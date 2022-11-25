Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Italian

Fat Boy's Pizza - Baton Rouge

3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2

Baton Rouge, LA 70802

Pizza

Slice - Original Cheese

$6.99

Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.

Slice - Pepperoni

$7.99

Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni

Slice - The Meats

$8.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.

Slice - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

$8.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions

Slice - The Trinity

$7.99
Slice - Tomato & Basil

$7.99

Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil

Slice - BBQ Chicken

$8.99

Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

Slice - Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Slice - The Veggies

$7.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives

Slice - The Skinny Boy

$8.99

Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp

Slice - The HOG

$9.99
16 Inch - Original Cheese

$17.99

Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.

16 Inch - Pepperoni

$19.99

Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni

16 Inch - The Meats

$26.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.

16 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

$26.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions

16 Inch - The Trinity

$21.99

Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley.

16 Inch - Tomato & Basil

$21.99

Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil

16 Inch - BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

16 Inch - Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

16 Inch - The Veggies

$21.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives

16 Inch - Half & Half

16 Inch - HOG

$26.99
16 Inch - The Skinny Boy

$26.99

Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp

30 Inch - Original Cheese

$36.99

Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.

30 Inch - Pepperoni

$39.99

Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni

30 Inch - The Meats

$49.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.

30 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

$49.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions

30 Inch - The Trinity

$41.99

Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley.

30 Inch - Tomato & Basil

$41.99

Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil

30 Inch - BBQ Chicken

$41.99

Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

30 Inch - Buffalo Chicken

$41.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

30 Inch - The Veggies

$41.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives

30 Inch - The Skinny Boy

$49.99

Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp

30 Inch - Half & Half

30 Inch - HOG

$49.99

Our HOG is a whole new take on a Barbecue Pizza. We make our own smoky HOG sauce and add cheddar and mozzarella cheese, slow cooked pulled pork, hand cut red onions, pickled jalapeños and top it off with Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce.

Gluten Free - Original Cheese

$13.99