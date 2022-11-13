- Home
Fat Bob's Smokehouse
527 Reviews
$$
41 Virginia Place
Buffalo, NY 14202
Order Again
Popular Items
Football Season
Thanksgiving 2022 - preorder for cold pickup 11/23
Whole Feast - cold pickup
We cannot guarantee additional items besides the Thanksgiving items listed on your order. Please make a new order for takeout or bulk BBQ and schedule for same pickup time + name. The Whole Feast feeds up to 10 people. Includes (1) whole smoked turkey (12-14lbs), cornbread stuffing, choice of potato, choice of vegetable, turkey gravy + cranberry sauce and (1) 8" pumpkin pie. *bigger portions this year Pre-order by 11/18 - 41 Virginia Place pickup on November 23 - cold with reheating instructions
The Dinner - cold pickup
We cannot guarantee additional items besides the Thanksgiving items listed on your order. Please make a new order for takeout or bulk BBQ and schedule for same pickup time + name. The Dinner feeds up to 4 people. Includes smoked, sliced turkey breast (gravy + cranberry sauce), cornbread stuffing, choice of potato, choice of vegetable and (1) 8" pumpkin pie. *bigger portions this year Pre-order by 11/18 - 41 Virginia Place pickup on November 23 - cold with reheating instructions
Just the Bird - cold pickup
We cannot guarantee additional items besides the Thanksgiving items listed on your order. Please make a new order for takeout or bulk BBQ and schedule for same pickup time + name. Just the Bird feeds 8-10 people $95 Includes whole smoked turkey (12-14lbs) with homemade turkey gravy. Pre-order by 11/18 - 41 Virginia Place pickup on November 24 - cold with reheating instructions
Plastic Utensils
Plastic Utensils
Do you need plasticware, fork, knife, spoon? If so, tell us how many you need! YOU WILL NOT RECEIVE THEM if you do not let us know! (so many people are eating at home and do not require them, thank you)
Paper Plates + Plastic Utensils (5 of each)
(5) paper plates (5) eating utensils (plastic fork/knife) + extra napkins - serves up to 5 people
Serving Tong
Serving Spoon
Family Meals
BBQ Pack Ribs & Chicken (4)
Full rack of ribs, one whole chicken, two sides and 4 pieces of cornbread. Serving utensils, paper products not included - need to be added.
BBQ Pack Beef Brisket & Pulled Pork (4)
Brisket, pulled pork, two sides and 4 pieces of cornbread. Serving utensils, paper products not included - need to be added.
BBQ Pack Ribs & Pulled Chicken & Beef Brisket (6)
Full rack of St. Louis Pork ribs, pulled chicken, beef brisket Choice of 3 sides, & 6 pieces of cornbread. Serving utensils, paper products not included - need to be added.
Bulk BBQ
Paper Plates + Plastic Utensils (5 of each)
(5) paper plates (5) eating utensils (plastic fork/knife) + extra napkins - serves up to 5 people
1 lb Pulled Pork
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
1 lb Beef Brisket
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
1 lb Pulled Chicken
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
1 lb Mac N Cheese
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
1 LB Gluten Free Mac & Cheese
1 lb Mashed Potatoes
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
1 lb Cajun Corn
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
1 lb Baked Beans
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
1 lb Collard Greens
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
1 lb Coleslaw
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
1 lb Grilled Vegetables
1lb. Recommended for 2-3 ppl. **Any order over 3 pounds is not guaranteed. **
1 Dozen Mini Costanzo Rolls
Contact CATERING TEAM 716-887-2971 for orders for 15+ people.
Half Smoked Chicken
1 Half chicken recommended for 1-2 ppl. Contact CATERING TEAM 716-887-2971 for orders for 15+ people.
Full Rack St. Louis Pork Ribs
1 Rack recommended for 2-3 ppl. Contact CATERING TEAM 716-887-2971 for orders for 15+ people.
Half Pan Garden Salad
Serving Tong
Serving Spoon
BBQ Sauce
Bob's Original Bottle
A Fat Bob’s favorite with deep flavors and a smooth kick to finish this vinegar and molasses based sauce. (12oz bottle)
Kansas City Sauce Bottle
A truly bold sweet and smoky sauce with a tomato and molasses base that is true to the Kansas City style. (12oz bottle)
Memphis Sauce Bottle
An authentic Memphis style sauce made from a tomato and vinegar base seasoned with our Original House Spice Rub to give it a Memphis style kick. (12oz bottle)
Carolina Sauce Bottle
Inspired by the vinegary and bold mustard sauces found in South Carolina, this sauce mixes sweet and spice with a bold acidity – perfect for our rich pulled pork! (12oz bottle)
Louisiana Hot Sauce Bottle
Our homemade, thick hot sauce with deep flavors of cayenne and chipotle peppers
Bob's Original Side
A Fat Bob’s favorite with deep flavors and a smooth kick to finish this vinegar and molasses based sauce. (2oz side)
Kansas City Side
A truly bold sweet and smoky sauce with a tomato and molasses base that is true to the Kansas City style. (2oz side)
Memphis Side
An authentic Memphis style sauce made from a tomato and vinegar base seasoned with our Original House Spice Rub to give it a Memphis style kick. (2oz side)
Carolina Side
Inspired by the vinegary and bold mustard sauces found in South Carolina, this sauce mixes sweet and spice with a bold acidity – perfect for our rich pulled pork! (2oz side)
Fat Bob's Specials
Brisket Shepard's Pie
tender texas style smoked brisket and gravy loaded with cajun corn, mashed potatoes, melted cheese and crispy bacon. served with grilled cornbread
Buffalo Chicken Wing Dip
creamy and cheesy dip spiced with hot sauce and loaded with Fat Bob's pulled chicken and topped with melted cheddar jack cheese and bleu cheese crumbles. Served with tortilla chips, carrots and celery
Chicken n' Waffles Entree
3 pieces sweet and savory brined southern fried chicken served with coleslaw on a toasted 7 inch belgian waffle and drizzled in a maple bacon bourbon sauce choice of one side fresh white chicken meat lightly breaded on a waffle w/ slaw, bourbon bacon maple syrup
Smoked Turkey Dinner
juicy thin sliced smoked turkey smothered in our house made turkey gravy and choice of two sides
Bobs Fish Fry - Fridays Only
fried in beer batter and served with a lil slaw and choice of one side Available Fridays Only!
Southern Fried Chicken - Sunday Only
Sunday Special ONLY - 4 pieces of buttermilk brined southern fried chicken served with two sides. This item takes 25-30 minutes to cook but is worth the wait!!
From The Pit
Brisket + Ribs Combo
juicy brisket, and a quarter rack of ribs with choice of two sides
Pulled Pork + Half Chicken Combo
classic pulled pork and a half chicken with choice of two sides
Smoked Chicken
tasty, bone-in chicken smoked with choice of two sides
Beef Brisket
tender, dry rub beef smoked to perfection with choice of two sides
Pulled Chicken
sweet, juicy pulled chicken thigh with choice of two sides
Pulled Pork
smoky memphis style pork shoulder with choice of two sides
St. Louis Pork Ribs
meaty, hand-trimmed and smoked with choice of two side
Blackened Catfish
Sandwiches
Beef Brisket
tender, dry rub beef smoked to perfection with choice of one side
Pulled Pork
smoked pulled pork shoulder on a kaiser roll
Cajun Chicken
cajun seasoned chicken breast with pepper jack cheese, sweet chili sauce, and a side of cajun mayo
Pulled Chicken
sweet, juicy pulled chicken thigh with choice of one side
Original Burger
juicy angus beef with lettuce, onion, tomato, + mayo with choice of one side
BBQ Bacon Burger
with bacon, fried onion, cheese, + BBQ sauce with choice of one side
Brisket on Weck
beef brisket served on kimmelweck, a lil horseradish, au jus + pickle with choice of one side
Mac Bowls
Memphis Mac
mac n cheese topped with pulled pork and coleslaw
Texas Mac
mac n cheese topped with beef brisket, bacon and jalapeno
Buffalo Chicken Mac
mac n cheese topped with buffalo chicken, celery, and blue cheese
Atlanta Mac
mac n cheese topped with pulled chicken, jalapeño, and hot sauce
Cajun Mac
mac n cheese topped with cajun corn, jalapeño, onion, and bell pepper add blackened shrimp for 5.99
Homemade Sides
BBQ Baked Beans
Country style baked beans, sweetened and with a kick of BBQ flavor. NEW! Vegetarian + Gluten Free - try our Pork + Beans for baked beans with pork
Cajun Corn
Whole kernel corn with peppers, onions, and spices. *vegan, gluten-free*
Coleslaw
Creamy, tangy, and crunchy coleslaw *vegetarian, gluten-free*
Collard Greens
Slow-stewed greens with onion, whole garlic cloves, and seasoning *contains pork, gluten-free*
Cornbread
Sweet and moist cornbread muffin served with a lil' butter packet *vegetarian*
Fresh Cut Fries
Hand cut Idaho potatoes tossed in salt and pepper *vegan, gluten-free*
Grilled Vegetables
Marinated squash, zucchini, and red peppers grilled to perfection *vegetarian, gluten-free*
Hush Puppies
Sweet and savory fried cornmeal dough served with a lil' honey and butter packet *vegetarian*
Mac n Cheese
Our classic, award-winning mac n cheese *vegetarian*
Mac n Cheese - Gluten Free
Our classic, cheesy mac n cheese now gluten free! *vegetarian, gluten free*
Mashed Potatoes
Creamy and buttery mashed red potatoes *vegetarian, gluten-free*
Onion Rings
Hand cut and battered, thick cut rings *vegetarians*
Pork + Beans
BBQ baked beans with pulled pork
Potato Salad
Chunky and creamy yellow potato salad with fresh onion, celery, and parsley *vegetarian, gluten free*
Roll
Side Salad
Crispy iceburg lettuce with tomato, onion, and carrots with your choice of dressing *vegan, gluten-free*
Sweet Potato Wedges
Thick, hand cut sweet potato wedges served with a lil honey and butter packet *vegan, gluten-free*
Turkey Gravy
Starters - Soups - Salads
Blackened Shrimp
six pan fried shrimp, seasoned in our house rub with a side of sweet chili sauce
Catfish Fingers
fried, cornmeal battered catfish pieces served with tartar + lemon wedge
Chicken Fingers
four buttermilk brined tenders served with side of blue cheese
Smokehouse Nachos
warm queso, jalapeno, tomato, onion + corn with a side of sour cream and salsa
Fried Chicken Wings - Single Order
fried and tossed in your choice of bbq, hot, medium, or mild with celery and blue cheese
Fried Chicken Wings - Double Order
fried and tossed in your choice of bbq, hot, medium, or mild with celery and blue cheese
Smoked Chicken Wings - Single Order
smoked and tossed in your choice of bbq, hot, medium, or mild with celery and blue cheese
Smoked Chicken Wings - Double Order
smoked and tossed in your choice of bbq, hot, medium, or mild with celery and blue cheese
Gumbo with Rice
our take on a Louisiana dish with chicken, sausage, + shrimp
Homemade Soup of the Day
Rotating daily
Smoked Brisket Chili
tender Texas style smoked brisket and black bean chili served with warm cornbread and butter - seasonal item
Creole Salad - V/GF
MIXED GREENS, SEASONED TOMATOES, RED AND GREEN PEPPERS, BLUE CHEESE, SPICED PECANS & RED ONIONS W/ CREOLE DRESSING WITH GRILLED CHICKEN OR PULLED PORK 9.99 WITH SHRIMP OR SMOKED BRISKET 11.99
Chicken n' Waffles Appetizer
2 pieces sweet and savory brined southern fried chicken served with coleslaw on a toasted belgian waffle and drizzled in a maple bacon bourbon sauce
Lil Bobs
Kids Chicken Fingers
Two tenders and choice of one kids-size side - kids menu for those 10 and younger
Kids Pulled Pork Sandwich
a mini of our smoky, memphis style pulled pork sandwich with choice of (1) kids size side - ideal for those 10 and younger
Kids Pulled Chicken Sandwich
a mini of our juicy, kansas city braised pulled chicken sandwich with choice of (1) kids size side - ideal for those 10 and younger
Kids Mini Mac Bowl
a mini of our famous Fat Bob's mac n' cheese bowl. Make it a Memphis bowl and add a topping of pulled pork!
Desserts
Beverages
Apparel
Spice Rub
BBQ Gift Bundles
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Homemade, award-winning BBQ located in the heart of downtown Buffalo, NY. BAR/PATIO/CURBSIDE PICKUP OPEN 3:00 - 9:00 PM Wednesday -Friday, 2:00 - 9:00 Saturday & 2:00 - 8:00 Sunday
41 Virginia Place, Buffalo, NY 14202