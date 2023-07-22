Faro's Pizza Restaurant 3963 28th St. SE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
3963 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
O'Briens Deli & Burgers - 1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3
No Reviews
1200 E Paris St SE Ste 3 Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Grand Rapids
Noto's Old World Italian Dining - Grand Rapids
4.6 • 1,840
6600 28th St SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
View restaurant
More near Grand Rapids