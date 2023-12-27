Fat Boy's Pizza - KATY KATY, TX
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our 2nd Texas outpost in Katy, TX! Come enjoy our signature 30 in pies, world's biggest slice, and a full bar with New Orleans style daiquiris! Check out our beautiful patio and private room as well.
Location
23333 Grand Circle Blvd, 150, Katy, TX 77449
Gallery
