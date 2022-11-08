Main picView gallery

Faso Taste 3350 Broadway

review star

No reviews yet

3350 Broadway

New York, NY 10031

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon - 2 eggs x cheese
Faso Breakfast Burrito
Ice Coffee

SWEET

Granola Parfait

$6.50

greek yogurt,berries & agave

Chia

$6.50

banana,berries,coconut,flaxseeds & agave

French Toast

$10.00

banana,berries & maple syrup

Pancake

$10.00

banana,berries & maple syrup

Cheese Cake

$6.00

raspberry sauce

Oatmeal

$6.50

milk , blueberries, strawberries, banana

Nutella Tartine

$6.50

banana,nutella on sourdough

Warm Waffle

$7.50

Strawberries, vanilla ice cream

Ice Cream

$3.00

Fruit Salad

$6.00

pineapple, grapes, kiwi, cantaloupe

Fondant au Chocolat

$7.50

OMELETS

Ivoire omelet

$11.50

2 eggs,heirloom tomato,spinach,home fries & mixed green, toast with butter

Ham & Cheese omelet

$12.50

2 eggs, American cheese, home fries , mixed green, toast with butter

Swiss & Mushroom omelet

$12.50

2 eggs, sautéed mushrooms,melted swiss cheese, home fries, mixed green & toast with butter

Western omelet

$12.50

2 eggs, ham, onions,red peppers,home fries & mixed green, toast with butter

Veggie Omelet

$12.50

2 eggs, corn, red peppers, tomatoes, onions, sautéed mushrooms, home fries, mixed green , toast with butter

Reuben Omelet

$12.50

2 eggs, corned beef, sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, home fries , mixed green, toast with butter

Lox Onions Omelet

$12.95

2 eggs, smoked salmon, onions, capers, home fries, mixed green, toast with butter

Greek Omelet

$12.50

2 eggs, red peppers, green olives, feta cheese, home fries , mixed green, toast with butter

HOT SANDWICHES

Grilled Chicken Toast

$11.00

on 7 grain with lettuce ,avocado,tomatoes & mayo

Croque monsieur

$12.50

on sourdough with ham,gruyere & bechamel

Croque Madame

$14.50

on sourdough with ham,gruyere ,bechamel & sunny side up egg

Chicken Parmesan

$13.25

breaded chicken cutlet, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese on baguette

Faso Classic Reuben

$12.00

corned beef, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut,russian dressing on rye

Chicken Cutlet

$12.00

american cheese, bacon, honey mustard on waffle

Grilled Cheese

$7.50

swiss or american cheese, tomatoes, bacon on 7 grain

SALADS & BOWLS

Organic Quinoa Bowl

$12.75

tomatoes, avocado, brussels sprouts,spinach & toasted almond

Goat Cheese Salad

$12.75

mixed green, radish,sliced apple,walnuts & tomatoes

California Salad

$12.75

mesclun lettuce, tomatoes, onions, corn, avocado, cucumber, red peppers, turkey

Greek Salad

$10.75

lettuce, chicken, tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, onions & olives

Chicken X Caesar salad

$12.75

BAGELS

Bacon - 2 eggs x cheese

$6.50

2 eggs & cheese

Sausage - 2 eggs x cheese

$6.50

2 eggs & cheese

Ham - 2 eggs x cheese

$6.50

2 eggs & cheese

Turkey Bacon - 2 eggs x cheese

$6.50

2 eggs & cheese

Toasted bagel

$1.75+

2 eggs x cheese

$5.00

1 egg x cheese

$4.00

Not toasted bagel

$1.00+

PASTRIES

Croissant

$3.75

Cheese Danish

$3.15

Ham & Cheese

$5.50Out of stock

Scones

$4.30+

Choco Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

Almond Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

UTENSILS

Add Utensils

No Utensils

COLD SANDWICHES

Blt Capresse

$9.25

bacon, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, arugula, basil pesto mayo on focaccia

Classic Blt

$6.50

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on 7 grain

Smoked Salmon

$11.00

cream cheese , onions, capers, tomatoes on everything bagel

Chicken Salad Tartine

$12.50

with arugula, toasted pistachios on sourdough

Faso Turkey Club

$9.25

bacon, avocado, tomatoes, onions, garlic mayo, mesclun lettuce on 7 grain

Smashed Avocado Toast

$9.00

with radish , red peppers flakes, cilantro on 7 grain

Tuna Salad

$8.50

tomatoes, lettuce, harissa on 7 grain

Hummus & Avocado

$12.00

hard-boiled egg, sprouts & olive oil on sourdough

FASO BURGERS

Faso Classic Burger

$12.50

angus burger, griddled onions, dill pickles, french fries & special Faso sauce on burger bun

Classic Cheeseburger

$13.99

angus burger, griddled onions, melted american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, dill pickles, french fries & special Faso sauce on burger bun

French Bistro Burger

$14.50

angus burger, grilled onions, melted brie cheese, bacon, roasted red peppers , mesclun lettuce, dill pickles, french fries & special Faso sauce on burger bun

Faso Burger Special

$13.99

angus burger, 1 egg, griddled onions, american cheese, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo, mustard, french fries & special Faso sauce on burger bun

BURRITOS

Faso Breakfast Burrito

$6.50

scrambled egg, onions, red peppers, sausage, tomatoes salsa, jack cheese

Veggie Egg White burrito

$6.50

2 eggs white, onions, red peppers, tomatoes , corn, sautéed mushrooms, tomato salsa & swiss cheese

WRAPS

Grilled Chicken Caesar wrap

$12.00

lettuce, tomatoes, parmesan cheese

Grilled Chicken Fiesta wrap

$12.50

avocado, red peppers , corn, lettuce, tomatoes, onions & spicy tomato salsa

Turkey Veracruz wrap

$12.50

avocado, corn , lettuce, tomatoes, red onions & chipotle mayo

Chicken Quesadilla wrap

$12.75

shredded chicken with chipotle sauce, jack cheese, refried beans, topping with guacamole

Wrap Burrito

$12.50

rice, beans, sour cream , guacamole, chicken or steak

PANINI

Panino

$11.25

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, prosciutto, arugula & pesto sauce on focaccia

Panini Capresse

$7.95

fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil pesto, arugula, extra virgin olive oil & balsamic vinegar on focaccia

Chicken Margarita

$10.25

grilled chicken , fresh mozzarella, sun-dried tomatoes, pesto on focaccia

French Bistro Ham

$11.25

ham, bacon, brie cheese, arugula, tomatoes & honey dijon mustard on focaccia

HOT BEVERAGES

Drip Coffee

$2.00+

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75

1/2 drip coffee x 1/2 milk

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.25

espresso shot x hot water

Macchiato

$3.50

espresso shot x milk

Cortado

$3.75

espresso shot x milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

espresso shot x milk

Latte

$4.50+

espresso shot x milk

Mocha

$5.00+

espresso shot x hot choco x milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

choco x milk

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Golden Latte

$4.50+

Turmeric

Dirty Chai

$5.50+

chai syrup x espresso

Chai Latte

$4.50+

chai syrup

Tea

$3.50

COLD BEVERAGES

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

Evian

$2.00

Perrier

$2.00

Sanpellegrino

$2.00

Lemonade

$4.50+

Arnold Palmer

$4.75+

ice tea x lemonade

Ice Coffee

$3.75+

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Ice Tea

$4.25+

Tropicana

$3.00+

JUICE - SMOOTHIES

Matchalicious

$9.00

banana, blueberries, honey, matcha & milk

Wake me up

$8.00

banana, oat, espresso, honey & milk

Golden Spirit

$8.00

banana, turmeric, strawberries & milk

Mochalicious

$9.00

banana, blueberries, vanilla syrup, mocha & milk

Fresh Orange Juice

$6.00+
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Faso Taste is a lively restaurant in the heart of NY. We use the best ingredients and provide a great atmosphere. Looking forward to hosting you soon!

Location

3350 Broadway, New York, NY 10031

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Expat
orange starNo Reviews
64 Tiemann Place New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! Harlem
orange starNo Reviews
567 W. 125th Street New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Dear Mama - Manhattanville
orange starNo Reviews
611 West 129th Street New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Studebaker Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
615 W 131st St. New York, NY 10027
View restaurantnext
Harlem Public
orange star4.6 • 241
3612 Broadway New York, NY 10031
View restaurantnext
At The Wallace
orange star4.3 • 627
3612 Broadway New York, NY 10031
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (87 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston