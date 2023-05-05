Restaurant header imageView gallery
Fat Boy Q

2442 South 7th Street

Ironton, OH 45638

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Slow smoked pulled pork served on a Brioche bun and drizzled with our signature Q. Slaw on the side.

Mac & Cheese

$4.00

1/2 Pound Traditional Wings

$8.00

A half pound of traditional wings prepared with our signature Memphis, Carolina, Cincinnati, Decatur, or Texas ghost dry rubs


Specials

Choice of pulled pork sandwich or 1/2 pound wings. Choice of Mac & Cheese or Q Fries

Full Slab

$28.00Out of stock

A full rack of slow smoked Spare Ribs with our signature rub.

6 Bone Basket

$15.00Out of stock

A half rack of slow smoked cut Spare Ribs with our signature rub.

Signature Q Chili

$6.00Out of stock

Signature Q Nachos

$12.00

Homemade nachos, piled high with slow smoked pulled pork, topped with our homemade queso, blended cheese seasoned with our signature rub, and drizzled with our signature Q. Cilantro-Lime slaw served on the side.

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Slow smoked pulled pork served on a Brioche bun and drizzled with our signature Q. Slaw on the side.

Appetizers

St Louis Rib Tips

$9.00

1/2 Pound of flavorful chopped pieces from our smoked St. Louis spare ribs

1/2 Pound Traditional Wings

$8.00

A half pound of traditional wings prepared with our signature Memphis, Carolina, Cincinnati, Decatur, or Texas ghost dry rubs

Sides

Q Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Fat Boy Q is a modern mobile food experience serving an authentic American BBQ menu of regionally inspired slow smoked meats, classic southern sides, award winning wings, signature sandwiches, artisan appetizers, rotating seasonal specials, and handcrafted desserts.

2442 South 7th Street, Ironton, OH 45638

