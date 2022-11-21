Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farm Up Table

84 Reviews

272 East Ave

Thomas, WV 26292

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Greens

Spinach Salad

$15.00

Spinach, mushrooms, hard-boiled egg, red onions, and gorgonzola. Served with a house-made hot bacon dressing.

Handhelds

All American Slider

All American Slider

$10.00

Two 3.5 Oz’s of local ground beef cooked to perfection. Served on a Martin’s potato roll with American cheese, house pickle, and ketchup.

Farm Up Grilled Cheese

$6.00
Crunchy Clucker

Crunchy Clucker

$14.00

Buttermilk brined chicken thigh fried crunchy. Served on a Martins potato roll with lettuce, tomato, mayo, swiss, and bacon.

Chicken Milanese Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

House-breaded chicken Milanese with lettuce, tomato, garlic mayo, and provolone. Served on thick sliced white bread.

Lipstick on a Pig

$16.00

Slow-roasted pork, house-made cranberry preserves, and Swiss. Served on thick sliced white bread in a rich French toast batter, dusted with powdered sugar

Loaded Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Ham, bacon, tomato, and American cheese on thick sliced white bread. Grilled with butter.

Eggplant Parmesan Po' Boy

$15.00

Crispy fried eggplant served on French bread with garlic butter, provolone, and house made marinara.

Pickled Pig Cuban

Pickled Pig Cuban

$18.00

Slow roasted local pork shoulder, ham, swiss cheese, house made pickle mix, creole mustard, and mayo on buttered French bread. Pressed on the grill.

Pickled Pig Cuban 1/2

Pickled Pig Cuban 1/2

$9.00

Slow roasted local pork shoulder, ham, swiss cheese, house made pickle mix, creole mustard, and mayo on buttered French bread. Pressed on the grill.

Fish Po Boy

Fish Po Boy

$16.00

Fresh wild caught haddock lightly battered fried crunchy. Served on French bread with lettuce, tomato, American cheese, and house made tartar sauce.

With a Fork

Hamm's Signature Barbeque Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Slow roasted local pork, house-made barbeque sauce, green onion, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Served over our hand-cut fries.

Sea Fries

Sea Fries

$14.00

In house hand cut fries tossed in butter, topped with parmesan cheese, and sautéed shrimp.

Chicken & Waffles

$16.00

Fried Buttermilk brined chicken, served on a Belgian waffle with butter and jalapeno-infused house-made brown sugar syrup.

Fried Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Two thighs fried crispy with house-made mashed potatoes and sauteed vegetables. Served with black pepper gravy.

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

8 oz bistro cut new york strip with two eggs and home fries.

Need a Spoon

Cup of stew

$5.00Out of stock

Harvest Stew

$12.00Out of stock

Backbone Farm sausage, mixed grains, white beans, greens, mirepoix in a rich tomato and ham broth. Served with toasted French bread.

On The Side

Farm Up Fries

Farm Up Fries

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's American Slider w/ fries

$8.00

Kid's slider with fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese w/ fries

$8.00

Kid's Fried Chicken w/ fries

$8.00

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Fiji

$3.00

Can Soda

Squirt

$2.50

Coca-Cola de Mexico

Coca~Cola Bottle de Mexico

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

Unsweet Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.00

Fresh Squeezed

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock

Lemonade refill

$2.00Out of stock

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

Regular Hot Tea

$2.00

Select Hot Tea

$4.00

Hot Water

Jarritos

Fruit Punch

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Lime

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Tamarind

$3.00

Mandarin

$3.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00

Milk

Organic milk

$3.00

Organic Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Pellegrino

Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.00

Senorial Sangria

Sangria

$3.00

TAP WATER

TAP WATER

TopNote

Club soda

$3.00

Sparkling Grapefruit

$4.00

Indian Tonic Water

$4.00

Cheerwine

Cheerwine regular

$2.00Out of stock

Cheerwine diet

$2.00

Needs & wants

Blackberry Hibiscus

$4.00

Blueberry Jasmine

$4.00Out of stock

Citrus Elderflower

$4.00

Acqua Panna Water

Tuscany spring water

$6.00

Petal

Elderberry

$4.00

Lychee Rose

$4.00

Lemongrass

$4.00

Peach Marigold

$4.00

AMAZ

Acai Berry

$4.00

Lemon ginger

$4.00

Peach mango

$4.00

Canned Beer

Big Timber IPA

$7.00

Big Timber Logger

$7.00

Mich ultra

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Devil Anse

$5.00

Haze of glory

$5.00

Wild Trail

$5.00

Beer Hug

$5.00

Wild Basin

$3.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Amber Toasty Rich

$7.00

Pumpkin Ale

$7.00

Schlafly Octoberfest

$7.00

Bold Rock Cider

$7.00

NEU CAFFEINE SHOT

Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

Artic Blueberry

$3.00

Tropical Punch

$3.00

Shirts

Small Farm Up Truck Tee

$20.00

Stickers and misc

Keychain

$3.00
Tabasco Mini 1/8oz

Tabasco Mini 1/8oz

$1.00

Cafe Du Monde Coffee

Coffee & Chicory Coffee

$15.00

RTIC Cooler

Thermos

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Jazzy comfort food in the heart of Thomas WV

Website

Location

272 East Ave, Thomas, WV 26292

Directions

Gallery
Farm Up Table image
Farm Up Table image
Farm Up Table image
Farm Up Table image

Similar restaurants in your area

Milo's Cafe & Restaurant - 454 William Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
454 William Avenue Davis, WV 26260
View restaurantnext
ISH Kitchen - 1080 William Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
1080 William Avenue Davis, WV 26260
View restaurantnext
Depot Diner - 166 Main St
orange starNo Reviews
166 Main Street Parsons, WV 26287
View restaurantnext
Ari's Pizza & Wings - 446 Weber Road - Oakland MD 21550
orange star4.1 • 139
446 Weber Rd Oakland, MD 21550
View restaurantnext
The Vagabond Taproom - 215 E Alder St, Oakland, MD
orange star4.5 • 46
215 E Alder St Oakland, MD 21550
View restaurantnext
Beanders Bar
orange star4.4 • 240
314 Davis Ave Elkins, WV 26241
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Thomas
Morgantown
review star
Avg 4.2 (28 restaurants)
Fairmont
review star
No reviews yet
Cumberland
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Harrisonburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Brownsville
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Scottdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Belle Vernon
review star
Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Front Royal
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston