Farmington Pizza + Kitchen

182 Reviews

$$

1019 Farmington Ave

Farmington, CT 06032

Order Again

Popular Items

LG Cheese
SM Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks

Appetizers

Crispy wings and thighs served your favorite way.
8 Chicken Wings

$12.95

Crispy wings made to order with your favorite sauce.

12 Chicken Wings

$17.95

16 wings made to your liking

20 Chicken Wings

$26.95

24 Crispy wings made to order any style and with your favorite dipping sauce.

4 Piece Chicken Tenders w Fries

$10.95

4 chicken tenders served over crispy French Fries. Comes with your favorite dipping sauce.

French Fries

$6.95

Crispy straight french fries. Trust me, you will love them.

Cheese Fries

$8.25

Cheese Quesadillas

$9.95

Diced peppers, diced red onions, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese all melted together. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Garlic Bread (NO Cheese)

$6.95

12 Inch Italian bread layered with our homemade garlic butter. Served with marinara sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$8.95

12 Inch Italian bread layered with our homemade garlic butter and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with marinara sauce

Chicken & Cheese Quesadillas

$12.95

Diced chicken breast, diced peppers, diced red onions, jalapenos, shredded cheddar cheese, monterey jack cheese all melted together. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Fried Calamari

$13.95Out of stock

Crispy Calamari Rings, fried pickles, fried banana peppers and topped with cappers. Served with a side of our home made marinara sauce.

Italian Meatball w/ Marinara sauce

$3.95

6 oz homemade meatball.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.95

Mozzarella breaded and fried, served with our home made marinara sauce.

Nachos

$9.95

Tortilla Chips topped with melted monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, sliced olives, and jalapenos , served with a side of salsa

Chicken Nachos

$12.95

Tortilla Chips topped with Grilled Chicken, melted monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, sliced olives, and jalapenos , served with a side of salsa

Beef Nachos

$12.95

Tortilla Chips topped with ground beef, melted monterey jack cheese, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onion, sliced olives, and jalapenos , served with a side of salsa

Onion Rings

$7.95

Crispy beer battered onion rings.

8 Chicken Wings (Copy)

$12.95

Crispy wings made to order with your favorite sauce.

Salads

Mixed greens, chicken salad, grape tomatoes, cucumber, sun dried cranberries and sliced almonds.

Antipasto Salad

$12.95

Mixed Greens, roasted peppers, fresh mozzarella, provolone cheese, genoa salami, ham, prosciutto, and sliced black olives.

Baby Spinach Salad

$12.95

Fresh baby spinach, fresh strawberries, sliced almonds, gorgonzola cheese and your choice of tuna salad, chicken salad or grilled chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, shredded carrots, gorgonzola cheese and crispy chicken breast dipped buffalo sauce.

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan cheese, and home made croutons.

Caesar Salad w/Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, Grilled chicken, shaved parmesan cheese, and home made croutons.

Caprese Salad

$11.95

Sliced vine tomatoes, Burrata cheese, fresh basil and drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Chefs Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, red onion, grape tomatoes, peppers, ham, turkey and provolone cheese.

Cobb Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, boiled egg, diced bacon, grape tomatoes, and gorgonzola cheese.

Cranberry Delight

$12.95

Mixed Greens, Chicken Salad, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Sun dried cranberries and sliced almonds

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce, crispy chicken breast, red onion, grape tomatoes, peppers, shredded carrots and shredded mozzarella.

Garden Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, Tomatoes, onions, peppers, shredded carrots & cucumbers

Greek Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onion, cucumber and tomatoes.

Greek Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$12.95

Romain lettuce, Grilled Chicken, feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumber, red onion and tomatoes.

Southwest Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, sliced avocado, red onion, gorgonzola cheese, and diced bacon.

Village Salad

$12.95

Vine tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, feta cheese, greek olives, pepperoncini, oregano. (Olive Oil & Vinegar recommended) (no lettuce)

Side Salad

$5.50

Paninis & Wraps

Grilled Chicken Breast, Burrata cheese, tomatoes, spring mix and balsamic glaze

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Crispy Chicken, green leaf lettuce, diced tomato, gorgonzola cheese, buffalo sauce, and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing

Burrata Panini

$10.95

Burrata cheese, tomatoes, spring mix and balsamic glaze

Burrata & Chicken Panini

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Breast, Burrata cheese, tomatoes, spring mix and balsamic glaze

California Turkey Wrap

$12.95

Sliced turkey, avocado, Swiss cheese, lettuce and peppercorn dressing.

Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Romaine lettuce, diced tomato, shaved parmesan cheese, croutons and caesar dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, caesar dressing, diced tomato, romaine, shaved parmesan cheese and home made croutons.

Chicken Cordon Bleu Panini

$12.95

Crispy chicken, sliced deli ham, honey mustard, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato. served hot

Cranberry Delight Wrap

$12.95

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, sun dried cranberries and sliced almonds.

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Chicken Panini

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, pesto sauce, tomatoes, roasted peppers and provolone cheese.

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$12.95
Margarita Panini

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, balsamic glaze, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella and sliced tomatoes.

Ranch Chicken BLT Wrap

$12.95

Seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing.

Southwest Chicken Panini

$12.95

Grilled chicken breast, swiss cheese, tomato, avocado, bacon and ranch dressing.

Tuna Panini

$12.95

Our home made Tuna Salad, sliced tomatoes, Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion and Swiss Cheese

Turkey Panini

$12.95

Turkey Wrap

$12.95

Sliced deli turkey. Add any topping to make it your own!

Chicken Salad

$9.95+

Our homemade chicken salad has celery, mayonnaise and seasoning. Add your favorite toppings and you will love it.

Greek Chicken Wrap

$12.95

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives and Oil & Vinager

Sandwiches & Grinders

BLT

$9.95+

Crispy bacon, sliced tomato, leaf lettuce and any other toppings you love.

Chicken Cordon Blue

$10.95+

Chicken Cutlet

$9.95+

Breaded Chicken Cutlet served with your favorite toppings.

Chicken Parm

$10.95+

Breaded Chicken, Provolone cheese, marinara sauce and your favorite toppings.

Chicken Salad

$9.95+

Our homemade chicken salad has celery, mayonnaise and seasoning. Add your favorite toppings and you will love it.

Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.95+

Homemade breaded eggplant, homemade marinara sauce, provolone cheese and your favorite toppings.

Genoa Salami

$9.95+

Freshly sliced Italian Genoa Salami made to order with your favorite toppings

Grilled Chicken Breast

$9.95+

Seasoned grilled chicken breast served with your favorite toppings.

Ham

$9.95+

Imported Canadian Ham sliced thin and made to order with your favorite toppings.

Italian Combo

$10.95+

Ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese with your favorite toppings.

Meatball

$9.95+

Our homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone cheese and your favorite toppings on toasted bread.

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.95+

Philly Steak, melted American cheese and your favorite toppings all melted together.

Ranch Chicken BLT

$9.95+

Seasoned grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon and ranch dressing.

Tuna Salad

$9.95+

Our home made tuna salad has celery, mayonnaise and seasoning. Add your favorite toppings and you will love it.

Turkey Breast

$9.95+

Sliced smoked turkey breast made to order with your favorite toppings.

Burgers & Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$11.95

Beef & lamb, diced tomatoes, red onion, tzatziki sauce on grilled pita bread. Served with a side salad or french fries.

Chicken Gyro

$11.95

Grilled Chicken, diced tomatoes, red onions, tzatsiki sauce on grilled pita bread. Served with side salad or french fries.

American Burger

$11.95

8 oz Angus Beef, Leaf Lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and American cheese on a toasted Brioche Bun. Served with a side salad or fries.

Avocado Burger

$13.95

8oz Angus Beef, Sliced avocado, leaf lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing on a toasted brioche bun.

Farmington Ave Burger

$13.95

8 oz angus beef, sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and crispy bacon on a toasted Brioche bun

Southwest Burger

$13.95

8 oz angus beef, BBQ Sauce, cheddar Cheese, sauteed onions, crispy bacon and jalapenos on a toasted brioche bun.

Ten19 Burger

$13.95

8 oz Angus beef, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with a side salad or french fries.

Crispy Chicken Burger

$12.95

Crispy Chicken breast, leaf lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo on a toasted brioche bun.

Mexican Burger

$13.95

Kids Menu

Fried Dough

$5.95

Kids Burger w/fries

$9.95

8 oz angus beef burger with American cheese on a Brioche bun.

Kids Chicken Parm. w/Pasta

$9.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$9.25

Crispy Chicken served with Fries or Salad. And the best part a free Ring Pop!!

Kids Pasta

$6.95

Kids Pasta w/Meatballs

$8.95

Grilled Cheese w/Fries

$7.95

Italian Entrees

Stuffed Shells

$14.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$16.95

Breaded Chicken Breast with our marinara sauce topped with mozzarella cheese over Spaghetti

Eggplant Parmigiana

$14.95

Hand Breaded Eggplants layered with our marinara sauce topped with Mozzarella Cheese over Spaghetti

Lasagna

$15.95

Home made meat sauce, Creamy Ricotta, Shredded Mozzarella and our homemade marinara Sauce

Spaghetti w/ Marinara Sauce

$9.95

Pasta Marinara W/ Meatball

$14.95

Family of 4 Baked Stuffed Shells Dinner

$49.95

Ricotta Stuffed Shells covered in our home made marinara sauce, Salad and Garlic Bread

Family of 4 Lasagna Dinner

$49.95

Feed 4 pp. Lasagna, Garden Salad and Garlic Bread

Family of 4 Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$49.95

Chicken Parmigiana, Side of Pasta, Side salad, and Garlic Bread

Chicken Francese

$16.95

Calzones

Home made dough filled with Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese and your favorite fillings. Served with a side of our Marinara Sauce.

Mozzarella & Ricotta Calzone

$11.95

Farmington Calzone

$15.95

Pepperoni, Onion, Peppers, Mushrooms, Sausage & Meatball served with marinara sauce on the side

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$15.95

Breaded Chicken tossed in Buffalo Hot Sauce, crumbled blue cheese, light ricotta and mozzarella, served with pasta sauce and blue cheese dressing

Dinner for 4

Chicken Parmigiana Family Dinner

$49.95

Chicken Parmigiana, Garlic Bread, Caesar salad and a Garden Salad

Stuffed Shells Family Dinner

$49.95

Stuffed Shells, Garlic Bread, Caesar salad and a Garden Salad

Baked Manicotti Family Dinner

$49.95

Baked Manicotti, Garlic Bread, Caesar salad and a Garden Salad

Lasagna Family Dinner

$49.95

Lasagna, Garlic Bread, Caesar salad and a Garden Salad

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.95

Cheesecake w/ fresh strawberries & raspberry glaze

$6.95

Cheesecake W/ Fresh Strawberries & Chocolate Sauce

$6.95
Baklava

$5.95

Baklava is a Greek layered pastry made of filo pastry, filled with chopped nuts, and sweetened honey.

Fried Dough

$5.95

Chocolate Lava Cake

$6.95

Churros

$5.95

Churros With Fresh Strawberries

$6.95

Chocolate Chip, M&m Cookies

$2.75

Chocolate Brownies

$2.85

Snickers Brownie

$2.85

Choc Chip Brownie

$2.85

Small Pizza

SM Cheese

$13.95

SM Artichoke

$14.95

Marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, feta cheese, fresh garlic and olive oil

SM Hawaiian

$14.95

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella

SM Ranch Chicken

$17.95

Chicken Breast, Mozzarella cheese, tomato, diced bacon and ranch dressing (white)

SM Bacon Cheeseburger

$17.95

Hamburger, bacon, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup & cheddar

SM BBQ Chicken

$17.95

Boneless chicken, BBQ Sauce and mozzarella

SM Buffalo Chicken

$17.95

Chicken breast, hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, crumbled blue cheese

SM Chicken Florentine

$16.95

white pizza, chicken, spinach & feta

SM Clams Casino

$17.95

Olive oil, garlic, baby clams and bacon

SM Eggplant & Ricotta

$14.95

Fried eggplant, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic

SM Farmington Special

$17.95

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage and pepperoni

SM Four Cheese

$15.95

SM Gourmet Veggie

$16.95

Roasted peppers, broccoli, fried eggplant, sliced olives and ricotta cheese

SM Margarita

$15.95

pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and fresh garlic

SM Meat Lovers

$16.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball

SM Southwest Chicken

$17.95

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, diced bacon, peppers and onions

SM Spinach & Ricotta

$14.95

Fresh spinach, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic

SM Tomato Basil

$15.95

Fresh tomato, garlic, herbs & spices

SM Veggie Lovers

$15.95

Onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

Large Pizza

LG Cheese

$18.95

LG Buffalo Chicken

$24.95

Chicken breast, hot sauce, mozzarella cheese, crumbled blue cheese

LG Clams Casino

$26.95

Olive oil, garlic, baby clams and bacon

LG Eggplant & Ricotta

$21.95

Fried eggplant, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic

LG Artichoke

$21.95

Marinated artichokes, roasted peppers, mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, feta cheese, fresh garlic and olive oil

LG Bacon Cheeseburger

$25.95

Hamburger, bacon, tomatoes, pickles, ketchup & cheddar

LG BBQ Chicken

$24.95

Boneless chicken, BBQ Sauce and mozzarella

Lg Broccoli Ricotta

$21.95

LG Chicken Florentine

$23.95

white pizza, chicken, spinach & feta

LG Farmington Special

$25.95

Onions, peppers, mushrooms, sausage and pepperoni

LG Four Cheese

$23.95

LG Gourmet Veggie

$23.95

Roasted peppers, broccoli, fried eggplant, sliced olives and ricotta cheese

LG Hawaiian

$21.95

Ham, pineapple & mozzarella

LG Margarita

$21.95

pizza sauce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and fresh garlic

LG Meat Lovers

$24.95

Pepperoni, sausage, bacon and meatball

LG Ranch Chicken

$24.95

Chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, tomato, diced bacon, and ranch dressing (white)

LG Southwest Chicken

$25.95

Grilled Chicken, BBQ Sauce, diced bacon, peppers and onions

LG Spinach & Ricotta

$21.95

Fresh spinach, ricotta cheese, fresh garlic

LG Tomato Basil

$22.95

Fresh tomato, garlic, herbs & spices

LG Veggie Lovers

$22.95

Onions, peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes

Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.30

1 Topping Slice

$3.75

2 Topping Slice

$4.00

3+ Toppings Slice

$4.45

Drinks

Chips

$1.75

Water

$1.75

Orangina

$2.25

Energy Drinks

$2.95

Snapple

$2.50

2 Liter Soda

$3.99

Vitamin Water

$2.75

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.95

Canned Soda

$1.75

20 Oz Bottle Soda

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Classic Mix

$1.00

Mx Soda

$2.75
Fresh Food, Great Service and a Welcoming Atmosophere.

1019 Farmington Ave, Farmington, CT 06032

