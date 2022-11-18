Fat Bottom Brewing imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Salad

Fat Bottom Brewing

706 Reviews

$$

800 44th Ave N

Nashville, TN 37209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Beer Brat
Sandy 6 Pack
Mac & Beer Cheese

Cocktails

Blueberry Lemonade

Blueberry Lemonade

$10.00

Pickers Blueberry Vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup and topped with Club Soda.

Blood Orange Lemonade

$10.00
Kentucky Mule

Kentucky Mule

$10.00

Four Roses Bourbon, Lemon and Ginger Beer

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Pickers Vodka, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer

Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Margarita

$10.00

Red Sangria

$10.00
Beermosa

Beermosa

$8.00

Ida Golden Ale, OJ, Triple Sec, Meletti

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Pickers Vodka, Zing Zang and garnisments

Mimosa

$8.00

Peach Bellini

$13.00

Basic Witch

$9.00

Green Tea Shot

$10.00

Cosmo

$12.00

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Bravazzi Spritz

$12.00

Tipsy Eagle

$8.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Water

Matchless 4 PK

$12.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Coffee

$3.00Out of stock

Hot Tea

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice

$3.00

6-Packs To Go - YOU MUST PRESENT VALID ID WHEN PICKING UP

PLEASE NOTE: You must be 21+ to order and must present valid ID when picking up beer to go!

Ruby Red Ale 6-pack (16 oz)

$10.00

Ruby is THE classic Fat Bottom beer, brewed since opening day in 2021. Ruby is a toasty and malty red ale, balanced with American hops.

Pitch Invasion Lager 6-pack (16 oz)

$10.00

Teddy Loves Pilsner 6-pack (16 oz)

$10.00

Knockout IPA 6-pack (16 oz)

$10.00

Music City Light 6-pack (16 oz)

$10.00

Common Hope Hoppy Pilsner 6-pack (16 oz)

$10.00

Jackie Pumpkin Ale 6-pack (12 oz)

$10.00

Lift Ticket is our White IPA brewed with wheat and spruce tips.

Wallflower Saison 6-pack (12 oz)

$10.00

Admiral 6-Pack

$20.00

Jackie 6pk 1\2off

$5.00

WAC 6-pack

$10.00

Sandy 6 Pack

$10.00

Noel 6pack

$10.00

Tempest

Cavalier

$13.00

Admiral

$13.00

Baroness

$13.00

Obsidian

$13.00

Mix and Match 4pk

$45.00Out of stock

Togo Beer - Case

Ruby Red Ale - Case of 24 (16 oz cans)

$36.00

Pitch Invasion Lager - Case of 24 (16 oz cans)

$36.00

Teddy Loves Pilsner - Case of 24 (16 oz cans)

$36.00

Lift Ticket White IPA - Case of 24 (12 oz cans)

$30.00

Knockout IPA - Case of 24 (16 oz cans)

$36.00

Music City Light - Case of 24 (16 oz cans)

$36.00

Beer of Month Case

$30.00Out of stock

Mix-and-Match Case of 24

$36.00

Pick any four of our six-packs to build your own case of beer.

Wallflower Saison - Case of 24 (12 oz cans)

$36.00

Common Hope Hoppy Pilsner - Case of 24 (16 oz cans)

$36.00

Jackie Pumpkin Ale Case (12 Oz)

$36.00

Noel Case

$36.00

Sandy Case

$36.00

WAC Case

$36.00

Growlers

Growler (No Fill)

$10.00

Growler & 1st Fill (Low Gravity)

$20.00

Growler Refill (Low Gravity)

$17.00

Growler & 1st Fill (High Gravity)

$25.00

Growler Refill (High Gravity)

$22.00

Appetizers

Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$13.00

Bavarian Pretzels with house made Beer Cheese.

Fat Bottom Wings

$15.00

1 Pound of our brined and fried wings topped with your choce of sauce. Served with Celery, carrots and Ranch

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Fried Brussels with onion and blistered tomatoes in a Balsamic reduction topped with Feta.

Loaded Chicken Nachos

$15.00

Spinach Artichole Dip

$13.00

Guac Salsa & Chips

$13.00

Basket of Bacon

$15.00

Tots & Cheese

$8.00

Basket of Tots

$8.00

A basket of hot tater tots. Optionally add chili or beer cheese, or get your tots loaded with both.

Basket Of Fries

$7.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side of Tots

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.00

Side Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Of Beef Chili

$6.00

Side Of Chicken Chili

$6.00

Side Of Veg. Chili

$6.00

Side Red Beans & Rice

$6.00

Side Corn & Black Bean

$5.00

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.00

Fresh seasonal greens topped with Feta, Cucumber, Tomato's, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion and Pretzel Croutons, Wallflower Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Fresh Romaine with house made Caesar dressing and freshly grated parmesan with pretzel croutons.

Southwest Classic

$14.00

Burgers and Sandwiches

Fat Bottom Burger

Fat Bottom Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound of our signature Ruby Red Ale Fresh ground Beef, seasoning and Spices house mix with LTO and house Chips.

Hangover Burger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$12.00
Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$17.00

The Classic mixed with our signature Ruby Red Mix.

Burger of the Month

$7.00

South X Southwest Burger - Braveheart burger served on a bed of Roasted Green Chilis and Onion, topped with house made Pimento Cheese, Guacamole Salsa and fresh Jalapenos! SPICY!!

Chefs Specials

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Homemade Teddy Loves Pilsner beer-battered and fried cod filets served with thin sliced house-made chips and spicy tartar sauce.

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$13.00

Southwestern Fish Tacos

$15.00

Mac & Beer Cheese

$13.00

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Beer butter and garlic-poached shrimp served over a bed of pear chutney cheese grits, and Gifford’s smoked bacon pieces.

Sandwiches

Chipotle Chicken Avocado Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Cheese w/ Tomato & Bacon

$13.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Hot or Not Chicken

$13.00

Beef Brisket

$14.00

Marinated Chicken

$14.00

Italian Beef

$15.00

Beer Brat

$12.00

Vegetarian Wrap

$14.00

BLT

$14.00

Deli Sandwich

$15.00

Chili

Chicken & Bean Chili

$13.00

Beef Chili

$13.00

Vegetarian Chili

$12.00

Kids

Kids Chicken and Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Bacon Dippers

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tender and Waffle

$8.00

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.00

Kid Slider

$8.00

Hot Dog

$8.00

Kids Sundae

$4.00

FB Misc

Teddy Tin Tacker

$20.00

FB Pinup Tin Tacker

$20.00

FB Red & Blue Tin Tacker

$20.00

FB License Plate

$15.00

FB Shaker Pint

$7.00

Pitch Pint

$7.00

FB 6 pack Cooler

$15.00

FB cooler and 6 pack

$20.00

FBB Leather Patch Red Trucker Hat

$25.00

FBB Bottle Opener

$3.00

Pitch Koozie

$3.00

Fat Bottom Beanie

$25.00

Noel Campfire Mug

$12.00

Noel Pint

$7.00

MCBC Misc

MCL Koozie

$3.00

MCL Shaker Pint

$7.00

MCL Blue/cream flat bill hat

$25.00

MCL Black Dad Hat

$25.00

MCL Mossy Oak Camo Hat

$25.00

MCBC Beanie

$25.00

Appetizers

Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$13.00

Bavarian Pretzels with house made Beer Cheese.

Basket Of Fries

$7.00

Basket of Tots

$8.00

A basket of hot tater tots. Optionally add chili or beer cheese, or get your tots loaded with both.

Roasted Street Corn

Roasted Street Corn

$8.00Out of stock

Roasted and grilled whole corn topped with feta and herbs, served with Teddy Loves Pilsner garlic aioli.

Fat Bottom Wings

$15.00

1 Pound of our brined and fried wings topped with your choce of sauce. Served with Celery, carrots and Ranch

Fried Brussel Sprouts

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Fried Brussels with onion and blistered tomatoes in a Balsamic reduction topped with Feta.

Baked Brie with Red Ale Caramelized Apples and Panchetta

$14.00

Lightly Sautéed Granny Smith Apples in Ruby Red Ale, Butter and brown sugar, poured over baked Brie, served with warmed Pancetta and a Pretzel roll.

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$14.00Out of stock

Selection of cheeses with house made crostini, seasonal fruits and nuts.

Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$12.00

Fresh seasonal greens topped with Feta, Cucumber, Tomato's, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion and Pretzel Croutons, Wallflower Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar

Classic Caesar

$13.00

Fresh Romaine with house made Caesar dressing and freshly grated parmesan with pretzel croutons.

Burgers and Sandwiches

Fat Bottom Burger

Fat Bottom Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound of our signature Ruby Red Ale Fresh ground Beef, seasoning and Spices house mix with LTO and house Chips.

Patty Melt

$12.00

Hangover Burger

$14.00
Impossible Burger

Impossible Burger

$17.00

The Classic mixed with our signature Ruby Red Mix.

Burger of the Month

$7.00

South X Southwest Burger - Braveheart burger served on a bed of Roasted Green Chilis and Onion, topped with house made Pimento Cheese, Guacamole Salsa and fresh Jalapenos! SPICY!!

The Founder

The Founder

$12.00

Thick Cut Grilled Ham topped with Smoked Cheddar and Muenster Cheeses, served on Wheatberry Bread with our Spicy Beer Mustard.

Bertha Chicken Sandwich

Bertha Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, Muenster cheese, and a house-made Bertha Honey Mustard atop a brioche bun.

Hot or Not Chicken Sand

$12.00
Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00

Our house slow roasted pulled pork piled high on a Bed of Arugula and a fresh Brioche Bun with our Beer BQ sauce with house made chips.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$14.00

Our house slow roasted and smoked brisket on a Brioche Bun topped with our signature Beer BQ sauce Served with our house chips.

BLT

$14.00

Entrees

Red Quinoa Stirfry

$13.00

Red Quinoa stir fried in a sweet chili Thai sauce with seasonal vegetables, variant by day. Shrimp or Chicken can be added by request for an additional charge.

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Beer butter and garlic-poached shrimp served over a bed of pear chutney cheese grits, and Gifford’s smoked bacon pieces.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Homemade Teddy Loves Pilsner beer-battered and fried cod filets served with thin sliced house-made chips and spicy tartar sauce.

Mac & Beer Cheese

$13.00

Chili

$12.00

Desserts

4 Pk Ice Cream Sandwichs

$10.00

Brownie

$10.00

Single Ice Cream Sandwich

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

800 44th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209

Directions

Gallery
Fat Bottom Brewing image

Similar restaurants in your area

HATHORNE
orange star5.0 • 2,320
4708 Charlotte Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Nashville
orange star4.6 • 1,498
4013 Charlotte Ave Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
McCabe Pub, Inc.
orange star4.3 • 666
4410 Murphy Rd Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Elliston Place Soda Shop - Midtown/Vanderbilt
orange star3.8 • 453
2105 Elliston Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Urban Cookhouse Midtown - Nashville
orange starNo Reviews
1907 Broadway Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
The Fainting Goat Cafe
orange star5.0 • 1
300 20th Ave N Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Nashville

Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Stocking 51
orange star4.9 • 145
4900 Centennial Blvd Nashville, TN 37209
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nashville
Sylvan Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
12 South
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
East End
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Hillsboro West End
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Lockeland Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
South Nashville
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Music Row
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston