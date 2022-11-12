Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farmtable Express 6611 Las Vegas Blvd S #160

review star

No reviews yet

6611 Las Vegas Blvd S #160

Las Vegas, NV 89119

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Country Food

Chips Salsa

$7.00

2 Tacos + Chips

$10.00

3 Tacos

$13.00

2 tacos, drink, dessert

$15.00

Texas Queso Dip

$8.00

Table Platter

$25.00

Nachos

$10.00

1 Taco

$5.00

2 tacos, drink

$12.00

Desserts

Tres Cookies

$6.00

Double Trouble Chocolate Brownie

$6.00

1 cookie

$2.00

Drinks

Red Bull

$5.00

Water

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Coca Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 pm - 12:30 am
Monday7:00 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday7:00 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday7:00 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday7:00 pm - 12:30 am
Friday7:00 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday7:00 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Farmtable Kitchen is a scratch kitchen. We specialize in breakfast, lunch, & supper. We hand craft farm-fresh locally sourced ingredients whenever possible and use good, old-fashioned home cooking. Whether you come to share a meal with your friends and family or to pick something up, we can't wait to host you. See you soon at Farmtable.

Location

6611 Las Vegas Blvd S #160, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pho Kim Long at Town Square - Vietnamese Kitchen & Bar - 6569 S Las Vegas Blvd #176
orange starNo Reviews
6569 S Las Vegas Blvd #176 Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
Kabuki - Las Vegas, NV
orange starNo Reviews
6605 Las Vegas Blvd South #147 Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
Panevino Restaurant & Deli - 246 Via Antonio Ave
orange starNo Reviews
246 Via Antonio Ave Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
SkinnyFATS @ Dean Martin
orange starNo Reviews
6261 Dean Martin Dr Las Vegas, NV 89118
View restaurantnext
Table 34 - 600 E Warm Springs Rd
orange starNo Reviews
600 E Warm Springs Rd Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext
Hussong's Cantina - Mandalay Bay
orange starNo Reviews
3930 Las Vegas Blvd., S #121B Las Vegas, NV 89119
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Las Vegas

Firefly* Tapas Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.6 • 5,966
3824 Paradise Rd. Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
orange star4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurantnext
Dirt Dog - Rainbow Blvd
orange star4.6 • 5,374
8390 S. Rainbow Blvd. #100 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
PBR Rock Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 5,114
3663 S Las Vegas Blvd Las Vegas, NV 89109
View restaurantnext
Tacos & Beer
orange star4.5 • 4,658
3900 Paradise Rd Las Vegas, NV 89169
View restaurantnext
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
orange star4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Las Vegas
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Bullhead City
review star
No reviews yet
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston