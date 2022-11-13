Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Bob's Smokehouse

527 Reviews

$$

41 Virginia Place

Buffalo, NY 14202

Order Again

Popular Items

St. Louis Pork Ribs
1 lb Mac N Cheese
Pulled Pork

Football Season

Buffalo's Best BBQ for Game Day! $165 - feeds up to 10 Buffalo Pulled Chicken, Mac N' Cheese, Coleslaw & Costanzo's Mini Rolls Available hot or cold - downtown or at 42 North Brewing for pickup. Order must be in by Friday at 4 PM.

Pork Sandwich Package, serves up to 10 (to go only)

$50.00

Pulled Pork, Rolls, BBQ Sauce

Brisket on Weck, serves up to 10 (to go only)

$85.00

Sliced Brisket, Kimmelweck rolls, Au Jus, Horseradish

Buffalo Chicken Wig Dip

$15.99+

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip served with chips

Thanksgiving 2022 - preorder for cold pickup 11/23

Thanksgiving Packages (cold with reheating instructions) for pickup November 24 from downtown 41 Virginia Place! We cannot guarantee additional items besides the Thanksgiving items listed on your package order. Please make a new order for takeout or bulk BBQ and schedule for same pickup time. Limited quantities - order early to reserve your spot!
Whole Feast - cold pickup

Whole Feast - cold pickup

$195.00

We cannot guarantee additional items besides the Thanksgiving items listed on your order. Please make a new order for takeout or bulk BBQ and schedule for same pickup time + name. The Whole Feast feeds up to 10 people. Includes (1) whole smoked turkey (12-14lbs), cornbread stuffing, choice of potato, choice of vegetable, turkey gravy + cranberry sauce and (1) 8" pumpkin pie. *bigger portions this year Pre-order by 11/18 - 41 Virginia Place pickup on November 23 - cold with reheating instructions

The Dinner - cold pickup

The Dinner - cold pickup

$99.00

We cannot guarantee additional items besides the Thanksgiving items listed on your order. Please make a new order for takeout or bulk BBQ and schedule for same pickup time + name. The Dinner feeds up to 4 people. Includes smoked, sliced turkey breast (gravy + cranberry sauce), cornbread stuffing, choice of potato, choice of vegetable and (1) 8" pumpkin pie. *bigger portions this year Pre-order by 11/18 - 41 Virginia Place pickup on November 23 - cold with reheating instructions

Just the Bird - cold pickup

Just the Bird - cold pickup

$100.00

We cannot guarantee additional items besides the Thanksgiving items listed on your order. Please make a new order for takeout or bulk BBQ and schedule for same pickup time + name. Just the Bird feeds 8-10 people $95 Includes whole smoked turkey (12-14lbs) with homemade turkey gravy. Pre-order by 11/18 - 41 Virginia Place pickup on November 24 - cold with reheating instructions

Plastic Utensils

Plastic utensils, plates or serving utensils are not included with takeout. Add how many individual, package or serving items (spoons/tongs) you need for your order.
Plastic Utensils

Plastic Utensils

$0.20

Do you need plasticware, fork, knife, spoon? If so, tell us how many you need! YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE THEM if you do not let us know! (so many people are eating at home and do not require them, thank you)

Paper Plates + Plastic Utensils (5 of each)

$2.50

(5) paper plates (5) eating utensils (plastic fork/knife) + extra napkins - serves up to 5 people

Serving Tong

$1.50

Serving Spoon

$1.50

Family Meals

Ribs/Chicken (4ppl) Pork/Brisket (4ppl) Pulled Chicken/Ribs/Brisket (6ppl)

BBQ Pack Ribs & Chicken (4)

$55.00

Full rack of ribs, one whole chicken, two sides and 4 pieces of cornbread. Serving utensils, paper products not included - need to be added.

BBQ Pack Beef Brisket & Pulled Pork (4)

$55.00

Brisket, pulled pork, two sides and 4 pieces of cornbread. Serving utensils, paper products not included - need to be added.

BBQ Pack Ribs & Pulled Chicken & Beef Brisket (6)

$80.00

Full rack of St. Louis Pork ribs, pulled chicken, beef brisket Choice of 3 sides, & 6 pieces of cornbread. Serving utensils, paper products not included - need to be added.

Bulk BBQ

1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. Contact CATERING TEAM 716-887-2971 for orders for 15+ people. HOT ready to serve

Paper Plates + Plastic Utensils (5 of each)

$2.50

(5) paper plates (5) eating utensils (plastic fork/knife) + extra napkins - serves up to 5 people

1 lb Pulled Pork

$14.99

1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **

1 lb Beef Brisket

$24.99

1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **

1 lb Pulled Chicken

$14.99

1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **

1 lb Mac N Cheese

$9.99

1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **

1 LB Gluten Free Mac & Cheese

$11.99

1 lb Mashed Potatoes

$5.99

1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **

1 lb Cajun Corn

$5.99

1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **

1 lb Baked Beans

$5.99

1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **

1 lb Collard Greens

$5.99

1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **

1 lb Coleslaw

$5.99

1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **

1 lb Grilled Vegetables

$5.99

1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **

1 Dozen Mini Costanzo Rolls

$4.99

Contact CATERING TEAM 716-887-2971 for orders for 15+ people.

Half Smoked Chicken

$7.00

1 Half chicken recommended for 1-2 ppl. Contact CATERING TEAM 716-887-2971 for orders for 15+ people.

Full Rack St. Louis Pork Ribs

$25.00

1 Rack recommended for 2-3 ppl. Contact CATERING TEAM 716-887-2971 for orders for 15+ people.

Half Pan Garden Salad

$25.00

Serving Tong

$1.50

Serving Spoon

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

Bring the BBQ right to your kitchen with a bottle of your favorite sauce.
Bob's Original Bottle

Bob's Original Bottle

$5.99

A Fat Bob’s favorite with deep flavors and a smooth kick to finish this vinegar and molasses based sauce. (12oz bottle)

Kansas City Sauce Bottle

Kansas City Sauce Bottle

$5.99Out of stock

A truly bold sweet and smoky sauce with a tomato and molasses base that is true to the Kansas City style. (12oz bottle)

Memphis Sauce Bottle

Memphis Sauce Bottle

$5.99

An authentic Memphis style sauce made from a tomato and vinegar base seasoned with our Original House Spice Rub to give it a Memphis style kick. (12oz bottle)

Carolina Sauce Bottle

Carolina Sauce Bottle

$5.99

Inspired by the vinegary and bold mustard sauces found in South Carolina, this sauce mixes sweet and spice with a bold acidity – perfect for our rich pulled pork! (12oz bottle)

Louisiana Hot Sauce Bottle

$6.00

Our homemade, thick hot sauce with deep flavors of cayenne and chipotle peppers

Bob's Original Side

$0.25

A Fat Bob’s favorite with deep flavors and a smooth kick to finish this vinegar and molasses based sauce. (2oz side)

Kansas City Side

$0.25

A truly bold sweet and smoky sauce with a tomato and molasses base that is true to the Kansas City style. (2oz side)

Memphis Side

$0.25

An authentic Memphis style sauce made from a tomato and vinegar base seasoned with our Original House Spice Rub to give it a Memphis style kick. (2oz side)

Carolina Side

$0.25

Inspired by the vinegary and bold mustard sauces found in South Carolina, this sauce mixes sweet and spice with a bold acidity – perfect for our rich pulled pork! (2oz side)

Fat Bob's Specials

check out our monthly specials and weekly favorites like Buffalo's famous Friday fish fry.
Brisket Shepard's Pie

Brisket Shepard's Pie

$19.99

tender texas style smoked brisket and gravy loaded with cajun corn, mashed potatoes, melted cheese and crispy bacon. served with grilled cornbread

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip

$12.99

creamy and cheesy dip spiced with hot sauce and loaded with Fat Bob's pulled chicken and topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery

Chicken n' Waffles Entree

$18.99

3 pieces sweet and savory brined southern fried chicken served with coleslaw on a toasted 7 inch belgian waffle and drizzled in a maple bacon bourbon sauce choice of one side fresh white chicken meat lightly breaded on a waffle w/ slaw, bourbon bacon maple syrup

Smoked Turkey Dinner

Smoked Turkey Dinner

$16.99

juicy thin sliced smoked turkey smothered in our house made turkey gravy and choice of two sides

Bobs Fish Fry - Fridays Only

$14.99

fried in beer batter and served with a lil slaw and choice of one side Available Fridays Only!

Southern Fried Chicken - Sunday Only

Southern Fried Chicken - Sunday Only

$17.99

Sunday Special ONLY - 4 pieces of buttermilk brined southern fried chicken served with two sides. This item takes 25-30 minutes to cook but is worth the wait!!

From The Pit

Includes choice of 2 sides
Brisket + Ribs Combo

Brisket + Ribs Combo

$26.99

juicy brisket, and a quarter rack of ribs with choice of two sides

Pulled Pork + Half Chicken Combo

Pulled Pork + Half Chicken Combo

$22.99

classic pulled pork and a half chicken with choice of two sides

Smoked Chicken

$14.99+

tasty, bone-in chicken smoked with choice of two sides

Beef Brisket

$22.99

tender, dry rub beef smoked to perfection with choice of two sides

Pulled Chicken

$17.99

sweet, juicy pulled chicken thigh with choice of two sides

Pulled Pork

$17.99

smoky memphis style pork shoulder with choice of two sides

St. Louis Pork Ribs

$16.99+

meaty, hand-trimmed and smoked with choice of two side

Blackened Catfish

$19.99

Sandwiches

Includes choice of 1 side

Beef Brisket

$15.99

tender, dry rub beef smoked to perfection with choice of one side

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$13.99

smoked pulled pork shoulder on a kaiser roll

Cajun Chicken

$13.99

cajun seasoned chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, sweet chili sauce, and a side of cajun mayo

Pulled Chicken

$13.99

sweet, juicy pulled chicken thigh with choice of one side

Original Burger

$14.99

juicy angus beef with lettuce, onion, tomato, + mayo with choice of one side

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.99

with bacon, fried onion, cheese, + BBQ sauce with choice of one side

Brisket on Weck

$16.99

beef brisket served on kimmelweck, a lil horseradish, au jus + pickle with choice of one side

Mac Bowls

A bowl of our award-winning mac n cheese with toppings
Memphis Mac

Memphis Mac

$14.99

mac n cheese topped with pulled pork and coleslaw

Texas Mac

Texas Mac

$17.99

mac n cheese topped with beef brisket, bacon and jalapeno

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$15.99

mac n cheese topped with buffalo chicken, celery, and blue cheese

Atlanta Mac

Atlanta Mac

$14.99

mac n cheese topped with pulled chicken, jalapeño, and hot sauce

Cajun Mac

$13.99

mac n cheese topped with cajun corn, jalapeño, onion, and bell pepper add blackened shrimp for 5.99

Homemade Sides

Southern-style sides, all made from scratch

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.99

Country style baked beans, sweetened and with a kick of BBQ flavor. NEW! Vegetarian + Gluten Free - try our Pork + Beans for baked beans with pork

Cajun Corn

$3.99

Whole kernel corn with peppers, onions, and spices. *vegan, gluten-free*

Coleslaw

$3.99

Creamy, tangy, and crunchy coleslaw *vegetarian, gluten-free*

Collard Greens

$3.99

Slow-stewed greens with onion, whole garlic cloves, and seasoning *contains pork, gluten-free*

Cornbread

$1.99

Sweet and moist cornbread muffin served with a lil' butter packet *vegetarian*

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.99

Hand cut Idaho potatoes tossed in salt and pepper *vegan, gluten-free*

Grilled Vegetables

$4.99

Marinated squash, zucchini, and red peppers grilled to perfection *vegetarian, gluten-free*

Hush Puppies

$3.99

Sweet and savory fried cornmeal dough served with a lil' honey and butter packet *vegetarian*

Mac n Cheese

$4.99

Our classic, award-winning mac n cheese *vegetarian*

Mac n Cheese - Gluten Free

$5.99

Our classic, cheesy mac n cheese now gluten free! *vegetarian, gluten free*

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Creamy and buttery mashed red potatoes *vegetarian, gluten-free*

Onion Rings

$3.99

Hand cut and battered, thick cut rings *vegetarians*

Pork + Beans

$4.99

BBQ baked beans with pulled pork

Potato Salad

$3.99

Chunky and creamy yellow potato salad with fresh onion, celery, and parsley *vegetarian, gluten free*

Roll

$0.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Crispy iceburg lettuce with tomato, onion, and carrots with your choice of dressing *vegan, gluten-free*

Sweet Potato Wedges

$3.99

Thick, hand cut sweet potato wedges served with a lil honey and butter packet *vegan, gluten-free*

Turkey Gravy

$3.99

Starters - Soups - Salads

Our chicken wings and fingers

Blackened Shrimp

$13.99

six pan fried shrimp, seasoned in our house rub with a side of sweet chili sauce

Catfish Fingers

$12.99

fried, cornmeal battered catfish pieces served with tartar + lemon wedge

Chicken Fingers

$14.99

four buttermilk brined tenders served with side of blue cheese

Smokehouse Nachos

Smokehouse Nachos

$12.99

warm queso, jalapeno, tomato, onion + corn with a side of sour cream and salsa

Fried Chicken Wings - Single Order

$15.99

fried and tossed in your choice of bbq, hot, medium, or mild with celery and blue cheese

Fried Chicken Wings - Double Order

$28.99

fried and tossed in your choice of bbq, hot, medium, or mild with celery and blue cheese

Smoked Chicken Wings - Single Order

$16.99

smoked and tossed in your choice of bbq, hot, medium, or mild with celery and blue cheese

Smoked Chicken Wings - Double Order

$29.99

smoked and tossed in your choice of bbq, hot, medium, or mild with celery and blue cheese

Gumbo with Rice

Gumbo with Rice

$5.99+

our take on a Louisiana dish with chicken, sausage, + shrimp

Homemade Soup of the Day

$4.99+

Rotating daily

Smoked Brisket Chili

Smoked Brisket Chili

$6.99+

tender Texas style smoked brisket and black bean chili served with warm cornbread and butter - seasonal item

Creole Salad - V/GF

Creole Salad - V/GF

$11.99

MIXED GREENS, SEASONED TOMATOES, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS, BLUE CHEESE, SPICED PECANS & RED ONIONS W/ CREOLE DRESSING WITH GRILLED CHICKEN OR PULLED PORK 9.99 WITH SHRIMP OR SMOKED BRISKET 11.99

Chicken n' Waffles Appetizer

$8.99

2 pieces sweet and savory brined southern fried chicken served with coleslaw on a toasted belgian waffle and drizzled in a maple bacon bourbon sauce

Lil Bobs

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Two tenders and choice of one kids-size side - kids menu for those 10 and younger

Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.99

a mini of our smoky, memphis style pulled pork sandwich with choice of (1) kids size side - ideal for those 10 and younger

Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

a mini of our juicy, kansas city braised pulled chicken sandwich with choice of (1) kids size side - ideal for those 10 and younger

Kids Mini Mac Bowl

$7.99

a mini of our famous Fat Bob's mac n' cheese bowl. Make it a Memphis bowl and add a topping of pulled pork!

Desserts

Chocolate Stout Cake

$7.00

chocolate stout cake chunks with real vanilla whipped cream and chocolate caramel ganache

Triple Chocolate Brownies And Ice Cream

$6.00

Caramel Apple Tarts

$7.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Mini Cheesecakes

$7.00

Caramel Apple Banana Pie

$7.99

Beverages

We proudly carry Pepsi products

Fountain Drink

Pepsi products

Kids Soda

$1.50

Saranac Shirley Temple

$3.50

Saranac Orange Cream

$3.50

Apparel

I'd Smoke That Short Sleeve

$20.00

I'd Smoke That Long Sleeve

$25.00
Erin Go BBQ

Erin Go BBQ

$20.00

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day + Buffalo's Irish pride with our Erin Go BBQ t-shirt!

We are BBQ T-Shirt

$20.00
I'd Smoke That Crewneck Sweatshirt

I'd Smoke That Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Hats

Fat Bob's Winter Headband

Fat Bob's Winter Headband

$15.00
Fat Bob’s New Era Hat

Fat Bob’s New Era Hat

$25.00Out of stock

Spice Rub

House Spice Rub

$5.50

Poultry Spice Rub

$5.50
Set of Spice Rubs

Set of Spice Rubs

$10.00

Purchase our rubs together and save! Comes gift wrapped too!

BBQ Gift Bundles

4 Fat Bob's Homemade BBQ Sauce 2 Fat Bob's Spice Rubs 1 Homemade Louisiana Hot Sauce
BBQ Grill Box

BBQ Grill Box

$30.00

4 Fat Bob's Homemade BBQ Sauce 2 Fat Bob's Spice Rubs

BBQ Basics

$15.00

Your choice of 1 BBQ sauce with both of our house-made spice rubs!

Accessories

Koozie Can Chiller

Koozie Can Chiller

$5.00
Fat Bobs Glass Pint

Fat Bobs Glass Pint

$8.00
Fat Bobs Beer Can Glass

Fat Bobs Beer Can Glass

$8.00
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Homemade, award-winning BBQ located in the heart of downtown Buffalo, NY. BAR/PATIO/CURBSIDE PICKUP OPEN 3:00 - 9:00 PM Wednesday -Friday, 2:00 - 9:00 Saturday & 2:00 - 8:00 Sunday

Website

Location

41 Virginia Place, Buffalo, NY 14202

Directions

