Farm to Table

4500 South Pleasant Valley Road Suite #209
Austin, TX 78744
Farm Boxes
Omnivore's Delight Farm Box
Box includes: - 3 lbs ground beef, 100% Black Angus, 44 Farms - 1 whole chicken, pasture raised, Cooks Venture - 2 dozen pasture raised, organic eggs, Frydek Heritage Farm - 1 aged goat cheese wedge, Goatilicious - 2 bottles mixed flavor kombucha, K-Tonic - 6 pack sparkling water, Rambler - Diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners. (expect 8-10 different produce items in healthy quantities) *No substitutions but feel free to add on as many a la carte items as you'd like *Meats are frozen at peak freshness well before the use/freeze-by date to ensure quality at time of delivery/pickup
Petite Omnivore Farm Box
Box Includes: - 1 lb ground beef, 100% Black Angus, 44 Farms - 1.2 lb tray of pasture raised chicken (breast, thighs, or wings based upon availability), Cooks Venture - 1 dozen pasture raised, organic eggs, Frydek Heritage Farm - 1 bottle K-tonic Kombucha - 6 pack sparkling water, Rambler - Diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners. (expect 4-5 different produce items in good quantities) *No substitutions but feel free to add on anything from the list below that you don’t see in the box. Produce items are subject to change based on availability *Meats are frozen at peak freshness well before the use/freeze-by date to ensure quality at time of delivery/pickup
Vegetarian's Epicure Farm Box
Box Includes: - 1 box mixed mushrooms, Hi-fi Mycology - 1 clamshell of Coastline Crunch Lettuce or Baby Kale Medley, Iron Ox Farms, Lockhart, TX - 2 dozen pasture raised, organic eggs, Frydek Heritage Farm - 1 aged goat cheese wedge, Goatilicious - 2 bottles mixed flavor kombucha, K-Tonic - 6 pack sparkling water, Rambler - Diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners. (expect 12-14 different produce items in healthy quantities) *No substitutions but feel free to add on anything from the list below that you don’t see in the box. Produce items are subject to change based on availability
Petite Veggie Farm Box
Box Includes: - 1 box mixed mushrooms, Hifi Mycology - 1 clamshell of Coastline Crunch Lettuce or Baby Kale Medley, Iron Ox Farms, Lockhart, TX - 1 dozen pasture raised, organic eggs, Frydek Heritage Farm - 1 aged goat cheese wedge, Goatilicious - 1 bottle mixed flavor kombucha, K-Tonic - 6 pack sparkling water, Rambler - Diverse selection of height of season fruits and vegetables from our local farm partners. (expect 6-7 different produce items in good quantities) *No substitutions but feel free to add on anything from the list below that you don’t see in the box. Produce items are subject to change based on availability
Steaks and Meats
Ribeye Steak, Wagyu
- boneless, thick cut - wagyu beef - Wagyu Excelente, Fort Davis, TX
New York Strip Steak, Wagyu
- boneless, thick cut - wagyu beef - Wagyu Excelente, Fort Davis, TX
Tenderloin Filet, Wagyu
- wagyu beef - Wagyu Excelente , Fort Davis, TX
Ribeye Steak, Black Angus
- boneless, thick cut - black angus beef - 44 Farms, Cameron, TX
New York Strip Steak, Black Angus
- boneless, thick cut - black angus beef - 44 Farms Angus Beef, Cameron, TX
Sirloin Steak, Black Angus
- thick cut - black angus beef - 44 Farms, Cameron, TX
Grass Fed Ground Beef
- grass fed, grass finished, pasture raised - Shirttail Creek Farms, Brenham, TX - 1 lb pack
Ground Beef, Black Angus
- black angus beef - 44 Farms, Cameron, TX - 1 lb pack
Ground Dorper Lamb
- grass fed, pasture raised, premium dorper lamb - Capra Farms, Goldthwaite, TX - 2.5 lb pack
Ground Venison
- Ground Venison (Nilgai Antelope) - Legacy Meats, La Grange, TX - 1 lb pack
Ground Pork
- pasture raised, berkshire breed pig - Berkwood Farms, Des Moines, IA - 1 lb pack
Pork Breakfast Sausage
- flavored with herbs and spices - pasture raised, berkshire breed pig - Berkwood Farms, Des Moines, IA - 1 lb pack
Spicy Italian Sausage
- flavored with italian herbs and spices - pasture raised, berkshire breed pig - Berkwood Farms, Des Moines, IA - 1 lb pack
Pork Chop
- bone-in pork chop - pasture raised pig - Martin Heritage Farms, Coupland, TX
Pork Tenderloin
- pasture raised, berkshire breed pig - Berkwood Farms, Des Moines, IA - 1 lb pack
Thick Sliced, Uncured Bacon
- thick sliced, nitrite/nitrate free - pasture raised, berkshire breed pig - Berkwood Farms, Des Moines, IA - 12oz pack
100% Black Angus Hot Dogs
- uncured, 100% black angus beef - 44 Farms, Cameron, TX - 4 franks per 16oz pack
Smoke Venison Summer Sausage
- smoked Nilgai Antelope summer sausage - Legacy Meats, La Grange, TX - 1 lb pack, 5 sausages
Pasture Raised Chicken
Whole Chicken
- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 3+ lbs whole chicken
Thighs - Boneless, Skinless
- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack
Thighs - Bone-in, Skin-on
- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack
Chicken Breast
- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack
Chicken Tenders
- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack
Ground Chicken
- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack
Chicken Wings
- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack
Drumsticks
- pasture raised, heirloom breed chicken - Cook's Venture, Decatur, AR - 1 lb pack
Dairy and Cheese
Farmstead Butter
- slow churned, lightly salted butter - from pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX - 12oz tub
Whole Milk
- Pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Cream on top, non-homogenized - Low-temp pasteurized - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX
1% Milk
- Pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Cream on top, non-homogenized - Low-temp pasteurized - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX
Whole Milk Half Gallon
- Pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Cream on top, non-homogenized - Low-temp pasteurized - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX
1% Milk Half Gallon
- Pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Cream on top, non-homogenized - Low-temp pasteurized - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX
Half & Half
- Pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Cream on top, non-homogenized - Low-temp pasteurized - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX
Heavy Cream
- Pasture raised, grass fed, antibiotic free cows - Cream on top, non-homogenized - Low-temp pasteurized - Mill-King Creamery, McGregor, TX
la Mancha Espanola Goat Cheese
- Manchego stye, firm, aged goat cheese - Goatilicious, New Braunfels, TX - 8 oz wedge
Feta, Goat's Milk
- rich and creamy soft cheese that is great for crumbling on salads or dishes - Honey Doe Farm, Madisonville, TX - 8 oz block
Queso Fresco, Goat's Milk
- mild, semi-soft, crumbly cheese that's great on enchiladas or tacos - Honey Doe Farm, Madisonville, TX - 8 oz block
Emmental Cheese, Goat's Milk
- medium hard cheese, similar to swiss cheese - Honey Doe Farm, Madisonville, TX - 8 oz block
Gruyere, Goat's Milk
- a creamy but firm cheese that is slightly salty and nutty - Honey Doe Farm, Madisonville, TX - 8 oz block
Asiago American, Cheese
- Italian cheese made from 4th generation Jersey Cows - made from grass fed, pasture raised cows - Lira Rossa Artisan Cheese, Moulton, TX - 8oz average piece
Caciotta, Cheese
- Italian cheese made from 4th generation Jersey Cows - made from grass fed, pasture raised cows - Lira Rossa Artisan Cheese, Moulton, TX - 8oz average piece
Latteria Fresco, Cheese
- Italian cheese made from 4th generation Jersey Cows - made from grass fed, pasture raised cows - Lira Rossa Artisan Cheese, Moulton, TX - 8oz average piece
Farm Fresh Produce
Pie Pumpkin
- pumpkin intended for making pies - Dilorio Farms, Hempstead, TX - 1 pumpkin equals about 1 cup of puree
Apples, Gala
- Top of Texas, Farwell, TX - 1 LB
Pears, Bartlett
- Top of Texas, Farwell, TX - 1 LB
Sungold Cherry Tomatoes
- the sweetest cherry tomatoes you'll ever have - Pedernales Valley Farms, Fredericksburg, TX - 1 pint clam
Tomato Medley
- a colorful medley of Texas grown baby tomatoes - Village Farms, Marfa, TX
Vine Ripened Tomatoes
- Texas grown slicing tomatoes - Village Farms, Marfa, TX - 1 lb
Texas Pecans
- chopped pecan pieces - San Saba Pecan Company, San Saba, TX - 1 lb
Mixed Mushrooms
- mushroom mix that usually contains chestnut, shiitake, oyster, lion’s mane, and king trumpet - Hi-Fi Mycology, Austin, TX
Eggs & Pantry
Pasture Raised Eggs (Dark Orange Yolks)
- pasture raised, large eggs, very dark yolk - Shirttail Creek Farms, Brenham, TX - 1 dozen per carton
Pasture Raised, Organic Eggs
- from pasture raised, organic fed chickens - Frydek Heritage Farm, Sealy, Tx - 1 dozen per carton
Koroneiki, Limited Reserve Olive Oil
- mild + grassy flavor profile - high quality extra virgin olive oil made from Texas grown olives that are cold pressed immediately after harvest - Texas Olive Ranch, Carrizo Springs, TX - 500mL glass bottle
Picaul, Limited Reserve Olive Oil
- medium + fruity flavor profile - high quality extra virgin olive oil made from Texas grown olives that are cold pressed immediately after harvest - Texas Olive Ranch, Carrizo Springs, TX - 500mL glass bottle
Coratina, Limited Reserve Olive Oil
- robust + earthy flavor profile - high quality extra virgin olive oil made from Texas grown olives that are cold pressed immediately after harvest - Texas Olive Ranch, Carrizo Springs, TX - 500mL glass bottle
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil - Texas Olive Ranch, Carrizo Springs, TX - 8.5 oz bottle
Chipotle & Pepper Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- "Rattlesnake" E.V.O.O. is flavored with cracked red pepper and a hint of chipotle chili - Texas Olive Ranch, Carrizo Springs, TX - 8.5 oz bottle
Texas Wildflower Honey
- 100% pure, unpasteurized, Texas wildflower honey - Goodflow Honey Company, Austin, TX - 1 lb bottle
Rolled Oats
- Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX - 2 lb pack
White Grits
- stoneground, low-temp milled - Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX - 1 lb pack
Whole Wheat Flour
- stoneground, low-temp milled - Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX - 2 lb pack
Pastry Flour
- stoneground, low-temp milled - Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX - 2 lb pack
Blue Cornmeal
- stoneground, low-temp milled - Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX - 1 lb pack
Yellow Cornmeal
- stoneground, low-temp milled - Homestead Gristmill, Waco, TX - 1 lb pack
Fredericksburg Peach Jam
- Ingredients: Texas peaches, cane sugar, citrus pectin, citric acid - New Canaan Farms, Dripping Springs, TX - 10.7 oz jar
Brazos River Blackberry Jam
- Ingredients: Texas blackberries, cane sugar, water, citrus pectin, citric acid - New Canaan Farms, Dripping Springs, TX - 10.9 oz jar
East Texas Blueberry Jam
- Ingredients: Texas blueberries, cane sugar, water, citrus pectin, citric acid - New Canaan Farms, Dripping Springs, TX - 10.7 oz jar
Fermented Black Garlic
- has a sweet umami flavor without the typical heat of raw garlic and a soft spreadable texture; great for sauces! - twice the antioxidants of raw white garlic - TX Black Gold Garlic, San Antonio, TX - 2 to 3 heads per bag
Carolina Gold White Rice (Organic)
- The famous heirloom long grain rice, Carolina Gold has a non-aromatic flavor and cooking versatility. Consistency ranges from dryer, more defined grains to sticky grains depending upon how it is cooked. - Harvest Grain Mills, Anahuac, TX - 2 lb pack
Charleston Gold White Rice (Organic)
- Charleston Gold is a descendant of the grandfather of American heirloom rice, Carolina Gold. It is a shorter grain rice with a nutty, aromatic flavor akin to that of basmati rice. - Harvest Grain Mills, Anahuac, TX - 2 lb pack
Long Grain Rice
- non gmo, long grain rice - James Farms, Prairie Ronde, Louisiana - 2 lb pack
Beverages
Kombucha, KTonic
- Kombucha made with no fruit and low sugar content; strong floral notes and focus on ingredients to boost health - 6 pack includes: cherry blossom, master k, golden flower, flor de jamaica, elderberry, and original - KTonic, Austin, TX
Lemonade Sampler Pack
- Lemonade made with simple ingredients and corn syrup free - a portion of Me & the Bees profits goes to organizations working on helping honeybee populations - 5 flavors included: mint, ginger, prickly pear, black cherry, and classic
Sparkling Water
- Texas limestone filtered water - Rambler, Austin, TX - 12 cans per pack - portion of proceeds goes to Texas Parks & Wildlife
Grapefruit Sparkling Water
- Texas limestone filtered water - Rambler, Austin, TX - 12 cans per pack - portion of proceeds goes to Texas Parks & Wildlife
Lemon Lime Sparkling Water
- Texas limestone filtered water - Rambler, Austin, TX - 12 cans per pack - portion of proceeds goes to Texas Parks & Wildlife
Still Rainwater
- filtered water produced by clouds - Richard's Rainwater, Dripping Springs, TX - 12 X 16 oz cans per pack
Chef Prepared Foods
Dutchy's Apple Pie
- scratch made from hand with local, seasonal ingredients - Tiny Pies, Austin, Tx - frozen, ready to bake; serves 1
Sweet Texas Pecan Pie
- scratch made from hand with local, seasonal ingredients - Tiny Pies, Austin, Tx - frozen, ready to bake; serves 1
Hatch Chile Antelope and Beef Tamales
- antelope and beef with hatch green chile tamales - Legacy Meats; La Grange, TX - 18oz pack
Black Angus Beef Tamales
- frozen, ready to eat - 44 Farms, Cameron, TX - 8 tamales per pack
Pasture Raised Lamb Tamales
- pasture raised, grass fed lamb - frozen, ready to eat - Capra Farms, Goldthwaite, TX - 5 tamales per pack
Spice Rub for Ribs
- This spice rub is great for cooking ribs but can also be used as a sweet and spiced flavor addition to your favorite piece of meat - Ingredients: sea salt, organic sugar, dried chilies, garlic, black pepper, spices - Dai Due Butcher Shop, Austin, Tx
Merchandise
Flat Brim Hat, Gray and Sky Blue, Leather Strapback
gray flat brim hat with classic logo in sky blue, leather strapback
Flat Brim Hat, Maroon and Sky Blue, Leather Strapback
Maroon hat with classic sky blue logo, leather strapback
Men's T-shirt, Navy Blue, Stretch
"Keeping Our Food in Texas Since 2008" Stretchy, Soft, and Comfortable!
Women's T-shirt, Navy Blue, Stretch
"Keeping Our Food in Texas Since 2008" Stretchy, Soft, and Comfortable!
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Locally curated seasonal farm boxes available for delivery throughout the greater Austin Area. Your purchase is not only providing your household with the freshest local produce, meat, and dairy items but also helping support small Texas producers, our local community partners and small businesses across the Great State of Texas. Cheers to Texans supporting Texans.
4500 South Pleasant Valley Road Suite #209, Austin, TX 78744