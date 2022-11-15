Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges

Fat Calf Brasserie

286 Reviews

$$

3030 Creswell Ave

Shreveport, LA 71104

Popular Items

White Chocolate Miso Cheesecake
Filet Mignon
Paella

Appetizers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$13.00

Charred Sugar Snap Peas

$13.00

Cheese & Charcuterie Plate

$28.00

Chef selections - 3 cheeses ans two meats, daily accoutrements, crackers and toasted artisan bread.

Beef Tartare

$18.00

Escargot

$10.00+

Garlic, shallot, parsley, butter and white wine; served with toasted artisan bread

Five-Spice Pork Belly

$17.00

House Bread

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Scallop Crudo

$19.00

Steamed Clams

$18.00

Toad in a Hole

$16.00

Torchon of Foie Gras

$20.00

Truffle Potato Chips

$8.00

Beet & Yogurt

$15.00

Soup & Salad

French Onion Soup

$12.00

Roasted Beet & Strawberry Salad

$13.00

Melon & Crab Salad

$22.00

Gazpacho

$9.00

White asparagus soup

$12.00

Entrees

Brasserie Burger

$17.00

Akaushi Wagyu beef, bacon and smoked onion jam, roasted garlic aioli, aged Gouda, arugula, served with confit fingerling potatoes

Duck en Fig Mole

$32.00

Roasted duck breast, sweet potato & foie gras "tamal", charred lacinato kale, cocoa nib, pepita, crispy wild rice

Filet Mignon

$42.00

6 oz prime filet, horseradish shallot maitre de butter, bordelais, spinach potato fondue, sautéed haricots vert

Lamb Pappardelle

$28.00

Hand-made pappardelle, lamb ragu, lemon labneh, pea tendrils, Marcona almond dukkah

Lavender Brined Pork Chop

$31.00

Potato puree, grilled nectarine panzanella salad, sherry vinaigrette, parsley gremolata

New York Strip

$46.00

10 oz Prime NY Strip, confit fingerlings, asparagus, marinated mushroom salad

Paella

$29.00

Roasted seasonal vegetables, saffron tomato risotta, parmesan crisp

Trout Grenebloise

$29.00

Caper lemon & crouton brown butter, haricot vert, crème fraîche

Zaatar Roasted Chicken

$30.00

Napa cabbage, apple slaw, scented Marcona almond rice pilaf, apricot ver jus

Braised Short Rib

$35.00Out of stock

Snapper

$43.00Out of stock

Desserts

Matcha Crème Brûlée

$9.00

Mexican Chocolate Tart

$9.00

White Chocolate Miso Cheesecake

$9.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Breast

$10.00

Roasted chicken breast served with pommes puree and hericots vert

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Buttered noodles tossed in a white creamy cheddar mornay

Kids Slider with Chips

$8.00

2 oz burger on slider bun; served with pickles

Sides

Add Filet

$18.00

Brussels

$5.00

Add Chicken Breast

$12.00

Mixed Seasonal Vegetables

$5.00

Potato Puree

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Confit Potatoes

$5.00
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

French-inspired Southern cuisine with a menu featuring seasonal and locally farmed foods as much as possible

Website

Location

3030 Creswell Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104

Directions

