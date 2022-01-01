- Home
Long Meadow Ranch
738 Main St
Saint Helena, CA 94574
Heritage Turkeys- Cook at Home
Heritage Turkey 12-14lbs
We are proud to offer the only 100% USDA certified heritage turkeys from Frank Reese, the most respected American poultry breeder. Raised outdoors, the turkeys are allowed to roost, fly, flirt and roam the Kansas prairie and are free of sub-therapeutic antibiotics. All turkeys come with roasting instructions.
Heritage Turkey 14-16lbs
We are proud to offer the only 100% USDA certified heritage turkeys from Frank Reese, the most respected American poultry breeder. Raised outdoors, the turkeys are allowed to roost, fly, flirt and roam the Kansas prairie and are free of sub-therapeutic antibiotics. All turkeys come with roasting instructions.
Heritage Turkey 16-18lbs
We are proud to offer the only 100% USDA certified heritage turkeys from Frank Reese, the most respected American poultry breeder. Raised outdoors, the turkeys are allowed to roost, fly, flirt and roam the Kansas prairie and are free of sub-therapeutic antibiotics. All turkeys come with roasting instructions.
Heritage Turkey 18-20lbs
We are proud to offer the only 100% USDA certified heritage turkeys from Frank Reese, the most respected American poultry breeder. Raised outdoors, the turkeys are allowed to roost, fly, flirt and roam the Kansas prairie and are free of sub-therapeutic antibiotics. All turkeys come with roasting instructions.
Take Home Pies
Pantry
BBQ Sauce, Farmstead
16oz Bottle, Our Farmstead Original BBQ Sauce is based on the traditional Memphis style. This tomato based sauce strikes the perfect balance between vinegar and brown sugar with a backbone of spices and a subtle, lingering heat. Try on ribs, chicken, and pulled pork for a taste of our restaurant at home!
Bloody Mary Mix, Farmstead Original
1L Bottle, The Farmstead Bloody Mary at our restaurant at Farmstead is famous throughout Napa Valley. Now you can make it at home! Just add vodka or your favorite spirit (who doesn’t love Tequila or Mezcal?) to the mix of tomatoes, bold spices, horseradish and Worcestershire sauce. It does pack a punch though, so get your tastebuds ready
Farmstead Dry Cured Bacon
12oz, This flavorful bacon embodies the perfect combination of marbling and meat. It captures a slightly sweet flavor with a mild essence of smoke. Our bacon is made from the healthiest, antibiotic-free pasture-raised heritage Berkshire pigs. Cured in a dry brine, with a touch of brown sugar, cayenne pepper, molasses and black pepper, it is great on sandwiches and with farm-fresh eggs.
Coffee Beans, Farmstead Blend, Stumptown
12oz, Coffee Beans, Farmstead Blend, Stumptown Coffee Roasters.
LMR Olive Oil, Organic Extra Virgin
375ml Bottle, Napa Valley Select, Our Napa Valley Select Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is stone crushed at our estate “frantoio” (Italian for olive mill). The traditional stone-milled method grinds the olives into a paste using large granite stones, minimizing temperature and mechanical damage to the oil. Our oil is extracted from the paste using a state-of-the-art two-phase decanter. Awarded the California Olive Oil Council’s gold medal, our multi-cultivar blend of Manzanillo, Frantoio, Leccino and Pendolino olives has a distinctive flavor profile.
LMR Olive Oil, Limonato
375ml Bottle, Organic Limonato Olive Oil. Bright, fresh organic olive oil pressed with our Estate Grown Meyer Lemons and Bearss Limes
LMR Olive Oil, Prato Lungo
375ml Bottle, Prato Lungo. The Prato Lungo olives from the oldest grove in Napa Valley, the proximity of our mill to the grove, our milling methods and mill master, Sean McEntire, are the perfect recipe for an extra virgin olive oil with extremely low acidity and a silky smooth mouthfeel. This unique combination reinforces the 14th release of Prato Lungo Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil as the king of our finishing oils.
LMR Vinegar, Cabernet Sauvignon
375ml Bottle, Cask-aged in small oak barrels, our red wine vinegar is crafted using the Methode d'Orleans, which helps to retain the vibrant flavors of our Cabernet Sauvignon. Named for a small town in France, Methode d'Orlean is a process dating back to the Middle Ages. Wine vinegar is carefully moved from one barrel to the next with the liquid reducing over time and concentrating the flavors.
Wine
Sparkling Blanc De Noirs, Anderson Valley 2017
The hue is pale green with mid gold accent. The aromas are intense in the nose with candied lemon, jasmine and orchard fruit. The fine and filigreed mousse is energizing yet gentle in the mouth. Our Blanc de Noirs evolve around a fine balance of citrus, apricot and a laser focused core of acid. The wine is so precise from the middle to the end palate with vanilla dusted sweetness. Extremely long, it is ready to reward but should cellar beautifully for the next 15 to 20 years
Sparkling Brut Rose, Anderson Valley 2018
Bright and radiant pink color with a hint of gold. Subtle nose of fresh butter, brioche, and strawberry sorbet. The mousse and bubbles are fine and chiseled, erupting in the glass. On the palate, the gentle return of strawberry and brioche are accompanied by a zest of citrus. Refreshing and so complex, the finish is persistent and dense providing depth and aging potential to this stunning sparkler
Sauvignon Blanc, Long Meadow Ranch, Rutherford 2021
An excellent Rutherford growing season produced lovely uniform fruit that allowed for a relatively brief harvest period and resulted in an outstanding wine full of concentration and complexity. A mouthwatering acidity adds energy to elegant aromas of lemongrass, grapefruit, Bearss lime, honeydew melon, and kiwi that were retained in the precision of a slow cold fermentation.
Sauvignon Blanc, San Mateo Vineyard, Long Meadow Ranch, Rutherford Estate 2019
Meticulously small lot fermented and sur lie aged, the best of our Musque clone fruit is showcased in the Rutherford Estate Sauvignon Blanc. Fresh aromatics of lemon verbena, green Anjou pear, pomelo, and lychee on the nose transition to pink grapefruit rind and kaffir lime leaf on the palate. Generous in acidity but softly textured, 2019 has a length and versatile complexity that can be enjoyed with many cuisines.
Pinot Gris, Anderson Valley 2018
Elegant and delicate nose: Meyer lemon and pear notes play with delicious aromas of dried apricot and gentle spices. In the mouth, the wine develop around a bright and so refreshing backbone of acidity. Lemon and pear returns but also floral notes and white peach layers develop and enchant by their precision. Razor focused but also structured, this is a serious Pinot Gris to enjoy over white meat or a key lime pie
Pinot Noir Blanc, Anderson Valley 2019
Light golden hue. The nose is so fresh, intense with peach, pear and fresh strawberry accents. On the palate, the energy is obvious around a brilliant core of lively acidity rounded by small Pinot Noir characteristic fruit and flower : strawberry, violet and hazelnut dance around the mouth to create an harmonious and complex medley that regroups all the Pinot Noir beacons but in a white wine! Truly special
Chardonnay, Anderson Valley 2018
The bright and pale green color is enticing. The scents are intense and exuding floral and white fruit altogether accented with delicate citrus notes. The mineral and floral qualities of the wine are confirmed on the palate with bursts of floral golden fruit and restrained richness. The flavors have excellent definition and the drinker will welcome the return of fresh citrus, jasmine, and this underlying minerality inherent to our Anderson Valley site. Bright, fresh and so precise, it will astonish now but reward for a decade
Chardonnay, Feliz, Anderson Valley Estate 2018
Seamless and delicate pale green color. Nose is intense and intricate with floral scents, haunting and restrained pear and citrus blossom aromas. The start on the palate is delicate yet already powerful and fresh. The citrus layers return, accompanied by clove and pear adding depth. It is poised, and shows smooth but fresh character around a firm core. The clarity and purity of fruit shows through and despite its immediacy, some Burgundian-like mystery remains.
Rose of Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley 2021
Light, bright pink in color, this wine opens with complex yet delightful aromas of peach, apricot, red fruit, and fresh forest followed by a salty minerality. On the palate, it boasts strawberry, apricot, and an array of spice while floral components evolve towards a crisp, mouthwatering finish
Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley 2018
The nose is intense and mixing violet, rose and black cherry components. Grace and harmony show on the palate with a mix of gentle spice, violet, rose and red fruit dancing together. The depth and complexity of the wine is obvious and continues with a long and energetic finish. Around a core of mineral notes, it shows balance and freshness, a true picture of the best of what Anderson Valley can provide
Pinot Noir, Pinole, Anderson Valley Estate 2018
In the glass, the color is a soft ruby red. The nose is outgoing and floral with vibrant violet and rose petal paired with raspberry and fern and undergrowth notes. This wine starts majestic and infused with grace and harmony, delicate with small red fruit and sweet Asian spice around all the floral components found on the nose
Pinot Noir, Perrygulch, Anderson Valley Estate 2018
Bright and light ruby color. The aromas are earthy, spicy with pennyroyal, cinnamon, and an immediacy on the palate. This combination returns with ripe black cherry, strawberry, and a black tea touch. Complex and intriguing, this wine shows class. The palate is smooth and with texture adding freshness and precision with a clean fresh finish of ample length
Merlot, Napa Valley 2018
A blend of small Merlot blocks at our Mayacamas and Rutherford estate vineyards showcases the pleasant synergy of mountain and valley floor fruit. The 2018 opens with aromas of Bing cherry, cranberry and pomegranate with the slightest hints of vanilla and cinnamon. A very light sweet French oak profile, long soft tannins, and a luscious acidity makes this a versatile quaffer that will please most at your next social gathering
Merlot, Rutherford Estate 2015
The 2015 Rutherford Estate Merlot is a portrait of elegance with a complex array of dark red and blue fruits overlaying the finer notes of milk chocolate, anise, and violets. The acidity carries the black cherry and fig from nose to palate, blending with the final brush strokes of light oak and delicate tannins that linger in the finish
Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2017
The classic Long Meadow Ranch style remains in this welcoming bright blend of Cabernet Sauvignon fruit from our mountain and valley estates. Fresh Bing cherry, blackberry, and pomegranate seed delight on entry. The palate unfolds with more subtle earthy and savory notes of graphite, fennel seed and vanilla bean. Texturally, the natural mountain fruit acidity layers with the persistent but soft tannins and just the right amount of oak for a lasting and memorable finish
Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford Estate 2018
The Rutherford Estate Cabernet Sauvignon is rich with black cherry, blueberries, currants, and subtle minty spice on the entry. On the palate, hints of cocoa bean and graphite are woven among the well-integrated oak and round silky tannins that pleasantly linger well after the finish
E.J. Church, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley 2017
Deep garnet red and fresh with mountain fruit acidity, this wine showcases select barrels from our Mountain Estate vineyard blocks. Bing cherry and raspberry are prominent on the nose with fine layers of black currant, cardamom, and dried black tea leaves. Accompanying the acid on the palate are well-integrated oak notes and elegant tannins that linger long after the finish. This is a beautiful, age-worthy wine
Cocktails, Spirits, Mixer
Whiskey, Buffalo Trace Bourbon 1000ml
Whiskey, 1792 Bottle-In-Bond Bourbon, Farmstead Single Barrel Select 750ml
Whiskey, Elijah Craig Straight Rye 750ml
Whiskey, Elijah Craig 18yr Single Barrel Bourbon 750ml
Gin, Ford's London Dry 1000ml
Gin, Sipsmith London Dry 750ml
Gin, Barr Hill Floral Gin 750ml
Vodka, Wheatley 1000ml
Vodka, Grey Goose 1000ml
Tequila, Pueblo Viejo Blanco 1000ml
Tequila, Corazon Reposado 1000ml
Tequila, Siete Leguas Blanco 750ml
Rum, Myer's Platinum White 1000ml
Rum, Myer's Original Dark 1000ml
Aperitif, Aperol 1000ml
Aperitif, Campari 1000ml
Liqueur, Gran Gala Orange Liqueur 1000ml
Vermouth, Dolin Dry Vermoth 750ml
Vermouth, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth 1000ml
Mixer, Bloody Mary Farmstead Original 1000ml
Bitters, Angostura 7oz
Beer
Hanabi, Autumn/Winter Helles Lager 2022
Hanabi Lager Co, Chevallier Helles Style Lager, 5.1%, 500ml
Mad Fritz, Saison Ale
Mad Fritz Brewing Co., The Goose That Laid The Golden Egg, Saison Ale, 8%, 27oz
Russian River Brewing, Pliny the Elder DIPA 4-pack
Russian River Brewing, Pliny the Elder, DIPA, 8%, 16oz (4-pack)
Almanac Brewing, LOVE Hazy IPA 4-pack
Almanac Brew Co, LOVE, Hazy IPA, 6.1%, 16oz (4-pack)
Almanac Brewing, Sournova Fruit Sour 4-pack
Almanac Brew Co, Sournova, Barrel Aged Seasonal Fruit Sour, 5.8%, 16oz (4-pack)
Drew Cellars, Sur La Mer Cider
738 Main St, Saint Helena, CA 94574