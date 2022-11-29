Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch

review star

No reviews yet

738 Main St

Saint Helena, CA 94574

Tuesday Tradition

Farmstead Fried Chicken

Farmstead Fried Chicken

$42.00

Includes for one adult (or two kids): Southern Fried Chicken, Garden Salad, Roasted Broccolini, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy, Cheddar Biscuits, Cookies (SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS)

Starters

Mini Ham Sandwiches

Mini Ham Sandwiches

$17.00

vella cheddar biscuits, heritage country ham, fresno pepper jelly

Caramelized Beets

Caramelized Beets

$18.00

plancha seared beets, Skyhill Farms goat cheese crema, greens, chimichurri

Salad of Lacinato Kale

Salad of Lacinato Kale

$16.00

kale chiffonade, chile pequin, toasted parmesan, lemon dressing

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$17.00

Salad of garden greens and fall chicories, apples, sky hill feta, almonds, pomegranate seeds and citrus dressing

Smoked Chicken Wings

Smoked Chicken Wings

$18.00

7pc Rocky Jr wings, alabama white sauce, house pickles

Di Stefano Burrata

Di Stefano Burrata

$19.00

roasted garlic, estate olive oil, grilled bread

Bay Area Artisan Cheeses

Bay Area Artisan Cheeses

$22.00

Local Bay Area cheeses, baguette, seasonal fruit, honey almonds

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Fra' Mani heritage charcuteries; coppa, chorizo, toscano, prosciutto, creole mustard, house pickles, grilled bread

Mains

Brick Cooked Chicken

Brick Cooked Chicken

$32.00

Rocky Jr. chicken, Rancho Gordo cannellini beans, greens, salsa verde

California Arborio Rice

California Arborio Rice

$28.00

Lundberg Family Farms California Arborio Rice, green garlic, mushrooms, snap peas, English peas

Heritage St Louis Pork Ribs

Heritage St Louis Pork Ribs

$37.00Out of stock

slow smoked heritage pork ribs, green apple coleslaw, Farmstead Original barbecue sauce

Dungeness Crab Roll

Dungeness Crab Roll

$42.00

Local Dungeness Crab, Butter-Toasted Brioche, house-made potato chips

Trout

Trout

$34.00

grilled Idaho trout, mushrooms, fennel, almonds, bacon vinaigrette

Grass-fed Cheeseburger

Grass-fed Cheeseburger

$25.00Out of stock

LMR grass-fed beef, vella cheddar, arugula, buttermilk bun, classic condiments, crispy potatoes

Highlander

Highlander

$25.00

our secret burger, two plancha-griddled LMR grass-fed beef patties, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, lettuce, secret sauce, crispy potatoes

Whole Smoked Chicken

Whole Smoked Chicken

$28.00Out of stock

Whole Smoked Chicken, lemon and garden herbs

Sides

Cheddar Biscuits

Cheddar Biscuits

$10.00

5pc vella cheddar biscuits, honey butter

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$7.00

cabbage, green apple, creamy dressing

Crispy Potatoes

Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

spicy mayo

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$15.00

elbow macaroni, vella cheddar

Broccolini

Broccolini

$11.00

wood grilled broccolini, garlic, chili flake, lemon

Cannelini Beans

Cannelini Beans

$8.00

Rancho Gordo cannellini beans, salsa verde

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

buttermilk bread, vella cheddar cheese, crispy potatoes

Kids Chicken

$12.00

grilled Rocky Jr chicken thigh, greens, crispy potatoes.

Kids Trout

$13.00

Plancha cooked 1/2 trout filet with garden vegetables.

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$12.00

3 large cookies per order. Made with ScharffenBerger Chocolate and baked fresh daily.

Chocolate Cream Pie

Chocolate Cream Pie

$13.00

ScharffenBerger chocolate custard, graham cracker crust, whipped cream

Wine

Sparkling Blanc de Noirs, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2016

Sparkling Blanc de Noirs, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2016

$85.00

750ml, 2016 Blanc de Noirs, Extra Brut, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley. 12.5%. Pale green hue with medium deep peachy color. Layered nose that opens in the glass. It is deep and multidimensional with raspberry, strawberry and citrus flowers. Powerful on the palate, it shows layers of flowers, peach and small red fruit with assertive Pinot fruit. The mousse is very fine and persistent and backed by a fine acidic spine. The finish is long, mouthwatering and delicate. Ready for another glass and years of cellaring.

Sparkling Brut Rose, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2017

Sparkling Brut Rose, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2017

$125.00

750ml, 2017 Brut Rose, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 12.5%. A majestic salmon color, this wine opens with warm and concentrated aromas of freshly baked brioche followed by layers of raspberry and black cherry weaved throughout. With rich Pinot fruit at the fore, the mouthfeel is powerful yet delicate. Its grip is balanced by an acidity that makes this wine a wonderful pair for food. Sip and savor now, or age for 10-15 years.

Sauvignon Blanc, Long Meadow Ranch, Rutherford, 2021

Sauvignon Blanc, Long Meadow Ranch, Rutherford, 2021

$25.00

750ml, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc, Long Meadow Ranch, Rutherford, Napa Valley, 13%. The 2021 Sauvignon Blanc has all the classic varietal freshness and charm you expect from LMR’s reliable slow cold fermentations. The delightful aromas of Meyer lemon sorbet, pink grapefruit, white nectarine, guava, and kaffir lime leaf lead to a refreshing acid minerality on the palate and a touch of citrus zest to finish

Chardonnay, Farmstead, Napa Valley, 2019

Chardonnay, Farmstead, Napa Valley, 2019

$22.00

750ml, 2019 Chardonnay, Farmstead by Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 13.5% The grapes for this Chardonnay are sourced from a vineyard in the southern part of the Napa Valley, close to the cooling influences of the San Pablo Bay. Primary fermentation in ​stainless ​steel followed by ​malolactic fermentation in ​20% new and 80% ​neutral oak barrels allows the classic texture of this varietal to shine while preserving the wines natural acidity​​. Aromatics of ​Meyer lemon, ​candied orange peel, white flowers and oyster shell ​marry with a lively textured palate that has a refreshingly acid-driven finish.

Chardonnay, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2018

Chardonnay, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2018

$45.00

750ml, 2017 Chardonnay, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 13.5%. Pale green with light golden hue. The nose is enticing and striking with powerful stone-fruit and floral aromas of ripe apricot, jasmine and honeysuckle. One the palate, a lively minerality displays the citrus and floral side. Complex and elegant, the wine remains fresh and focused layered with citrus, peach, pear, and clove. The palate is driven through to a long finish by vibrant and steadying acidity

Pinot Gris, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley 2018

Pinot Gris, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley 2018

$35.00

750ml, Pinot Gris, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley 2017, "Subtle floral notes meet Asian pear flavors. The palate is rich and dense cut beautifully by a fresh and pure acidity. This textured and layered Pinot Gris is enticing, flowing from ripe grapefruit to fresh cut flowers. The long and gentle aftertaste adds up to this touching and alluring wine."

Rose of Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2021

Rose of Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2021

$26.00

750ml, 2021 Rose of Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 13.5%. A very light pink salmon colored hue. The nose shows intense and delicate aromas of fresh lavender, citrus, mirabelle plum, and jasmine. On the palate, the floral and citrus notes return supported by an energetic and acidic backbone. This wine develops to a surprisingly dense mid-palate with a lot of texture that finishes with gentle layers of strawberry and plum fruit. It’s very focused, precise, and will develop well all summer long

Rose of Pinot Noir, Hunt & Harvest, Mendocino

Rose of Pinot Noir, Hunt & Harvest, Mendocino

$28.00

4 pack cans 250ml (1L), Rose of Pinot Noir, Hunt & Harvest, Mendocino, 12.5%. This Rosé of Pinot Noir delights with a light salmon color. With only a gentle press, we are able to get beautiful red fruit flavors and floral notes from the fruit. Delicate aromas of strawberry, watermelon rind, apple blossom and tangerine zest mingle in the glass. The palate is lively with a crisp tart cherry finish that lingers on the tongue.

Pinot Noir, Farmstead, Anderson Valley, 2018

Pinot Noir, Farmstead, Anderson Valley, 2018

$32.00

750ml, 2017 Pinot Noir, Farmstead by Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 13.5%. Ruby and garnet in appearance, this wine jumps out of the glass with ripe fresh strawberry, raspberry, and cranberry fruit aromas and subtle oak spice. The palate is generous and supple and has balanced tannins reflecting the long gentle ripening conditions of the season.

Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2018

Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2018

$45.00

750ml, 2018 Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 13.5% The nose is intense and mixing violet, rose and black cherry components. Grace and harmony show on the palate with a mix of gentle spice,violet, rose and red fruit dancing together. The depth and complexity of the wine is obvious and continues with a long and energetic finish. Around a core of mineral notes, it shows balance and freshness, a true picture of the best of what Anderson Valley can provide

Merlot, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 2017

Merlot, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 2017

$50.00

750ml, 2017 Merlot, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 13.5%. This blend of our Mayacamas Estate and Rutherford Estate blocks is a tribute to how the noble Merlot grape thrives in our Napa Valley. The sweet red fruit nose is abundant with fresh cherry, raspberry preserve and a hint of Bourbon vanilla. Plum and a very light cedar note emerge on the palate. Generous acidity and long soft tannins result in a lingering freshness that gives this wine exceptional versatility for entertainment and dining

Charbono, Farmstead, Rutherford, 2018

Charbono, Farmstead, Rutherford, 2018

$33.00

750ml, 2018 Charbono, Farmstead by Long Meadow Ranch, Rutherford, 12.5%. The beautiful purple/garnet hue introduces the wine's vibrant red-and-blue fruitfulness. Its graphite minerality, subtle bakery notes (dark chocolate, graham cracker, vanilla) and estery fruit all originate in the vineyard; the fermentation was old style and the pressed wine was aged in neutral French Oak barrels. The watering finish is full of pomegranate, dried plum, cranberry and especially tart cherry.

Cabernet Sauvignon, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 2017

Cabernet Sauvignon, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 2017

$60.00

750ml, 2017, Cabernet Sauvignon, Long Meadow Ranch, 13.5% The classic Long Meadow Ranch style remains in this welcoming bright blend of Cabernet Sauvignon fruit from our mountain and valley estates. Fresh Bing cherry, blackberry, and pomegranate seed delight on entry. The palate unfolds with more subtle earthy and savory notes of graphite, fennel seed and vanilla bean. Texturally, the natural mountain fruit acidity layers with the persistent but soft tannins and just the right amount of oak for a lasting and memorable finish

Cabernet Sauvignon, EJ Church Reserve, Long Meadow Ranch 2014

Cabernet Sauvignon, EJ Church Reserve, Long Meadow Ranch 2014

$135.00Out of stock

750ml, 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, EJ Church Reserve, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 13.5%. Carefully blended from pure Mayacamas Estate lots, the wine’s nose is layered with juicy black cherry, forest earthiness and a touch of cedar. Its harmony of rich tannins, native acidity and sweet fruit extraction provide a slow and pleasing unfolding on the palate and in the glass. The mountain tannins provide structure and ample suppleness which has become part of the reliable EJ Church expression of terroir over the vintages. Enjoy over the next decade

Cocktails, Spirits, Mixers

Farmstead Manhattan

Farmstead Manhattan

$26.00

16oz pre-mixed - just add ice and stir. Woodford reserve Farmstead Select bourbon, carpano antica sweet vermouth, massican dry vermouth, brandied cherries

Farmstead Margarita

Farmstead Margarita

$24.00

16oz, pre-mixed - just add ice and shake. Blue Agave Tequila Blanco, homemade sour mix, agave nectar, lime.

Gin & Tonic

Gin & Tonic

$35.00

16oz, just add ice. Ford's Dry Gin, individual fever tree tonic bottles, lime.

Bloody Mary Mix, Farmstead Original

Bloody Mary Mix, Farmstead Original

$16.00

1L Bottle, The Farmstead Bloody Mary at our restaurant at Farmstead is famous throughout Napa Valley. Now you can make it at home! Just add vodka or your favorite spirit (who doesn’t love Tequila or Mezcal?) to the mix of tomatoes, bold spices, horseradish and Worcestershire sauce. It does pack a punch though, so get your tastebuds ready

Vodka, Tito's

Vodka, Tito's

$28.00

1L Bottle, Vodka, Tito's

Vodka, Grey Goose

Vodka, Grey Goose

$48.00

1L Bottle, Vodka, Grey Goose

Gin, The Botanist

Gin, The Botanist

$41.00

750ml Bottle, The Botanist Gin, Scotland

Gin, Hans Reisetbauer Blue Gin

Gin, Hans Reisetbauer Blue Gin

$50.00

750ml, Dry Gin, Hans Reisetbauer Blue Gin, Austria.

Whiskey, Bourbon, Woodford Reserve

Whiskey, Bourbon, Woodford Reserve

$47.00

1L, Whiskey, Bourbon, Woodford Reserve

Whiskey, Bourbon, Buffalo Trace

Whiskey, Bourbon, Buffalo Trace

$32.00

1L Bottle, Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Buffalo Trace

Tequila, Blanco, Tanteo Jalapeno

Tequila, Blanco, Tanteo Jalapeno

$39.00

750ml Bottle, 100% Blue Agave tequila infused with jalapeno, Tanteo

Tequila, Blanco, Pueblo Viejo

Tequila, Blanco, Pueblo Viejo

$24.00

1L, Tequila, Blanco, Pueblo Viejo, 100% Agave

Tequila, Casamigos Blanco

Tequila, Casamigos Blanco

$62.00

1L Bottle, Tequila, Casamigos Blanco

Tequila, Corazon Reposado

Tequila, Corazon Reposado

$30.00

1L Bottle, Tequila, Corazon Reposado

Sweet Vermouth, Carpano Antica

Sweet Vermouth, Carpano Antica

$34.00

1L Bottle, Aromatic Wine, Sweet Vermouth, Carpano Antica Formula. This original recipe developed by Antonio Benedetto Carpano in 1786, is a sweet vermouth of the highest quality. This distinctive and powerful aromatized wine should be considered a standard component in any respectable bar.

Bitters, Angostura

Bitters, Angostura

$17.00

6.7oz, Angostura aromatic bitters

Fee Brother's Orange Bitters

Fee Brother's Orange Bitters

$10.00

5oz Fee Brother's Orange Bitters

Ginger Beer, Bundaberg

Ginger Beer, Bundaberg

$9.00

Four pack 12.7oz bottles, Ginger Beer, Bundaberg. From Australia, Bundaberg Ginger Beer. This drink is an all-natural brewed soft drink made from all-natural roots & brewer's yeast.

Beer

Pliny the Elder 4-pack, Russian River Brewing

Pliny the Elder 4-pack, Russian River Brewing

$24.00

DIPA, 8%, 16oz Pliny the Elder is brewed with Amarillo, Centennial, CTZ, and Simcoe hops. It is well-balanced with malt, hops, and alcohol, slightly bitter with a fresh hop aroma of floral, citrus, and pine.

Mad Fritz, Dry Stout

Mad Fritz, Dry Stout

$38.00

Mad Fritz Mad Fritz Brewery and Malthouse, The Crow and the Water- Dry Stout, St. Helena (27 oz) 5%

Hanabi Lager 500ml

Hanabi Lager 500ml

$19.00

Barke Vienna Pilsner Lager, 4.8%, Saint Helena

South City Ciderworks 4-pack, South City Ciderworks, Dry Me a River, Hard Cider

South City Ciderworks 4-pack, South City Ciderworks, Dry Me a River, Hard Cider

$12.00

4 pack 12oz Can, Gluten Free, Hard Cider, San Bruno, 6.9%

Beverages

Farmstead Carrot Ginger Juice, Fresh Squeezed

Farmstead Carrot Ginger Juice, Fresh Squeezed

$11.00

16oz, Farmstead Carrot Ginger Juice, fresh squeezed with carrot, orange and ginger

Soda, Cola, Boylan

Soda, Cola, Boylan

$14.00

4 pack 12oz bottles, Cola, Boylan Bottling Co.

Soda, Root Beer, Boylan

Soda, Root Beer, Boylan

$14.00

4 pack 12oz bottles, Root Beer, Boylan Bottling Co.

Sparking Mineral Water, Topo Chico

Sparking Mineral Water, Topo Chico

$12.50

4 pack 12oz bottles, sparkling mineral water, Topo chico

Butcher

Farmstead Dry Cured Bacon

Farmstead Dry Cured Bacon

$12.00Out of stock

12oz, This flavorful bacon embodies the perfect combination of marbling and meat. It captures a slightly sweet flavor with a mild essence of smoke. Our bacon is made from the healthiest, antibiotic-free pasture-raised heritage Berkshire pigs. Cured in a dry brine, with a touch of brown sugar, cayenne pepper, molasses and black pepper, it is great on sandwiches and with farm-fresh eggs.

Chicken Breast, Organic & Free Range, Rocky Jr.

Chicken Breast, Organic & Free Range, Rocky Jr.

$15.00Out of stock

1.5lb average weight, Organic & Free Range Rocky Jr. Chicken Breasts, Boneless & Skinless, Petaluma Poultry. ROCKY® The Free Range Chicken was among the first-free range chicken brands. Raised without antibiotics and on a 100% vegetarian diet, ROCKY® Chickens are also Non-GMO Project Verified. ROCKY® Chickens are hatched and raised in and around Sonoma County, then packed locally in Petaluma.

Produce

Lemons

Lemons

$3.25

6ct, Lemons.

Limes

Limes

$2.50

6ct, Limes.

Avocados, California

Avocados, California

$10.00

3ct, California Avocados

Pantry

BBQ Sauce, Farmstead

BBQ Sauce, Farmstead

$12.00

16oz Bottle, Our Farmstead Original BBQ Sauce is based on the traditional Memphis style. This tomato based sauce strikes the perfect balance between vinegar and brown sugar with a backbone of spices and a subtle, lingering heat. Try on ribs, chicken, and pulled pork for a taste of our restaurant at home!

Bloody Mary Mix, Farmstead Original

Bloody Mary Mix, Farmstead Original

$16.00

1L Bottle, The Farmstead Bloody Mary at our restaurant at Farmstead is famous throughout Napa Valley. Now you can make it at home! Just add vodka or your favorite spirit (who doesn’t love Tequila or Mezcal?) to the mix of tomatoes, bold spices, horseradish and Worcestershire sauce. It does pack a punch though, so get your tastebuds ready

Coffee Beans, Farmstead Blend, Stumptown

Coffee Beans, Farmstead Blend, Stumptown

$17.00

12oz, Coffee Beans, Farmstead Blend, Stumptown Coffee Roasters.

LMR Olive Oil, Organic Extra Virgin

LMR Olive Oil, Organic Extra Virgin

$35.00

375ml Bottle, Napa Valley Select, Our Napa Valley Select Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is stone crushed at our estate “frantoio” (Italian for olive mill). The traditional stone-milled method grinds the olives into a paste using large granite stones, minimizing temperature and mechanical damage to the oil. Our oil is extracted from the paste using a state-of-the-art two-phase decanter. Awarded the California Olive Oil Council’s gold medal, our multi-cultivar blend of Manzanillo, Frantoio, Leccino and Pendolino olives has a distinctive flavor profile.

LMR Olive Oil, Prato Lungo

LMR Olive Oil, Prato Lungo

$45.00Out of stock

375ml Bottle, Prato Lungo. The Prato Lungo olives from the oldest grove in Napa Valley, the proximity of our mill to the grove, our milling methods and mill master, Sean McEntire, are the perfect recipe for an extra virgin olive oil with extremely low acidity and a silky smooth mouthfeel. This unique combination reinforces the 14th release of Prato Lungo Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil as the king of our finishing oils.

LMR Vinegar, Cabernet Sauvignon

LMR Vinegar, Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

375ml Bottle, Cask-aged in small oak barrels, our red wine vinegar is crafted using the Methode d'Orleans, which helps to retain the vibrant flavors of our Cabernet Sauvignon. Named for a small town in France, Methode d'Orlean is a process dating back to the Middle Ages. Wine vinegar is carefully moved from one barrel to the next with the liquid reducing over time and concentrating the flavors.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Long Meadow Ranch’s celebrated American farmhouse cuisine is rooted in the Hall family tradition of showcasing ingredients fresh from our farm, ranch, and vineyards.

738 Main St, Saint Helena, CA 94574

