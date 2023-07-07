Restaurant header imageView gallery

Far Out Food Truck

123

Mount Air, NC 27030

Sandwiches

The Gyro-stabilizer

$13.00

Pasture raised Local Lamb, lettuce, tomato, red onion, & Far Out Tzatziki all hot pressed on Annie's Artisan long fermented Italian bread.

The Italian

The Italian

$12.00

1/2 lb of meat & cheese: Salami, pepperoni, and 1/4 lb of pasture raised ham from Hickory Nut Gap Farm, Muenster cheese, sliced tomato, pickled red onions, Far Out bread & butter pickles, shredded lettuce, banana peppers, Far Out Italian dressing hot pressed on Annie's long fermented Italian bread.

The Chick Chick Boom

The Chick Chick Boom

$12.00

1/4 lb of Joyce Farms Chicken Breast, Muenster cheese, tomato, pickled red onion, shredded lettuce, Far Out Bread & Butter Pickles, Far Out Honey Mustard all pressed on Annie's Long Fermented Italian Bread.

The Green Man

The Green Man

$11.00

1/4 lb of pasture raised ham from Hickory Nut Gap Farm, Muenster cheese, Far Out bread & butter pickles, Far Out honey mustard, and mayo hot pressed on Annie's long fermented Italian bread.

The Caprese

$8.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Far Out Pesto Mayo, & Far Out Balsamic Glaze all Hot Pressed On Annie's Artisan Long Fermented Italian Bread.

The Lunar Lander

The Lunar Lander

$8.00

Muenster cheese, Far Out Bread & Butter Pickles, pesto mayo hot pressed on Annie's long fermented Italian bread.

Sides

Siete Potato Chips

Siete Potato Chips

$3.00
Italian Pasta Salad

Italian Pasta Salad

$4.00

Pasta, Tomato, Cucumber, Banana Peppers, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Ham, and Muenster Cheese, covered in Far Out Italian Dressing.

Vegetarian Pasta Salad

Vegetarian Pasta Salad

$4.00

Pasta, Tomato, Cucumber, Banana Pepper, covered in Far Out Italian Dressing.

Drinks

Far Out Lemonade

Far Out Lemonade

$4.00
Far Out Black Tea

Far Out Black Tea

$4.00
Far Out Arnold Palmer

Far Out Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Area 51 (Specials)

Pulled Pork BBQ Special

Pulled Pork BBQ Special

$10.00

14 Hour Long Smoked Joyce Farms Pulled Pork, with Far Out Pickled Red Onions, Far Out Bread & Butter Pickles and Choice of Sauces all hot pressed on Annie's Artisan Long Fermented Italian Bread. Served with Chips and a Drink!

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Hot Pressed Sandwiches FAR OUT: •Ingredients (no fake sh*t) •Quality (earth + animal ethics) •Taste (made with soul) Elkin - Mt. Airy - Triad @ beacons.ai/faroutfoodtruck

123, Mount Air, NC 27030

