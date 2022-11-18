- Home
Fat Bottom Brewing
706 Reviews
$$
800 44th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37209
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Cocktails
Blueberry Lemonade
Pickers Blueberry Vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup and topped with Club Soda.
Blood Orange Lemonade
Kentucky Mule
Four Roses Bourbon, Lemon and Ginger Beer
Moscow Mule
Pickers Vodka, Lime Juice and Ginger Beer
Long Island Iced Tea
White Sangria
Margarita
Red Sangria
Beermosa
Ida Golden Ale, OJ, Triple Sec, Meletti
Bloody Mary
Pickers Vodka, Zing Zang and garnisments
Mimosa
Peach Bellini
Basic Witch
Green Tea Shot
Cosmo
Aperol Spritz
Negroni
Bravazzi Spritz
Tipsy Eagle
N/A Bev
6-Packs To Go - YOU MUST PRESENT VALID ID WHEN PICKING UP
Ruby Red Ale 6-pack (16 oz)
Ruby is THE classic Fat Bottom beer, brewed since opening day in 2021. Ruby is a toasty and malty red ale, balanced with American hops.
Pitch Invasion Lager 6-pack (16 oz)
Teddy Loves Pilsner 6-pack (16 oz)
Knockout IPA 6-pack (16 oz)
Music City Light 6-pack (16 oz)
Common Hope Hoppy Pilsner 6-pack (16 oz)
Jackie Pumpkin Ale 6-pack (12 oz)
Lift Ticket is our White IPA brewed with wheat and spruce tips.
Wallflower Saison 6-pack (12 oz)
Admiral 6-Pack
Jackie 6pk 1\2off
WAC 6-pack
Sandy 6 Pack
Noel 6pack
Togo Beer - Case
Ruby Red Ale - Case of 24 (16 oz cans)
Pitch Invasion Lager - Case of 24 (16 oz cans)
Teddy Loves Pilsner - Case of 24 (16 oz cans)
Lift Ticket White IPA - Case of 24 (12 oz cans)
Knockout IPA - Case of 24 (16 oz cans)
Music City Light - Case of 24 (16 oz cans)
Beer of Month Case
Mix-and-Match Case of 24
Pick any four of our six-packs to build your own case of beer.
Wallflower Saison - Case of 24 (12 oz cans)
Common Hope Hoppy Pilsner - Case of 24 (16 oz cans)
Jackie Pumpkin Ale Case (12 Oz)
Noel Case
Sandy Case
WAC Case
Growlers
Appetizers
Pretzels and Beer Cheese
Bavarian Pretzels with house made Beer Cheese.
Fat Bottom Wings
1 Pound of our brined and fried wings topped with your choce of sauce. Served with Celery, carrots and Ranch
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Fried Brussels with onion and blistered tomatoes in a Balsamic reduction topped with Feta.
Loaded Chicken Nachos
Spinach Artichole Dip
Guac Salsa & Chips
Basket of Bacon
Tots & Cheese
Basket of Tots
A basket of hot tater tots. Optionally add chili or beer cheese, or get your tots loaded with both.
Basket Of Fries
Side of Fries
Side of Tots
Side Salad
Side of Beer Cheese
Side Mac & Cheese
Side Of Beef Chili
Side Of Chicken Chili
Side Of Veg. Chili
Side Red Beans & Rice
Side Corn & Black Bean
Salads
Garden Salad
Fresh seasonal greens topped with Feta, Cucumber, Tomato's, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion and Pretzel Croutons, Wallflower Raspberry Vinaigrette.
Classic Caesar
Fresh Romaine with house made Caesar dressing and freshly grated parmesan with pretzel croutons.
Southwest Classic
Burgers and Sandwiches
Fat Bottom Burger
1/2 pound of our signature Ruby Red Ale Fresh ground Beef, seasoning and Spices house mix with LTO and house Chips.
Hangover Burger
Patty Melt
Impossible Burger
The Classic mixed with our signature Ruby Red Mix.
Burger of the Month
South X Southwest Burger - Braveheart burger served on a bed of Roasted Green Chilis and Onion, topped with house made Pimento Cheese, Guacamole Salsa and fresh Jalapenos! SPICY!!
Chefs Specials
Shrimp Po Boy
Fish and Chips
Homemade Teddy Loves Pilsner beer-battered and fried cod filets served with thin sliced house-made chips and spicy tartar sauce.
Chicken Tenders and Fries
Southwestern Fish Tacos
Mac & Beer Cheese
Shrimp and Grits
Beer butter and garlic-poached shrimp served over a bed of pear chutney cheese grits, and Gifford’s smoked bacon pieces.
FB Misc
Teddy Tin Tacker
FB Pinup Tin Tacker
FB Red & Blue Tin Tacker
FB License Plate
FB Shaker Pint
Pitch Pint
FB 6 pack Cooler
FB cooler and 6 pack
FBB Leather Patch Red Trucker Hat
FBB Bottle Opener
Pitch Koozie
Fat Bottom Beanie
Noel Campfire Mug
Noel Pint
MCBC Misc
Roasted Street Corn
Roasted and grilled whole corn topped with feta and herbs, served with Teddy Loves Pilsner garlic aioli.
Baked Brie with Red Ale Caramelized Apples and Panchetta
Lightly Sautéed Granny Smith Apples in Ruby Red Ale, Butter and brown sugar, poured over baked Brie, served with warmed Pancetta and a Pretzel roll.
Cheese Board
Selection of cheeses with house made crostini, seasonal fruits and nuts.
Salads
The Founder
Thick Cut Grilled Ham topped with Smoked Cheddar and Muenster Cheeses, served on Wheatberry Bread with our Spicy Beer Mustard.
Bertha Chicken Sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, Muenster cheese, and a house-made Bertha Honey Mustard atop a brioche bun.
Hot or Not Chicken Sand
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Our house slow roasted pulled pork piled high on a Bed of Arugula and a fresh Brioche Bun with our Beer BQ sauce with house made chips.
Brisket Sandwich
Our house slow roasted and smoked brisket on a Brioche Bun topped with our signature Beer BQ sauce Served with our house chips.
BLT
Entrees
Red Quinoa Stirfry
Red Quinoa stir fried in a sweet chili Thai sauce with seasonal vegetables, variant by day. Shrimp or Chicken can be added by request for an additional charge.
Shrimp and Grits
Beer butter and garlic-poached shrimp served over a bed of pear chutney cheese grits, and Gifford’s smoked bacon pieces.
Fish and Chips
Homemade Teddy Loves Pilsner beer-battered and fried cod filets served with thin sliced house-made chips and spicy tartar sauce.
Chili
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
800 44th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37209