

$12.00

PRIME RIB

$22.00

Regular Chicken Dinner

$10.00

Ribs 1/2 Dinner

$12.00

Ribs Full Dinner

$22.00

Shrimp 8 Pcs

$13.00

Steak & Shrimp

$25.00

Steak Dinner

$20.00

Walleye Dinner

$12.00

Whole Catfish

$14.00

Monday Meal

3 Pcs Chicken Strip meal

$10.00

CHEESE BURGER MEAL

$8.00

CHESSE BUGURE SANDWICH ONLY

$7.00

Chicken & Bac. Melt. Only

$9.00

CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN

$12.00

Chicken Noodles

$10.00

Chicken Strip 2 pcs meal

$8.00

Double Cheesb. & Frys

$10.00

Double cheese b

$8.00

Meetloaf

$9.00

Pulled Pork & Fry

$8.00

Pulled Pork Nacho's

$8.00

Pulled Pork Sand. Only

$6.00

Salisbury Steak

$10.00

Single Chicken Strip Per Pcs

$2.00

SIDE ORDERS

Bake Tater

$3.00

Frys

$3.00

Mashed Taters

$3.00

Saturday

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.50

1/2 Biscuits & Gravy

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Cheeseburger Meal

$8.00

Hamburger/Cheese

$6.00

Tenderloin Meal

$10.00

Tenderloin

$8.00

3 Chicken Strips

$9.00

2 Chicken Strips

$7.00

Chips Small Bag

$2.00

French Fry Basket

$3.00

CASHEWS

CASHEWS

$2.00

CHIPS

CHIPS

$3.00

Popcorn

$4.00

HOT DOG

HOT DOG

$2.50

Hot Dog & Chip Spec.

$2.00

Gift Card

Gift Card

$10.00

Gift Card

$15.00

Gift Card

$20.00

Gift Card

$25.00

Gift Card

$50.00

Full Service Meals

3 Main Entrees

$22.00

3 Main Course Options Per Plate Cost, 2 sides, salad, rolls, dessert, tea, lemonade, water, and utensils

18% Gratuity

$273.24

Chicken & Spag. Meal

$12.93

Bulk Chips

$38.56
