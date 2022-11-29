- Home
- /
- Saint Helena
- /
- American
- /
- Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch
No reviews yet
738 Main St
Saint Helena, CA 94574
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Tuesday Tradition
Starters
Mini Ham Sandwiches
vella cheddar biscuits, heritage country ham, fresno pepper jelly
Caramelized Beets
plancha seared beets, Skyhill Farms goat cheese crema, greens, chimichurri
Salad of Lacinato Kale
kale chiffonade, chile pequin, toasted parmesan, lemon dressing
Garden Salad
Salad of garden greens and fall chicories, apples, sky hill feta, almonds, pomegranate seeds and citrus dressing
Smoked Chicken Wings
7pc Rocky Jr wings, alabama white sauce, house pickles
Di Stefano Burrata
roasted garlic, estate olive oil, grilled bread
Bay Area Artisan Cheeses
Local Bay Area cheeses, baguette, seasonal fruit, honey almonds
Charcuterie Board
Fra' Mani heritage charcuteries; coppa, chorizo, toscano, prosciutto, creole mustard, house pickles, grilled bread
Mains
Brick Cooked Chicken
Rocky Jr. chicken, Rancho Gordo cannellini beans, greens, salsa verde
California Arborio Rice
Lundberg Family Farms California Arborio Rice, green garlic, mushrooms, snap peas, English peas
Heritage St Louis Pork Ribs
slow smoked heritage pork ribs, green apple coleslaw, Farmstead Original barbecue sauce
Dungeness Crab Roll
Local Dungeness Crab, Butter-Toasted Brioche, house-made potato chips
Trout
grilled Idaho trout, mushrooms, fennel, almonds, bacon vinaigrette
Grass-fed Cheeseburger
LMR grass-fed beef, vella cheddar, arugula, buttermilk bun, classic condiments, crispy potatoes
Highlander
our secret burger, two plancha-griddled LMR grass-fed beef patties, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, secret sauce, crispy potatoes
Whole Smoked Chicken
Whole Smoked Chicken, lemon and garden herbs
Sides
Cheddar Biscuits
5pc vella cheddar biscuits, honey butter
Coleslaw
cabbage, green apple, creamy dressing
Crispy Potatoes
spicy mayo
Mac and Cheese
elbow macaroni, vella cheddar
Broccolini
wood grilled broccolini, garlic, chili flake, lemon
Cannelini Beans
Rancho Gordo cannellini beans, salsa verde
Kids
Dessert
Wine
Sparkling Blanc de Noirs, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2016
750ml, 2016 Blanc de Noirs, Extra Brut, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley. 12.5%. Pale green hue with medium deep peachy color. Layered nose that opens in the glass. It is deep and multidimensional with raspberry, strawberry and citrus flowers. Powerful on the palate, it shows layers of flowers, peach and small red fruit with assertive Pinot fruit. The mousse is very fine and persistent and backed by a fine acidic spine. The finish is long, mouthwatering and delicate. Ready for another glass and years of cellaring.
Sparkling Brut Rose, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2017
750ml, 2017 Brut Rose, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 12.5%. A majestic salmon color, this wine opens with warm and concentrated aromas of freshly baked brioche followed by layers of raspberry and black cherry weaved throughout. With rich Pinot fruit at the fore, the mouthfeel is powerful yet delicate. Its grip is balanced by an acidity that makes this wine a wonderful pair for food. Sip and savor now, or age for 10-15 years.
Sauvignon Blanc, Long Meadow Ranch, Rutherford, 2021
750ml, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Long Meadow Ranch, Rutherford, Napa Valley, 13%. The 2021 Sauvignon Blanc has all the classic varietal freshness and charm you expect from LMR’s reliable slow cold fermentations. The delightful aromas of Meyer lemon sorbet, pink grapefruit, white nectarine, guava, and kaffir lime leaf lead to a refreshing acid minerality on the palate and a touch of citrus zest to finish
Chardonnay, Farmstead, Napa Valley, 2019
750ml, 2019 Chardonnay, Farmstead by Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 13.5% The grapes for this Chardonnay are sourced from a vineyard in the southern part of the Napa Valley, close to the cooling influences of the San Pablo Bay. Primary fermentation in stainless steel followed by malolactic fermentation in 20% new and 80% neutral oak barrels allows the classic texture of this varietal to shine while preserving the wines natural acidity. Aromatics of Meyer lemon, candied orange peel, white flowers and oyster shell marry with a lively textured palate that has a refreshingly acid-driven finish.
Chardonnay, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2018
750ml, 2017 Chardonnay, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 13.5%. Pale green with light golden hue. The nose is enticing and striking with powerful stone-fruit and floral aromas of ripe apricot, jasmine and honeysuckle. One the palate, a lively minerality displays the citrus and floral side. Complex and elegant, the wine remains fresh and focused layered with citrus, peach, pear, and clove. The palate is driven through to a long finish by vibrant and steadying acidity
Pinot Gris, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley 2018
750ml, Pinot Gris, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley 2017, "Subtle floral notes meet Asian pear flavors. The palate is rich and dense cut beautifully by a fresh and pure acidity. This textured and layered Pinot Gris is enticing, flowing from ripe grapefruit to fresh cut flowers. The long and gentle aftertaste adds up to this touching and alluring wine."
Rose of Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2021
750ml, 2021 Rose of Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 13.5%. A very light pink salmon colored hue. The nose shows intense and delicate aromas of fresh lavender, citrus, mirabelle plum, and jasmine. On the palate, the floral and citrus notes return supported by an energetic and acidic backbone. This wine develops to a surprisingly dense mid-palate with a lot of texture that finishes with gentle layers of strawberry and plum fruit. It’s very focused, precise, and will develop well all summer long
Rose of Pinot Noir, Hunt & Harvest, Mendocino
4 pack cans 250ml (1L), Rose of Pinot Noir, Hunt & Harvest, Mendocino, 12.5%. This Rosé of Pinot Noir delights with a light salmon color. With only a gentle press, we are able to get beautiful red fruit flavors and floral notes from the fruit. Delicate aromas of strawberry, watermelon rind, apple blossom and tangerine zest mingle in the glass. The palate is lively with a crisp tart cherry finish that lingers on the tongue.
Pinot Noir, Farmstead, Anderson Valley, 2018
750ml, 2017 Pinot Noir, Farmstead by Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 13.5%. Ruby and garnet in appearance, this wine jumps out of the glass with ripe fresh strawberry, raspberry, and cranberry fruit aromas and subtle oak spice. The palate is generous and supple and has balanced tannins reflecting the long gentle ripening conditions of the season.
Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2018
750ml, 2018 Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 13.5% The nose is intense and mixing violet, rose and black cherry components. Grace and harmony show on the palate with a mix of gentle spice,violet, rose and red fruit dancing together. The depth and complexity of the wine is obvious and continues with a long and energetic finish. Around a core of mineral notes, it shows balance and freshness, a true picture of the best of what Anderson Valley can provide
Merlot, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 2017
750ml, 2017 Merlot, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 13.5%. This blend of our Mayacamas Estate and Rutherford Estate blocks is a tribute to how the noble Merlot grape thrives in our Napa Valley. The sweet red fruit nose is abundant with fresh cherry, raspberry preserve and a hint of Bourbon vanilla. Plum and a very light cedar note emerge on the palate. Generous acidity and long soft tannins result in a lingering freshness that gives this wine exceptional versatility for entertainment and dining
Charbono, Farmstead, Rutherford, 2018
750ml, 2018 Charbono, Farmstead by Long Meadow Ranch, Rutherford, 12.5%. The beautiful purple/garnet hue introduces the wine's vibrant red-and-blue fruitfulness. Its graphite minerality, subtle bakery notes (dark chocolate, graham cracker, vanilla) and estery fruit all originate in the vineyard; the fermentation was old style and the pressed wine was aged in neutral French Oak barrels. The watering finish is full of pomegranate, dried plum, cranberry and especially tart cherry.
Cabernet Sauvignon, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 2017
750ml, 2017, Cabernet Sauvignon, Long Meadow Ranch, 13.5% The classic Long Meadow Ranch style remains in this welcoming bright blend of Cabernet Sauvignon fruit from our mountain and valley estates. Fresh Bing cherry, blackberry, and pomegranate seed delight on entry. The palate unfolds with more subtle earthy and savory notes of graphite, fennel seed and vanilla bean. Texturally, the natural mountain fruit acidity layers with the persistent but soft tannins and just the right amount of oak for a lasting and memorable finish
Cabernet Sauvignon, EJ Church Reserve, Long Meadow Ranch 2014
750ml, 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, EJ Church Reserve, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 13.5%. Carefully blended from pure Mayacamas Estate lots, the wine’s nose is layered with juicy black cherry, forest earthiness and a touch of cedar. Its harmony of rich tannins, native acidity and sweet fruit extraction provide a slow and pleasing unfolding on the palate and in the glass. The mountain tannins provide structure and ample suppleness which has become part of the reliable EJ Church expression of terroir over the vintages. Enjoy over the next decade
Cocktails, Spirits, Mixers
Farmstead Manhattan
16oz pre-mixed - just add ice and stir. Woodford reserve Farmstead Select bourbon, carpano antica sweet vermouth, massican dry vermouth, brandied cherries
Farmstead Margarita
16oz, pre-mixed - just add ice and shake. Blue Agave Tequila Blanco, homemade sour mix, agave nectar, lime.
Gin & Tonic
16oz, just add ice. Ford's Dry Gin, individual fever tree tonic bottles, lime.
Bloody Mary Mix, Farmstead Original
1L Bottle, The Farmstead Bloody Mary at our restaurant at Farmstead is famous throughout Napa Valley. Now you can make it at home! Just add vodka or your favorite spirit (who doesn’t love Tequila or Mezcal?) to the mix of tomatoes, bold spices, horseradish and Worcestershire sauce. It does pack a punch though, so get your tastebuds ready
Vodka, Tito's
1L Bottle, Vodka, Tito's
Vodka, Grey Goose
1L Bottle, Vodka, Grey Goose
Gin, The Botanist
750ml Bottle, The Botanist Gin, Scotland
Gin, Hans Reisetbauer Blue Gin
750ml, Dry Gin, Hans Reisetbauer Blue Gin, Austria.
Whiskey, Bourbon, Woodford Reserve
1L, Whiskey, Bourbon, Woodford Reserve
Whiskey, Bourbon, Buffalo Trace
1L Bottle, Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Buffalo Trace
Tequila, Blanco, Tanteo Jalapeno
750ml Bottle, 100% Blue Agave tequila infused with jalapeno, Tanteo
Tequila, Blanco, Pueblo Viejo
1L, Tequila, Blanco, Pueblo Viejo, 100% Agave
Tequila, Casamigos Blanco
1L Bottle, Tequila, Casamigos Blanco
Tequila, Corazon Reposado
1L Bottle, Tequila, Corazon Reposado
Sweet Vermouth, Carpano Antica
1L Bottle, Aromatic Wine, Sweet Vermouth, Carpano Antica Formula. This original recipe developed by Antonio Benedetto Carpano in 1786, is a sweet vermouth of the highest quality. This distinctive and powerful aromatized wine should be considered a standard component in any respectable bar.
Bitters, Angostura
6.7oz, Angostura aromatic bitters
Fee Brother's Orange Bitters
5oz Fee Brother's Orange Bitters
Ginger Beer, Bundaberg
Four pack 12.7oz bottles, Ginger Beer, Bundaberg. From Australia, Bundaberg Ginger Beer. This drink is an all-natural brewed soft drink made from all-natural roots & brewer's yeast.
Beer
Pliny the Elder 4-pack, Russian River Brewing
DIPA, 8%, 16oz Pliny the Elder is brewed with Amarillo, Centennial, CTZ, and Simcoe hops. It is well-balanced with malt, hops, and alcohol, slightly bitter with a fresh hop aroma of floral, citrus, and pine.
Mad Fritz, Dry Stout
Mad Fritz Mad Fritz Brewery and Malthouse, The Crow and the Water- Dry Stout, St. Helena (27 oz) 5%
Hanabi Lager 500ml
Barke Vienna Pilsner Lager, 4.8%, Saint Helena
South City Ciderworks 4-pack, South City Ciderworks, Dry Me a River, Hard Cider
4 pack 12oz Can, Gluten Free, Hard Cider, San Bruno, 6.9%
Beverages
Farmstead Carrot Ginger Juice, Fresh Squeezed
16oz, Farmstead Carrot Ginger Juice, fresh squeezed with carrot, orange and ginger
Soda, Cola, Boylan
4 pack 12oz bottles, Cola, Boylan Bottling Co.
Soda, Root Beer, Boylan
4 pack 12oz bottles, Root Beer, Boylan Bottling Co.
Sparking Mineral Water, Topo Chico
4 pack 12oz bottles, sparkling mineral water, Topo chico
Butcher
Farmstead Dry Cured Bacon
12oz, This flavorful bacon embodies the perfect combination of marbling and meat. It captures a slightly sweet flavor with a mild essence of smoke. Our bacon is made from the healthiest, antibiotic-free pasture-raised heritage Berkshire pigs. Cured in a dry brine, with a touch of brown sugar, cayenne pepper, molasses and black pepper, it is great on sandwiches and with farm-fresh eggs.
Chicken Breast, Organic & Free Range, Rocky Jr.
1.5lb average weight, Organic & Free Range Rocky Jr. Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless, Petaluma Poultry. ROCKY® The Free Range Chicken was among the first-free range chicken brands. Raised without antibiotics and on a 100% vegetarian diet, ROCKY® Chickens are also Non-GMO Project Verified. ROCKY® Chickens are hatched and raised in and around Sonoma County, then packed locally in Petaluma.
Produce
Pantry
BBQ Sauce, Farmstead
16oz Bottle, Our Farmstead Original BBQ Sauce is based on the traditional Memphis style. This tomato based sauce strikes the perfect balance between vinegar and brown sugar with a backbone of spices and a subtle, lingering heat. Try on ribs, chicken, and pulled pork for a taste of our restaurant at home!
Bloody Mary Mix, Farmstead Original
1L Bottle, The Farmstead Bloody Mary at our restaurant at Farmstead is famous throughout Napa Valley. Now you can make it at home! Just add vodka or your favorite spirit (who doesn’t love Tequila or Mezcal?) to the mix of tomatoes, bold spices, horseradish and Worcestershire sauce. It does pack a punch though, so get your tastebuds ready
Coffee Beans, Farmstead Blend, Stumptown
12oz, Coffee Beans, Farmstead Blend, Stumptown Coffee Roasters.
LMR Olive Oil, Organic Extra Virgin
375ml Bottle, Napa Valley Select, Our Napa Valley Select Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is stone crushed at our estate “frantoio” (Italian for olive mill). The traditional stone-milled method grinds the olives into a paste using large granite stones, minimizing temperature and mechanical damage to the oil. Our oil is extracted from the paste using a state-of-the-art two-phase decanter. Awarded the California Olive Oil Council’s gold medal, our multi-cultivar blend of Manzanillo, Frantoio, Leccino and Pendolino olives has a distinctive flavor profile.
LMR Olive Oil, Prato Lungo
375ml Bottle, Prato Lungo. The Prato Lungo olives from the oldest grove in Napa Valley, the proximity of our mill to the grove, our milling methods and mill master, Sean McEntire, are the perfect recipe for an extra virgin olive oil with extremely low acidity and a silky smooth mouthfeel. This unique combination reinforces the 14th release of Prato Lungo Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil as the king of our finishing oils.
LMR Vinegar, Cabernet Sauvignon
375ml Bottle, Cask-aged in small oak barrels, our red wine vinegar is crafted using the Methode d'Orleans, which helps to retain the vibrant flavors of our Cabernet Sauvignon. Named for a small town in France, Methode d'Orlean is a process dating back to the Middle Ages. Wine vinegar is carefully moved from one barrel to the next with the liquid reducing over time and concentrating the flavors.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Long Meadow Ranch’s celebrated American farmhouse cuisine is rooted in the Hall family tradition of showcasing ingredients fresh from our farm, ranch, and vineyards.
738 Main St, Saint Helena, CA 94574