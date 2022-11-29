Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch

Chardonnay, Farmstead, Napa Valley, 2019

$22.00

750ml, 2019 Chardonnay, Farmstead by Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 13.5% The grapes for this Chardonnay are sourced from a vineyard in the southern part of the Napa Valley, close to the cooling influences of the San Pablo Bay. Primary fermentation in ​stainless ​steel followed by ​malolactic fermentation in ​20% new and 80% ​neutral oak barrels allows the classic texture of this varietal to shine while preserving the wines natural acidity​​. Aromatics of ​Meyer lemon, ​candied orange peel, white flowers and oyster shell ​marry with a lively textured palate that has a refreshingly acid-driven finish.