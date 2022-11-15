Fastdraws
No reviews yet
205 E Highway 24 Trafficway
Rossville, KS 66533
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Chips & Queso
Cup of Queso
Chips & Salsa
Fresh Tortilla Chips served with Homemade Salsa
Fried Okra
Basket of Tender Fried Okra
Fried Pickle Chips
Fried Mushroom
Basket of Fried Slices of Portabella Mushrooms
Gizzards
Basket of Tender Fried Gizzards
Mozzerella Sticks
Basket of 8 Melty Mozz Sticks
Nachos
Bed of Fresh Tortilla Chips topped with Taco Meat, Queso, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Hot Sauce
Onion Rings
Basket of Beer Battered Onion Rings
French Fries
Basket of Golden Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Tots
Basket of Creamy Sweet Potato Tots
Tator Tots
Basket of Crispy Tator Tots
Thunder Tots
Bed of Tator Tots topped with Pulled Pork, Bacon, Queso, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Hot Sauce
Mashed Potatoes & Gravy
Slim Jim
Cup Of Gravy
Veggie Side
Potato Salad
Popcorn
Chex Mix
Basket
Butterfly Shrimp
(6) Panko breaded butterfly shrimp served with french fries
Chicken Strips
(3) Hand breaded chicken strips served with french fries
Cod Basket
(2) Breaded cod fillets served with french fries
Fish Tacos
(3) Breaded cod with cabbage slaw topped with a jalapeno ranch on a corn tortilla. Served with French Fries
Calf Fries Basket
Dinner
Chicken Fried Chicken
Hand breaded chicken fried chicken served with mashed potatoes, gravy and veggie
Country Fried Steak
Hand breaded chicken fried steak served with mashed potatoes, gravy and veggie
Smothered Burrito
Fried Pork Tenderloin
Hand breaded pork tenderloin served with mashed potatoes, gravy and veggies
Salad
Chef Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with cheese, ham, turkey, tomato, egg and crouton
Crispy Chicken Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with cheese, tomato, egg, homemade croutons and crispy chicken
Grilled Chicken Salad
Bed of lettuce topped with cheese, tomato, egg, homemade croutons and grilled chicken
House Salad - Full
Bed of lettuce topped with tomato and homemade croutons
House Salad - Side
Bed of lettuce topped with tomato and homemade croutons
Taco Salad
Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, taco meat and shredded cheese served with sour cream and salsa on the side
Sandwiches
24 Trip Burger
Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with chili & cheese served on a toasted Potato Bun with onion & pickle on the side
Cheeseburger
Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with cheese served on a toasted Potato Bun with onion & pickle on the side
Double Cheeseburger
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken fried steak on a toasted potato bun
Chicken Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken fried chicken on a toasted potato bun
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon and cheese all piled high on toasted brioche bread
Double 24 Trip Burger
Grilled Cheese
Toasted brioche bread with two creamy melted cheeses
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Toasted brioche bread with two creamy melted cheeses and Ham
Kentucky Hot Brown
Sliced turkey, bacon and sliced tomato on toasted brioche bread smothered in cheddar cheese sauce
Patty Melt
Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with cheese and sauteed onions served on a toasted brioche bread
Double Patty Melt
Philly Cheesesteak
Tender steak, bell pepper, sauteed onion and cheese on a toasted hoagie roll
Pork Tenderloin Sandwich
Hand breaded chicken fried pork tenderloin on a toasted potato bun
Pub Burger
Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with bacon, sauteed onions and cheddar cheese sauce served on a toasted pretzel bun
Double Pub Burger
Slinger Burger
Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with cheese, bacon, onion ring and BBQ sauce served on a toasted Potato Bun
Double Slinger Burger
BLT
Double hamburger
Hamburger
Soup
Soup of the Day - Bowl
Bowl of the Soup of the Day
Soup of the Day - Bowl & Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with a Bowl of Soup of the Day
Soup of the Day - Cup
Cup of the Soup of the Day
Soup of the Day - Cup & Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with a Cup of Soup of the Day
Soup Of The Day- Bowl & Grilled Ham And Cheese
Kids Menu
Sunday Breakfast Buffet
Extra Condiment & To Go
NA Beverage
Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Mountian Dew
OJ
Pepsi
Red bull
Sugar Free Redbull
Root Beer
Sierra Mist
Squirt
Water
Bottled Water
Tonic Water
To Go Cup
Pepsi
Diet Pepsi
Root Beer
Dr Pepper
Mountian Dew
Cierra Mist
Squirt
Water
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Lemonade
Diet Dr Pepper
Tuesday special's
Taco
Bean burrito
Smothered Burrito
Combo burrito
Taco salad
Chips and salsa
Chips and queso
Chips and guac
Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Soup Cup
Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Soup Bowl
Nachos
Taco Burgers
Soft Taco
Soft Taco
Guacamole & Chips
Side Of Guacamole
options
Chips and Salsa
French Fries
Tater Tots
Fried Pickles
Fried Mushrooms
Onion Rings
Chips and Queso
Sweet Potato Tots
Mozzarella Sticks
Gizzards Medium
Fried Okra
Nachos
Thunder Tots 1\2 Order
Cheeseburger
6 Bone In Wings
12 Bone in Wings
18 Bone in Wings
10 Boneless Wings
20 Boneless Wings
30 Boneless Wings
Butterfly Shrimp Basket
Double Cheese Burger
Double Chees Burger
Pretzels
Popcorn
Thunder Tot Full Order
Steak Dinner KC Strip
Salmon
Patty Melt
Philly
Chn Fried Steak
Fish Basket
Calf Fries Basket
Slinger Burger
Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with cheese, bacon, onion ring and BBQ sauce served on a toasted Potato Bun
Kids Grilled Cheese
Pickled Eggs
Hot Mama
Gizzards
Basket of Tender Fried Gizzards
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come for the food, stay for the conversation!
205 E Highway 24 Trafficway, Rossville, KS 66533