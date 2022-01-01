Main picView gallery

Farm to People Kitchen & Bar

1100 Flushing Ave.

Brooklyn, NY 11237

Cider (HH)

New Paltz, NY Complex, crisp and bone dry 6.9% ABV

Black Tea & Lemon (draft)

$5.00

4.2% ABV. Ironbound Hard Cider, Asbury NJ.

Red (HH)

Vignobles Arbeau - Fronton Negrette On L'Appelle 2018 (HH)

$8.00+

Southwest France - Organic practices.

Rosé (HH)

Cirelli - Vino da Tavola Rosato (HH)

$8.00+

Drink Specials

Mimosa Pitcher

$45.00

1 liter. Natalie’s orange juice. Tète au Bois Dormant Blanc.

Rose Bottle Special

$30.00

Lahu - Txakoli de Getaria. Basque Country, Spain. Organic.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
The Bar at Farm to People is a place for New Yorkers to enjoy food and drink that is intentionally sourced with a story about where it comes from. The food menu features a seasonally inspired selection that highlights the farmers and producers. The drink menu is a carefully curated list of natural, organic, and biodynamic wines, and local beers.

1100 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11237

