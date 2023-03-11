Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Angelo's Pizzeria Smithfield 100 Ridgeview Dr

100 Ridgeview Dr

Smithfield, PA 15478

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
FRIES FRIES FRIES
Boneless Wings

Food

Fresh Salads

Antipasto Salad

$12.49

Our Tossed Salad Topped with Smoked Ham, Capicola, Hard Salami, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad

$12.49

Our Tossed Salad Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Tenders and Banana Peppers

Chicken and Fries Salad

$12.49

Our Tossed Salad Topped with Cheddar Cheese Fries and Grilled Chicken Breast

Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.49

Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Romaine Lettuce,, Seasoned Croutons, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese and Caesar Dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$12.49

Our House Tossed salad with Fries, Chessar Cheese Fries, Crispy Chicken, Fat Angelo's Homemade Ranch

Hawaiian Chicken Salad

$12.49

Fresh Iceberg, Grilled BBQ Chicken, ,Smoked Ham and Bacon, ,Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Sweet Pineapple, Sweet and Sour Dressing

Side Salad

$5.49

Steak and Fries Salad

$12.49

Our Tossed Salad Topped with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Fries, Chopped Sirloin Steak

Taco Salad

$12.49

Fresh Shredded Lettuce, Zesty Taco Meat, Nacho Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Diced Tomato, Taco Sauce and Sour Cream

Tossed Garden Salad

$7.99

Fresh Iceberg, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olivers, Pickled Beets, Croutons, Pepperoncini and Cheddar Cheese

Baked Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$14.49

All Pasta includes side salad with choice of dressing, garlic bread and your choice of marinara or garlic sauce. Add meatballs for extra charge.

Hand-Tossed Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Specialty Pies

BBQ Chicken

Honey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, BBQ Grilled Chicken Breast, red onion and sweet peppers

Big Dogg Chicken Rancher

Big Dogg Ranch sauce, diced grilled chicken breast, 3 cheeses, cheddar, provolone and mozzarella, bacon and tomato

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Tangy sauce, diced grilled chicken breast, banana peppers, cheddar, provolone and mozzarella

Carnivore

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, smoked bacon

Chicken Club

Garlic sauce, diced grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, french fries, cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing

Deluxe

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms and black olives

Forte

Fat Angelo's red sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend of cheeses, pepperoni, jalapenos and drizzled with Mike's hot honey

Grilled Chicken Pizza

Olive oil, chopped garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese, ricotta cheese, dried rosemary, diced grilled chicken breast

Hawaiian

Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, mozzarella, provolone, smoked bacon, pineapple, ham & extra cheese

Italian Hoagie

White Garlic sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, smoked ham, hard salami, capicola, green peppers and red onions after baked it is topped with lettuce, tomato and Fat Angelo's Vinaigrette

Italian Steak

Italian Steak

Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese, choice sirloin steak, hard salami, pepperoni, sweet peppers and red onions

Light White

White garlic sauce, tomato, spinach, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheeses

Loco Taco

Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, mozzarella, provolone, cheddar, taco meat, tortilla chips, black olives topped with diced tomatoes, lettuce and a side of taco sauce and sour cream

Meatball Pizza

Fat Angelo's red sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, Italian meatballs, and extra cheese

Mighty Whiteeeee

White garlic sauce, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese, spinach, green olives, sliced tomatoes and marinated artichokes.

PGH Perogie

Garlic sauce, mashed potatoes, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone topped with onions

Ranch Steak and Fry

Garlic sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, choice sirloin steak, french fries and drizzled with ranch dressing

Smoked Bacon Chicken

Olive oil, mozzarella and provolone cheese, diced grilled chicken breast, red onions, smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes and dried basil

The Mountaineer

Ranch sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, diced grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, kettle fried potato chips and more cheese

Triple Pepperoni

Red sauce, pepperoni to the triple power, extra cheese

Vegetarian

Fat Angelos Red Sauce, mozzarella, provolone, muchrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives and pineapple

White Pie

Olive oil, mozzarella and provolone cheese, ricotta cheese and diced garlic

Zinger Pie

White garlic sauce, mozzarella, provolone cheddar cheese, fried chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, jalapenos, french fries and topped with a drizzle of ranch

Spicy Chicken Alfredo

Hoagies

BBQ Meatball

Honey BBQ Meatballs, cheddar cheese, green peppers, red onions

Big Dogg Grinder

Hard salami, capicola, mozzarella and provolone cheese, mild banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Fat Angelo's vinaigrette

BLT

Smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo

Cheeseburger

1/4 lb beef patty, cheddar cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

Chicken Parmesan

Breaded Chicken Tenders, mozzarella and provolone cheese

Club

Smoked ham, smoked bacon, smoked turkey, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

Grilled Chicken

Mozzarella and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Club

Mozzarella and provolone cheese, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

Ham and Cheese

Smoked ham, mozzarella and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, mayo

Ham, Bacon, Swiss

Smoked bacon, smoked ham, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and mayo

Italian

Smoked ham, sapicola, hard salami, mozzarella and provolone cheese, mild banana peppers, green peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Fat Angelo's Vinaigrette

Meatball

Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, Italian meatballs, mozzarella and provolone cheese, green bell peppers, red onions

Mushroom Swiss Burger

1/4 lb beef patty, mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Pizza Burger

Fat Angelo's red sauce. 1/4 lb beef patty, mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Pizzaioli

Fat Angelo's red sauce, loads of pepperoni, mozzarella and provolone cheese

Smokehouse BBQ Burger

Honey BBQ sauce, 1/4 lb beef patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion

Spicy Meatball

Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, Italian meatballs, mozzarella and provolone cheese, mild banana peppers, sweet peppers, red onions

Turkey and Cheese

Smoked Turkey, mozzarella and provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions, mayo

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar

Smoked Turkey, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Vegetarian

Mozzarella, provolone, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives and pineapples

Supreme Hoagie

Breaded Fish - 8 inch

$10.99

White cod, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, tarter sauce or cocktail sauce

Buffalo Chicken

Mild sauce, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese, breaded chicken tenders, mild banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and big dogg ranch dressing

Fat Angelo's Grilled Chicken Philly

Diced grilled chicken breast, mozzarella and provolone cheese, muchrooms, red onions, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo

Fat Angelo's Hot Sausage

Fat Angelos Red Sauce, Italian hot sausage, mozzarella and provolone cheese, sweet peppers and red onions

Fat Angelo's Steak and Bleu

Choice sirloin steak, red onion, green peppers, mushrooms, bleu cheese, lettuce and tomato

Fat Angelo's Steak and Cheese

Choice sirloin steak, mozzarella and provolone cheese, muchrooms, red onions, sweet peppers, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Italian Steak and Cheese

Choice sirloin steak, smoked ham, hard salami, mozzarella and provolone cheese, mild banana peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Fat Angelo's Vinaigrette dressing

Knuckle Sandwich

Mozzarella provolone & cheddar cheeses, fried chicken tenders tossed in hot sauce, jalapenos, french fries & topped with a drizzle of ranch

Pizzalioli Steak and Cheese

Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, choice sirloin steak, pepperoini, italian sausage, and sweet peppers

Steak Rancher

Choice sirloin steak, french fries, mozzarella and provolone cheese and our homemade ranch dressing

Three Cheese Steak and Bacon

Provolone, chessar and swiss cheese with choice sirloin steak, smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onions and our homemade ranch dressing

Sides and Extras

Bacon Jalapeno Cheddar Rolls

$9.99

with Homemade Ranch

Breaded Cauliflower

$5.49

Served with your choice of Sauce

Breaded Mushrooms (10)

$4.99

Buffalo Chicken Rolls (8)

$9.99

Diced Grilled and Fried Chicken, Cheddar Cheese

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$7.49

Extra Sauce

FRIES FRIES FRIES

Choose from A selection of french fries. Regular crispy fries, to loaded french fries topped with mouth watering choices.

Garlic Cheesy Breadsticks w/Marinara Sauce

$7.49

Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks w/Marinara Sauce

$4.99

Garlic Parmesan Knots

$5.49

Hot Pepper Cheese Balls (15)

$5.99

Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers (5)

Loaded Nachos

$7.99

Nachos and Cheese, taco meat, jalapenos, tomatoes and taco sauce.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (5)

$5.49

Served with Marinara

Nachos with Cheese

$3.49

Pepperoni Rolls w/Marinara Sauce (8)

$8.49

Zucchini Planks w/Marinara

$5.49

Wings

Bone In Wings

$8.99+

Boneless Wings

$8.99+

Desserts

Cinnamon Buns (6)

$5.99

Fat Angelo's Amazing Monkey Bread Bake

$6.49

Fried Dough Stix (6)

$5.49

Honey Dough Bites

$5.49

Fried dough balls drizzled in honey tossed in powder sugar

Oreo Cinnabuns

$6.49

Oreo Monkey Bread

$7.49

Beverages

2 Liter

$3.99

Water

$2.49

Cans

$1.49

Fountain

$2.99

Bottles

$2.49

Calzone & Strombolis

Carnivore

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

Deluxe

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives

Hot Honey Calzone

Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone, Brushed with butter garlic, drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey & topped off with Parmesan Cheese served with Marinara

BYO

Friday / Saturday / Sunday

Friday Specials

2 Large 1 Topping Pizzas

$24.49

12 cut 16'' Square Cheese Pizza, Garlic Parmesan Breadsticks, Cinnamon Buns

$24.49

Medium Pizza, Dozen Wings, And 16" Hoagie

$37.49
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

100 Ridgeview Dr, Smithfield, PA 15478

Directions

