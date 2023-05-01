Fast N Fresh Kitchens - FL075 4372 Southside Blvd Unit 303

Create Your Own Salad

$12.00

CYO: Create Your Own Salad Choose your Greens: Romaine, Spinach or Both. Choose up to 2 Proteins: Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Ground Beef, Ground Sausage, Italian Sausage Crumbles, Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon Crumbles and Canadian Bacon. Choose up to 3 Veggies: Artichokes, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Green Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Mixed Onions, Mushrooms, Pineapples, Roma Tomatoes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Zucchini. Choose your Cheese: Shredded Cheddar and Mozzarella Blend, Shredded Mozzarella, Feta, Shredded Parmesan, and we also offer a Dairy Free Cheese. Choose your Seasoning: Italian Seasoning, Red Pepper Flakes and Herb and Cheese Blend Choose your Dressing on the side: Lite Italian, Cesar, Ranch, BBQ Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Honey Balsamic, Thousand Island, Soy Ginger.