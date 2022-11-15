- Home
- /
- Mandeville
- /
- Fat Boy's Pizza - Mandeville
Fat Boy's Pizza Mandeville
No reviews yet
1200 West Causeway Approach
Mandeville, LA 70471
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pizza
Slice - Original Cheese
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Slice - Pepperoni
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
Slice - The Meats
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
Slice - The Fat Boy (Supreme)
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
Slice - The Trinity
Slice - Tomato & Basil
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil
Slice - BBQ Chicken
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
Slice - Buffalo Chicken
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Slice - The Veggies
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives
Slice - The Skinny Boy
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp
Slice - The HOG
16 Inch - Original Cheese
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
16 Inch - Pepperoni
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
16 Inch - The Meats
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
16 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
16 Inch - The Trinity
Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley.
16 Inch - Tomato & Basil
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil
16 Inch - BBQ Chicken
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
16 Inch - Buffalo Chicken
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
16 Inch - The Veggies
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives
16 Inch - Half & Half
16 Inch - HOG
16 Inch - The Skinny Boy
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp
30 Inch - Original Cheese
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
30 Inch - Pepperoni
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
30 Inch - The Meats
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
30 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
30 Inch - The Trinity
Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley.
30 Inch - Tomato & Basil
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil
30 Inch - BBQ Chicken
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
30 Inch - Buffalo Chicken
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
30 Inch - The Veggies
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives
30 Inch - The Skinny Boy
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp
30 Inch - Half & Half
30 Inch - HOG
Our HOG is a whole new take on a Barbecue Pizza. We make our own smoky HOG sauce and add cheddar and mozzarella cheese, slow cooked pulled pork, hand cut red onions, pickled jalapeños and top it off with Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce.
Gluten Free - Original Cheese
Our Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Gluten Free - Pepperoni
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni and served on our Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust
Gluten Free - The Meats
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef served on our Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Gluten Free - The Fat Boy (Supreme)
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions served on our Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Gluten Free - The Trinity
Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley on our Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Gluten Free - Tomato & Basil
Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil served on our Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Gluten Free - BBQ Chicken
Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce served on our Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Gluten Free - Buffalo Chicken
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce on Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.
Gluten Free - The Veggies
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives served on Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Gluten Free - The Skinny Boy
Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp served on our Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust
Gluten Free - Half & Half
Gluten Free - HOG
Favorites
Fat Boy's Jumbo Pretzel
Our HUGE Bavarian style soft pretzel, served with a side of beer cheese and spicy creole mustard.
Mozzarella Logs
4 oversized, lightly breaded and fried mozzarella cheese logs, served with a side of warm marinara.
Large Loaded Waffle Fries
12 ounces of Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and crumbled bacon. Served with a side of jalapenos and ranch dressing for dipping.
Waffle Fries Basket
Generous portion pf our seasoned waffle fries served with ketchup
Meatballs
3 meatballs with marinara, shredded mozzarella, and seasoned ricotta, oven baked and topped with parmesan and fresh basil. Big enough for an entree!
Garlic Knots
Our homemade dough, twisted into knots, oven baked and covered in our decadent garlic butter sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley, and served with warm marinara.
Meatball Sliders
Two sliders of baked meatballs covered in our house-made marinara, served on our fresh baked garlic rolls and topped with premium shredded mozzarella and finished with fresh basil.
Small Loaded Waffle Fries
6 ounces of Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and crumbled bacon. Served with a side of jalapenos and ranch dressing for dipping.
Add 2 Garlic Knots
Our homemade dough, twisted into knots, oven baked and covered in our decadent garlic butter sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley, and served with warm marinara.
Stromboli
Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Red Onion rolled up in our house made dough, served with a warm side of our homemade Marinara. *This item cannot be modified.
Wings
Garden
LRG Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, cheese and croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing
LRG House Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby greens, roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, shredded carrots, shredded mozzarella, croutons and your choice of dressing
LRG Italian Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby greens, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, artichoke hearts, black olives, sliced pepperoni, shaved parmesan and Tuscan Italian dressing
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, cheese and croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing
Side Italian Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby greens, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, artichoke hearts, black olives, sliced pepperoni, shaved parmesan and Tuscan Italian dressing
Side House Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby greens, roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, shredded carrots, shredded mozzarella, croutons and your choice of dressing
Party Tray Caesar Salad
Sweets
6 Baked Dessert Knots
Our fresh baked knots are covered with brown sugar, butter, topped with cinnamon sugar and finished with vanilla, ricotta icing
Add 2 Dessert Knots
Our fresh baked knots are covered with brown sugar, butter, topped with cinnamon sugar and finished with vanilla, ricotta icing