Farmstead General Store
738 Main St
Saint Helena, CA 94574
Heritage Turkeys - Cook at Home (All Sales Final)
- Heritage Turkey 12-14lb$204.00
We are proud to offer the only 100% USDA certified heritage turkeys from Frank Reese, the most respected American poultry breeder. Raised outdoors, the turkeys are allowed to roost, fly, flirt and roam the Kansas prairie and are free of sub-therapeutic antibiotics. All turkeys come with roasting instructions.
- Heritage Turkey 14-16lb$232.00
We are proud to offer the only 100% USDA certified heritage turkeys from Frank Reese, the most respected American poultry breeder. Raised outdoors, the turkeys are allowed to roost, fly, flirt and roam the Kansas prairie and are free of sub-therapeutic antibiotics. All turkeys come with roasting instructions.
- Heritage Turkey 16-18lb$262.00
We are proud to offer the only 100% USDA certified heritage turkeys from Frank Reese, the most respected American poultry breeder. Raised outdoors, the turkeys are allowed to roost, fly, flirt and roam the Kansas prairie and are free of sub-therapeutic antibiotics. All turkeys come with roasting instructions.
- Heritage Turkey 18-20lb$290.00
We are proud to offer the only 100% USDA certified heritage turkeys from Frank Reese, the most respected American poultry breeder. Raised outdoors, the turkeys are allowed to roost, fly, flirt and roam the Kansas prairie and are free of sub-therapeutic antibiotics. All turkeys come with roasting instructions.
Thanksgiving at Home
Wine
- Sparkling Blanc de Noirs, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2017$85.00
750ml, 2017 Blanc de Noirs, Extra Brut, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley. 12.5%. The hue is pale green with mid gold accent. The aromas are intense in the nose with candied lemon, jasmine and orchard fruit. The fine and filigreed mousse is energizing yet gentle in the mouth. Our Blanc de Noirs evolve around a fine balance of citrus, apricot and a laser focused core of acid. The wine is so precise from the middle to the end palate with vanilla dusted sweetness. Extremely long, it is ready to reward but should cellar beautifully for the next 15 to 20 years.
- Sauvignon Blanc, Long Meadow Ranch, Rutherford, 2022$26.00
750ml, 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, Long Meadow Ranch, Rutherford, Napa Valley A beautiful growing season produced another early and expeditious harvest of outstanding quality. Our overnight picks and slow cold fermentations resulted in rich aromas of pink grapefruit, lemon verbena, and lychee on the nose that carry through to lime zest, lemon curd, and guava on the palate. Crisp, clean, elegant, and mouthwatering, the always versatile Sauvignon Blanc is fit to quaff and pair.
- Chardonnay, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2019$45.00
750ml, 2019 Chardonnay, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley Bright green in color with light golden flecks, this wine opens with pure and fragrant aromas of light jasmine, citrus, oyster shell, and clove. The palate is vivacious, fresh, and builds throughout with layers of apricot, peach, light citrus, and the return of oyster shell. The finish is long and mouthwatering.
- Chardonnay, Feliz, Long Meadow Ranch 2019$80.00
750ml, 2019, Chardonnay, Feliz, Anderson Valley Light gold in color with green accents, this wine boasts a powerful bouquet of floral, honeysuckle, fresh green apple, and gentle vanilla notes. On the palate, it’s vibrant and concentrated around a vivacious core. Spice and sweet ginger play with apricot and citrus creating an endless finish. Chiseled yet precise, it will delight for years to come.
- Rose of Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2022$32.00
750ml, 2022 Rose of Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley Light pink in color, this wine opens with intense notes of spice and oyster shell that blossom into a floral bouquet accented with plum and light red fruit. The palate is fresh and light with complex flavors of apricot and citrus, followed by the return of floral and red fruit notes that provide a long, mouthwatering finish. Delightful.
- Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2019$50.00
750ml, 2019 Pinot Noir, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley Bright and deep ruby in color, this wine opens up with a powerful nose full of red fruit accented with violet. Medium to full-bodied, it shows complex notes of spices, wild berries, orange rind, and plums. With structured tannins and a tangy acidity creating a long, mouthwatering finish, it’s reminiscent of some Vosne Romanee Premier Crus. Will age for over a decade and also deliver right off the bat.
- Pinot Noir, Pinole, Long Meadow Ranch 2019$80.00
750ml, 2019, Pinot Noir, Pinole, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley Light, bright ruby red in color, this wine shows off earth tones mixed with bright cherry and raspberry notes. The palate is soft and elegant with the return of mineral notes, chanterelles, Asian spice, and dark fruit followed by waves of floral notes. It is complex and reminiscent of Burgundy Crus with a long finish and fresh core of acid and minerality.
- Pinot Noir, Perrygulch, Long Meadow Ranch 2019$80.00
750ml, 2019, Pinot Noir, Perrygulch, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley Deep ruby red in color, the Perrygulch Pinot Noir shows a complex, stylish floral and mineral nose. The start is elegant with powerful yet ethereal fruit that develops to more earthy tones. With a silky texture and freshness, this wine is precise and has a persistent finish. Truly a Grand Cru from Anderson Valley that will age gracefully for 10-15 years
- Merlot, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 2019$50.00
750ml, 2019 Merlot, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley This lovely blend of fruit from our two Napa Valley estates continues to highlight the caliber of Merlot that can be grown in the heart of the appellation. The nose is abundant with fresh red cherry, cranberry, raspberry jam, and a very light hint of star anise. Those beautiful red fruits transition to subtle notes of fresh plum, graphite, and light cocoa on the palate. Lush acidity and long round tannins carry this food-friendly wine to a gentle but memorable finish
- Cabernet Sauvignon, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 2018$60.00
750ml, 2018, Cabernet Sauvignon, Long Meadow Ranch, 13.5% A blend of the best that Napa Valley mountain and valley floor estate Cabernet Sauvignon vineyards can offer, the 2018 invites with a nose of fresh cherry, blackberry, raspberry leaf, and a hint of bourbon vanilla. More savory but light notes of graphite, anise, and nutmeg are found on the palate bright with mountain fruit acidity and velvety long smooth tannins.
- Cabernet Sauvignon, EJ Church Reserve, Long Meadow Ranch 2018$150.00
750ml, 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon, EJ Church Reserve, Long Meadow Ranch, Napa Valley, 13.5%. This barrel select blend is a showcase of the best blocks of Cabernet Sauvignon from our Mayacamas Estate ranch. Elegant and age-worthy, the E.J. Church has a rich nose of warm Bing cherry, Loganberry, plum, and cocoa. Finer layers of green tobacco leaf, sweet French oak, and a powdery minerality are found on the palate and carried by the natural acidity and delicately structured tannins that I love in our mountain block fruit.
- Late Harvest Chardonnay, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley 2017$35.00
375ml 2017, Late Harvest Chardonnay, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley This wine has an intense golden hue. The nose is concentrated with honey, ripe peach and pear, intermixed with delicate floral notes. Exotic spices and quince paste show elegance and lead the way to a wine full of energy and concentration. The finish is long, with tremendous freshness and wet stone minerality. This vintage will age for a decade.
Spirits
LMR Beer & Cider
- LMR Napa County Cider$20.00
500ml, 9.5% In 2015 we planted nine different varieties of apples on our Mountain Estate in hopes of one day making an estate grown hard cider. Now, an established cider orchard, the patience has paid off and we finally have enough fruit to fulfill our dream. This inaugural cider opens with aromas of apple blossoms, beeswax, peaches, and honeyed apples. The mouthfeel is complex yet balanced with ripe apple and tangerine zest singing through a dry, bright finish.
- LMR Mendocino County Cider$20.00
500ml, 7.5% Made with apples sourced from The Apple Farm in Philo, California located next door to our Anderson Valley Estate, our Mendocino County Cider offers a nose of brilliant fresh green apples with hints of pineapple and lime zest. On the palate, it’s dry, fresh, and full of tart apricots followed by a long, crisp finish with an effervescence that dances on the tongue.
- LMR & Mad Fritz Collaboration Farmhouse Ale$38.00
22oz, 7.9% A special collaboration ale with our friends at Mad Fritz Brewery. LMR grown organic barley, locally-grown hops, and fresh spring water from our Mountain Estate. This Belgian Farmhouse Style Ale was aged in LMR Chardonnay barrels on lees for 2 months.
LMR Pantry Items
- BBQ Sauce, Farmstead$12.00
16oz Bottle, Our Farmstead Original BBQ Sauce is based on the traditional Memphis style. This tomato based sauce strikes the perfect balance between vinegar and brown sugar with a backbone of spices and a subtle, lingering heat. Try on ribs, chicken, and pulled pork for a taste of our restaurant at home!
- LMR Olive Oil, Napa Valley Select, Organic Extra Virgin$35.00
375ml Bottle, Our Napa Valley Select Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil is stone crushed at our estate “frantoio” (Italian for olive mill). The traditional stone-milled method grinds the olives into a paste using large granite stones, minimizing temperature and mechanical damage to the oil. Our oil is extracted from the paste using a state-of-the-art two-phase decanter. Awarded the California Olive Oil Council’s gold medal, our multi-cultivar blend of Manzanillo, Frantoio, Leccino and Pendolino olives has a distinctive flavor profile
- Coffee Beans, Farmstead Blend, Stumptown$21.00
12oz, Coffee Beans, Farmstead Blend, Stumptown Coffee Roasters.
- LMR Honey$18.00
Hand Harvested Organic LMR Honey, 3.4oz
LMR Grass-Fed Meats
- LMR Ground Beef$12.00
16oz, Grass-Fed Ground Beef, Long Meadow Ranch Cattle Co., 80% Lean 20% Fat
- Farmstead Dry Cured Bacon$12.00
12oz, This flavorful bacon embodies the perfect combination of marbling and meat. It captures a slightly sweet flavor with a mild essence of smoke. Our bacon is made from the healthiest, antibiotic-free pasture-raised heritage Berkshire pigs. Cured in a dry brine, with a touch of brown sugar, cayenne pepper, molasses and black pepper, it is great on sandwiches and with farm-fresh eggs.
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 7:00 pm
