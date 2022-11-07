Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farm to Table

4500 South Pleasant Valley Road Suite #209

Austin, TX 78744

Thighs - Bone-in, Skin-on
Petite Veggie Farm Box
Petite Omnivore Farm Box

Farm Boxes

Omnivore's Delight Farm Box

Omnivore's Delight Farm Box

$100.00

Box includes: - 3 lbs ground beef, 100% Black Angus, 44 Farms - 1 whole chicken, pasture raised, Cooks Venture - 2 dozen pasture raised, organic eggs, Frydek Heritage Farm - 1 aged goat cheese wedge, Goatilicious - 2 bottles mixed flavor kombucha, K-Tonic - 6 pack sparkling water, Rambler - Diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners. (expect 8-10 different produce items in healthy quantities) *No substitutions but feel free to add on as many a la carte items as you'd like *Meats are frozen at peak freshness well before the use/freeze-by date to ensure quality at time of delivery/pickup

Petite Omnivore Farm Box

Petite Omnivore Farm Box

$60.00

Box Includes: - 1 lb ground beef, 100% Black Angus, 44 Farms - 1.2 lb tray of pasture raised chicken (breast, thighs, or wings based upon availability), Cooks Venture - 1 dozen pasture raised, organic eggs, Frydek Heritage Farm - 1 bottle K-tonic Kombucha - 6 pack sparkling water, Rambler - Diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners. (expect 4-5 different produce items in good quantities) *No substitutions but feel free to add on anything from the list below that you don’t see in the box. Produce items are subject to change based on availability *Meats are frozen at peak freshness well before the use/freeze-by date to ensure quality at time of delivery/pickup

Vegetarian's Epicure Farm Box

Vegetarian's Epicure Farm Box

$100.00

Box Includes: - 1 box mixed mushrooms, Hi-fi Mycology - 1 clamshell of Coastline Crunch Lettuce or Baby Kale Medley, Iron Ox Farms, Lockhart, TX - 2 dozen pasture raised, organic eggs, Frydek Heritage Farm - 1 aged goat cheese wedge, Goatilicious - 2 bottles mixed flavor kombucha, K-Tonic - 6 pack sparkling water, Rambler - Diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners. (expect 12-14 different produce items in healthy quantities) *No substitutions but feel free to add on anything from the list below that you don’t see in the box. Produce items are subject to change based on availability

Petite Veggie Farm Box

Petite Veggie Farm Box

$60.00

Box Includes: - 1 box mixed mushrooms, Hifi Mycology - 1 clamshell of Coastline Crunch Lettuce or Baby Kale Medley, Iron Ox Farms, Lockhart, TX - 1 dozen pasture raised, organic eggs, Frydek Heritage Farm - 1 aged goat cheese wedge, Goatilicious - 1 bottle mixed flavor kombucha, K-Tonic - 6 pack sparkling water, Rambler - Diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners. (expect 6-7 different produce items in good quantities) *No substitutions but feel free to add on anything from the list below that you don’t see in the box. Produce items are subject to change based on availability

Steaks and Meats

Ribeye Steak, Wagyu

Ribeye Steak, Wagyu

$36.00

- boneless, thick cut - wagyu beef - Wagyu Excelente, Fort Davis, TX

New York Strip Steak, Wagyu

New York Strip Steak, Wagyu

$32.00

- boneless, thick cut - wagyu beef - Wagyu Excelente, Fort Davis, TX

Tenderloin Filet, Wagyu

Tenderloin Filet, Wagyu

$28.00

- wagyu beef - Wagyu Excelente , Fort Davis, TX

Ribeye Steak, Black Angus

Ribeye Steak, Black Angus

$29.00

- boneless, thick cut - black angus beef - 44 Farms, Cameron, TX

New York Strip Steak, Black Angus

New York Strip Steak, Black Angus

$24.00

- boneless, thick cut - black angus beef - 44 Farms Angus Beef, Cameron, TX

Sirloin Steak, Black Angus

Sirloin Steak, Black Angus

$14.00

- thick cut - black angus beef - 44 Farms, Cameron, TX

Grass Fed Ground Beef

Grass Fed Ground Beef

$10.00

- grass fed, grass finished, pasture raised - Shirttail Creek Farms, Brenham, TX - 1 lb pack

Ground Beef, Black Angus

Ground Beef, Black Angus

$6.99

- black angus beef - 44 Farms, Cameron, TX - 1 lb pack

Ground Dorper Lamb

Ground Dorper Lamb

$30.00

- grass fed, pasture raised, premium dorper lamb - Capra Farms, Goldthwaite, TX - 2.5 lb pack

Ground Venison

Ground Venison

$12.00

- Ground Venison (Nilgai Antelope) - Legacy Meats, La Grange, TX - 1 lb pack

Ground Pork

Ground Pork

$9.99

- pasture raised, berkshire breed pig - Berkwood Farms, Des Moines, IA - 1 lb pack

Pork Breakfast Sausage

Pork Breakfast Sausage

$10.99

- flavored with herbs and spices - pasture raised, berkshire breed pig - Berkwood Farms, Des Moines, IA - 1 lb pack

Spicy Italian Sausage

Spicy Italian Sausage

$10.99

- flavored with italian herbs and spices - pasture raised, berkshire breed pig - Berkwood Farms, Des Moines, IA - 1 lb pack

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$12.00

- bone-in pork chop - pasture raised pig - Martin Heritage Farms, Coupland, TX

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

- pasture raised, berkshire breed pig - Berkwood Farms, Des Moines, IA - 1 lb pack

Thick Sliced, Uncured Bacon

Thick Sliced, Uncured Bacon

$10.00Out of stock

- thick sliced, nitrite/nitrate free - pasture raised, berkshire breed pig - Berkwood Farms, Des Moines, IA - 12oz pack

100% Black Angus Hot Dogs

100% Black Angus Hot Dogs

$10.00

- uncured, 100% black angus beef - 44 Farms, Cameron, TX - 4 franks per 16oz pack

Smoke Venison Summer Sausage

Smoke Venison Summer Sausage

$11.00

- smoked Nilgai Antelope summer sausage - Legacy Meats, La Grange, TX - 1 lb pack, 5 sausages

Pasture Raised Chicken

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$15.00

- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 3+ lbs whole chicken

Thighs - Boneless, Skinless

Thighs - Boneless, Skinless

$10.99

- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack

Thighs - Bone-in, Skin-on

Thighs - Bone-in, Skin-on

$10.99

- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack

Chicken Breast

Chicken Breast

$10.99

- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.99

- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack

Ground Chicken

Ground Chicken

$8.00

- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.99

- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack

Drumsticks

Drumsticks

$6.00

- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack

Dairy and Cheese

Farmstead Butter

Farmstead Butter

$8.50

- slow churned, lightly salted butter - from pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX - 12oz tub

Whole Milk

Whole Milk

$6.50

- Pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Cream on top, non-homogenized - Low-temp pasteurized - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX

1% Milk

1% Milk

$6.50

- Pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Cream on top, non-homogenized - Low-temp pasteurized - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX

Whole Milk Half Gallon

Whole Milk Half Gallon

$5.00

- Pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Cream on top, non-homogenized - Low-temp pasteurized - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX

1% Milk Half Gallon

1% Milk Half Gallon

$5.00

- Pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Cream on top, non-homogenized - Low-temp pasteurized - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX

Half & Half

Half & Half

$7.00

- Pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Cream on top, non-homogenized - Low-temp pasteurized - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX

Heavy Cream

Heavy Cream

$11.00

- Pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Cream on top, non-homogenized - Low-temp pasteurized - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX

la Mancha Espanola Goat Cheese

la Mancha Espanola Goat Cheese

$16.00

- Manchego stye, firm, aged goat cheese - Goatilicious, New Braunfels, TX - 8 oz wedge

Feta, Goat's Milk

Feta, Goat's Milk

$13.00

- rich and creamy soft cheese that is great for crumbling on salads or dishes - Honey Doe Farm, Madisonville, TX - 8 oz block

Queso Fresco, Goat's Milk

Queso Fresco, Goat's Milk

$13.00

- mild, semi-soft, crumbly cheese that's great on enchiladas or tacos - Honey Doe Farm, Madisonville, TX - 8 oz block

Emmental Cheese, Goat's Milk

Emmental Cheese, Goat's Milk

$15.00

- medium hard cheese, similar to swiss cheese - Honey Doe Farm, Madisonville, TX - 8 oz block

Gruyere, Goat's Milk

Gruyere, Goat's Milk

$15.00

- a creamy but firm cheese that is slightly salty and nutty - Honey Doe Farm, Madisonville, TX - 8 oz block

Asiago American, Cheese

Asiago American, Cheese

$12.00

- Italian cheese made from 4th generation Jersey Cows - made from grass fed, pasture raised cows - Lira Rossa Artisan Cheese, Moulton, TX - 8oz average piece

Caciotta, Cheese

Caciotta, Cheese

$12.00

- Italian cheese made from 4th generation Jersey Cows - made from grass fed, pasture raised cows - Lira Rossa Artisan Cheese, Moulton, TX - 8oz average piece

Latteria Fresco, Cheese

Latteria Fresco, Cheese

$12.00

- Italian cheese made from 4th generation Jersey Cows - made from grass fed, pasture raised cows - Lira Rossa Artisan Cheese, Moulton, TX - 8oz average piece

Farm Fresh Produce

Pie Pumpkin

Pie Pumpkin

$5.00

- pumpkin intended for making pies - Dilorio Farms, Hempstead, TX - 1 pumpkin equals about 1 cup of puree

Apples, Gala

Apples, Gala

$3.00

- Top of Texas, Farwell, TX - 1 LB

Pears, Bartlett

Pears, Bartlett

$3.00

- Top of Texas, Farwell, TX - 1 LB

Sungold Cherry Tomatoes

Sungold Cherry Tomatoes

$4.50

- the sweetest cherry tomatoes you'll ever have - Pedernales Valley Farms, Fredericksburg, TX - 1 pint clam

Tomato Medley

Tomato Medley

$5.00

- a colorful medley of Texas grown baby tomatoes - Village Farms, Marfa, TX

Vine Ripened Tomatoes

Vine Ripened Tomatoes

$3.25

- Texas grown slicing tomatoes - Village Farms, Marfa, TX - 1 lb

Texas Pecans

Texas Pecans

$11.00

- chopped pecan pieces - San Saba Pecan Company, San Saba, TX - 1 lb

Mixed Mushrooms

Mixed Mushrooms

$12.00

- mushroom mix that usually contains chestnut, shiitake, oyster, lion’s mane, and king trumpet - Hi-Fi Mycology, Austin, TX

Eggs & Pantry

Pasture Raised Eggs (Dark Orange Yolks)

Pasture Raised Eggs (Dark Orange Yolks)

$8.00

- pasture raised, large eggs, very dark yolk - Shirttail Creek Farms, Brenham, TX - 1 dozen per carton

Pasture Raised, Organic Eggs

Pasture Raised, Organic Eggs

$8.50

- from pasture raised, organic fed chickens - Frydek Heritage Farm, Sealy, Tx - 1 dozen per carton

Koroneiki, Limited Reserve Olive Oil

Koroneiki, Limited Reserve Olive Oil

$20.00

- mild + grassy flavor profile - high quality extra virgin olive oil made from Texas grown olives that are cold pressed immediately after harvest - Texas Olive Ranch, Carrizo Springs, TX - 500mL glass bottle

Picaul, Limited Reserve Olive Oil

Picaul, Limited Reserve Olive Oil

$20.00

- medium + fruity flavor profile - high quality extra virgin olive oil made from Texas grown olives that are cold pressed immediately after harvest - Texas Olive Ranch, Carrizo Springs, TX - 500mL glass bottle

Coratina, Limited Reserve Olive Oil

Coratina, Limited Reserve Olive Oil

$20.00

- robust + earthy flavor profile - high quality extra virgin olive oil made from Texas grown olives that are cold pressed immediately after harvest - Texas Olive Ranch, Carrizo Springs, TX - 500mL glass bottle

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$11.00

- Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Texas Olive Ranch, Carrizo Springs, TX - 8.5 oz bottle

Chipotle & Pepper Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Chipotle & Pepper Extra Virgin Olive Oil

$13.00

- "Rattlesnake" E.V.O.O. is flavored with cracked red pepper and a hint of chipotle chili - Texas Olive Ranch, Carrizo Springs, TX - 8.5 oz bottle

Texas Wildflower Honey

Texas Wildflower Honey

$8.00

- 100% pure, unpasteurized, Texas wildflower honey - Goodflow Honey Company, Austin, TX - 1 lb bottle

Rolled Oats

Rolled Oats

$7.00

- Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX - 2 lb pack

White Grits

White Grits

$7.50

- stoneground, low-temp milled - Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX - 1 lb pack

Whole Wheat Flour

Whole Wheat Flour

$5.00

- stoneground, low-temp milled - Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX - 2 lb pack

Pastry Flour

Pastry Flour

$5.50

- stoneground, low-temp milled - Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX - 2 lb pack

Blue Cornmeal

Blue Cornmeal

$6.00

- stoneground, low-temp milled - Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX - 1 lb pack

Yellow Cornmeal

Yellow Cornmeal

$4.75

- stoneground, low-temp milled - Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX - 1 lb pack

Fredericksburg Peach Jam

Fredericksburg Peach Jam

$8.00

- Ingredients: Texas peaches, cane sugar, citrus pectin, citric acid - New Canaan Farms, Dripping Springs, TX - 10.7 oz jar

Brazos River Blackberry Jam

Brazos River Blackberry Jam

$7.50

- Ingredients: Texas blackberries, cane sugar, water, citrus pectin, citric acid - New Canaan Farms, Dripping Springs, TX - 10.9 oz jar

East Texas Blueberry Jam

East Texas Blueberry Jam

$7.50

- Ingredients: Texas blueberries, cane sugar, water, citrus pectin, citric acid - New Canaan Farms, Dripping Springs, TX - 10.7 oz jar

Fermented Black Garlic

Fermented Black Garlic

$5.00

- has a sweet umami flavor without the typical heat of raw garlic and a soft spreadable texture; great for sauces! - twice the antioxidants of raw white garlic - TX Black Gold Garlic, San Antonio, TX - 2 to 3 heads per bag

Carolina Gold White Rice (Organic)

Carolina Gold White Rice (Organic)

$18.00

- The famous heirloom long grain rice, Carolina Gold has a non-aromatic flavor and cooking versatility. Consistency ranges from dryer, more defined grains to sticky grains depending upon how it is cooked. - Harvest Grain Mills, Anahuac, TX - 2 lb pack

Charleston Gold White Rice (Organic)

Charleston Gold White Rice (Organic)

$18.00

- Charleston Gold is a descendant of the grandfather of American heirloom rice, Carolina Gold. It is a shorter grain rice with a nutty, aromatic flavor akin to that of basmati rice. - Harvest Grain Mills, Anahuac, TX - 2 lb pack

Long Grain Rice

Long Grain Rice

$5.00

- non gmo, long grain rice - James Farms, Prairie Ronde, Louisiana - 2 lb pack

Beverages

Kombucha, KTonic

Kombucha, KTonic

$24.00

- Kombucha made with no fruit and low sugar content; strong floral notes and focus on ingredients to boost health - 6 pack includes: cherry blossom, master k, golden flower, flor de jamaica, elderberry, and original - KTonic, Austin, TX

Lemonade Sampler Pack

Lemonade Sampler Pack

$18.00

- Lemonade made with simple ingredients and corn syrup free - a portion of Me & the Bees profits goes to organizations working on helping honeybee populations - 5 flavors included: mint, ginger, prickly pear, black cherry, and classic

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$8.00

- Texas limestone filtered water - Rambler, Austin, TX - 12 cans per pack - portion of proceeds goes to Texas Parks & Wildlife

Grapefruit Sparkling Water

Grapefruit Sparkling Water

$8.00

- Texas limestone filtered water - Rambler, Austin, TX - 12 cans per pack - portion of proceeds goes to Texas Parks & Wildlife

Lemon Lime Sparkling Water

Lemon Lime Sparkling Water

$8.00

- Texas limestone filtered water - Rambler, Austin, TX - 12 cans per pack - portion of proceeds goes to Texas Parks & Wildlife

Still Rainwater

Still Rainwater

$14.00

- filtered water produced by clouds - Richard's Rainwater, Dripping Springs, TX - 12 X 16 oz cans per pack

Chef Prepared Foods

Dutchy's Apple Pie

Dutchy's Apple Pie

$9.00

- scratch made from hand with local, seasonal ingredients - Tiny Pies, Austin, Tx - frozen, ready to bake; serves 1

Sweet Texas Pecan Pie

Sweet Texas Pecan Pie

$9.00

- scratch made from hand with local, seasonal ingredients - Tiny Pies, Austin, Tx - frozen, ready to bake; serves 1

Hatch Chile Antelope and Beef Tamales

Hatch Chile Antelope and Beef Tamales

$10.00

- antelope and beef with hatch green chile tamales - Legacy Meats; La Grange, TX - 18oz pack

Black Angus Beef Tamales

Black Angus Beef Tamales

$9.00

- frozen, ready to eat - 44 Farms, Cameron, TX - 8 tamales per pack

Pasture Raised Lamb Tamales

Pasture Raised Lamb Tamales

$8.50

- pasture raised, grass fed lamb - frozen, ready to eat - Capra Farms, Goldthwaite, TX - 5 tamales per pack

Spice Rub for Ribs

Spice Rub for Ribs

$8.00

- This spice rub is great for cooking ribs but can also be used as a sweet and spiced flavor addition to your favorite piece of meat - Ingredients: sea salt, organic sugar, dried chilies, garlic, black pepper, spices - Dai Due Butcher Shop, Austin, Tx

Merchandise

Flat Brim Hat, Gray and Sky Blue, Leather Strapback

Flat Brim Hat, Gray and Sky Blue, Leather Strapback

$25.00

gray flat brim hat with classic logo in sky blue, leather strapback

Flat Brim Hat, Maroon and Sky Blue, Leather Strapback

Flat Brim Hat, Maroon and Sky Blue, Leather Strapback

$25.00

Maroon hat with classic sky blue logo, leather strapback

Men's T-shirt, Navy Blue, Stretch

Men's T-shirt, Navy Blue, Stretch

$22.00

"Keeping Our Food in Texas Since 2008" Stretchy, Soft, and Comfortable!

Women's T-shirt, Navy Blue, Stretch

Women's T-shirt, Navy Blue, Stretch

$22.00

"Keeping Our Food in Texas Since 2008" Stretchy, Soft, and Comfortable!

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Locally curated seasonal farm boxes available for delivery throughout the greater Austin Area. Your purchase is not only providing your household with the freshest local produce, meat, and dairy items but also helping support small Texas producers, our local community partners and small businesses across the Great State of Texas. Cheers to Texans supporting Texans.

Location

4500 South Pleasant Valley Road Suite #209, Austin, TX 78744

Directions

