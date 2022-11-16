Restaurant header imageView gallery

Farrar's Bistro 12514 NW 36th Ave

12514 Northwest 36th Avenue

Vancouver, WA 98685

Grilled Fish Tacos
Cheeseburger
Steak Bowl

Appetizer

Asian Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$12.00

Crisp ground chicken, fried wontons, & garlic ginger veggies in crisp butter lettuce leaves

Chicken Bites

Chicken Bites

$11.00

1⁄2lb of buttermilk marinated chicken served with 2 dipping sauces Gluten Friendly!

Chips & Corn Salsa

$6.00

Drizzled with cilantro lime crema.

Deviled Eggs

$7.00

Drunken Veggies

$10.00

Asparagus, carrots & zucchini topped with balsamic glaze & goat cheese

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Crispy golden french fries with choice of dipping sauce.

Fried Brussels, Bacon & Cauliflower

Fried Brussels, Bacon & Cauliflower

$11.00

Tossed in a honey mustard vinaigrette

Gorgonzola Cheesecake

Gorgonzola Cheesecake

$13.00

Warm crostini bread, fresh strawberries & a drizzle of balsamic glaze. While the cheesecake its self is gluten friendly the bread served with it is not.

Grilled Fish Tacos

Grilled Fish Tacos

$10.00

Two cod tacos on warm corn tortillas with housemade tartar sauce, shredded lettuce, pickled onion, jalapeño, topped with lime & cilantro

Smoked Salmon Wontons

Smoked Salmon Wontons

$11.00

Freshly smoked in house with thai chili cream cheese & green onion on fried wontons

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

Warm and gooey spinach & artichoke dip. Served with corn tortilla chips.

Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$15.50

Sautéed dry aged beef tips, mushrooms, crispy onions & gorgonzola cheese served with creamy horseradish

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50

Crispy thick cut sweet potato fries served with bistro aioli.

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$17.00

A three meat blend of brisket, short rib and chuck. Topped with Tillamook cheddar cheese, lettuce, mayonnaise, tomato & red onion. Served with your choice of side. Swap out the bun for a gluten friendly option.

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Toasty rustic white bread with cheddar, and pepper jack cheeses. Comes with your choice of side.

Philly Cheese Steak

$19.00

Sliced prime rib on a toasted sub roll, topped with grilled peppers & onions, melted cheese. Served with your choice of side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Freshly smoked pulled pork with house made bbq sauce, coleslaw, crispy onions, pickled jalapeños & pepperjack cheese on a brioche bun

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Crispy hand breaded chicken breast, lettuce, pickles, mayonnaise and bun. Our chicken is prepared gluten free! Just swap out the bun for a gluten friendly option. Served with your choice of side.

Salads

Bistro Louie

Bistro Louie

$18.00

Mixed greens tossed in 1000 island with grilled shrimp, asparagus, bacon, hard boiled egg & tomato

Bistro Wedge

Bistro Wedge

$10.50

Iceberg lettuce with homemade gorgonzola dressing. Topped with bacon bits, cherry tomato, and green onion.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in house made Caesar dressing. Topped with crouton, shredded parmesan cheese and lemon.

House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens tossed in your choice of dressing. Topped with crouton, cherry tomato and red onion. Remove crouton for a gluten friendly option.

Soup of the Day

$8.00
Strawberry Salad

Strawberry Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette with freshly sliced strawberries, red onion, candied walnuts & goat cheese

Wedge On Fire

$16.00

Our classic bistro wedge salad with Gorgonzola blue cheese, crispy bacon, green onion, cherry tomato and crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce. Gluten Friendly!

Entree

Basil Pesto Chicken

$22.00

Fresh mozzerlla, cherry tomatoes, balsamic glaze & pesto served over yukon gold mashed potatoes & vegetable du jour

Chicken Piccatta

Chicken Piccatta

$16.50+

One to two chicken breasts lightly dredged in a rice & tapioca flour blend, browned then topped with diced tomatoes and a butter lemon caper sauce. Served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour. Gluten Friendly!

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$18.00

Grilled chicken, sautéed vegetables, over jasmine rice with house made teriyaki sauce. Topped with green onion and sesame seeds. Gluten friendly!

Farrar's Fettucine Alfredo

$18.00

Fettuccine noodles, bacon, cherry tomatoes, bacon and spinach in a parmesan cream sauce. Can be prepared vegetarian.

Meatloaf Dinner

$18.00+

A blend of beef and elk smoked daily with oats. Topped with brown gravy. Served with Yukon gold mashed potatoes and vegetable du jour. Gluten Friendly!

Ribeye Steak

$39.00

12 ounces of 50 day dry aged beef served with yukon gold mashed potatoes & vegetable du jour

Santa Fe Pork Bowl

Santa Fe Pork Bowl

$16.00

Smoked pulled pork, roasted corn salsa, cheese sauce, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro over rice

Sea Scallops

Sea Scallops

$42.00

Pan seared sea scallops with fried brussels, bacon, cauilflower and creamy polenta. Topped with spicy aioli, lemon and parsley.

Shrimp Scampi

$27.00Out of stock

Tomato, spinach, white wine, garlic butter and lemon. Served with crispy garlic bread.

Slow Smoked St. Louis Ribs

$24.00

A half rack of freshly smoked St. Louis style ribs served with sweet potato fries, coleslaw & bbq sauce

Steak Bowl

Steak Bowl

$19.00

Seared steak bites with mushrooms, gorgonzola bleu cheese crumbles, and crispy onions over Yukon gold mashed potatoes. Prepared medium rare. Gluten Friendly!

Teriyaki Salmon

Teriyaki Salmon

$25.00

Grilled Alaskan sockeye salmon glazed in savory teriyaki sauce with sweet fruit salsa, jasmine rice & vegetable du jour Gluten Friendly!

Three Cheese Macaroni

Three Cheese Macaroni

$14.00

A three cheese blend with parmesan, gorgonzola & cheddar cheese.

Kids Menu

Kids Alfredo

$8.95

Fettuccine Alfredo plain and simple.

Kids Beef & Cheese Taco

$8.95

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Just the meat, cheese and bun. Prepared well done. Comes with choice of side.

Kids Chicken Bites

$8.95

Gluten friendly crispy chicken bites with choice of dipping sauce and side

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Sourdough bread with cheddar cheese grilled golden brown and served with choice of side.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Macaroni and cheese, yes please!

Dessert

Kids Brownie Sundae

$7.00

A mini Reeses peanut butter brownie sundae perfect for kids.

Peanut Butter Brownie Sundae

$10.00

House made gluten friendly chocolate brownies with Tillamook vanilla bean ice cream. Topped with Reeses crumbles, chocolate sauce and whipped cream.

White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock
Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00

Triple Berry Cobbler

$10.00

Gluten friendly cobbler topping. Served with vanilla Ice cream.

Triple Chocolate Cake

Triple Chocolate Cake

$10.00

Warm Brownie

$5.00

Sides

French Bread Loaf

$5.00

A warm loaf of French bread with whipped garlic butter.

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

A side of buttery yukon gold mashed potatoes.

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$3.00

Side Corn Salsa

$3.00

Side Crudites

$2.50

Side Fruit

$2.50

Side Gravy

$3.00

4oz of brown gravy.

Side Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$14.00

Side Rice

$3.50

Side Seasonal Veggies

$4.50

Side Shrimp

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00

Tortilla Chips

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Farrar’s Bistro is a restaurant where friends and families gather in a neighborhood they love. Whether you are a local or from out of town, you can’t help notice the sense of warmth and community you feel when you come to Farrar’s Bistro. Farrar’s is a homegrown venue where the backroads of Felida meet up to a locally-sourced dining experience developed by it’s originator of 15 years, Debbie Belden. New owner Emma Fraser is more than familiar with the bistro’s legacy having worked in multiple roles here over the past 5 plus years. Emma plans to carry forward the fun vibe and comfort food legacy. She also plans to include some exciting updates so if you come visit us, you’ll want to keep coming back! Come have a custom cocktail or local brew on tap in our cozy bar or grab your family and share an affordable dining experience in the dining room. “Great food, served by smiling faces!”

12514 Northwest 36th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98685

