Fat Angelo's - West View

461 Perry Highway

Pittsburgh, PA 15229

Fresh Salads

Antipasto Salad

$10.99

Our Tossed Salad Topped with Smoked Ham, Capicola, Hard Salami, Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Tender Salad

$10.99

Our Tossed Salad Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Buffalo Chicken Tenders and Banana Peppers

Chicken and Fries Salad

$10.99

Our Tossed Salad Topped with Cheddar Cheese Fries and Grilled Chicken Breast

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Romaine Lettuce,, Seasoned Croutons, Parmesan and Provolone Cheese and Caesar Dressing

Crispy Chicken Salad

$10.99

Our House Tossed salad with Fries, Chessar Cheese Fries, Crispy Chicken, Fat Angelo's Homemade Ranch

Fat Angelo's Chef Salad

$10.99

Our Tossed Salad Topped with Smoked Ham, Roasted Turkey, Mozzarella, Provolone and Chessar Cheese

Hawaiian Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fresh Iceberg, Grilled BBQ Chicken, ,Smoked Ham and Bacon, ,Cucumber, Red Onion, Green Pepper, Sweet Pineapple, Sweet and Sour Dressing

Side Salad

$4.99

Steak and Fries Salad

$10.99

Our Tossed Salad Topped with Mozzarella and Provolone Cheese Fries, Chopped Sirloin Steak

Taco Salad

$10.99

Fresh Shredded Lettuce, Zesty Taco Meat, Nacho Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Black Olives, Diced Tomato, Taco Sauce and Sour Cream

Tossed Garden Salad

$6.99

Fresh Iceberg, Tomato, Cucumber, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olivers, Pickled Beets, Croutons, Pepperoncini and Cheddar Cheese

Calzone & Strombolis

Carnivore

Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon

Custom 5 Topping

5 Toppings of Your Choice

Deluxe

Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushroom, Green Pepper, Red Onion, Black Olives

Hot Honey Calzone

Pepperoni, Jalapeno, Ricotta, Mozzarella, Provolone, Brushed with butter garlic, drizzled with Mikes Hot Honey & topped off with Parmesan Cheese served with Marinara

Italian

Smoked Ham, Hard Salami, Capicola, Green Peppers, Red Onion

Meatball

Italian Meatballs, Sweet Peppers, Extra Cheese, Fat Angelo's Sauce

Sicilian Steak

Steak, Mushrooms, Sweet Peppers, Italian Sausage, Red Onion

Triple Pepperoni

Loads of Pepperoni, Extra Cheese

Vegetarian

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Tomato, Black Olives

Baked Pasta

Build Your Own Pasta

$12.99

All Pasta includes side salad with choice of dressing, garlic bread and your choice of marinara or garlic sauce. Add meatballs for extra charge.

Specialty Pasta

Chicken Parm

$13.99

Spaghetti, Red Sauce, Fried Chicken, Mozzarella, Provolone & Parmesean. Topped with Crouton Crumble

Diablo

$13.99

Penne, Red Sauce, Red Chili Pepper Flakes, Grilled Chicken, DIced Onion, Sliced Jalapenos, Topped with Mozzarella and Provolone

Meat Lovers Pasta

$13.99

Penne Pasta, Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, Bacon and Topped with Parmesan Cheese

Pangers Pasta

$13.99

Penne Pasta, Grilled Chicken, Mild Pepper Rings, Big Dogg Ranch, Mozzarella, Provolone, Topped with Seasoned Crouton Crumble

Peppers and Sausage

$13.99

Penne Pasta, Butter and Garlic Sauce, Sweet Peppers, Hot Sausage and topped with Parmesan Cheese

Spicy Sausage

$13.99

Spaghetti, Red Sauce, Banana Peppers, Sausage, Diced Onions, Tomatoes, topped with Mozzarella and Provolone

Hand-Tossed Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

Specialty Pies

BBQ Chicken

Honey BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, BBQ Grilled Chicken Breast, red onion and sweet peppers

Big Dogg Chicken Rancher

Big Dogg Ranch sauce, diced grilled chicken breast, 3 cheeses, cheddar, provolone and mozzarella, bacon and tomato

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Tangy sauce, diced grilled chicken breast, banana peppers, cheddar, provolone and mozzarella

Carnivore

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, smoked bacon

Chicken Club

Garlic sauce, diced grilled chicken breast, smoked bacon, french fries, cheese and drizzled with ranch dressing

Deluxe

Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onions, mushrooms and black olives

Forte

Fat Angelo's red sauce, mozzarella-provolone blend of cheeses, pepperoni, jalapenos and drizzled with Mike's hot honey

Grilled Chicken Pizza

Olive oil, chopped garlic, mozzarella and provolone cheese, ricotta cheese, dried rosemary, diced grilled chicken breast

Hawaiian

Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, mozzarella, provolone, smoked bacon, pineapple, ham & extra cheese

Italian Hoagie

White Garlic sauce, mozzarella and provolone cheese, smoked ham, hard salami, capicola, green peppers and red onions after baked it is topped with lettuce, tomato and Fat Angelo's Vinaigrette

Italian Steak

Fat Angelo's Red Sauce, cheddar, mozzarella and provolone cheese, choice sirloin steak, hard salami, pepperoni, sweet peppers and red onions

Light White

White garlic sauce, tomato, spinach, mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheeses

Loco Taco