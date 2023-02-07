Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Boy Pantry - NOLA - Lower Garden District

1302 Magazine St

New Orleans, LA 70130

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar

$12.00

Thick Cut Slab bacon, Eggs Up, Cheddar Cheese w/ Side House Made Smash Browns

Benedict Eggwich

Benedict Eggwich

$12.00

Griddled Boar's Head Ham, Over Easy Eggs, Gruyere, Hollandaise w/ House Made Smash Browns.

Breakfast Pita

$12.00

Slow Roasted Lamb Belly, Scrambled Eggs, Hollandaise, Harissa Sauce w/ Smash Browns

Pepper & Egg Po Boy

$12.00

"Nuff said" w/ House Made Smash browns Load it up with Bacon, Avocado, & Cheese

Side Egg

Side Egg

$3.00

Sandwiches

Fried Lobster PoBoy

Fried Lobster PoBoy

$28.50

One Whole Cold Water Lobster Tail with Remoulade, Drawn Butter, & Side of Hand Cut Fries

Pantry Cheeseburger

Pantry Cheeseburger

$15.00

Griddled Double Stack Fresh Ground Beef Patties w/ American Cheese, Black Garlic Sauce, Mustard, Onion, Pickles, & Side of Hand Cut Fries

U Z' in Philly

U Z' in Philly

$16.00

Thin Sliced Griddled Ribeye, Cheez Wiz, American Cheese, Onions & Side of Hand Cut Fries

The Greek

The Greek

$15.00

Gyro Spiced Slow Roast Lamb Belly, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce, Onion, Tomato on Pita & Side of Handcut Fries

Wild Boar Sloppy Joe

Wild Boar Sloppy Joe

$15.00

Ground Boar Sloppy Joe with Nduja, House Made Espresso BBQ sauce, Pickled Red Onion & Side of Hand Cut Fries

The Havana

The Havana

$15.00

Slow Roasted Mojo Pork, Ham, Gruyere, Black Garlic Sauce, Mustard, Pickle, Pressed & Side of Hand Cut Fries

Meatball Parm

Meatball Parm

$16.00

Homemade Meatballs N' Sauce, Mozzarella on Fresh NOLA Muffuletta Bread & Side of Hand Cut Fries

Caprese

Caprese

$11.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato, Fresh Basil, Pressed & Side of House Made Smash Brown Potatos

Sides

Side Fries

Side Fries

$6.00

Extra order of Fries All Sandwiches come with and order of fries, this item is for an extra order of Fries.

Side Smash Browns

Side Smash Browns

$6.00
Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$3.00

Soda Pop

Aqua Panna Large

Aqua Panna Large

$6.00
Aqua Panna Small

Aqua Panna Small

$3.00
Barq's Red Creme

Barq's Red Creme

$3.00
Barq's Root Beer

Barq's Root Beer

$3.00
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$3.00
Coke Zero Cherry

Coke Zero Cherry

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00
Dr. Pepper Real Cane sugar

Dr. Pepper Real Cane sugar

$3.00
Mexican Coke Real Cane Sugar

Mexican Coke Real Cane Sugar

$3.00
Sprite

Sprite

$3.00
Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$3.50Out of stock
Pure Leaf Tea Raspberry

Pure Leaf Tea Raspberry

$4.00
Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea

$4.00
Pure Leaf UNsweet Black Tea

Pure Leaf UNsweet Black Tea

$4.00

Pure Leaf Black Tea UNSWEETENED

Mountain Dew Code Red

Mountain Dew Code Red

$4.00

Mountain Dew Code Red

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

Bundaberg Ginger Beer

$5.00

Bundaberg Ginger Beer Non-alcoholic beverage. Australian family owned. Craft brewed over 3 days. Made in Australia.

Beer

$ 5 Beer

$5.00

$ 4 Beer

$4.00

JK Scrump Large

$12.00

JK Scrump

$6.00

Dogfish Art Series

$6.00

Tall Boy Beers

$8.00

Braincake

$12.00

Juices

The Fresh Squeezed

$9.00

Fresh Squeezed Apple, Carrot, Grapefruit, & Orange Juice

Greenie Sweetie

$9.00

Fresh Squeezed Kale, Cucumber, Celery, Apple and Lime Juices

Liver 9-1-1 Juice

$9.00

Fresh Squeezed Beet, Apple, Carrot and Ginger

Lush Juice

$9.00

Fresh Squeezed Apple, Orange, and Ginger

The Big Apple Juice

$9.00

Fresh Squeezed Apple Juice with Ginger

The Fat B Gone Juice

$9.00

Fresh Squeezed Grapefruit, Ginger, Cayenne, and Lemon Juice

Yam-Tastic Juice

$9.00

Fresh Squeezed Sweet Potato, Carrot, Orange, Ginger, and Cinnamon

Virgin Bloody Mary

Virgin Bloody Mary

$9.00
Fresh Apple Juice

Fresh Apple Juice

$9.00

Fresh Squeezed Apple Juice

Fresh Carrot Juice

Fresh Carrot Juice

$9.00

Fresh Carrot Juice

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

$9.00

Fresh Grapefruit Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

Fresh Orange Juice

$9.00

Fresh Orange Juice

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Conventional Drip Coffee

Americano Coffee

Americano Coffee

$4.00

Espresso Coffee with Hot Water Added

Espresso Coffee

Espresso Coffee

$4.00

Specialty Small Batch Espresso

Cubano Coffee

Cubano Coffee

$5.00

Double Shot Espresso with Whipped Cane Sugar

Macchiato Coffee

Macchiato Coffee

$5.00

Espresso Coffee with some Steamed Milk and Small Amount of Foam

Cortado Coffee

Cortado Coffee

$5.00

Espresso Coffee with Steamed Milk on Top

Cappuccino Coffee

Cappuccino Coffee

$5.00

Espresso Coffee with Steamed & Frothed Milk

Hot Latte Coffee

Hot Latte Coffee

$5.00

Espresso Coffee with 2/3rd Steamed Milk

Iced Coffee

Iced Drip Coffee

Iced Drip Coffee

$4.00

Iced Conventional Drip Coffee

Iced Americano Coffee

Iced Americano Coffee

$4.00

Iced Espresso Brewed Coffee with water added

Iced Espresso Coffee

Iced Espresso Coffee

$4.00

Espresso Coffee On Ice

Iced Cubano Coffee

Iced Cubano Coffee

$5.00

Cuban Coffee on Ice

Iced Macchiato Coffee

Iced Macchiato Coffee

$5.00
Iced Cortado Coffee

Iced Cortado Coffee

$5.00
Iced Cappuccino Coffee

Iced Cappuccino Coffee

$5.00
Iced Latte Coffee

Iced Latte Coffee

$5.00
Iced Chicory Cold Brew Coffee

Iced Chicory Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Cold Brew Coffee With Chickory

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Iced Cold Brew Coffee

Nitro Coffee

Nitro Coffee

$6.50

Specialty Coffee

Bullet Proof Coffee

Bullet Proof Coffee

$7.00

Drip Coffee, Grass Fed Butter, and MCT Oil added

Missile Proof Coffee

Missile Proof Coffee

$9.00

Drip Coffee, Grass Fed Butter, MCT Oil & Collagen Added

Eye Opener Coffee

$8.00

House Made Chicory Cold Brew, Espresso, Cream, Condensed Milk on Ice

Shake-a-Rato Coffee

$5.00

Espresso, Iced, Shaken, Strained

Hot Fudge Mocha Latte

$5.75

Butterscotch Latte

$5.75
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$5.00
Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00

Seasonal Drinks

Egg Nog

Egg Nog

$6.00Out of stock

Available Seasonally House Made Holiday Classic

Hot Drinking Chocolate

Hot Drinking Chocolate

$6.00Out of stock

Available Seasonally House Made European Style Sipping Chocolate

Maple Pumpkin Latte

Maple Pumpkin Latte

$6.00Out of stock

Available Seasonally

Mull Cider

Mull Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Available Seasonally

Alcohol

Mimosa

Mimosa

$12.00

Sparkling Wine & fresh Squeezed OJ

Blood Mary

Blood Mary

$20.28+
Jameson Whiskey

Jameson Whiskey

$11.83+

Jameson Irish Whiskey

Tequila

Tequila

$11.83+
Tito's Vodka

Tito's Vodka

$11.83+

Tito's Handmade Vodka

Hennessey Cognac

Hennessey Cognac

$15.21+

Hennessy VS Cognac

Hurricane

Hurricane

$12.00

The New Orleans Classic Rum Drink with Fresh Squeezed Juice

Bailey's

Bailey's

$10.14+

Baileys Irish Creme

Kalhua

Kalhua

$10.14+

Kahlúa Coffee Liqueur

Rumchata

Rumchata

$10.14+

Creme Liqueur of Rum, Cream, Cinnamon, & Vanilla

Tea

Rishi Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

Rishi Blueberry Hibiscus Tea

$5.00

Organic Caffeine-Free Herbal Vibrant, refreshingly tart herbal blend featuring luscious forest berries.

Rishi Chamomile Medley Tea

Rishi Chamomile Medley Tea

$5.00

Organic Caffeine-Free Herbal Blend A calming ensemble of chamomile with hints of refreshing citrus and mint

Rishi Chocolate Cinnamon Tea

Rishi Chocolate Cinnamon Tea

$5.00

Organic Medium Caffeine Herbal Tea Bark, Bread, Cinnamon, Medicinal, Menthol, Mint, Wood, Peppermint

Rishi Earl Grey Tea

Rishi Earl Grey Tea

$5.00

Organic Black Tea Sachets Medium Caffeine Full bodied and smooth with the enlivening floral character of real bergamot citrus.

Rishi English Breakfast Tea

Rishi English Breakfast Tea

$5.00

Organic Black Tea Sachets High Caffeine Lively, robust red cup with a brisk flavor and sweet caramel undertones.

Rishi Jade Cloud

Rishi Jade Cloud

$5.00

Organic Green Tea Sachet Medium Caffeine Tender and sweet green tea nurtured by the clouds and mist of early spring.

Rishi Jasmine Tea

Rishi Jasmine Tea

$5.00

Organic Green Tea Medium Caffeine Fresh green tea traditionally scented with enchanting jasmine blossoms.

Rishi Lemon Verbena Tea

Rishi Lemon Verbena Tea

$5.00

Organic Caffeine Free Herbal Tea Drying, Herbaceous, Lemon, Dry Grass, Herbs

Rishi Mango Tea

$5.00
Rishi Masala Chai

Rishi Masala Chai

$5.00

Organic Black Tea Sachets Medium Caffeine organic black tea, organic cinnamon, organic cardamom, organic ginger root, organic black pepper, organic clove

Rishi Matcha Super Green Tea

Rishi Matcha Super Green Tea

$5.00

Organic Green Tea Sachet Medium Caffeine Organic sencha green tea, organic matcha.

Rishi Peach Nectar Tea

Rishi Peach Nectar Tea

$5.00

Organic Herbal Tea Low Caffeine Sweet peaches play with honey-like white tea and fruity rosehips.

Rishi Peppermint Tea

Rishi Peppermint Tea

$5.00

Organic Caffeine-Free Herbal Sachets Revered pacific northwest peppermint varietal offering cooling, candy cane-like sweetness.

Rishi Tangerine Ginger Tea

Rishi Tangerine Ginger Tea

$5.00

Organic Caffeine-Free Herbal Blend A punchy hibiscus blend with zesty, revitalizing ginger and succulent citrus.

Rishi Tropical Green Tea

Rishi Tropical Green Tea

$5.00

Organic, Fair Trade Herbal Tea Medium Caffeine Pineapple, Bitter, Ginger, Lemongrass

Rishi Tumeric Ginger

Rishi Tumeric Ginger

$5.00

Organic Caffeine Free Herbal Blend An enlivening blend of golden turmeric with spicy ginger and zesty citrus

Cup Scoops

Cup Single Scoop Ice Cream

Cup Single Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00
Cup Double Scoop Ice Cream

Cup Double Scoop Ice Cream

$7.50
Cup Triple Scoop Ice Cream

Cup Triple Scoop Ice Cream

$11.00

Waffle Cone Scoops

Waffle Cone Single Scoop Ice Cream

$6.50

Waffle Cone Double Scoop Ice Cream

$9.50

Waffle Cone Triple Scoop Ice Cream

$12.50

Other Ice Cream

Pint Ice Cream To Go

$13.25

Ice Cream Shake

$10.00

Ice Cream Float

$10.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$6.00

Wine

Bottle Wine

$45.00

Alcohol

Buffalo Trace

$60.00

Johnny Walker 12 yr

$169.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$90.00

Jack Daniels 1.75ml

$75.00

Crown Apple

$150.00

Hendrick's Gin

$200.00

Patron Tequila Repasado

$120.00

Don Julio Tequila Blanco

$120.00

Grand Marnier

$90.00

Fireball

$75.00

Don Q Crystal Tequila Half Pint

$18.00

Bacardi Rum

$60.00

Kraken

$75.00

Lucid Absinthe

$120.00

Tanqueray Gin

$60.00

Rose Prosecco

$40.00

Cava

$24.00

Don Julio Tequila 1942

$170.00

Don Julio Tequila Primavera 1942

$250.00

Hennesey Cognac

$120.00

Kahlua

$45.00

Crown Peach

$50.00

Fat Boy Swag

Fat Boy T Shirt Short Sleeve

$45.00

Fat Boy Hat

$20.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Classic American Street Food with a Boogie Flair! Breakfast, Sandwiches, Fresh Juice, Specialty Coffee, House Made Small Batch Ice Cream.

Website

Location

1302 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

