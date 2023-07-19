Empanadas

Beef

$4.99

Angus ground beef, white onion, red bell peppers, green onion, manzanilla olives, cumin, paprika

Chicken

$4.99

Braised chicken, onions, bell peppers, tomato, spices

Ham and Cheese

$4.99

Smoked hickory ham, special blend of cheeses, fresh cracked black pepper

Lentil and Quinoa (Vegan)

$4.99

Our vegan take on the traditional beef empanada! We use protein rich lentils and quinoa with onions, bell peppers and aromatic spices. This empanada is the perfect choice for vegans and carnivores alike.

Spinach and Mushroom

$4.99

Spinach, mushroom, onion, garlic, parmesan, ricotta

Humita (Sweet Corn)

$4.99

Fresh corn kernels, onion, bell pepper, béchamel sauce, parmesan, spices

Fugazzetta

$4.99Out of stock

Slightly charred sweet yellow onions, mozzarella, provolone, oregano

Canastitas (Open-faced)

Canastitas or "little baskets" are an open faced empanada, we use the same dough as our regular empanadas.

Caprese

$4.99Out of stock

Roasted tomatoes, mozzarella, topped with fresh basil, extra virgin olive oil

Broccoli Cheddar Bacon

$4.99Out of stock

Roasted broccoli florets, creamy cheddar cheese sauce, and crispy bacon

Capo

$4.99Out of stock

Molinari's dry salame, blend of provolone and mozzarella, peperoncini, topped with calabrian chili oil

Lost in the Sauce

Chimichurri

Chef Bailee's Hot Sauce

Rocoto Crema

Garlic Aioli

Dozen Deal

Dozen

$54.99