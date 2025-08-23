This is a test.
Faro's Pizza Grand Rapids
3963 28th St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Apps
Starters
Breads
Pizza
CYO Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Faro's Deluxe Pizza
Pepperoni, Ham, Italian Sausage, Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Faro's Special Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Garden Delight Pizza
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Faro's Special Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Meat Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Ground Beef, Faro's Special Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Diced Chicken, Bacon, Onions, BBQ Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Hawaiian 5-O Pizza
Ham, Pineapple and Bacon and Faro's Special Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo Sauce, Grilled Chicken, Onions, Tomatoes & Mozzarella Cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Ranch Dressing, Grilled Chicken, Bacon and Mozzarella Cheese
Spicey Lovers Pizza
Pepperoni, Sausage, Onions, Banana Peppers, Jalapenos, Crushed Red Pepper, Faro's Special Pizza Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Spaghetti Pizza
Spaghetti, Faro's special meat sauce, homemade meatballs and mozzarella cheese
Taco Pizza
Ground beef, onions, black olives, tomatoes, lettuce and mozzarella cheese
BLT Pizza
Bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, mozzarella cheese and salad dressing
Personal Pan Pizza
Take & Bake Pizza
Food
Entrees
Lasagna
Layers of melted mozzarella and ricotta cheese, pasta and our zesty meat sauce baked to perfection$11.99
Meatball Dinner
Meat sauce and meatballs topped with mozzarella then baked to perfection$11.99
Rigatoni Al Forno
Large, tubular pasta tossed with our homemade meat sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, then baked to perfection$11.99
Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
Our classic spaghetti is unbeatable! The only way to make it better is when we serve it with meatballs or Italian sausage. Includes a side of parmigiana cheese$10.99
Cheese Ravioli
Ravioli pasta stuffed with your choice of meat, cheese or a combination of both. Covered with our homemade meat sauce and mozzarella cheese$11.99
Meat & Cheese Ravioli$11.99
Meat Ravioli$11.99
Alfredo$12.99
Sub & Wraps
Create Your Own Sub or Wrap
Create Your Own Sub/Wrap with the first four toppings included and each additional $.90.$11.25
Regular Sub or Wrap
Ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and salad dressing$11.25
Pizza Sub or Wrap
Sausage, ham, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, mushrooms, onion, and Faro's special pizza sauce$11.25
Ham & Cheese Sub or Wrap
Ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and salad dressing$11.25
Turkey Sub or Wrap
Turkey, mozzarella cheese, lettuce and salad dressing$11.25
Veggie Sub or Wrap
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, green olives, lettuce, mozzarella cheese and salad dressing$11.25
Sausage Sub or Wrap
Sausage, Mozzarella & Faro's Special Meat Sauce$11.25
Spice Sub or Wrap
Pepperoni, Ham, Capicola, Mozzarella, Tomato, Lettuce and Salad Dressing$11.25
Chicken Sub or Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Mozzarella, Tomato, Lettuce and Salad Dressing$11.25
Meatball Sub or Wrap
Italian Meatballs, Mozzarella and Faro's Special Pizza Sauce$11.25
Deluxe Sub or Wrap
Ham, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, mozzarella cheese and salad dressing$11.25
Italian Sub or Wrap
Ham, Salami, Capicola, Green Peppers, Mozzarella and Salad Dressing$11.25
Italian Meat Sub or Wrap
Capicola, Salami, Pepperoni, Sausage, Mozzarella and Faro's Special Pizza Sauce$11.25
Club Sub or Wrap
Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Salad Dressing$11.25
Chicken, Bacon & Ranch Sub or Wrap
Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing$11.25
Buffalo Chicken Sub or Wrap
Frank's Redhot, Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mozzarella with your choice of Ranch or Bleu Cheese Dressing$11.25
Salads
Antipasto Salad
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, green olives, tomatoes, ham, pepperoni, lettuce, and mozzarella cheese$11.99
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast sliced and placed atop fresh lettuce with mozzarella cheese$11.99
Tossed Salad
Mushrooms, onion, green peppers, lettuce, tomatoes and mozzarella cheese$9.99
Side Salad
Mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, lettuce and mozzarella cheese$4.55
Stromboli
Create Your Own Stromboli
A pizza pocket stuffed with mozzarella cheese and Faro's Special Sauce, and your choice of five toppings.$10.99
Deluxe Stromboli
A pizza pocket stuffed with mozzarella cheese, Faro's special pizza sauce, pepperoni, ham, Italian sausage, green pepper, mushroom and onions$10.99
Meatball Stromboli
A pizza pocket stuffed with mozzarella cheese, meatballs, meat sauce and Faro's pizza sauce on the side$11.99
BBQ Chicken Stromboli
A pizza pocket stuffed with chicken, bacon, onion and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce$12.99
Extras
Drinks
Dessert
Sides
Lunch
Meal Combos
Pizza Slices
Deals
Anytime
$8.99 14" 1 Topping Pizza Special (Pick Up Only)$8.99
$11.99 16" Pizza Special (Pick Up Only)$11.99
Family Deal
Get a 2 Topping Pizza, Breadsticks & 2 Liter for only $21.99!$21.99
Two 16" Large Pizza Special
Get one Specialty Pizza and one 1 Topping Pizza for only $29.99!$29.99
Pick Two Dinner Deal
Pick two dinners for $18.99. Your choice of Lasagna, Spaghetti, Meatball Dinner, Rigatoni Al Forno, or Ravioli.$18.99
14" 3 Topping Pizza Special
Get a 14" 3 Topping Pizza for Only $13.99!$13.99
Catering
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!
