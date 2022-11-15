Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fastdraws

review star

No reviews yet

205 E Highway 24 Trafficway

Rossville, KS 66533

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Chicken Strips
Thunder Tots

Appetizers

Chips & Queso

Cup of Queso

$2.50

Chips & Salsa

$5.00

Fresh Tortilla Chips served with Homemade Salsa

Fried Okra

$7.00

Basket of Tender Fried Okra

Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Fried Mushroom

$9.00Out of stock

Basket of Fried Slices of Portabella Mushrooms

Gizzards

Out of stock

Basket of Tender Fried Gizzards

Mozzerella Sticks

$8.00

Basket of 8 Melty Mozz Sticks

Nachos

Bed of Fresh Tortilla Chips topped with Taco Meat, Queso, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Hot Sauce

Onion Rings

$9.00

Basket of Beer Battered Onion Rings

French Fries

$6.00

Basket of Golden Steak Fries

Sweet Potato Tots

$7.00

Basket of Creamy Sweet Potato Tots

Tator Tots

$6.00

Basket of Crispy Tator Tots

Thunder Tots

Bed of Tator Tots topped with Pulled Pork, Bacon, Queso, Pickled Jalapenos, Sour Cream & Hot Sauce

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.00

Slim Jim

$0.50

Cup Of Gravy

$1.00

Veggie Side

$2.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Chex Mix

$1.00

Basket

Butterfly Shrimp

$13.00

(6) Panko breaded butterfly shrimp served with french fries

Chicken Strips

$10.00

(3) Hand breaded chicken strips served with french fries

Cod Basket

$12.00Out of stock

(2) Breaded cod fillets served with french fries

Fish Tacos

$13.00Out of stock

(3) Breaded cod with cabbage slaw topped with a jalapeno ranch on a corn tortilla. Served with French Fries

Calf Fries Basket

$12.00

Dinner

Chicken Fried Chicken

$14.00

Hand breaded chicken fried chicken served with mashed potatoes, gravy and veggie

Country Fried Steak

$15.00

Hand breaded chicken fried steak served with mashed potatoes, gravy and veggie

Smothered Burrito

$14.00

Fried Pork Tenderloin

$14.00

Hand breaded pork tenderloin served with mashed potatoes, gravy and veggies

Salad

Chef Salad

$10.00

Bed of lettuce topped with cheese, ham, turkey, tomato, egg and crouton

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.00

Bed of lettuce topped with cheese, tomato, egg, homemade croutons and crispy chicken

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.00

Bed of lettuce topped with cheese, tomato, egg, homemade croutons and grilled chicken

House Salad - Full

$6.00

Bed of lettuce topped with tomato and homemade croutons

House Salad - Side

$4.00

Bed of lettuce topped with tomato and homemade croutons

Taco Salad

$10.00

Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, taco meat and shredded cheese served with sour cream and salsa on the side

Sandwiches

24 Trip Burger

$9.00

Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with chili & cheese served on a toasted Potato Bun with onion & pickle on the side

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with cheese served on a toasted Potato Bun with onion & pickle on the side

Double Cheeseburger

$11.00

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$10.00

Hand breaded chicken fried steak on a toasted potato bun

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Hand breaded chicken fried chicken on a toasted potato bun

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, turkey, bacon and cheese all piled high on toasted brioche bread

Double 24 Trip Burger

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Toasted brioche bread with two creamy melted cheeses

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Toasted brioche bread with two creamy melted cheeses and Ham

Kentucky Hot Brown

$10.00

Sliced turkey, bacon and sliced tomato on toasted brioche bread smothered in cheddar cheese sauce

Patty Melt

$9.00

Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with cheese and sauteed onions served on a toasted brioche bread

Double Patty Melt

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.00

Tender steak, bell pepper, sauteed onion and cheese on a toasted hoagie roll

Pork Tenderloin Sandwich

$10.00

Hand breaded chicken fried pork tenderloin on a toasted potato bun

Pub Burger

$11.00

Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with bacon, sauteed onions and cheddar cheese sauce served on a toasted pretzel bun

Double Pub Burger

$14.00

Slinger Burger

$10.00

Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with cheese, bacon, onion ring and BBQ sauce served on a toasted Potato Bun

Double Slinger Burger

$13.00

BLT

$8.00

Double hamburger

$10.00

Hamburger

$7.00

Soup

Soup of the Day - Bowl

$7.99

Bowl of the Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day - Bowl & Grilled Cheese

$11.99

Grilled Cheese with a Bowl of Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day - Cup

$4.99

Cup of the Soup of the Day

Soup of the Day - Cup & Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Grilled Cheese with a Cup of Soup of the Day

Soup Of The Day- Bowl & Grilled Ham And Cheese

$13.99

Kids Menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

$3.99

Kids Chicken Strip Basket

$4.99

Kids Shrimp Basket

$5.99

Kids Fish Basket

$5.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Sunday Breakfast Buffet

Adult Buffet

$9.99

Children 8 and Under

$5.99

Extra Condiment & To Go

Extra condiment

$0.50

To Go

$1.00

IPA

Flyjack low cal

$4.50

Space Camper

$4.50Out of stock

Mikes

Mikes Black Cherry

$4.50

Hard Strawberry

$4.50

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.50Out of stock

NA Beverage

Coffee

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Mountian Dew

$2.50

OJ

$3.00

Pepsi

$2.50

Red bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Redbull

$4.00

Root Beer

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Squirt

$2.50

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Tonic Water

$1.75

To Go Cup

$0.25

Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

Root Beer

Dr Pepper

Mountian Dew

Cierra Mist

Squirt

Water

Milk

Chocolate Milk

Lemonade

Diet Dr Pepper

Tuesday special's

Taco

$1.50

Bean burrito

$3.99

Smothered Burrito

$9.99

Combo burrito

$4.99

Taco salad

$7.99

Chips and salsa

$4.00

Chips and queso

$5.99

Chips and guac

$4.49Out of stock

Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Soup Cup

$3.99Out of stock

Green Chile Chicken Enchilada Soup Bowl

$6.99Out of stock

Nachos

$7.49

Taco Burgers

$2.99

Soft Taco

$1.50Out of stock

Soft Taco

$1.50

Guacamole & Chips

$3.50Out of stock

Side Of Guacamole

$0.75Out of stock

Desserts

Churro Ala Mode

$5.00

Apple Pie Ala Mode

$5.00

Sweet Tot Ala Mode

$5.00Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Root Beer Float - Kids

$3.00

Brownie Ala Mode

$5.00

Funnel Fries

$6.00

Bowl Of Ice Cream

$3.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$0.50Out of stock

Apple Hand Pie

$4.00

options

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Fried Pickles

$7.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.99Out of stock

Onion Rings

$7.49

Chips and Queso

$5.99

Sweet Potato Tots

$5.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Gizzards Medium

$8.99

Fried Okra

$6.99

Nachos

$8.99

Thunder Tots 1\2 Order

$6.49

Cheeseburger

$6.99

6 Bone In Wings

$9.99

12 Bone in Wings

$18.99

18 Bone in Wings

$27.99

10 Boneless Wings

$9.99

20 Boneless Wings

$17.99

30 Boneless Wings

$25.99

Butterfly Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Double Cheese Burger

$9.50

Double Chees Burger

$9.58Out of stock

Pretzels

$1.00

Popcorn

$2.00

Thunder Tot Full Order

$9.49

Steak Dinner KC Strip

$24.99

Salmon

$13.99Out of stock

Patty Melt

$7.49Out of stock

Philly

$8.99Out of stock

Chn Fried Steak

$13.99Out of stock

Fish Basket

$11.99

Calf Fries Basket

$10.99

Slinger Burger

$10.00

Locally Grown Black Angus Beef with cheese, bacon, onion ring and BBQ sauce served on a toasted Potato Bun

Kids Grilled Cheese

$3.99

Pickled Eggs

$1.50

Hot Mama

$2.00

Gizzards

Out of stock

Basket of Tender Fried Gizzards

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come for the food, stay for the conversation!

Location

205 E Highway 24 Trafficway, Rossville, KS 66533

Directions

Gallery
Fastdraws image
Fastdraws image

Similar restaurants in your area

Froggys Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
311 E, US-24 Saint Marys, KS 66536
View restaurantnext
Happy Basset Brewing - 29th St
orange starNo Reviews
6044 SW 29th St Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Johnny's Tavern - Topeka NEW - TOPEKA
orange starNo Reviews
2821 Southwest Fairlawn Road Topeka, KS 66614
View restaurantnext
Pal Indian Cuisine - 2620 SW 6th St
orange starNo Reviews
2620 SW 6th St Topeka, KS 66606
View restaurantnext
COFFEE BAR - 1635 Sw Washburn Ave Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
1635 Southwest Washburn Avenue Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Topeka
orange star4.2 • 50
1418 SW Lane Street Topeka, KS 66604
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Rossville
Topeka
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Lawrence
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Baldwin City
review star
Avg 4.7 (2 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
Weston
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Olathe
review star
Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston