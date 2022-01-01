Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

McNamara's Pub & Eatery

No reviews yet

1595 Wilmington Drive

DuPont, WA 98327

Lunch Menu

Macs Lunch Salad

$11.99

Grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions and blue cheese crumbles. Served with a side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

Classic Hamburger

Classic Hamburger

$11.49

Mac’s hand-formed 1/4 burger patty with lettuce, onion, pickle and Belgian sauce on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries and can of soda.

Grilled Onion Cheeseburger

Grilled Onion Cheeseburger

$12.49

Mac’s hand-formed 1/4 burger patty with grilled onions, American cheese and Russian dressing on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries and can of soda.

Grilled Chicken Burger

Grilled Chicken Burger

$12.49

Crispy chicken tenders with lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries and can of soda.

Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.49

Mac’s hand-formed 1/4 burger patty with American cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, onion, pickle and Belgian sauce on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries and can of soda.

Corned Beef & Cheese

Corned Beef & Cheese

$13.99

Mac’s house-made corned beef and beer cheese on a brioche bun. Served with pub fries and can of soda.

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$12.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic-lemon aioli on grilled sourdough

Lunch Fish & Chips

Lunch Fish & Chips

$14.99

Two pieces of hand-dipped, beer-battered cod fried to golden perfection! Served with pub fries, coleslaw and our house-made tartar sauce.

Lunch Chicken Tenders

Lunch Chicken Tenders

$12.99

Served plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ, House Buffalo, Cajun Dry Rub, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet & Spicy Mustard, Plain, or Sriracha BBQ. Served with pub fries

Appetizers

Calamari

$13.99Out of stock

Served with a side of Tarter & Garlic-lemon aioli

Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks

Cheesy Mozzarella Sticks

$12.49

Hand-made mozzarella sticks served with marinara sauce for dipping.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$14.49

Served plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ, House Buffalo, Cajun Dry Rub, Garlic Parmesan, Sweet & Spicy Mustard, Plain, or Sriracha BBQ

Chicken Wings

$14.49

Served plain or tossed in your choice of BBQ, Buffalo, Cajun Ranch, Truffle Parmesan, Chipotle or Plain. Then your choice for dipping.

Fries Basket

Fries Basket

$6.99
Garlic Fries Basket

Garlic Fries Basket

$7.99
Irish Poutine

Irish Poutine

$13.99

French fries topped with Corned beef, Guinness gravy, bleu cheese crumbles and green onions

Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese

Pub Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$11.99

Two warm, salted jumbo pretzels with our house-made beer cheese for dipping.

Reuben Rolls

Reuben Rolls

$13.99

Beer-battered egg rolls stuffed with corn beef, sauerkraut and Swiss cheese. Served with our house-made Russian dressing for dipping.

Shark Bites

Shark Bites

$12.99

Beer-battered Northwest Cod nuggets. served with pub fries and our house-made tartar sauce.

Tater Tots Basket

Tater Tots Basket

$6.99
Tot-Chos

Tot-Chos

$11.99

Tater-Tots topped with jalapenos, tomatoes, green onions, house-made beer cheese and sour cream.

Soups

Cup Irish Onion Soup

Cup Irish Onion Soup

$5.99

Traditional onion soup made with Guinness and topped with a house-made crostini, swiss & Parmesan cheese.

Bowl Irish Onion Soup

Bowl Irish Onion Soup

$7.99

Traditional onion soup made with Guinness and topped with a house-made crostini, swiss & Parmesan cheese.

Salads

Side Molly Mac’s Caesar

Side Molly Mac's Caesar

$5.99

Traditional hand-tossed Caesar salad topped with seasoned croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Side Cottage Greens Salad

Side Cottage Greens Salad

$5.99

Cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.

Lite Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

Lite Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.99

Romaine, crispy buffalo chicken with onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese.

Lite St. James Cobb

Lite St. James Cobb

$13.99

Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, avocado, sliced egg & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of blue cheese

Lite Steak & Smoked Tomato Salad

Lite Steak & Smoked Tomato Salad

$14.99

Romaine, grilled flank steak, red onion, tomatoes, corn, roasted peppers and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in smoked tomato vinaigrette.

Lite Santa Fe Chicken

Lite Santa Fe Chicken

$13.99

Romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and corn tossed in our Santa Fe dressing.

Full Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

Full Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.99

Romaine, crispy buffalo chicken with onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, and cheddar cheese. Served with a side of bleu cheese.

Full St. James Cobb

Full St. James Cobb

$16.99

Romaine, grilled chicken, bacon, tomatoes, onions, avocado, sliced egg & bleu cheese crumbles. Served with a side of blue cheese

Full Steak & Smoked Tomato Salad

Full Steak & Smoked Tomato Salad

$17.99

Romaine, grilled flank steak, red onion, tomatoes, corn, roasted peppers and bleu cheese crumbles tossed in smoked tomato vinaigrette.

Full Santa Fe Chicken

Full Santa Fe Chicken

$16.99

Romaine, grilled chicken, avocado, cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes, roasted red peppers and corn tossed in our Santa Fe dressing.

Full Molly Mac’s Caesar

Full Molly Mac's Caesar

$11.99

Traditional hand-tossed Caesar salad topped seasoned croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Full Cottage Greens Salad

Full Cottage Greens Salad

$11.99

Cucumbers, carrots, cheddar & seasoned croutons with your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Braised Beef Dip

Braised Beef Dip

$14.99

Slow-simmered braised beef on grilled sourdough with dubliner cheese, onions and mushrooms. Served with a side of Au Jus & horseradish ailoi

Chipotlé Chicken Sandwich

Chipotlé Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and house-made chipotlé aioli, served on a baguette.

Classic BLT

Classic BLT

$13.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and garlic-lemon aioli on grilled sourdough

White Cheddar Melt Sandwich

White Cheddar Melt Sandwich

$14.99

Mozzarella and white cheddar cheese melted on sourdough with deli-sliced ham. Served with a side of house-made beer cheese for dipping.

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$16.49

Simmered corned beef brisket, saurkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with our house-made Russian dressing.

Chipotle Bacon BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

Chipotle Bacon BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.99

Simmered corned beef brisket, saurkraut and Swiss cheese on grilled rye bread with our house-made Russian dressing.

Burgers

All burgers are hand-formed & served on an artisan bun unless otherwise noted. Includes your choice of pub fries, tater-tots, side salad or cup of soup.
Build Your Own Burger

Build Your Own Burger

$13.50

Served with lettuce, onion, pickles and our House Belgian sauce. Substitute chicken breast for no extra charge. Make it an impossible patty for $2 more

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$16.49

Bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickles, crispy onion rings and barbecue sauce

Donnies Black & Bleu

Donnies Black & Bleu

$16.49

Blackened seasoned patty with bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce, onions, pickles and our house Belgian sauce

Hungry Soldier Burger

Hungry Soldier Burger

$16.99

Two 1/4 patties with bacon, cheddar, lettuce, onions, pickles and our house Belgian sauce

Paddy Melt

Paddy Melt

$16.49

Swiss cheese, caramelized onions and our house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread.

Reuben Burger

Reuben Burger

$16.99

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and our house-made Russian dressing

The Galway Bay

The Galway Bay

$16.99

Two pieces of beer-battered cod topped with our house-made Tabasco coleslaw and garlic-lemon aioli

"Burger of the Month" Turkey Boom-Boom

"Burger of the Month" Turkey Boom-Boom

$15.99

Our all beef burger patty topped with deli-sliced turkey, pepperjack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and Boom-Boom sauce on a brioche bun! Includes pub fries or tater tots.

Mama Mac’s Favorites

Corned Beef & Cabbage

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.99

Thick sliced corned beef brisket with butter braised cabbage, carrots, onions, Colcannon & Dubliner Morney sauce. Served with a dinner roll.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.99

Three pieces of hand-dipped, beer-battered cod fried to golden perfection! Served with pub fries, coleslaw and our house-made tartar sauce.

Flank Steak

Flank Steak

$19.99

Sliced Angus flank steak topped with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions and Mac’s beef gravy. Served with steamed broccoli florets, Colcannon and a dinner roll

Braised Beef

Braised Beef

$18.99

Topped Mac's Beef gravy and served with butter braised cabbage, carrots, onions, Colcannon and a dinner roll.

Irish Lamb Stew

Irish Lamb Stew

$18.49

Seared lamb, braised in a merlot demi-glace, stewed with onions, mushrooms, potatoes, carrots and parsnips. Finished with sour cream and fresh herbs. Served with Colcannon and a dinner roll.

Papa Ed's Mac & Cheese

Papa Ed's Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Penne pasta with smoked ham, cheddar cheese and a buttery crumb topping. Served with Garlic Bread

SD Papa Ed's Mac & Cheese

SD Papa Ed's Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Penne pasta with smoked ham, cheddar cheese and a buttery crumb topping. Served with Garlic Bread

Shepherd's Pie

Shepherd's Pie

$18.49

Beef and lamb simmered in gravy with spinach, peas and onions and baked under a Colcannon & cheddar cheese crust. Served with a dinner roll

Spicy Chicken Mac & Cheese

Spicy Chicken Mac & Cheese

$17.99

Penne pasta with sautéed mushrooms and broccoli finished in a chili-garlic cream sauce, topped with grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese. Served with Garlic Bread

Dessert

Tuxedo Cake

Tuxedo Cake

$9.00

Creamy dark chocolate and white chocolate mousse between three layers of marble white and dark chocolate cake. Topped with white & dark chocolate ganache

Summerberry Stack

Summerberry Stack

$8.50

Raspberries & Blueberries swirled with creamy tart ley lime, white chocolate cheesecake and citrus flecked white cake on buttery graham layered with raspberries & topped with white chocolate ganache.

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99Out of stock

A crispy, cheesy classic

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Choice of grilled or crispy fried.

Kids Grilled Cod

$7.99Out of stock

Flaky grilled cod.

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Old fashioned Kid's favorite

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Add cheese for $1.09

Kids Butter Pasta

$7.99

Kids Red Pasta

$7.99Out of stock

Kids Macs White Pasta

$7.99Out of stock

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.95

Mac's house made

Kids Salad

$2.25

Lettuce with cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.

Kids Shark Bites

$7.99

Battered cod pieces

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday9:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am
1595 Wilmington Drive, DuPont, WA 98327

