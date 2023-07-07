Far Out Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Hot Pressed Sandwiches FAR OUT: •Ingredients (no fake sh*t) •Quality (earth + animal ethics) •Taste (made with soul) Elkin - Mt. Airy - Triad @ beacons.ai/faroutfoodtruck
Location
123, Mount Air, NC 27030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
MIMMOS PIZZA-N-PASTA - 501 Patetown Rd.
No Reviews
501 Patetown Rd. Goldsboro, NC 27530
View restaurant