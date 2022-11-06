- Home
Farsi Cafe
1,964 Reviews
$$
1916 Westwood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mirza Ghasemi
Grilled eggplants and tomatoes mixed with scrambled eggs and sauteed garlic.
Kashk O Bademjan
Sauteed eggplants topped with whey, sauteed mint and garlic.
Panir Sabzi
Feta Cheese, Walnuts and fresh herbs (Mint, Basil, tarragon and radish)
Half Sabzi
Fresh Herbs (Mint, Basil, tarragon and radish)
Hummus
Spread chickpeas blended with tahini (sesame sauce).
Marinated Olives
Green and black olives marinated with walnuts, dried mints and pomegranate sauce.
Mast O Khiar
Plain Yogurt blended with cucumbers and dill.
Mast O Mousir
Plain Yogurt blended with chopped shallots.
Saffron Tahdig
Crusted rice mixed with yogurt, egg and Saffron. " Stew Additional"
Olovieh salad
Chicken and potato salad mixed with egg whites, peas and pickles.
Torshi
Pickled vegetables with vinegar.
Dolmeh
Stuffed Grape leaves with rice, herbs & pomegranate sauce
Macaroni
Cooked thick spaghetti mixed with ground beef, tomato paste. " Please order Salad separately"
Soup
Ash Reshte
Cooked combination of vermicelli noodles, pinto beans, lentils and garbanzo beans, parsley, spinach, cilantro and chives topped with sauteed mint and sauteed garlic and whey.
Barley Soup
Barley, carrots and chicken broth soup.
Halim
wheat, beef, onion, vegetable oil and spices. "Served cold only."
Salad
Shirazi Salad
Chopped cucumber, onion, tomatoes, lemon juice and spices
Green Salad
Lettuce and spring mix, fresh sliced persian cucumbers, cherry tomatoes,pickled beets, kernel corns,served with house dressing
Chef's Salad
Feta cheese, lettuce, spring mix, cranberries, almond served with dill yogurt sause on the side