French
Bars & Lounges
Fat Calf Brasserie
286 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
French-inspired Southern cuisine with a menu featuring seasonal and locally farmed foods as much as possible
3030 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104
