Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farmlands Market Deli 204 W Oregon Ave

review star

No reviews yet

204 W Oregon Ave

Creswell, OR 97426

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Sandwiches

Custom Whole Sandwich

Custom Whole Sandwich

$7.99

Our customizable whole sandwich is a favorite! Choose your bread, condiments, meat, cheese, and veggies. Be basic or stack it high!

Custom Half Sandwich

Custom Half Sandwich

$4.99

Our customizable half sandwich is everything you can get on our whole sandwich, just smaller.

Whole PB&J

Whole PB&J

$4.00

It's a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. You choose the jelly you want!

Half PB&J

Half PB&J

$2.50

It's a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. You choose the jelly!

Salads

Custom Whole Salad

Custom Whole Salad

$7.99

Salad lovers unite! This option is for the pickiest of the salad lovers or the true lovers of all veggies.

Custom Half Salad

Custom Half Salad

$4.99

Our half salad comes with all of the options that the whole salad comes with, its just in a smaller box.

February Specials

Roast Beef Dip

Roast Beef Dip

$4.99+

Our house sliced roast beef served warm on a toasted sub roll with melted swiss cheese. Comes with a cup of Au Jus on the side.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$3.99+

Diced chicken in Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce, corn, black beans, green onions, shredded cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, and ranch dressing.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have made to order sandwiches and salads, monthly specials, seasonal soups, catering trays, and an assortment of pasta and potato salads. Our ingredients are prepped fresh everyday and our products are made with love!

Location

204 W Oregon Ave, Creswell, OR 97426

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pazzo
orange star4.7 • 26
44 West Oregon Ave Creswell, OR 97426
View restaurantnext
My Boys Pizza
orange star4.2 • 547
96 N. Mill St Creswell, OR 97426
View restaurantnext
Tradewinds at Jiffy
orange star4.5 • 130
3443 Hilyard St Eugene, OR 97401
View restaurantnext
Xicha Brewing - Eugene - 747 E 32nd ave
orange starNo Reviews
747 E 32nd ave Eugene, OR 97405
View restaurantnext
Hot Spot Café at the FUN! Depot
orange starNo Reviews
819 E Main St Cottage Grove, OR 97424
View restaurantnext
Jack Sprats
orange starNo Reviews
510 East Main St Cottage Grove, OR 97424
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Creswell

My Boys Pizza
orange star4.2 • 547
96 N. Mill St Creswell, OR 97426
View restaurantnext
Pazzo
orange star4.7 • 26
44 West Oregon Ave Creswell, OR 97426
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Creswell
Eugene
review star
Avg 4.5 (42 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Corvallis
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)
Newport
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Silverton
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston