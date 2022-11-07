Farm to Table

Petite Omnivore Farm Box

$60.00

Box Includes: - 1 lb ground beef, 100% Black Angus, 44 Farms - 1.2 lb tray of pasture raised chicken (breast, thighs, or wings based upon availability), Cooks Venture - 1 dozen pasture raised, organic eggs, Frydek Heritage Farm - 1 bottle K-tonic Kombucha - 6 pack sparkling water, Rambler - Diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners. (expect 4-5 different produce items in good quantities) *No substitutions but feel free to add on anything from the list below that you don’t see in the box. Produce items are subject to change based on availability *Meats are frozen at peak freshness well before the use/freeze-by date to ensure quality at time of delivery/pickup