Fire to Table by Fat Boys 3415 US-17 BUS

Starters

Fat Boys Pickle Pail

$7.00

House Made NY Style Pickles "Half Sours"

Campfire Brisket & Short Rib Chili

$10.00

Award Winning, Served with House Fried Pita Chips & Shredded Cheddar

Voodoo Steamed & Chilled Shrimp

$16.00

Voodoo Seasoned, Cocktail, Lemon

Cajun Boiled Carolina Peanuts

$6.00

Spicy & Smoky, Boiled in House

Not Your Mama's Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Fire Roasted, Chipotle Blue Cheese Aioli, Sea Salt

Smokin' Chicken Wings

$16.00

Alabama White Sauce, Pitmaster BBQ, Buttermilk Ranch, Celery, Carrots

Spicy Feta Dip

$14.00

Charred Red Peppers, Olives, Feta Cheese, Sea Salted Pita Chips

Pitmaster Hog Fat Fried Skins

$8.00

BBQ House Made Ranch

Eat Your Greens

Fat Boys House Salad

$13.00

Mixed Greens, Hickory Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Egg, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, House Made Buttermilk Ranch

Handheld

Blackened Mississippi Catfish

$15.00

Farm Raised, Red Cabbage Chow Chow, Remoulade

Hickory Ham Royale

$14.00

Grilled Ham, Smoked Gouda, American Cheese, Farm Fresh Sunny Side Up Egg

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Carolina Style, House Made Vinegar BBQ Sauce, Horseradish Pineapple Slaw, Pickles

Pit Smoked Sausage & Peppers

$14.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Sausage, Roasted Sweet Peppers, Caramelized Vidalia Onions

Pitmaster BBQ & Bacon Burger

$16.00

Brisket Short Rib Blend, Whiskey BBQ Glaze, Brown Sugared Bacon, Smoked Gouda

"Texas Twist" Hickory Smoked Prime Brisket Burnt Ends

$18.00

Red Onion, House Pickles & Slaw

Smoked IN HOUSE Pastrami

$18.00

Horseradish Pineapple Slaw House Made Russian Dressing

House Smoked "We Really Don't Want to Call it Bologna, It's So Damn Good"

$13.00

Horseradish Pineapple Slaw, Pickled Red Onions, Liquid Gold & Pitmaster BBQ. Trust US, it's Freaking Delicious

Smoke Pit Favorites

Texas Style Prime Brisket

$24.00

Prime Beef Smoked for 16 Hours with our Hickory Blend, Rested & Carved

Pitmaster BBQ Half Chicken

$22.00

Mesquite Smoked, BBQ Drizzled

St. Louis Ribs

$24.00

St. Louis Ribs are meatier ribs cut from the belly of the Hog. Caramelized, drizzled in Pitmaster BBQ

Cedar Plank Salmon

$24.00

Korean BBQ Glaze, Charred Lime

Rib & Wing Combo

$24.00

St. Louis Ribs & Smokin' Chicken Wings

Carolina Style Chopped Pork

$22.00

Hickory Smoked, Vinegar Based BBQ

Hickory Double Smoked Bourbon Glazed Ham

$23.00

Charred Orange & Bourbon Glaze

Just For the Kids

Grilled All Beef Hot Dog

$10.00

Served with House Potato Chips & Veggie Sticks

Good Ol' Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Served with House Potato Chips & Veggie Sticks

Kid Sized Hickory Smoked Pork Sammy

$10.00

Served with House Made Potato Chips & Veggie Sticks

Dessert

Death by Chocolate Puddin'

$12.00

Double Espresso & Dark Chocolate Custard, Sweetened Cream

Deconstructed PB & J Donut

$12.00

House Made Peanut Butter Sauce & Raspberry Drizzle

Brown Butter Banana Puddin'

$12.00Out of stock

Caramelized Bananas, Vanilla Custard, Cinnamon Spiced Whipped Cream, Vanilla Cookie Crumbles

Sides A La Carte

Grandma Ethel's Potato Salad

$5.00

Red Cabbage Chow Chow

$5.00

Corn Bread

$5.00

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Chips

$5.00

Horseradish Pineapple Slaw

$5.00

Spicy Jalapeño Beans

$5.00

Cajun Garlic Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Country Collard Greens

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Specials

Gumbo

$16.00Out of stock

Smoked Meatball & Brown Gravy Hero

$18.00Out of stock

Fish and Chips

$22.00Out of stock

Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Mello Yellow

$3.00

Mr.Pibb

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Un-Sweet Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thank You & Please Come Again!!!

Location

3415 US-17 BUS, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Directions

