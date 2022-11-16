Farrar's Bistro 12514 NW 36th Ave

Restaurant info

Farrar’s Bistro is a restaurant where friends and families gather in a neighborhood they love. Whether you are a local or from out of town, you can’t help notice the sense of warmth and community you feel when you come to Farrar’s Bistro. Farrar’s is a homegrown venue where the backroads of Felida meet up to a locally-sourced dining experience developed by it’s originator of 15 years, Debbie Belden. New owner Emma Fraser is more than familiar with the bistro’s legacy having worked in multiple roles here over the past 5 plus years. Emma plans to carry forward the fun vibe and comfort food legacy. She also plans to include some exciting updates so if you come visit us, you’ll want to keep coming back! Come have a custom cocktail or local brew on tap in our cozy bar or grab your family and share an affordable dining experience in the dining room. “Great food, served by smiling faces!”

