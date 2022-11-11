- Home
- /
- Farmington
- /
- Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
Farmington Pizza + Kitchen
182 Reviews
$$
1019 Farmington Ave
Farmington, CT 06032
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
8 Chicken Wings
Crispy wings made to order with your favorite sauce.
12 Chicken Wings
16 wings made to your liking
20 Chicken Wings
24 Crispy wings made to order any style and with your favorite dipping sauce.
4 Piece Chicken Tenders w Fries
4 chicken tenders served over crispy French Fries. Comes with your favorite dipping sauce.
French Fries
Crispy straight french fries. Trust me, you will love them.
Cheese Fries
Cheese Quesadillas
Diced peppers, diced red onions, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese all melted together. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Garlic Bread (NO Cheese)
12 Inch Italian bread layered with our homemade garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce
Cheesy Garlic Bread
12 Inch Italian bread layered with our homemade garlic butter and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce
Chicken & Cheese Quesadillas
Diced chicken breast, diced peppers, diced red onions, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese all melted together. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Fried Calamari
Crispy Calamari Rings, fried pickles, fried banana peppers and topped with cappers. Served with a side of our home made marinara sauce.
Italian Meatball w/ Marinara sauce
6 oz homemade meatball.
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella breaded and fried, served with our home made marinara sauce.
Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with melted monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, sliced olives, and jalapenos , served with a side of salsa
Chicken Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with Grilled Chicken, melted monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, sliced olives, and jalapenos , served with a side of salsa
Beef Nachos
Tortilla Chips topped with ground beef, melted monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, sliced olives, and jalapenos , served with a side of salsa
Onion Rings
Crispy beer battered onion rings.
8 Chicken Wings (Copy)
Crispy wings made to order with your favorite sauce.
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Mixed Greens, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, provolone cheese, genoa salami, ham, prosciutto, and sliced black olives.
Baby Spinach Salad
Fresh baby spinach, fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, gorgonzola cheese and your choice of tuna salad, chicken salad or grilled chicken.
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, gorgonzola cheese and crispy chicken breast dipped buffalo sauce.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, and home made croutons.
Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken
Romaine lettuce, Grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, and home made croutons.
Caprese Salad
Sliced vine tomatoes, Burrata cheese, fresh basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Chefs Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, grape tomatoes, peppers, ham, turkey and provolone cheese.
Cobb Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, boiled egg, diced bacon, grape tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese.
Cranberry Delight
Mixed Greens, Chicken Salad, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Sun dried cranberries and sliced almonds
Crispy Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce, crispy chicken breast, red onion, grape tomatoes, peppers, shredded carrots and shredded mozzarella.
Garden Salad
Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, peppers, shredded carrots & cucumbers
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber and tomatoes.
Greek Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Romain lettuce, Grilled Chicken, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion and tomatoes.
Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, sliced avocado, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, and diced bacon.
Village Salad
Vine tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, greek olives, pepperoncini, oregano. (Olive Oil & Vinegar recommended) (no lettuce)
Side Salad
Paninis & Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Crispy Chicken, green leaf lettuce, diced tomato, gorgonzola cheese, buffalo sauce, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing
Burrata Panini
Burrata cheese, tomatoes, spring mix and balsamic glaze
Burrata & Chicken Panini
Grilled Chicken Breast, Burrata cheese, tomatoes, spring mix and balsamic glaze
California Turkey Wrap
Sliced turkey, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce and peppercorn dressing.
Caesar Wrap
Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled Chicken, caesar dressing, diced tomato, romaine, shaved parmesan cheese and home made croutons.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini
Crispy chicken, sliced deli ham, honey mustard, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato. served hot
Cranberry Delight Wrap
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, sun dried cranberries and sliced almonds.
Crispy Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers and provolone cheese.
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Margarita Panini
Grilled Chicken, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes.
Ranch Chicken BLT Wrap
Seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing.
Southwest Chicken Panini
Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, tomato, avocado, bacon and ranch dressing.
Tuna Panini
Our home made Tuna Salad, sliced tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion and Swiss Cheese
Turkey Panini
Turkey Wrap
Sliced deli turkey. Add any topping to make it your own!
Chicken Salad
Our homemade chicken salad has celery, mayonnaise and seasoning. Add your favorite toppings and you will love it.
Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Oil & Vinager
Sandwiches & Grinders
BLT
Crispy bacon, sliced tomato, leaf lettuce and any other toppings you love.
Chicken Cordon Blue
Chicken Cutlet
Breaded Chicken Cutlet served with your favorite toppings.
Chicken Parm
Breaded Chicken, Provolone cheese, marinara sauce and your favorite toppings.
Chicken Salad
Our homemade chicken salad has celery, mayonnaise and seasoning. Add your favorite toppings and you will love it.
Eggplant Parmigiana
Homemade breaded eggplant, homemade marinara sauce, provolone cheese and your favorite toppings.
Genoa Salami
Freshly sliced Italian Genoa Salami made to order with your favorite toppings
Grilled Chicken Breast
Seasoned grilled chicken breast served with your favorite toppings.
Ham
Imported Canadian Ham sliced thin and made to order with your favorite toppings.
Italian Combo
Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese with your favorite toppings.
Meatball
Our homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese and your favorite toppings on toasted bread.
Philly Cheese Steak
Philly Steak, melted American cheese and your favorite toppings all melted together.
Ranch Chicken BLT
Seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing.
Tuna Salad
Our home made tuna salad has celery, mayonnaise and seasoning. Add your favorite toppings and you will love it.
Turkey Breast
Sliced smoked turkey breast made to order with your favorite toppings.
Burgers & Gyro
Lamb Gyro
Beef & lamb, diced tomatoes, red onion, tzatziki sauce on grilled pita bread. Served with a side salad or french fries.
Chicken Gyro
Grilled Chicken, diced tomatoes, red onions, tzatsiki sauce on grilled pita bread. Served with side salad or french fries.
American Burger
8 oz Angus Beef, Leaf Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and American cheese on a toasted Brioche Bun. Served with a side salad or fries.
Avocado Burger
8oz Angus Beef, Sliced avocado, leaf lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun.
Farmington Ave Burger
8 oz angus beef, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and crispy bacon on a toasted Brioche bun
Southwest Burger
8 oz angus beef, BBQ Sauce, cheddar Cheese, sauteed onions, crispy bacon and jalapenos on a toasted brioche bun.
Ten19 Burger
8 oz Angus beef, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with a side salad or french fries.
Crispy Chicken Burger
Crispy Chicken breast, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted brioche bun.
Mexican Burger
Kids Menu
Fried Dough
Kids Burger w/fries
8 oz angus beef burger with American cheese on a Brioche bun.
Kids Chicken Parm. w/Pasta
Kids Chicken Tenders
Crispy Chicken served with Fries or Salad. And the best part a free Ring Pop!!
Kids Pasta
Kids Pasta w/Meatballs
Grilled Cheese w/Fries
Italian Entrees
Stuffed Shells
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded Chicken Breast with our marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese over Spaghetti
Eggplant Parmigiana
Hand Breaded Eggplants layered with our marinara sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese over Spaghetti
Lasagna
Home made meat sauce, Creamy Ricotta, Shredded Mozzarella and our homemade marinara Sauce
Spaghetti w/ Marinara Sauce
Pasta Marinara W/ Meatball
Family of 4 Baked Stuffed Shells Dinner
Ricotta Stuffed Shells covered in our home made marinara sauce, Salad and Garlic Bread
Family of 4 Lasagna Dinner
Feed 4 pp. Lasagna, Garden Salad and Garlic Bread
Family of 4 Chicken Parmigiana Dinner
Chicken Parmigiana, Side of Pasta, Side salad, and Garlic Bread
Chicken Francese
Calzones
Mozzarella & Ricotta Calzone
Farmington Calzone
Pepperoni, Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms, Sausage & Meatball served with marinara sauce on the side
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Hot Sauce, crumbled blue cheese, light ricotta and mozzarella, served with pasta sauce and blue cheese dressing
Dinner for 4
Chicken Parmigiana Family Dinner
Chicken Parmigiana, Garlic Bread, Caesar salad and a Garden Salad
Stuffed Shells Family Dinner
Stuffed Shells, Garlic Bread, Caesar salad and a Garden Salad
Baked Manicotti Family Dinner
Baked Manicotti, Garlic Bread, Caesar salad and a Garden Salad
Lasagna Family Dinner
Lasagna, Garlic Bread, Caesar salad and a Garden Salad
Desserts
Cheesecake
Cheesecake w/ fresh strawberries & raspberry glaze
Cheesecake W/ Fresh Strawberries & Chocolate Sauce
Baklava
Baklava is a Greek layered pastry made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened honey.
Fried Dough
Chocolate Lava Cake
Churros
Churros With Fresh Strawberries
Chocolate Chip, M&m Cookies
Chocolate Brownies
Snickers Brownie
Choc Chip Brownie
Small Pizza
SM Cheese
SM Artichoke
Marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, feta cheese, fresh garlic and olive oil
SM Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella
SM Ranch Chicken
Chicken Breast, Mozzarella cheese, tomato, diced bacon and ranch dressing (white)
SM Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger, bacon, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup & cheddar
SM BBQ Chicken
Boneless chicken, BBQ Sauce and mozzarella
SM Buffalo Chicken
Chicken breast, hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, crumbled blue cheese
SM Chicken Florentine
white pizza, chicken, spinach & feta
SM Clams Casino
Olive oil, garlic, baby clams and bacon
SM Eggplant & Ricotta
Fried eggplant, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic
SM Farmington Special
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage and pepperoni
SM Four Cheese
SM Gourmet Veggie
Roasted peppers, broccoli, fried eggplant, sliced olives and ricotta cheese
SM Margarita
pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and fresh garlic
SM Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball
SM Southwest Chicken
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, diced bacon, peppers and onions
SM Spinach & Ricotta
Fresh spinach, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic
SM Tomato Basil
Fresh tomato, garlic, herbs & spices
SM Veggie Lovers
Onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
Large Pizza
LG Cheese
LG Buffalo Chicken
Chicken breast, hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, crumbled blue cheese
LG Clams Casino
Olive oil, garlic, baby clams and bacon
LG Eggplant & Ricotta
Fried eggplant, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic
LG Artichoke
Marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, feta cheese, fresh garlic and olive oil
LG Bacon Cheeseburger
Hamburger, bacon, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup & cheddar
LG BBQ Chicken
Boneless chicken, BBQ Sauce and mozzarella
Lg Broccoli Ricotta
LG Chicken Florentine
white pizza, chicken, spinach & feta
LG Farmington Special
Onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage and pepperoni
LG Four Cheese
LG Gourmet Veggie
Roasted peppers, broccoli, fried eggplant, sliced olives and ricotta cheese
LG Hawaiian
Ham, pineapple & mozzarella
LG Margarita
pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and fresh garlic
LG Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball
LG Ranch Chicken
Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, tomato, diced bacon, and ranch dressing (white)
LG Southwest Chicken
Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, diced bacon, peppers and onions
LG Spinach & Ricotta
Fresh spinach, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic
LG Tomato Basil
Fresh tomato, garlic, herbs & spices
LG Veggie Lovers
Onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Fresh Food, Great Service and a Welcoming Atmosophere.
1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032