- Home
- /
- Maple Valley
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Farrelli's Pizza - Maple Valley
Farrelli's Pizza Maple Valley
848 Reviews
$$
26642 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE
Maple Valley, WA 98038
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
N/A Bev
24oz Takeout Soda
Curbside Bar Items
21+ Beverages
Food
Appetizer
Bread Stix
Served with marinara sauce and ranch dressing.
Farrelli's Fire Stix
Bread Stix with a kick! We turn up the heat with jalapeño cream cheese, red pepper flakes and Fire Sauce. Served with bleu cheese & ranch dressing.
Chicken Wings
Available naked or tossed in one of our awesome sauces or rubs listed below. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping.
Boneless Wings
Available naked or tossed in one of our awesome sauces or rubs listed below. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping
Meatballs Marinara
Traditional Italian meatballs topped with marinara sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella and provolone. Served with oven-baked bread.
Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Warm, soft pub pretzels topped with Everything Pizza seasoning, served with our house-made beer cheese.
Gourmet Stuffed Mushrooms
Locally sourced white mushrooms stuffed with Italian fennel sausage, provolone, mozzarella and a blend of herbs & spices. Served with oven-baked bread.
Signature Tomato Soup
Roasted tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, fresh cream and sweet basil. Served with oven-baked bread.
Salads
Side House Salad
Fresh cut romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes & seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.
Side Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, fresh-grated Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.
Side Dads Salad
Fresh romaine, bacon, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese and seasoned croutons, tossed with ranch dressing.
Entrée Chicken Bacon Pineapple
Hot & crispy bacon, oven-roasted chicken breast, caramelized onions, Dole pineapple tidbits, cashews and cheddar cheese on fresh cut romaine, tossed with honey mustard dressing.
Entrée Chicken Raspberry Pecan
Oven-roasted chicken breast, bleu cheese, craisins, candied pecans and red apple wedges on spring greens with a raspberry vinaigrette.
Entrée Chop Chop
Chopped salami, oven-roasted chicken breast, tomatoes, green onions, Kalamata olives, provolone & mozzarella cheese on fresh cut romaine, tossed in our House dressing.
Entrée Mama's Signature
Oven-roasted chicken breast & fresh cut romaine tossed in our House dressing and topped with sundried tomatoes, black olives, artichoke hearts, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, fresh grated Parmesan & seasoned croutons.
Entrée House Salad
Fresh cut romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes & seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.
Entrée Caesar Salad
Fresh cut romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, fresh-grated Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.
Entrée Dads Salad
Fresh romaine, bacon, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese and seasoned croutons, tossed with ranch dressing.
Family House Salad
Fresh romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, sliced red onions, seasoned croutons and fresh roma tomatoes.
Family Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.
Family Dads Salad
Fresh romaine, bacon, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese and seasoned croutons. Served with ranch dressing.
Lunch Menu
Pasta
Bacon Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Beecher's
Crispy bacon, sliced jalapeños and caramelized onions.
Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine noodles tossed with house-made garlic alfredo sauce, minced garlic, broccoli, oven-roasted chicken breast and Parmesan cheese.
Florentine Beecher's
Oven-roasted chicken, tomatoes, garlic, spinach and pesto
Italian Mac & Cheese Beecher's
Pepperoni, Hempler’s double smoked sausage, roasted red peppers and marinara sauce.
Mac & Cheese Beecher's
Penne pasta with a hint of spice and a unique combination of Beecher’s signature Flagship and Just Jack cheeses.
Ravioli Alfredo
Jumbo ricotta and Parmesan stuffed raviolis, topped with Hempler’s double smoked sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, green onions and alfredo sauce.
Ravioli Bolognese
Jumbo ricotta and Parmesan stuffed raviolis, topped with our house-made sausage bolognese sauce.
Spaghetti & Meatballs
Spaghetti noodles tossed in our signature recipe sauce with a touch of cream, topped with fresh basil and three meatballs.
Calzone
Cheesy Chicken Calzone
Oven-roasted chicken breast, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses with bacon, green onion and garlic mixed in our ranch sauce with fresh basil.
Meateater's Calzone
Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, mozzarella & provolone cheeses and marinara sauce.
Kids Menu
Dessert
Big FAT Chocolate Cake
Six Layers of chocolate cake with creamy chocolate pudding like icing. Finished with choco cubes & ganache.
Blueberry Creme Brulee Cheesecake
The marriage of two great classics! Crème brûlée layered and mingled with the lightest of cheesecakes, hand-fired and topped with blueberry compote
Pizza
Personal Pizza
Personal Create Your Own Pizza
Includes our hand-tossed dough, topped with your choice of base sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Personal Blazin Buffalo Pizza
Herbed Olive Oil Base Oven-roasted chicken, caramelized onions, minced garlic, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese. Finished with fresh parsley and a drizzle of ranch and Buffalo wing sauce.
Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken Bacon Ranch House buttermilk ranch dressing base, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, bacon, sliced red onions, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Finished with fresh diced roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
Personal Chicken Caprese
Pesto base, fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, parmesan and romano cheeses. Finished with fresh sliced roma tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
Personal Classic Cheese Pizza
Loaded with Galbani mozzarella and provolone, Parmesan Romano and fresh grated Parmesan.
Personal Deluxe Classic
Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, black olives, sliced mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Personal Fawaiian
Canadian bacon and Dole pineapple bits with Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Personal Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Base Oven-roasted chicken, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, minced garlic and fresh basil.
Personal James' Favorite
Alfredo Base Oven-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian fennel sausage, minced garlic, cheddar and Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.
Personal Mama’s Mediterranean
Herbed Olive Oil Base Spinach, feta cheese, cashews, artichoke hearts, minced garlic, red onions, roasted red peppers, black & Kalamata olives. Finished with fresh diced tomatoes and a brush of herbed olive oil and sea salt on the crust.
Personal Margherita
Galbani fresh mozzarella and sea salt. Finished with fresh roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic reduction.
Personal Meateater
Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
Personal NW Traditional
Italian fennel sausage, thick-cut pepperoni, baked basil, red pepper flake, Galbani mozzarella and provolone. Finished with a drizzle of honey cream cheese sauce and fresh grated Parmesan!cheese sauce and fresh grated parmesan!
Personal Perfect Pepperoni Pizza
Loaded with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.
Personal Spicy Aloha BBQ
Ranch Base Hempler’s double smoked sausage, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, cheddar, Dole pineapple tidbits, jalapeños & minced garlic. Finished with cilantro, fresh tomatoes and a Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce drizzle.
Personal The Italia
Thick-cut pepperoni, salami, Italian fennel sausage, Galbani fresh mozzarella, parsley and sliced pepperoncinis.
Personal Pizza Of The Month Garlic Shrimp Alfredo
Alfredo sauce base topped with Galbani mozzarella & provolone, shrimp, minced garlic, roasted red peppers and grated Parmesan. Finished with fresh dill!
12" Pizza
12" Half & Half
12" Create Your Own Pizza
Includes our hand-tossed dough, topped with your choice of base sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
12" Blazin Buffalo Pizza
Herbed Olive Oil Base Oven-roasted chicken, caramelized onions, minced garlic, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese. Finished with fresh parsley and a drizzle of ranch and Buffalo wing sauce.
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken Bacon Ranch House buttermilk ranch dressing base, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, bacon, sliced red onions, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Finished with fresh diced roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
12" Chicken Caprese
Pesto base, fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, parmesan and romano cheeses. Finished with fresh sliced roma tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
12" Classic Cheese Pizza
Loaded with Galbani mozzarella and provolone, Parmesan Romano and fresh grated Parmesan.
12" Deluxe Classic
Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, black olives, sliced mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
12" Fawaiian
Canadian bacon and Dole pineapple bits with Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
12" Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Base Oven-roasted chicken, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, minced garlic and fresh basil.
12" James' Favorite
Alfredo Base Oven-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian fennel sausage, minced garlic, cheddar and Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.
12" Mama’s Mediterranean
Herbed Olive Oil Base Spinach, feta cheese, cashews, artichoke hearts, minced garlic, red onions, roasted red peppers, black & Kalamata olives. Finished with fresh diced tomatoes and a brush of herbed olive oil and sea salt on the crust.
12" Margherita
Galbani fresh mozzarella and sea salt. Finished with fresh roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic reduction.
12" Meateater
Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
12" NW Traditional
Italian fennel sausage, thick-cut pepperoni, baked basil, red pepper flake, Galbani mozzarella and provolone. Finished with a drizzle of honey cream cheese sauce and fresh grated Parmesan!
12" Perfect Pepperoni Pizza
Loaded with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.
12" Spicy Aloha BBQ
Ranch Base Hempler’s double smoked sausage, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, cheddar, Dole pineapple tidbits, jalapeños & minced garlic. Finished with cilantro, fresh tomatoes and a Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce drizzle.
12" The Italia
Thick-cut pepperoni, salami, Italian fennel sausage, Galbani fresh mozzarella, parsley and sliced pepperoncinis.
12" Pizza Of The Month Garlic Shrimp Alfredo
Alfredo sauce base topped with Galbani mozzarella & provolone, shrimp, minced garlic, roasted red peppers and grated Parmesan. Finished with fresh dill!
16" Pizza
16" Half & Half
16" Create Your Own Pizza
Includes our hand-tossed dough, topped with your choice of base sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.
16" Blazin Buffalo Pizza
Herbed Olive Oil Base Oven-roasted chicken, caramelized onions, minced garlic, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese. Finished with fresh parsley and a drizzle of ranch and Buffalo wing sauce.
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
House Buttermilk Ranch Base Oven-roasted chicken, minced garlic, crispy bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Finished with fresh diced roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
16" Chicken Caprese
Pesto Base Galbani fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast and Parmesan cheese. Finished with fresh sliced roma tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.
16" Classic Cheese Pizza
Loaded with Galbani mozzarella and provolone, Parmesan Romano and fresh grated Parmesan.
16" Deluxe Classic
Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, black olives, sliced mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
16" Fawaiian
Canadian bacon and Dole pineapple bits with Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
16" Garlic Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Base Oven-roasted chicken, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, minced garlic and fresh basil.
16" James' Favorite
Alfredo Base Oven-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian fennel sausage, minced garlic, cheddar and Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.
16" Mama’s Mediterranean
Herbed Olive Oil Base Spinach, feta cheese, cashews, artichoke hearts, minced garlic, red onions, roasted red peppers, black & Kalamata olives. Finished with fresh diced tomatoes and a brush of herbed olive oil and sea salt on the crust.
16" Margherita
Galbani fresh mozzarella and sea salt. Finished with fresh roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic reduction.
16" Meateater
Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.
16" NW Traditional
Italian fennel sausage, thick-cut pepperoni, baked basil, red pepper flake, Galbani mozzarella and provolone. Finished with a drizzle of honey cream cheese sauce and fresh grated Parmesan!
16" Perfect Pepperoni Pizza
Loaded with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.
16" Spicy Aloha BBQ
Ranch Base Hempler’s double smoked sausage, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, cheddar, Dole pineapple tidbits, jalapeños & minced garlic. Finished with cilantro, fresh tomatoes and a Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce drizzle.
16" The Italia
Thick-cut pepperoni, salami, Italian fennel sausage, Galbani fresh mozzarella, parsley and sliced pepperoncinis.
16" Pizza Of The Month Garlic Shrimp Alfredo
Alfredo sauce base topped with Galbani mozzarella & provolone, shrimp, minced garlic, roasted red peppers and grated Parmesan. Finished with fresh dill!
Packages
Group Dining
A La Carte Add ons
A La Carte Boneless Wings
A La Carte Bread Sticks
A La Carte Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo
A La Carte Chicken Wings
A La Carte Family Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.
A La Carte Family House Bowl
Fresh romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, sliced red onions, seasoned croutons and fresh roma tomatoes.
A La Carte Fire Sticks
A La Carte Mac n Cheese
A La Carte Spaghetti & Meatballs
A La Carte Stuffed Mushrooms
A La Carte Meatballs
A La Carte Chicken Bacon Pineapple Salad
Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.
A La Carte Chicken Raspberry Pecan
Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.
A La Carte Chop Chop Salad
Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.
A La Carte Mama's Signature
Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.
A La Carte Dad's Salad
Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.
Appfront - DO NOT REMOVE!!!
Appfront Comments - DO NOT DELETE
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy!
26642 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038