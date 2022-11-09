- Home
- Pittsburgh
- Fat Angelo's - West View
Fat Angelo's - West View
No reviews yet
461 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15229
Fresh Salads
Antipasto Salad
Our Tossed Salad Topped with Smoked Ham, Capicola, Hard Salami, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad
Our Tossed Salad Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Tenders and Banana Peppers
Chicken and Fries Salad
Our Tossed Salad Topped with Cheddar Cheese Fries and Grilled Chicken Breast
Chicken Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Romaine Lettuce,, Seasoned Croutons, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese and Caesar Dressing
Crispy Chicken Salad
Our House Tossed salad with Fries, Chessar Cheese Fries, Crispy Chicken, Fat Angelo's Homemade Ranch
Fat Angelo's Chef Salad
Our Tossed Salad Topped with Smoked Ham, Roasted Turkey, Mozzarella, Provolone and Chessar Cheese
Hawaiian Chicken Salad
Fresh Iceberg, Grilled BBQ Chicken, ,Smoked Ham and Bacon, ,Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Sweet Pineapple, Sweet and Sour Dressing
Side Salad
Steak and Fries Salad
Our Tossed Salad Topped with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Fries, Chopped Sirloin Steak
Taco Salad
Fresh Shredded Lettuce, Zesty Taco Meat, Nacho Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Diced Tomato, Taco Sauce and Sour Cream
Tossed Garden Salad
Fresh Iceberg, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olivers, Pickled Beets, Croutons, Pepperoncini and Cheddar Cheese
Calzone & Strombolis
Carnivore
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon
Custom 5 Topping
5 Toppings of Your Choice
Deluxe
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives
Hot Honey Calzone
Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone, Brushed with butter garlic, drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey & topped off with Parmesan Cheese served with Marinara
Italian
Smoked Ham, Hard Salami, Capicola, Green Peppers, Red Onion
Meatball
Italian Meatballs, Sweet Peppers, Extra Cheese, Fat Angelo's Sauce
Sicilian Steak
Steak, Mushrooms, Sweet Peppers, Italian Sausage, Red Onion
Triple Pepperoni
Loads of Pepperoni, Extra Cheese
Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Tomato, Black Olives
Baked Pasta
Specialty Pasta
Chicken Parm
Spaghetti, Red Sauce, Fried Chicken, Mozzarella, Provolone & Parmesean. Topped with Crouton Crumble
Diablo
Penne, Red Sauce, Red Chili Pepper Flakes, Grilled Chicken, DIced Onion, Sliced Jalapenos, Topped with Mozzarella and Provolone
Meat Lovers Pasta
Penne Pasta, Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and Topped with Parmesan Cheese
Pangers Pasta
Penne Pasta, Grilled Chicken, Mild Pepper Rings, Big Dogg Ranch, Mozzarella, Provolone, Topped with Seasoned Crouton Crumble
Peppers and Sausage
Penne Pasta, Butter and Garlic Sauce, Sweet Peppers, Hot Sausage and topped with Parmesan Cheese
Spicy Sausage
Spaghetti, Red Sauce, Banana Peppers, Sausage, Diced Onions, Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella and Provolone
Hand-Tossed Pizza
Specialty Pies
BBQ Chicken
Honey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, BBQ Grilled Chicken Breast, red onion and sweet peppers
Big Dogg Chicken Rancher
Big Dogg Ranch sauce, diced grilled chicken breast, 3 cheeses, cheddar, provolone and mozzarella, bacon and tomato
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Tangy sauce, diced grilled chicken breast, banana peppers, cheddar, provolone and mozzarella
Carnivore
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, smoked bacon
Chicken Club
Garlic sauce, diced grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, french fries, cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing
Deluxe
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms and black olives
Forte
Fat Angelo's red sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend of cheeses, pepperoni, jalapenos and drizzled with Mike's hot honey
Grilled Chicken Pizza
Olive oil, chopped garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese, ricotta cheese, dried rosemary, diced grilled chicken breast
Hawaiian
Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, mozzarella, provolone, smoked bacon, pineapple, ham & extra cheese
Italian Hoagie
White Garlic sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, smoked ham, hard salami, capicola, green peppers and red onions after baked it is topped with lettuce, tomato and Fat Angelo's Vinaigrette
Italian Steak
Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese, choice sirloin steak, hard salami, pepperoni, sweet peppers and red onions
Light White
White garlic sauce, tomato, spinach, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheeses