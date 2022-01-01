Farmington Moose Lodge
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1001 E Fort St, FARMINGTON, IL 61531
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Original Pancake House Peoria - 7425 North Grand Prairie Drive
No Reviews
7425 North Grand Prairie Drive Peoria, IL 61615
View restaurant
Childers Eatery - War Memorial (Grand Prairie)
3.0 • 11
5201 W War Memorial Dr #260 Peoria, IL 61615
View restaurant
More near FARMINGTON