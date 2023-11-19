Sparkling Blanc de Noirs, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley, 2017

$85.00

750ml, 2017 Blanc de Noirs, Extra Brut, Long Meadow Ranch, Anderson Valley. 12.5%. The hue is pale green with mid gold accent. The aromas are intense in the nose with candied lemon, jasmine and orchard fruit. The fine and filigreed mousse is energizing yet gentle in the mouth. Our Blanc de Noirs evolve around a fine balance of citrus, apricot and a laser focused core of acid. The wine is so precise from the middle to the end palate with vanilla dusted sweetness. Extremely long, it is ready to reward but should cellar beautifully for the next 15 to 20 years.