Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Boy's Pizza - Metairie Road

1,297 Reviews

$$

2565 Metairie Rd

Metairie, LA 70001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16 Inch - Pepperoni
Slice - Pepperoni
Garlic Knots

Pizza

Slice - Original Cheese

Slice - Original Cheese

$6.99

Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.

Slice - Pepperoni

Slice - Pepperoni

$7.99

Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni

Slice - The Meats

Slice - The Meats

$8.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.

Slice - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

Slice - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

$8.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions

Slice - The Trinity

$7.99
Slice - Tomato & Basil

Slice - Tomato & Basil

$7.99

Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil

Slice - BBQ Chicken

Slice - BBQ Chicken

$8.99

Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

Slice - Buffalo Chicken

Slice - Buffalo Chicken

$8.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Slice - The Veggies

Slice - The Veggies

$7.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives

Slice - The Skinny Boy

Slice - The Skinny Boy

$8.99

Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp

Slice - The HOG

Slice - The HOG

$9.99
16 Inch - Original Cheese

16 Inch - Original Cheese

$17.99

Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.

16 Inch - Pepperoni

16 Inch - Pepperoni

$19.99

Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni

16 Inch - The Meats

16 Inch - The Meats

$26.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.

16 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

16 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

$26.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions

16 Inch - The Trinity

16 Inch - The Trinity

$21.99

Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley.

16 Inch - Tomato & Basil

16 Inch - Tomato & Basil

$21.99

Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil

16 Inch - BBQ Chicken

16 Inch - BBQ Chicken

$21.99

Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

16 Inch - Buffalo Chicken

16 Inch - Buffalo Chicken

$21.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

16 Inch - The Veggies

16 Inch - The Veggies

$21.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives

16 Inch - Half & Half

16 Inch - HOG

16 Inch - HOG

$26.99
16 Inch - The Skinny Boy

16 Inch - The Skinny Boy

$26.99

Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp

30 Inch - Original Cheese

30 Inch - Original Cheese

$36.99

Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.

30 Inch - Pepperoni

30 Inch - Pepperoni

$39.99

Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni

30 Inch - The Meats

30 Inch - The Meats

$49.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.

30 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

30 Inch - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

$49.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions

30 Inch - The Trinity

30 Inch - The Trinity

$41.99

Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley.

30 Inch - Tomato & Basil

30 Inch - Tomato & Basil

$41.99

Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil

30 Inch - BBQ Chicken

30 Inch - BBQ Chicken

$41.99

Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

30 Inch - Buffalo Chicken

30 Inch - Buffalo Chicken

$41.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

30 Inch - The Veggies

30 Inch - The Veggies

$41.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives

30 Inch - The Skinny Boy

30 Inch - The Skinny Boy

$49.99

Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp

30 Inch - Half & Half

30 Inch - HOG

30 Inch - HOG

$49.99

Our HOG is a whole new take on a Barbecue Pizza. We make our own smoky HOG sauce and add cheddar and mozzarella cheese, slow cooked pulled pork, hand cut red onions, pickled jalapeños and top it off with Sweet Baby Ray’s Barbecue Sauce.

Gluten Free - Original Cheese

$13.99

Our Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.

Gluten Free - Pepperoni

Gluten Free - Pepperoni

$15.49

Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni and served on our Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

Gluten Free - The Meats

Gluten Free - The Meats

$17.49

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef served on our Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust

Gluten Free - The Fat Boy (Supreme)

$17.49

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions served on our Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust

Gluten Free - The Trinity

$15.49

Garlic oil, Shredded Mozzarella, Seasoned Ricotta, grated Parmesan, finished with Parsley on our Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust

Gluten Free - Tomato & Basil

$15.49

Shredded mozzarella, seasoned ricotta, sliced Roma tomatoes, topped with fresh basil served on our Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust

Gluten Free - BBQ Chicken

$14.99

Shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, red onion, Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce served on our Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust

Gluten Free - Buffalo Chicken

$14.99

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, sliced chicken breast, our own Spice Matters! Buffalo Sauce on Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust. Served with choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Gluten Free - The Veggies

$15.49

Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, green peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives served on Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust

Gluten Free - The Skinny Boy

Gluten Free - The Skinny Boy

$17.49

Garlic oil, baby spinach, shredded mozzarella, Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts and fresh Gulf Shrimp served on our Gluten Free, Cauliflower Crust

Gluten Free - Half & Half

Gluten Free - HOG

$17.49

Favorites

Fat Boy's Jumbo Pretzel

Fat Boy's Jumbo Pretzel

$10.49

Our HUGE Bavarian style soft pretzel, served with a side of beer cheese and spicy creole mustard.

Mozzarella Logs

Mozzarella Logs

$10.49

4 oversized, lightly breaded and fried mozzarella cheese logs, served with a side of warm marinara.

Large Loaded Waffle Fries

Large Loaded Waffle Fries

$11.99

12 ounces of Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and crumbled bacon. Served with a side of jalapenos and ranch dressing for dipping.

Waffle Fries Basket

$4.99

Generous portion pf our seasoned waffle fries served with ketchup

Meatballs

Meatballs

$9.99+

3 meatballs with marinara, shredded mozzarella, and seasoned ricotta, oven baked and topped with parmesan and fresh basil. Big enough for an entree!

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$5.99

Our homemade dough, twisted into knots, oven baked and covered in our decadent garlic butter sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley, and served with warm marinara.

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$11.99

Two sliders of baked meatballs covered in our house-made marinara, served on our fresh baked garlic rolls and topped with premium shredded mozzarella and finished with fresh basil.

Small Loaded Waffle Fries

$6.99

6 ounces of Seasoned waffle fries topped with cheddar and mozzarella cheeses, and crumbled bacon. Served with a side of jalapenos and ranch dressing for dipping.

Add 2 Garlic Knots

$1.99

Our homemade dough, twisted into knots, oven baked and covered in our decadent garlic butter sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley, and served with warm marinara.

Stromboli

Stromboli

$9.99

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Seasoned Ground Beef, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers and Red Onion rolled up in our house made dough, served with a warm side of our homemade Marinara. *This item cannot be modified.

Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$10.99

6 bone in wings, fried and served with your choice of sauces and dressing.

12 Wings

12 Wings

$19.99

12 bone in wings, fried and served with your choice of sauces and dressing.

18 Wings

18 Wings

$29.99
24 Wings

24 Wings

$37.99

100 Wings

$144.95

Garden

LRG Caesar Salad

LRG Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, cheese and croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing

LRG House Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, baby greens, roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, shredded carrots, shredded mozzarella, croutons and your choice of dressing

LRG Italian Salad

LRG Italian Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce, baby greens, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, artichoke hearts, black olives, sliced pepperoni, shaved parmesan and Tuscan Italian dressing

Side Caesar Salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, cheese and croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing

Side Italian Salad

$5.49

Romaine lettuce, baby greens, roma tomatoes, sliced red onions, artichoke hearts, black olives, sliced pepperoni, shaved parmesan and Tuscan Italian dressing

Side House Salad

$4.99

Romaine lettuce, baby greens, roma tomatoes, sliced red onion, shredded carrots, shredded mozzarella, croutons and your choice of dressing

Party Tray Caesar Salad

$34.99

Sweets

6 Baked Dessert Knots

6 Baked Dessert Knots

$5.99

Our fresh baked knots are covered with brown sugar, butter, topped with cinnamon sugar and finished with vanilla, ricotta icing

Add 2 Dessert Knots

$1.99

Our fresh baked knots are covered with brown sugar, butter, topped with cinnamon sugar and finished with vanilla, ricotta icing

Fat Yay's

Fat Yay's

$6.99

Vanilla Custard Cone

$2.99Out of stock

Dutch Chocolate Cone

$2.99Out of stock

Swirl Cone

$2.99Out of stock

Vanilla Custard Cup

$2.99Out of stock

Dutch Chocolate Cup

$2.99Out of stock

Swirl Cup

$2.99Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$6.99Out of stock

Coke Float

$6.99Out of stock

Lunch Specials

1/2 Slice Cheese and Caesar

$9.99

1/2 Slice Cheese and Italian

$9.99

1/2 Slice Chese and House

$9.99

1/2 Slice Pepp and Caesar

$9.99

1/2 Slice Pepp and Italian

$9.99

1/2 Slice Pepp and House

$9.99
1/2 Slice Cheese Pizza and 20 oz Drink

1/2 Slice Cheese Pizza and 20 oz Drink

$6.99

1/2 Slice Pepperoni Pizza and 20 oz Drink

$6.99

Extra Sauces

Extra Ranch

$0.49

Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.49

Extra Feta Vinaigrette

$0.49

Extra Caesar

$0.49

Extra Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.49

Extra BBQ

$0.49

Extra Honey Garlic

$0.49

Extra Sweet Thai

$0.49

Extra Fat Boy's Sauce

$0.49

Extra Marinara

$0.49

Extra Tuscan Italian Dressing

$0.49

Extra Beer Cheese

$0.49

Extra Creole Mustard

$0.49

Extra Hog Sauce

$0.49

Extra French

$0.49

N/A Bev

Fountain Drink

$3.49+

Dasani

$2.00

Barq's Bottled

$3.49

Gallon Sweet Tea

$9.99

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$9.99

Wine (Metairie Rd)

Prosecco

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Oversized New York Style Pizza delivered with Southern Hospitality. When you get a taste of our fresh, made daily dough and pizza sauce, you will quickly see why there is More to Love!

Website

Location

2565 Metairie Rd, Metairie, LA 70001

Directions

Gallery
Fat Boy's Pizza image
Fat Boy's Pizza image
Fat Boy's Pizza image
Fat Boy's Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ruby Slipper Cafe - Metairie
orange star4.5 • 504
2700 Metairie Road Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.
orange star4.4 • 521
2023 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
Little Tokyo Restaurant Causeway
orange starNo Reviews
2300 N. Causeway Blvd. Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext
Byblos Restaurant - 1501 Metairie Road
orange starNo Reviews
1501 Metairie Road Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
French Press Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
4205 Airline Hwy Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext
Acme Oyster House - Metairie
orange star4.3 • 1,706
3000 Veterans Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Metairie

Acme Oyster House - Metairie
orange star4.3 • 1,706
3000 Veterans Blvd. Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext
Fat Boy's Pizza T1 - Food Truck
orange star4.3 • 1,297
2565 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70001
View restaurantnext
Riccobono's Peppermill
orange star4.2 • 602
3524 Severn Ave Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext
Joe's Cafe - # 1 Causeway
orange star4.0 • 574
3616 N Causeway Blvd Metairie, LA 70002
View restaurantnext
Blue Line Sandwich Co - Metairie Rd.
orange star4.4 • 521
2023 Metairie Rd Metairie, LA 70005
View restaurantnext
French Press Coffee House
orange star4.2 • 506
2120 David Dr Metairie, LA 70003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Metairie
Kenner
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Marrero
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Gretna
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Harvey
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Chalmette
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
New Orleans
review star
Avg 4.5 (272 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Mandeville
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Slidell
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston