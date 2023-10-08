Breakfast

OMELETS

All omelets are 3 eggs served with hashbrowns. Comes with toast or house made biscuits

Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$10.99

Sausage Omelet

$11.99

Denver Omelet

$11.99

Meat Lovers Omelet

$12.99

Veggie Omelet

$12.99

Chef Omelet

$13.99

BREAKFAST PLATES

Hammer Down

$13.99

Your choice of six bacon, six sausage links, two sausage patties, a generous portion of hickory smoked ham, or 9oz ground beef patty. Served with three large eggs any style, hash browns with your choice of toast or house made biscuits.

Semi Pro

$10.99

Your choice of one slice of ham, one sausage patty, four sausage links, four slices of bacon or one ground beef patty. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns and your choice of toast or house made biscuit.

Local Yokel

$8.99

Your choice of half of a ham steak, two sausage links, or two slices of bacon. Served with hash browns, one egg cooked to your liking, and your choice of toast or house made biscuit.

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.99

Chicken fried steak smothered in sausage or country - style gravy served with two eggs any style, hash browns, and your choice of toast or house made biscuit.

RubberNecker

$8.99

Two eggs any style severed with hash browns and your choice of two pieces of toast.

Breakfast Steak

$16.99

8 oz Choice steak cooked to your liking served with two eggs any style, hash browns, and toast or house made biscuit.

Single Meat FastBreak Burrito

$11.99

A 14 inch flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, onions, green chilis, tomato, your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham and melted with peperjack cheese

Three Meat Fastbreak Burrito

$15.99

A 14 inch flour tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, onions, green chilis, tomato, bacon, sausage, ham and then melted pepperjack cheese

Biscuit & Gravy (Full)

$6.99

2homemade buttermilk biscuits smotherd in country or sausage gravy

Biscuit & Gravy (half)

$5.99

1 homemade buttermilk biscuit smothered in country or sausage gravy

Fast Breakfast Sandwich

$7.99

PANCAKES & FRENCH TOAST

Two Pancakes

$5.99

Two pancakes only.

Single Pancake Combo

$6.99

One pancake served with (two) sausage links, or (two) bacon slices, and (one) egg.

Double Pancake Combo

$8.99

Two pancakes served with (two) sausage links, or (two) bacon slices, and (one) egg

Two French Toast

$5.99

Two pieces of french toast only.

Three French Toast

$6.99

Three pieces of french toast only.

Double French Toast Combo

$8.99

2 slices of French toast with 2 slices of bacon, or 2 sausage links and a single egg cooked to preference.

BREAKFAST SIDES

English Muffin

$1.99

Ham Slice

$3.99

Hash Browns

$3.49

Hash Browns Half Order

$1.75

Single Egg

$0.99

Four Bacon

$3.99

Four Sausage Links

$3.99

Sausage Patty

$3.99

Ground Beef

$4.99

Sausage Gravy

$1.99

Lunch

Burgers

Burger

$10.99

Hamburger comes with tomato, pickles, onion, and lettuce on a toasted bun.

Cheeseburger

$11.99

Hamburger patty with melted cheese, tomato, pickles, onion, and lettuce on a toasted bun

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

Hamburger patty with melted swiss cheese, two pieces of bacon, tomato, pickle, onion, and lettuce on a toasted bun.

Blue Cheese Burger

$13.99

Hamburger patty with melted blue cheese, two pieces of bacon, tomato, pickles, onion, and lettuce on a toasted bun.

Chili Cheese Burger

$12.99

Hamburger patty has melted shredded Monterey Jack Cheese with house made chili and diced onions on a toasted bun.

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.99

Hamburger patty comes with melted cheddar cheese, bacon, tomato, pickle, onion, and lettuce on a toasted bun.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.99

Double hamburger patty with double the cheddar cheese, tomato, pickles, onion, and lettuce on a toasted bun.

Salads

All salads are served with your choice of ranch, blue cheese, thousand island, Italian, or honey mustard.

Garden Salad

$5.99

Salad blend with cucumber, carrots, tomato, and croutons

Chef Salad

$12.99

Salad blend with diced ham, turkey, cheddar cheese, tomato, and sliced egg.

Cobb Salad

$12.99

Salad blend with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, turkey, mushroom, tomato, and sliced egg.

Chicken Salad

$12.99

Salad blend with grilled or crispy chicken, tomato, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese.

Dressing on the side

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Soups

Friday - Clam Chowder

$3.99+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$2.99+

Chili cup

$3.99

Chili Bowl

$6.99

Split Pea Soup CUP

$2.99

Split Pea Soup BOWL

$4.99

Tomato Basil CUP

$2.99

Tomato Basil BOWL

$4.99

Broccoli Cheddar CUP

$2.99

Broccoli Cheddar BOWL

$4.99

Loaded Potato CUP

$3.99

Loaded Potato BOWL

$6.99

French Onion CUP

$2.99

French Onion BOWL

$4.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.99

Waffle Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99

Pickle Fries

$5.99

House made Biscuit

$1.99

Soup and Salad

$8.99

Garden Salad with your choice of soup of the day or the anytime chicken noodle.

Onion Rings

$5.99

Potato Salad

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Avacado ( 1/4 )

$1.99

Entrees

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$11.99

8 oz of popcorn shrimp served with fries and coleslaw.

Finger Steak Basket

$11.99

8 oz steak fingers served with fries or tater tots

Chicken Strip Basket

$11.99

Four chicken strips served with fries and coleslaw.

Fish and Chips Basket

$10.99

Two breaded cod filets served with fries and coleslaw.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Served with french fries.

Cold Roast Beef, Ham, or Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Your choice of deli meat piled high on your choice of bread served with tomato and lettuce. Comes with your choice of sides.

Beefeater Sandwich

$10.99

Thinly sliced roast beef, melted cheddar cheese, sliced tomato, and horseradish mayo on grilled sourdough bread with a side of french fries.

BLT

$10.99

Four slices of bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on toasted bread of your choice with a side of french fries.

French Dip

$11.99

Thinly sliced roast beef on a french roll. Served with Au Jus and a side of fries.

Patty Melt on Rye

$11.99

A 1/3 lb patty with grilled onions on rye bread served with a side of fries.

Club Sandwich

$13.99

Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on toasted bread with a side of fries.

Dinner

Full plates

The Big Slab

$16.99

Chicken fried steak lightly breaded and deep fried to a golden brown, smothered with sausage or country gravy.

Thumber

$13.99

Salisbury Steak – Seasoned fresh ground beef grilled with sautéed mushrooms and onions, covered with brown gravy.

The Trucker

$18.99

8 oz. Choice Top sirloin steak cooked to your liking.

Keying Up

$12.99

(Six) butterfly prawns panko breaded and deep fried to a golden brown.

Hot Roast Beef

$12.99

Your choice of hot turkey or roast beef served on Texas toast with mashed potatoes and gravy. Soup or salad included.

Hot Roast Turkey

$12.99

On The Lighter Side

Chicken Strips

$8.99

(Two) crisp strips. Served with French fries and coleslaw.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.99

Served with French fries.

Grilled Beef Patty

$8.99

Served with cottage cheese and garden salad.

Soup and Salad

$8.99

Served with garlic toast.

Drink

Beer

Budweiser

$2.99

Bud Light

$2.99

Coors

$2.99

Coors Light

$2.99

Corona

$2.99

Coffee

coffee

$2.99

Juices

Tomato Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Milk

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

Shakes

Chocolate

$6.99

Vanilla

$6.99

Strawberry

$6.99

Soda

Pepsi

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$1.99

Sierra Mist

$1.99

MT. Dew

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

Tea

IceTea

$1.99

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Drinks

Hot Tea

$1.99

Hot Cocoa

$1.99

Wine

Pino

$5.99

Chardonnay

$5.99

rose

$5.99