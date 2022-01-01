- Home
McNamara's Pub & Eatery
No reviews yet
1595 Wilmington Drive
DuPont, WA 98327
Lunch Menu
Macs Lunch Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions and blue cheese crumbles. Served with a side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Classic Hamburger
Mac’s hand-formed 1/4 burger patty with lettuce, onion, pickle and Belgian sauce on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries and can of soda.
Grilled Onion Cheeseburger
Mac’s hand-formed 1/4 burger patty with grilled onions, American cheese and Russian dressing on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries and can of soda.
Grilled Chicken Burger
Crispy chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries and can of soda.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Mac’s hand-formed 1/4 burger patty with American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, onion, pickle and Belgian sauce on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries and can of soda.
Corned Beef & Cheese
Mac’s house-made corned beef and beer cheese on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries and can of soda.
Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic-lemon aioli on grilled sourdough
Lunch Fish & Chips
Two pieces of hand-dipped, beer-battered cod fried to golden perfection! Served with pub fries, coleslaw and our house-made tartar sauce.
Lunch Chicken Tenders
Served plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ, House Buffalo, Cajun Dry Rub, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet & Spicy Mustard, Plain, or Sriracha BBQ. Served with pub fries
Appetizers
Calamari
Served with a side of Tarter & Garlic-lemon aioli
Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks
Hand-made mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce for dipping.
Chicken Tenders
Served plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ, House Buffalo, Cajun Dry Rub, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet & Spicy Mustard, Plain, or Sriracha BBQ
Chicken Wings
Served plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Cajun Ranch, Truffle Parmesan, Chipotle or Plain. Then your choice for dipping.
Fries Basket
Garlic Fries Basket
Irish Poutine
French fries topped with Corned beef, Guinness gravy, bleu cheese crumbles and green onions
Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese
Two warm, salted jumbo pretzels with our house-made beer cheese for dipping.
Reuben Rolls
Beer-battered egg rolls stuffed with corn beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served with our house-made Russian dressing for dipping.
Shark Bites
Beer-battered Northwest Cod nuggets. served with pub fries and our house-made tartar sauce.
Tater Tots Basket
Tot-Chos
Tater-Tots topped with jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions, house-made beer cheese and sour cream.
Soups
Salads
Side Molly Mac’s Caesar
Traditional hand-tossed Caesar salad topped with seasoned croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Side Cottage Greens Salad
Cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.
Lite Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, crispy buffalo chicken with onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
Lite St. James Cobb
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, avocado, sliced egg & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of blue cheese
Lite Steak & Smoked Tomato Salad
Romaine, grilled flank steak, red onion, tomatoes, corn, roasted peppers and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in smoked tomato vinaigrette.
Lite Santa Fe Chicken
Romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and corn tossed in our Santa Fe dressing.
Full Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad
Romaine, crispy buffalo chicken with onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese.
Full St. James Cobb
Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, avocado, sliced egg & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of blue cheese
Full Steak & Smoked Tomato Salad
Romaine, grilled flank steak, red onion, tomatoes, corn, roasted peppers and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in smoked tomato vinaigrette.
Full Santa Fe Chicken
Romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and corn tossed in our Santa Fe dressing.
Full Molly Mac’s Caesar
Traditional hand-tossed Caesar salad topped seasoned croutons and Parmesan cheese.
Full Cottage Greens Salad
Cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
Braised Beef Dip
Slow-simmered braised beef on grilled sourdough with dubliner cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served with a side of Au Jus & horseradish ailoi
Chipotlé Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and house-made chipotlé aioli, served on a baguette.
Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic-lemon aioli on grilled sourdough
White Cheddar Melt Sandwich
Mozzarella and white cheddar cheese melted on sourdough with deli-sliced ham. Served with a side of house-made beer cheese for dipping.
Reuben Sandwich
Simmered corned beef brisket, saurkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with our house-made Russian dressing.
Chipotle Bacon BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich
Simmered corned beef brisket, saurkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with our house-made Russian dressing.
Burgers
Build Your Own Burger
Served with lettuce, onion, pickles and our House Belgian sauce. Substitute chicken breast for no extra charge. Make it an impossible patty for $2 more
Cowboy Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, crispy onion rings and barbecue sauce
Donnies Black & Bleu
Blackened seasoned patty with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, onions, pickles and our house Belgian sauce
Hungry Soldier Burger
Two 1/4 patties with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, onions, pickles and our house Belgian sauce
Paddy Melt
Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and our house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread.
Reuben Burger
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our house-made Russian dressing
The Galway Bay
Two pieces of beer-battered cod topped with our house-made Tabasco coleslaw and garlic-lemon aioli
"Burger of the Month" Turkey Boom-Boom
Our all beef burger patty topped with deli-sliced turkey, pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and Boom-Boom sauce on a brioche bun! Includes pub fries or tater tots.
Mama Mac’s Favorites
Corned Beef & Cabbage
Thick sliced corned beef brisket with butter braised cabbage, carrots, onions, Colcannon & Dubliner Morney sauce. Served with a dinner roll.
Fish & Chips
Three pieces of hand-dipped, beer-battered cod fried to golden perfection! Served with pub fries, coleslaw and our house-made tartar sauce.
Flank Steak
Sliced Angus flank steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and Mac’s beef gravy. Served with steamed broccoli florets, Colcannon and a dinner roll
Braised Beef
Topped Mac's Beef gravy and served with butter braised cabbage, carrots, onions, Colcannon and a dinner roll.
Irish Lamb Stew
Seared lamb, braised in a merlot demi-glace, stewed with onions, mushrooms, potatoes, carrots and parsnips. Finished with sour cream and fresh herbs. Served with Colcannon and a dinner roll.
Papa Ed's Mac & Cheese
Penne pasta with smoked ham, cheddar cheese and a buttery crumb topping. Served with Garlic Bread
SD Papa Ed's Mac & Cheese
Penne pasta with smoked ham, cheddar cheese and a buttery crumb topping. Served with Garlic Bread
Shepherd's Pie
Beef and lamb simmered in gravy with spinach, peas and onions and baked under a Colcannon & cheddar cheese crust. Served with a dinner roll
Spicy Chicken Mac & Cheese
Penne pasta with sautéed mushrooms and broccoli finished in a chili-garlic cream sauce, topped with grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese. Served with Garlic Bread
Dessert
Tuxedo Cake
Creamy dark chocolate and white chocolate mousse between three layers of marble white and dark chocolate cake. Topped with white & dark chocolate ganache
Summerberry Stack
Raspberries & Blueberries swirled with creamy tart ley lime, white chocolate cheesecake and citrus flecked white cake on buttery graham layered with raspberries & topped with white chocolate ganache.
Kids
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
A crispy, cheesy classic
Kids Chicken Tenders
Choice of grilled or crispy fried.
Kids Grilled Cod
Flaky grilled cod.
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Old fashioned Kid's favorite
Kids Hamburger
Add cheese for $1.09
Kids Butter Pasta
Kids Red Pasta
Kids Macs White Pasta
Kids Mac & Cheese
Mac's house made
Kids Salad
Lettuce with cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.
Kids Shark Bites
Battered cod pieces
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 2:30 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 am
Come in and enjoy!
1595 Wilmington Drive, DuPont, WA 98327