Fat Boiz Premium Gourmet McDonough 573 Jonesboro Road

No reviews yet

573 Jonesboro Road

McDonough, GA 30253

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fatboi Pasta
Crab Fries
FatBoiz Signature Wings

Gourmet Brunch

Grits & Eggs & Bacon

$8.00

Two Eggs, 3 pieces of bacon or chicken sausage and a generous portion of grits

French Toast & Eggs

$15.00

The perfect combination of French Toast and homemade peach cobbler. Topped with caramel and whipped cream and served with two eggs

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Hand battered crispy wings accompanied by Sugar Pearl Waffles. Served with your choice of topping: Strawberry Creme, Very Berry (Strawberry and Blueberry), Banana Nut ( Bananas, Pecans, Caramel)

FatBoiz Ribeye & Eggs

$24.00

Our famous grilled-to-order FatBoizTM Ribeye, two fried eggs, and home fries.

Breakfast Burrito

$8.99

French Toast

$13.00

Appetizers

FatBoiz Wing Teaser

$9.99

Five golden fried wings & choice of sauce (additional sauces available at extra charge) Garlic Butter, Truffle Butter, Lemon Pepper, Bourbon, Sweet Jones, Hibachi, Sweet and Spicy, Cajun Sauce, Bold Garlic, Remoulade (Spicy or Regular)

Crab Fries

$11.99

A generous portion of fries drizzled with our signature garlic butter and remoulade sauces and topped with jumbo blue lump crab meat and just a dab of remoulade on top.

Fried Broccoli Bites & Peppers

$9.99

A Medley of hand-battered broccoli and hot cherry peppers deep fried to perfection

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$10.99

Cheese fries topped with tender; breaded bites of chicken breast coated in our house-made buffalo sauce. Add ranch or blue cheese crumbles for the ultimate experience!

FatBoiz Shrimp Teaser

$9.99

Five jumbo shrimp fried golden brown and hot or served grilled and smothered in garlic butter. Served with our famous remoulade sauce

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.99

crispy tomatoes coated with a thin layer of breading and flash fried for the perfect bite Served with a Cajun dipping sauce

Finger Foods

Vegan Burger

$13.00

Impossible Burger grilled and served on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, and our famous remoulade sauce

The Perfect Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Juicy, marinated 6oz chicken breast, grilled or fried. and served on a brioche bun with lettuce, Tomato, and our famous remoulade sauce

Chicken Big Philly

$15.00

stuffed with peppers, onions, and cheese all cradled in a warm hoagie

Steak Big Philly

$21.00

stuffed with peppers, onions, and cheese all cradled in a warm hoagie

Pick A Po Boi

$16.00

One crispy golden catfish filet , or Six fried shrimp served in a warm hoagie with lettuce, tomato, and our famous remoulade sauce

Fat Burger

$9.99

one 6 oz Angus Patty in between brioche bun with lettuce,tomato, & red onion.

Dinner

Hand-Cut Ribeye Steak

$24.00

8oz Tender ribeye seasoned perfectly and cooked to order. Finish it off with your choice of bold garlic, truffle or garlic butter.

Atlantic Salmon

$20.00

Fresh, never frozen 6 oz salmon filet grilled to order with your choice of sauce

FatBoiz Signature Wings

$15.00

It all started with these...Seasoned just right and dusted in our secret recipe flour you’ll see why these crispy wings are always a fan favorite

Southern Fried Catfish

$18.00

Crispy, cornmeal breaded on the outside, flaky on the inside.

Red Snapper

$22.00

Two filets served grilled or fried. This ocean treat is sure to satisfy with its mild flavor

Chicken Breast Meal

$15.00

Tender 8 oz chicken breast marinated for 24 hours to lock in the flavor.

Shrimp Meal

$20.00

8 jumbo succulent shrimp prepared fried or grilled.

Lobster Meal

$34.00

Wild caught 6oz cold water lobster tail

Big Boss Meal

$62.00

A heaping double portion of seafood fried rice sauteed in a sesame soy sauce and filled with jumbo lump blue crab meat. Topped with your choice of two 6oz lobster tails, OR with one lobster tail and one hand cut 8 oz ribeye steak.

Lamb Chops

$42.00

Kids Menu

Kids 2 Chicken Tenders

$7.49

Served with fries or broccoli and drink

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$7.49

Served with fries or broccoli and drink

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.49

Served with fries or broccoli and drink

A La Carte

Baked Potato

$6.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Collard Greens

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Salad

$7.00

Lettuce Cucumber, cheese, house seasoning, bell pepper, tomato, onion

Remoulade 16oz.

$7.00

Take home a sauce!

Sweet Jones 16oz.

$7.00

Take home a sauce!

Add Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$3.80

Red Velvet Waffles

$8.00

Classic Waffles

$8.00

Lemon Pepper

$1.50

Bourbon

$1.50

Spicy Remoulade

$1.50

Remoulade

$1.50

Sweet Jones

$1.50

Garlic Butter

$1.50

Truffle Butter

$1.50Out of stock

24k

$1.50

Hibachi

$1.50

Cajun

$1.50

Sweet and Spicy

$1.50

Bold Garlic

$1.50

Grits

$4.00

Chicken Sausage

$3.80

Cheese

$1.00

Catfish

$10.00

Snapper

$10.00

Chicken Breast

$5.99

Ribeye Steak

$18.00

Salmon

$11.00

Eggs

$2.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Crab

$9.00

Seafood chowder 16oz (dairy, rice, corn , shrimp ,crab )

$10.00

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.99

Dessert

Bananas Foster Cake

$5.00

Vanilla Coconut Cloud Cake

$5.00

Beignets

$7.00

5 Warm, flaky beignets dusted with powdered sugar and served with your choice of caramel, chocolate, or strawberry sauce on the side

Weekly Specials

Wing Wednesday

$5.00+

Surf no Turf

$16.99Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potatoes

$14.99Out of stock

Fat Bowls

$12.99

Turkey Wing Dinner

$16.99Out of stock

Oxtail Dinner

$25.99Out of stock

Oxtail and Grits

$18.99Out of stock
Fatboi Pasta

Fatboi Pasta

$12.99

Fettuccine noodles & broccoli mixed in Creamy in-house made Alfredo sauce with your choice of protein

Cajundilla

$13.99

Crabcake

$9.99Out of stock

Double Trouble ( 2 Lobster Tails and Crab Fries)

$35.00Out of stock

Two Lobster Tails Fried or Grilled Served Over Crab Fries

2 Snow crab legs

$32.00

NA Beverages

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Water Bottle

$1.00

Strawberry Daiquiri Virgin

$5.99

Coffee

$2.00

Coke

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Coke Zero

$2.25

Orange

$2.25

Juice-Orange

$1.50

Juice-Apple

$1.50

Juice-Pineapple

$2.00

Juice-Cranberry

$2.00

Pina Colada Frozen

$5.99

Blue Raspberry Frozen

$5.99Out of stock

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Happy Hour Special

Well Rum

$7.00

Well Vodka

$7.00

Well Gin

$7.00

Well Tequila

$7.00

Happy Hour Heineken

$4.50

Happy Hour Corona

$4.50

Mimosa Special

$3.00

Fireball Special

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

573 Jonesboro Road, McDonough, GA 30253

Directions

