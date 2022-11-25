- Home
- Baton Rouge
- Pizza
- Fat Boy's Pizza - Baton Rouge
Fat Boy's Pizza - Baton Rouge
No reviews yet
3624 Nicholson Lane Shops 500, Unit 2
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
Pizza
Slice - Original Cheese
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Slice - Pepperoni
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
Slice - The Meats
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
Slice - The Fat Boy (Supreme)
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
Slice - The Trinity
Slice - Tomato & Basil
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil
Slice - BBQ Chicken
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
Slice - Buffalo Chicken
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Slice - The Veggies
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives
Slice - The Skinny Boy
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp
Slice - The HOG
16 Inch - Original Cheese
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
16 Inch - Pepperoni
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
16 Inch - The Meats
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
16 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
16 Inch - The Trinity
Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley.
16 Inch - Tomato & Basil
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil
16 Inch - BBQ Chicken
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
16 Inch - Buffalo Chicken
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
16 Inch - The Veggies
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives
16 Inch - Half & Half
16 Inch - HOG
16 Inch - The Skinny Boy
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp
30 Inch - Original Cheese
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
30 Inch - Pepperoni
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
30 Inch - The Meats
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
30 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
30 Inch - The Trinity
Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley.
30 Inch - Tomato & Basil
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil
30 Inch - BBQ Chicken
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
30 Inch - Buffalo Chicken
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
30 Inch - The Veggies
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives
30 Inch - The Skinny Boy
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp
30 Inch - Half & Half
30 Inch - HOG
Our HOG is a whole new take on a Barbecue Pizza. We make our own smoky HOG sauce and add cheddar and mozzarella cheese, slow cooked pulled pork, hand cut red onions, pickled jalapeños and top it off with Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce.