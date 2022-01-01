  • Home
American

Farrell's Restaurant & Caterers 245 Marlborough Street Portland, CT 06480 860-342-4589

383 Reviews

$$

245 Marlborough St.

Portland, CT 06480

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Wrap
French Onion Soup
CBLT Wrap

Kids Entrees

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Penne with Marinara

$6.00

Kids Penne with Butter

$6.00

Kids Penne with Alfredo

$7.00

Kids SM Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Kids LG Mozzarella Sticks

$15.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Chix, Bac Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Kids Hamburger

$11.00

Kids Extra Sides

Side Sliced Apples

$1.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$1.00

Side Carrot & Celery Sticks

$1.00

Side French Fries

$1.00

Side Fresh Vegetables

$1.00

Side Potato Chips

$1.00

Side Rice

$1.00

Side On Rings

$2.00

Side Tater Tots

$1.00

Appetizers

Bam Bam Cauliflower

$9.00

Bam Bam Shrimp

$12.00

Brussels & Bacon

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

Chili Bowl

$10.00

Chili Cup

$7.00

Chowder Bowl

$7.00

Chowder Cup

$5.00

Chowder Quart

$13.00

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Garlic Bread Fondue

$15.00

Giant Pretzel

$14.00

Lil Mac Egg Rolls

$12.00

Mozzarella Sticks (10)

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$8.50

Nachos

$15.00

Pickles & Peppers

$8.00

Potato Skins (2)

$6.00

Potato Skins (4)

$11.00

Quesadilla

$10.00

Salads

Burger in Paradise Salad

$19.00

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Caesar Large

$11.00

Orchard Salad

$11.00

Southwest Salad

$11.00

Caesar Medium

$7.00

Garden Salad Medium

$6.00

Garden Salad Large

$10.00

Garden Salad Small

$3.00

Caesar Small

$4.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

BLT Sand

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

CBLT Wrap

$14.00

Cubano Sandwich

$17.00

Farrell's Reuben

$17.00Out of stock

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$16.00

Salmon Wrap

$16.00

Fajitas & Tacos

Veggie Fajitas

$15.00

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Steak Fajitas

$18.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.00

Combo Fajitas

$19.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$18.00

Burgers

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Black & Bleu Burger

$18.00

Cheeseburger Club

$17.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$17.00

Portland Burger

$17.00

Smoke House Burger

$17.00

Steamed Cheeseburger

$17.00

Traditional Burger

$16.00

Beef Entrees

Sirloin Filet Tips

$27.00

Short Ribs

$24.00

Pasta Entrees

Chicken & Broccoli

$23.00

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$24.00

Chicken Parmesan Lunch

$17.00

Chix, Bac Mac & Cheese Dinner

$20.00

Chix, Bac Mac & Cheese Lunch

$16.00

Eggplant Stack

$20.00

Mac & Cheese Dinner

$17.00

Mac & Cheese Lunch

$13.00

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Dinner

$20.00

Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese Lunch

$16.00

Other Entrees

Chicken & Waffles

$19.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$24.00

Fish & Chips D

$21.00

Fish & Chips L

$17.00

Salmon Rockafella

$26.00

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Specials

10oz Rib

$28.00

12oz Rib

$30.00

14oz Rib

$32.00

16oz Prime Rib

$34.00

Flatbread Of The Week

$16.00

Sausage & Pepper Sandwich

$12.00

Crab & Shrimp Potato Cakes

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$12.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$6.00

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.00

SM Ice Cream

$2.00

LG Ice Cream

$3.50

Peanut Butter Pie

$6.00

Mississippi Mud Pie

Sides $

Baked Potato $

$2.99

Cole Slaw $

$1.50

Garlic Bread $

$2.50

Lg French Fries $

$6.00

Lg Onion Rings $

$9.00

Lg Onion Frizzles $

$6.00

Lg Seasoned Fries $

$8.00

Lg Sweet Potato Fries $

$8.00

Lg Potato Tots $

$7.00

Loaded Potato $

$4.50

Sm French Fries $

$3.00

Sm Onion Rings $

$4.50

Sm Onion Frizzles $

$3.00

Sm Seasoned Fries $

$4.00

Sm Sweet Potato Fries $

$4.00

Sm PotatoTots $

$3.00

Yellow Rice $

$2.99

Side Vegetables $

$2.99

Side Mashed Potatoes $

$2.99

Basmati Rice

Jasmine Rice

Ratatouille

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Family restaurant featuring lunch and dinner menu and daily specials. Indoor or outdoor dining available. Full service bar, handicap accessible, kid's menu and free wi-fi.

Website

Location

245 Marlborough St., Portland, CT 06480

Directions

Gallery
Farrell's Restaurant image
Farrell's Restaurant image

