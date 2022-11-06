Restaurant header imageView gallery
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Farsi Cafe

1,964 Reviews

$$

1916 Westwood Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Saffron Tahdig
GR. Beef Kabob
Kobideh Combination

Appetizers

Mirza Ghasemi

Mirza Ghasemi

$12.95

Grilled eggplants and tomatoes mixed with scrambled eggs and sauteed garlic.

Kashk O Bademjan

Kashk O Bademjan

$12.95

Sauteed eggplants topped with whey, sauteed mint and garlic.

Panir Sabzi

Panir Sabzi

$9.95

Feta Cheese, Walnuts and fresh herbs (Mint, Basil, tarragon and radish)

Half Sabzi

$5.95

Fresh Herbs (Mint, Basil, tarragon and radish)

Hummus

Hummus

$9.95

Spread chickpeas blended with tahini (sesame sauce).

Marinated Olives

Marinated Olives

$9.95

Green and black olives marinated with walnuts, dried mints and pomegranate sauce.

Mast O Khiar

Mast O Khiar

$10.95

Plain Yogurt blended with cucumbers and dill.

Mast O Mousir

Mast O Mousir

$10.95

Plain Yogurt blended with chopped shallots.

Saffron Tahdig

Saffron Tahdig

$10.95

Crusted rice mixed with yogurt, egg and Saffron. " Stew Additional"

Olovieh salad

Olovieh salad

$10.99

Chicken and potato salad mixed with egg whites, peas and pickles.

Torshi

Torshi

$9.95

Pickled vegetables with vinegar.

Dolmeh

$10.95

Stuffed Grape leaves with rice, herbs & pomegranate sauce

Macaroni

Macaroni

$14.95

Cooked thick spaghetti mixed with ground beef, tomato paste. " Please order Salad separately"

Order Attention Required

Soup

Ash Reshte

Ash Reshte

$12.95

Cooked combination of vermicelli noodles, pinto beans, lentils and garbanzo beans, parsley, spinach, cilantro and chives topped with sauteed mint and sauteed garlic and whey.

Barley Soup

Barley Soup

$8.95

Barley, carrots and chicken broth soup.

Halim

Halim

$14.95

wheat, beef, onion, vegetable oil and spices. "Served cold only."

Salad

Shirazi Salad

Shirazi Salad

$7.95

Chopped cucumber, onion, tomatoes, lemon juice and spices

Green Salad

Green Salad

$9.95

Lettuce and spring mix, fresh sliced persian cucumbers, cherry tomatoes,pickled beets, kernel corns,served with house dressing

Chef's Salad

Chef's Salad

$12.95

Feta cheese, lettuce, spring mix, cranberries, almond served with dill yogurt sause on the side