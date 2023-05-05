Food Trucks
Barbeque
Fat Boy Q
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Fat Boy Q is a modern mobile food experience serving an authentic American BBQ menu of regionally inspired slow smoked meats, classic southern sides, award winning wings, signature sandwiches, artisan appetizers, rotating seasonal specials, and handcrafted desserts.
2442 South 7th Street, Ironton, OH 45638
