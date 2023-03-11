Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Bars & Lounges

Farrelli's Pizza Maple Valley

848 Reviews

$$

26642 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE

Maple Valley, WA 98038

N/A Bev

24oz Takeout Soda

Soda

Soda

Curbside Bar Items

21+ Beverages

21+ ID Required when picking up
Bottled Beer

Bottled Beer

Choose Your Beer

Bottled Wine

Bottled Wine

Farrelli's Cocktails

Farrelli's Cocktails

Farrelli’s Cocktails To-Go, Just Add Ice!

Food

Appetizer

Hungry? There’s an app for that!
Bread Stix

Bread Stix

$13.49

Served with marinara sauce and ranch dressing.

Farrelli's Fire Stix

Farrelli's Fire Stix

$14.49

Bread Stix with a kick! We turn up the heat with jalapeño cream cheese, red pepper flakes and Fire Sauce. Served with bleu cheese & ranch dressing.

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$16.99

Available naked or tossed in one of our awesome sauces or rubs listed below. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$15.99

Available naked or tossed in one of our awesome sauces or rubs listed below. Served with a side of ranch or bleu cheese dressing for dipping

Meatballs Marinara

Meatballs Marinara

$15.99

Traditional Italian meatballs topped with marinara sauce, Parmesan, mozzarella and provolone. Served with oven-baked bread.

Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese

Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$13.99

Warm, soft pub pretzels topped with Everything Pizza seasoning, served with our house-made beer cheese.

Gourmet Stuffed Mushrooms

Gourmet Stuffed Mushrooms

$14.99

Locally sourced white mushrooms stuffed with Italian fennel sausage, provolone, mozzarella and a blend of herbs & spices. Served with oven-baked bread.

Signature Tomato Soup

Signature Tomato Soup

Roasted tomatoes, gorgonzola cheese, fresh cream and sweet basil. Served with oven-baked bread.

Salads

Side House Salad

Side House Salad

$8.49

Fresh cut romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes & seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$8.49

Fresh cut romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, fresh-grated Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

Side Dads Salad

Side Dads Salad

$9.49

Fresh romaine, bacon, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese and seasoned croutons, tossed with ranch dressing.

Entrée Chicken Bacon Pineapple

Entrée Chicken Bacon Pineapple

$16.49

Hot & crispy bacon, oven-roasted chicken breast, caramelized onions, Dole pineapple tidbits, cashews and cheddar cheese on fresh cut romaine, tossed with honey mustard dressing.

Entrée Chicken Raspberry Pecan

Entrée Chicken Raspberry Pecan

$16.49

Oven-roasted chicken breast, bleu cheese, craisins, candied pecans and red apple wedges on spring greens with a raspberry vinaigrette.

Entrée Chop Chop

Entrée Chop Chop

$16.49

Chopped salami, oven-roasted chicken breast, tomatoes, green onions, Kalamata olives, provolone & mozzarella cheese on fresh cut romaine, tossed in our House dressing.

Entrée Mama's Signature

Entrée Mama's Signature

$17.49

Oven-roasted chicken breast & fresh cut romaine tossed in our House dressing and topped with sundried tomatoes, black olives, artichoke hearts, roma tomatoes, mozzarella, provolone, fresh grated Parmesan & seasoned croutons.

Entrée House Salad

Entrée House Salad

$12.49

Fresh cut romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, red onion, tomatoes & seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.

Entrée Caesar Salad

Entrée Caesar Salad

$12.49

Fresh cut romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, fresh-grated Parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

Entrée Dads Salad

Entrée Dads Salad

$13.49

Fresh romaine, bacon, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese and seasoned croutons, tossed with ranch dressing.

Family House Salad

Family House Salad

$15.99

Fresh romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, sliced red onions, seasoned croutons and fresh roma tomatoes.

Family Caesar Salad

Family Caesar Salad

$15.99

Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

Family Dads Salad

Family Dads Salad

$16.49

Fresh romaine, bacon, sunflower seeds, cheddar cheese and seasoned croutons. Served with ranch dressing.

Lunch Menu

Pizza & Salad

$14.99

Your choice of any personal pizza and side salad.

Lunch For Two

$33.99

Choose any 12" pizza and get 2 side salads

Pasta

Bacon Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Beecher's

Bacon Jalapeno Mac & Cheese Beecher's

$18.99

Crispy bacon, sliced jalapeños and caramelized onions.

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo

$18.99

Fettuccine noodles tossed with house-made garlic alfredo sauce, minced garlic, broccoli, oven-roasted chicken breast and Parmesan cheese.

Florentine Beecher's

Florentine Beecher's

$18.99

Oven-roasted chicken, tomatoes, garlic, spinach and pesto

Italian Mac & Cheese Beecher's

Italian Mac & Cheese Beecher's

$18.99

Pepperoni, Hempler’s double smoked sausage, roasted red peppers and marinara sauce.

Mac & Cheese Beecher's

Mac & Cheese Beecher's

$16.99

Penne pasta with a hint of spice and a unique combination of Beecher’s signature Flagship and Just Jack cheeses.

Ravioli Alfredo

Ravioli Alfredo

$17.99

Jumbo ricotta and Parmesan stuffed raviolis, topped with Hempler’s double smoked sausage, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, green onions and alfredo sauce.

Ravioli Bolognese

Ravioli Bolognese

$16.99

Jumbo ricotta and Parmesan stuffed raviolis, topped with our house-made sausage bolognese sauce.

Spaghetti & Meatballs

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.99

Spaghetti noodles tossed in our signature recipe sauce with a touch of cream, topped with fresh basil and three meatballs.

Calzone

Cheesy Chicken Calzone

Cheesy Chicken Calzone

$16.99

Oven-roasted chicken breast, ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheeses with bacon, green onion and garlic mixed in our ranch sauce with fresh basil.

Meateater's Calzone

Meateater's Calzone

$16.99

Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, mozzarella & provolone cheeses and marinara sauce.

Kids Menu

Kid Boneless Wings

Kid Boneless Wings

$7.99

Served with Ranch & Breadsticks.

Kid Mac Cheese

Kid Mac Cheese

$7.99

With a breadstick.

Kid Pizza

Kid Pizza

$7.99

Pick any 2 toppings.

Kid Salad

Kid Salad

$2.25

Lettuce with cheese, croutons, and choice of dressing.

Kid Red Pasta

Kid Red Pasta

$7.99

Marinara sauce with a meatball

Kid White Pasta

Kid White Pasta

$7.99

Alfredo sauce with chicken.

Dessert

Big FAT Chocolate Cake

Big FAT Chocolate Cake

$10.99

Six Layers of chocolate cake with creamy chocolate pudding like icing. Finished with choco cubes & ganache.

Blueberry Creme Brulee Cheesecake

Blueberry Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$8.99

The marriage of two great classics! Crème brûlée layered and mingled with the lightest of cheesecakes, hand-fired and topped with blueberry compote

Pizza

Personal Pizza

Personal Create Your Own Pizza

Personal Create Your Own Pizza

$13.49

Includes our hand-tossed dough, topped with your choice of base sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal Blazin Buffalo Pizza

Personal Blazin Buffalo Pizza

$15.49

Herbed Olive Oil Base Oven-roasted chicken, caramelized onions, minced garlic, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese. Finished with fresh parsley and a drizzle of ranch and Buffalo wing sauce.

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

Personal Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.49

Chicken Bacon Ranch House buttermilk ranch dressing base, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, bacon, sliced red onions, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Finished with fresh diced roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

Personal Chicken Caprese

Personal Chicken Caprese

$16.99

Pesto base, fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, parmesan and romano cheeses. Finished with fresh sliced roma tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.

Personal Classic Cheese Pizza

Personal Classic Cheese Pizza

$13.99

Loaded with Galbani mozzarella and provolone, Parmesan Romano and fresh grated Parmesan.

Personal Deluxe Classic

Personal Deluxe Classic

$15.49

Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, black olives, sliced mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal Fawaiian

Personal Fawaiian

$14.49

Canadian bacon and Dole pineapple bits with Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal Garlic Chicken Alfredo

Personal Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$14.49

Alfredo Base Oven-roasted chicken, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, minced garlic and fresh basil.

Personal James' Favorite

Personal James' Favorite

$16.99

Alfredo Base Oven-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian fennel sausage, minced garlic, cheddar and Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.

Personal Mama’s Mediterranean

Personal Mama’s Mediterranean

$15.49

Herbed Olive Oil Base Spinach, feta cheese, cashews, artichoke hearts, minced garlic, red onions, roasted red peppers, black & Kalamata olives. Finished with fresh diced tomatoes and a brush of herbed olive oil and sea salt on the crust.

Personal Margherita

Personal Margherita

$14.99

Galbani fresh mozzarella and sea salt. Finished with fresh roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic reduction.

Personal Meateater

Personal Meateater

$15.49

Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

Personal NW Traditional

Personal NW Traditional

$16.99

Italian fennel sausage, thick-cut pepperoni, baked basil, red pepper flake, Galbani mozzarella and provolone. Finished with a drizzle of honey cream cheese sauce and fresh grated Parmesan!cheese sauce and fresh grated parmesan!

Personal Perfect Pepperoni Pizza

Personal Perfect Pepperoni Pizza

$13.99

Loaded with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.

Personal Spicy Aloha BBQ

Personal Spicy Aloha BBQ

$16.99

Ranch Base Hempler’s double smoked sausage, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, cheddar, Dole pineapple tidbits, jalapeños & minced garlic. Finished with cilantro, fresh tomatoes and a Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce drizzle.

Personal The Italia

Personal The Italia

$16.99

Thick-cut pepperoni, salami, Italian fennel sausage, Galbani fresh mozzarella, parsley and sliced pepperoncinis.

Personal Pizza Of The Month Garlic Shrimp Alfredo

Personal Pizza Of The Month Garlic Shrimp Alfredo

$16.99

Alfredo sauce base topped with Galbani mozzarella & provolone, shrimp, minced garlic, roasted red peppers and grated Parmesan. Finished with fresh dill!

12" Pizza

12" Half & Half

$26.99

12" Create Your Own Pizza

$19.99

Includes our hand-tossed dough, topped with your choice of base sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

12" Blazin Buffalo Pizza

12" Blazin Buffalo Pizza

$25.99

Herbed Olive Oil Base Oven-roasted chicken, caramelized onions, minced garlic, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese. Finished with fresh parsley and a drizzle of ranch and Buffalo wing sauce.

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$25.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch House buttermilk ranch dressing base, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, bacon, sliced red onions, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Finished with fresh diced roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

12" Chicken Caprese

$26.99

Pesto base, fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast, parmesan and romano cheeses. Finished with fresh sliced roma tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.

12" Classic Cheese Pizza

12" Classic Cheese Pizza

$20.99

Loaded with Galbani mozzarella and provolone, Parmesan Romano and fresh grated Parmesan.

12" Deluxe Classic

$25.99

Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, black olives, sliced mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

12" Fawaiian

12" Fawaiian

$21.99

Canadian bacon and Dole pineapple bits with Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

12" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

12" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$21.99

Alfredo Base Oven-roasted chicken, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, minced garlic and fresh basil.

12" James' Favorite

$26.99

Alfredo Base Oven-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian fennel sausage, minced garlic, cheddar and Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.

12" Mama’s Mediterranean

12" Mama’s Mediterranean

$25.99

Herbed Olive Oil Base Spinach, feta cheese, cashews, artichoke hearts, minced garlic, red onions, roasted red peppers, black & Kalamata olives. Finished with fresh diced tomatoes and a brush of herbed olive oil and sea salt on the crust.

12" Margherita

$23.99

Galbani fresh mozzarella and sea salt. Finished with fresh roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic reduction.

12" Meateater

$25.99

Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

12" NW Traditional

12" NW Traditional

$26.99

Italian fennel sausage, thick-cut pepperoni, baked basil, red pepper flake, Galbani mozzarella and provolone. Finished with a drizzle of honey cream cheese sauce and fresh grated Parmesan!

12" Perfect Pepperoni Pizza

12" Perfect Pepperoni Pizza

$20.99

Loaded with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.

12" Spicy Aloha BBQ

12" Spicy Aloha BBQ

$26.99

Ranch Base Hempler’s double smoked sausage, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, cheddar, Dole pineapple tidbits, jalapeños & minced garlic. Finished with cilantro, fresh tomatoes and a Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce drizzle.

12" The Italia

$26.99

Thick-cut pepperoni, salami, Italian fennel sausage, Galbani fresh mozzarella, parsley and sliced pepperoncinis.

12" Pizza Of The Month Garlic Shrimp Alfredo

12" Pizza Of The Month Garlic Shrimp Alfredo

$26.99

Alfredo sauce base topped with Galbani mozzarella & provolone, shrimp, minced garlic, roasted red peppers and grated Parmesan. Finished with fresh dill!

16" Pizza

Ranch base topped with honey caramelized pineapple rings, sliced bacon, green onions, minced garlic, hand crushed cashews, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese.

16" Half & Half

$35.99

16" Create Your Own Pizza

$28.99

Includes our hand-tossed dough, topped with your choice of base sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese.

16" Blazin Buffalo Pizza

16" Blazin Buffalo Pizza

$33.99

Herbed Olive Oil Base Oven-roasted chicken, caramelized onions, minced garlic, cheddar, mozzarella & provolone cheese. Finished with fresh parsley and a drizzle of ranch and Buffalo wing sauce.

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$33.99

House Buttermilk Ranch Base Oven-roasted chicken, minced garlic, crispy bacon, red onions, mozzarella, provolone and cheddar cheese. Finished with fresh diced roma tomatoes and fresh basil.

16" Chicken Caprese

$35.99

Pesto Base Galbani fresh mozzarella, minced garlic, oven-roasted chicken breast and Parmesan cheese. Finished with fresh sliced roma tomatoes, fresh basil and balsamic reduction.

16" Classic Cheese Pizza

16" Classic Cheese Pizza

$29.99

Loaded with Galbani mozzarella and provolone, Parmesan Romano and fresh grated Parmesan.

16" Deluxe Classic

$33.99

Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, black olives, sliced mushrooms, green peppers, red onions, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

16" Fawaiian

16" Fawaiian

$31.49

Canadian bacon and Dole pineapple bits with Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

16" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

16" Garlic Chicken Alfredo

$31.49

Alfredo Base Oven-roasted chicken, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, minced garlic and fresh basil.

16" James' Favorite

$35.99

Alfredo Base Oven-roasted chicken, crispy bacon, Italian fennel sausage, minced garlic, cheddar and Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.

16" Mama’s Mediterranean

16" Mama’s Mediterranean

$33.99

Herbed Olive Oil Base Spinach, feta cheese, cashews, artichoke hearts, minced garlic, red onions, roasted red peppers, black & Kalamata olives. Finished with fresh diced tomatoes and a brush of herbed olive oil and sea salt on the crust.

16" Margherita

$32.49

Galbani fresh mozzarella and sea salt. Finished with fresh roma tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, basil and balsamic reduction.

16" Meateater

$33.99

Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Italian fennel sausage, Canadian bacon, salami, Galbani mozzarella and provolone cheese.

16" NW Traditional

16" NW Traditional

$35.99

Italian fennel sausage, thick-cut pepperoni, baked basil, red pepper flake, Galbani mozzarella and provolone. Finished with a drizzle of honey cream cheese sauce and fresh grated Parmesan!

16" Perfect Pepperoni Pizza

16" Perfect Pepperoni Pizza

$29.99

Loaded with Rosa Grande crisp & curl pepperoni, Galbani mozzarella & provolone cheese.

16" Spicy Aloha BBQ

16" Spicy Aloha BBQ

$35.99

Ranch Base Hempler’s double smoked sausage, Galbani mozzarella & provolone, cheddar, Dole pineapple tidbits, jalapeños & minced garlic. Finished with cilantro, fresh tomatoes and a Sweet Baby Ray’s BBQ sauce drizzle.

16" The Italia

$35.99

Thick-cut pepperoni, salami, Italian fennel sausage, Galbani fresh mozzarella, parsley and sliced pepperoncinis.

16" Pizza Of The Month Garlic Shrimp Alfredo

16" Pizza Of The Month Garlic Shrimp Alfredo

$35.99

Alfredo sauce base topped with Galbani mozzarella & provolone, shrimp, minced garlic, roasted red peppers and grated Parmesan. Finished with fresh dill!

Sides

Farrellis House Mix

Farrellis House Mix

Farrellis Ranch Dressing

Farrellis Ranch Dressing

Farrellis Blue Cheese Dressing

Farrellis Blue Cheese Dressing

Side Alfredo (6oz)

$3.99

Packages

Group Dining

Groups of 10

$230.00

Groups of 20

$450.00

Groups of 30

$675.00

Groups of 40

$900.00

Groups of 50

$1,050.00

A La Carte Add ons

A La Carte Boneless Wings

$50.00

A La Carte Bread Sticks

$40.00

A La Carte Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$50.00

A La Carte Chicken Wings

$50.00
A La Carte Family Caesar Salad

A La Carte Family Caesar Salad

$45.00

Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

A La Carte Family House Bowl

A La Carte Family House Bowl

$45.00

Fresh romaine, provolone and mozzarella cheese, black olives, cucumbers, sliced red onions, seasoned croutons and fresh roma tomatoes.

A La Carte Fire Sticks

$40.00

A La Carte Mac n Cheese

$50.00

A La Carte Spaghetti & Meatballs

$50.00

A La Carte Stuffed Mushrooms

$44.00

A La Carte Meatballs

$44.00
A La Carte Chicken Bacon Pineapple Salad

A La Carte Chicken Bacon Pineapple Salad

$55.00

Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

A La Carte Chicken Raspberry Pecan

A La Carte Chicken Raspberry Pecan

$55.00

Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

A La Carte Chop Chop Salad

A La Carte Chop Chop Salad

$55.00

Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

A La Carte Mama's Signature

A La Carte Mama's Signature

$55.00

Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

A La Carte Dad's Salad

A La Carte Dad's Salad

$55.00

Fresh romaine, Caesar dressing, fresh-grated parmesan cheese and seasoned croutons.

Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

26642 Maple Valley Black Diamond Road SE, Maple Valley, WA 98038

Directions

Gallery
Farrelli's Pizza image
Farrelli's Pizza image
Farrelli's Pizza image

