A map showing the location of Fast N Fresh Kitchens - FL075 4372 Southside Blvd Unit 303View gallery

Fast N Fresh Kitchens - FL075 4372 Southside Blvd Unit 303

review star

No reviews yet

4372 Southside Blvd Unit 303

Jacksonville, FL 32216

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Fast n Fresh Salads

Salads

Chicken Cesar Salad

Chicken Cesar Salad

$10.00

Chicken Cesar: Simply Cesar! Crisp Romaine Lettuce cut daily on the bottom and Grilled Chicken Breast, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and Crunchy seasoned Croutons on the top. Comes with Cesar Dressing to match served on the side.

Tuscan Salad

Tuscan Salad

$12.00

Tuscan: This northern Italian inspired masterpiece is set on a mix of Crisp Romaine lettuce and Baby Spinach. Topped with Crumbled Italian Sausage, Grilled Chicken Breast, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Shredded Parmesan Cheese, and topped with our own blend of seasonings. Comes with Balsamic Vinegar Dressing on the side.

BBQ Chicken Salad

BBQ Chicken Salad

$12.00

BBQ Chicken: We start this salad with a bed of Crisp Romaine lettuce cut daily, topped with Grilled Chicken Breast and bacon crumbles tossed in BBQ Sauce, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Chopped Yellow and Red Onions, Shredded Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses. Crispy Croutons. Comes with a BBQ Ranch Dressing on the side.

Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$12.00

Thai Chicken: This Asian inspired Salad is set on a mix of Crisp Romaine lettuce cut daily and Baby Spinach, Topped with Grilled Chicken breast tossed in our sweet Chili Thai sauce, Zucchini Sliced and Quartered, Chopped Yellow and Red Onions, Diced Green Peppers, Green onion, Shredded Parmesan, Seasoned with red Pepper Flakes. Comes with a Soy Ginger Dressing on the side.

Mediterranean Salad

Mediterranean Salad

$10.00

Mediterranean: This Vegetarian salad is packed with flavor, with our mix of Crisp Romaine lettuce cut daily and Baby Spinach, topped with Black Olives, Chopped Yellow and Red Onion, Sun-dried Tomato, Banana Peppers, Crumbled Feta Cheese, and our own blend of seasonings. Comes with our Balsamic Vinegar Dressing.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$10.00

Garden: Plain, Simple and Vegetarian. A generous bed of our Crisp Romaine lettuce cut daily. Topped with Black Olives, Chopped Yellow and Red Onion, Diced Green Peppers, Diced Roma Tomatoes, and Mushrooms. Comes with Ranch Dressing on the side.

Hot Hawaiian Salad

Hot Hawaiian Salad

$12.00

Hot Hawaiian: This Spicy and Sweet Salad is set on a bed of Crisp Romaine lettuce cut daily. Then it is topped with delicious Sliced Canadian Bacon, Sweet Pineapple, Spicy Jalapenos, Shredded Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, and topped with Spicy Red Pepper Flakes. Comes with a side of Honey Balsamic Dressing on the side.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$12.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch: An American Classic. Start with our Crisp Romaine lettuce cut daily. Topped with Grilled Chicken Breast, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Roma Tomato, Shredded Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses, Seasoned Croutons and seasoned with our Herb and Cheese blend. Comes with Ranch Dressing on the side.

Italian Salad

Italian Salad

$12.00

Italian: A fan favorite but classic, the Italian. We start with our Crisp Romaine lettuce cut daily topped with Genoa Salami, Sliced Pepperoni, Sliced Black Olives, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Chopped Red Onion, Banana Peppers, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, and our own blend of Italian seasonings. Comes with our lite Italian Dressing on the side.

Club Salad

Club Salad

$12.00

Club: Everything but the kitchen sink. Start with our Crisp Romaine lettuce cut daily, Juicy Canadian Bacon, Crumbled Bacon, Diced Roma Tomatoes, Black Olives, Chopped Red and Yellow Onions, Sliced Mushrooms, Shredded Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheeses and our own blend of seasonings. Comes with Ranch Dressing on the side.

Create Your Own Salad

Create Your Own Salad

$12.00

CYO: Create Your Own Salad Choose your Greens: Romaine, Spinach or Both. Choose up to 2 Proteins: Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Ground Beef, Ground Sausage, Italian Sausage Crumbles, Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon Crumbles and Canadian Bacon. Choose up to 3 Veggies: Artichokes, Banana Peppers, Black Olives, Green Onions, Green Peppers, Jalapenos, Mixed Onions, Mushrooms, Pineapples, Roma Tomatoes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes and Zucchini. Choose your Cheese: Shredded Cheddar and Mozzarella Blend, Shredded Mozzarella, Feta, Shredded Parmesan, and we also offer a Dairy Free Cheese. Choose your Seasoning: Italian Seasoning, Red Pepper Flakes and Herb and Cheese Blend Choose your Dressing on the side: Lite Italian, Cesar, Ranch, BBQ Ranch, Balsamic Vinaigrette, Honey Balsamic, Thousand Island, Soy Ginger.

Drinks

20 oz Bottles

20 oz Pepsi

20 oz Pepsi

$2.49
20 oz Diet Pepsi

20 oz Diet Pepsi

$2.49

20 oz Diet Pepsi

20 oz Mtn Dew

20 oz Mtn Dew

$2.49

20 oz Mtn Dew

20 oz Diet Mountain Dew

20 oz Diet Mountain Dew

$2.49

20 oz Diet Mtn Dew

20 oz Wild Cherry Pepsi

20 oz Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.49

20 oz Wild Cherry Pepsi

20 oz Dr. Pepper

20 oz Dr. Pepper

$2.49

20 oz Dr. Pepper

20 oz Diet Dr. Pepper

20 oz Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.49

20 oz Diet Dr. Pepper

20 oz Starry (Sierra Mist)

20 oz Starry (Sierra Mist)

$2.49

20 oz Starry (Sierra Mist)

20 oz Brisk Lemonade

20 oz Brisk Lemonade

$2.49

20 oz Brisk Lemonade

20 oz Aquafina

20 oz Aquafina

$2.49

20 oz Aquafina water

2 liter soda

2 liter Pepsi

2 liter Pepsi

$3.50

2 liter Pepsi

2 liter Diet Pepsi

2 liter Diet Pepsi

$3.50

2 liter Diet Pepsi

2 liter Mtn Dew

2 liter Mtn Dew

$3.50

2 liter Mtn Dew

2 liter Diet Mtn Dew

2 liter Diet Mtn Dew

$3.50

2 liter Diet Mtn Dew

2 liter Starry (Siera Mist)

2 liter Starry (Siera Mist)

$3.50

2 liter Starry (Sierra Mist)

2 liter Dr. Pepper

2 liter Dr. Pepper

$3.50

2 liter Dr. Pepper

2 liter Diet Dr. Pepper

2 liter Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

2 liter Diet Dr. Pepper

2 liter Mug Root Beer

2 liter Mug Root Beer

$3.50

2 liter Mug Root Beer

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4372 Southside Blvd Unit 303, Jacksonville, FL 32216

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

CULHANE'S IRISH PUB - SOUTHSIDE
orange starNo Reviews
9720 Deer Lake Court Jacksonville, FL 32246
View restaurantnext
Rustic 21 Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
3980 Southside Blvd, unit 204 Jacksonville, FL 32216
View restaurantnext
Stoner's Pizza Joint - Jacksonville Southside
orange star4.5 • 215
3837 Southside Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32216
View restaurantnext
Fresh Mex & Co. - Town Center
orange starNo Reviews
10281 Midtown PKWY STE 107 Jacksonville, FL 32246
View restaurantnext
The Red Gill Bistro
orange star4.2 • 190
4660 Salisbury Road Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurantnext
Triple 2 BBQ - na
orange starNo Reviews
735 Grove Park Boulevard Jacksonville, FL 32216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jacksonville

Hawkers Asian Street Food - Five Points
orange star4.6 • 8,961
1001 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Restaurant Orsay
orange star4.8 • 3,711
3630 Park St. Jacksonville, FL 32205
View restaurantnext
BB’s Restaurant - 1019 Hendricks Ave
orange star4.7 • 3,137
1019 Hendricks Ave Jacksonville, FL 32207
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Jacksonville FL
orange star4.5 • 2,634
7860 Gate Parkway #101 Jacksonville, FL 32256
View restaurantnext
Corner Taco
orange star4.3 • 1,844
818 Post St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Black Sheep
orange star4.7 • 1,711
1534 Oak St Jacksonville, FL 32204
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jacksonville
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
Saint Augustine
review star
Avg 4.6 (44 restaurants)
Palatka
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston