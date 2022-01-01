Fast Black Sheep Burgers imageView gallery

Fast Black Sheep Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

2420 E. Sunshine St

Springfield, MO 65804

Order Again

Burgers

1. Single Ugly Cheeseburger

$6.95

2. Double Ugly Cheeseburger

$9.95

3. Bacon My Heart

$9.75

4. Foodie

$7.95

5. Born In The U.S.A.

$9.95

6. Bleus Brothers

$9.75

7. Cowboy Carl

$10.50

8. Lost My Mind

$8.95

Fries

Sea Salt Fries

$2.95

Salt & Vinegar Fries

$2.95

Onion Strings

$3.50

Kid's Meals

Chloe

$6.50

Mia

$6.50

Colin

$6.50

Dirt n Worms

$3.50

Custard Scoop

$3.00

Go Gurt

$1.50

Kid's Fry

$2.50

Retail Items

T-Shirt

$12.00

2 lb Burger Meat

$7.00

16 oz Ribeye Steak

$22.00

Hand cut from Flame Steakhouse. Premium Choice Grade. Wet aged for 25 days

8 oz Filet

$20.00

Hand cut from Flame Steakhouse, Choice Grade. 25 days wet age

Non-Alcoholic

NA Elvis

$6.95

NA Purple Haze

$6.95

NA The Boss

$6.95

NA Strawberry Fields

$6.95

NA You're All I Need

$6.95

NA Billie Vanille

$6.50

NA Chocolate

$6.50

NA Peanut Butter

$6.50

Chocolate Chip Dough Cup

$4.95

Beverages

16oz Water

16oz Coke

$1.95

16oz Diet Coke

$1.95

16oz Coke Zero

$1.95

16oz Dr. Pepper

$1.95

16oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.95

16oz Unsweet Tea

$1.95

16oz Sweet Tea

$1.95

16oz Blackberry Tea

$2.75

16oz Fresh Lemonade

$2.50

16oz Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$2.75

16oz Sprite

$1.95

16oz Root Beer

$1.95

16oz Hi-C

$1.95

16oz Teamonade

$2.50

32oz Water

32oz Coke

$2.75

32oz Diet Coke

$2.75

32oz Coke Zero

$2.75

32oz Dr. Pepper

$2.75

32 oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

32oz Unsweet Tea

$2.50

32oz Sweet Tea

$2.75

32oz Blackberry Tea

$3.25

32oz Fresh Lemonade

$3.25

32oz Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

32oz Sprite

$2.75

32oz Root Beer

$2.75

32oz Hi-C

$2.75

32oz Teamonade

$2.95

White Milk

$1.95

Chocolate Milk

$1.95

Apple Juice

$1.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

