Fat Cam's at Garver Lake

1,466 Reviews

$$

25020 May Street

Edwardsburg, IN 49112

Order Again

Appetizers

Gator

$16.00

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$13.00

Orleans Shrimp

$15.00

Fat Fries

$14.00

Belly Bites

$12.00Out of stock

Portabella

$11.00

FGT Sliders

$10.00

Bacon Dip

$10.00

Doe Roll

$12.00

Gouda Stix

$9.00

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Handhelds

Lobster Roll

$20.00

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Fat Daddy

$14.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$13.00

Port Po' Boy

$12.00

Gator Boy

$15.00

Camburger

$10.00

Bacatarian

$14.00

Shroom Burger

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Wicked Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Greens

Fat Salad

$13.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Dinner Salad

$5.00

Bowl of Soup

$7.00

Cup of Soup

$4.00

Entrées

LG Gumbo

$17.00

SM Gumbo

$9.00

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Chix & Grits

$17.00

Short Rib

$24.00

Hanger

$25.00

Shank

$24.00

Voodoo Chix

$16.00

Salmon

$22.00

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Plain Mac

$12.00

Lobster Mac

$22.00

PK Belly Mac

$16.00Out of stock

Sides

Brussels Sprouts SD

$5.00

Maque Choux SD

$4.00

Hash SD

$5.00

Fries SD

$4.00

SPF SD

$5.00

Mashed SD

$4.00

Slaw SD

$3.00

Chips SD

$4.00

Hush Puppies

$6.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Sugar Waffle

$6.00

Cake

$7.00

Featured Dessert

$7.00

Side of Ice Cream

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids FR Chix Strips

$6.00

Noodles

$6.00Out of stock

Add-ons

AS MEAL

WITH APPS

Blackened

$1.00

Extra Bayou Sauce

$2.00

Extra S & G Sauce

$2.00

Fried Onions

$1.00

Grilled Onions

$1.00

Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Au Jus

Side Bac Dip SM

$4.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Bal Dress

$0.50

Side Bal Red

$0.50

Side Bayou Sauce

$2.00

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side BC Dress

$0.50

Side Beer Mustard

$0.50

Side Bourbon Glaze

$1.00

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Chili Sauce

$0.50

Side Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Side Crostinis

$2.00

Side French

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Horseradish

$0.50

Side Mayo

Side PC Sauce

$1.00

Side Pecans

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Relish

$0.50

Side Remoulade

$0.50

Side rice

$1.00

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Taco Chips

$2.00

Side Tartar

$0.50

Split Plate

$10.00

Side Orleans Sc

$3.00

Side Garlic Sc

$3.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Features

Crab Legs

$30.00Out of stock

Shrimp Dinner

$18.00Out of stock

Add 1/2 lb Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

Steak Frites

$20.00

Shrimp Roll

$15.00

TH Shrimp & Grits

$15.00Out of stock

Shrimp Boil

$25.00Out of stock

Cams Boil

$37.00Out of stock

Simply Mac

$11.00

Smoke Mac

$15.00

Nash Mac

$15.00

Bacon Mac

$13.00

Cam's Mac

$24.00Out of stock

1/2 Chix

$19.00

Craw Boil

$20.00Out of stock

Old Bay Dinner

$20.00

1/2 LB Crab Add

$10.00Out of stock

Chix Tacos

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Steak Tacos

$13.00

Cams Tacos

$13.00

Frog Legs

$15.00

Feast

$35.00Out of stock

Ahi Tuna

$15.00

Scallops

$30.00Out of stock

Lobster

$23.00

Surf & Turf

$28.00Out of stock

Short Rib

$32.00Out of stock

Draft Beer

16 oz Bud Light

$3.00

16 oz Miller Lite

$3.00

16 oz Mich Ultra

$3.50

RB Kolsch

$6.00

4$ Draft

$4.00

$5 Draft

$5.00

$5.5 Draft

$5.50

$6 Draft

$6.00

$6.5 Draft

$6.50

$7 Draft

$7.00

$2 Sample

$2.00

$4 Sample

$4.00

Bottle Beer

Angry Orchard Cider

$4.00

Becks N/A

$3.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona

$4.00

Fat Tire

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.00

Coors Banq

$3.00

Busch Light

$2.75

Rolling Rock

$3.50

Stella

$4.25

Signature Cocktails

Garver Lake Monster

$8.00

Fats Hurricane

$8.00

Eddie Ice Tea

$8.00

Eddie Ice Tea Top-shelf

$15.00

Fat Mary

$7.00

Rita Rita

$7.00

Low Country

$8.00

Spiked Lemonade

$8.00

Mule

$8.00

Green Tea Cocktail

$8.00

Martinis

THE Martini

$8.00

Down & Dirty

$8.00

Kate’s Cosmo

$8.00

Laketini

$8.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Chocolate Bliss

$8.00

BC Olives

$0.25

Pineappletini

$8.00

Peachtini

$8.00

House Pours

GL Chard

$8.00

GL Cabernet

$8.00

GL Merlot

$8.00

BTL Chard

$30.00

BTL Cabernet

$30.00

BTL Merlot

$30.00

Wines

GL Toro SB

$9.00Out of stock

GL CGT PG

$9.00

GL St Jul Ries

$9.00

GL KJ Avant

$10.00Out of stock

GL Moscato

$8.00

GL Josh

$11.00

GL KJ VR PN

$10.00

GL Malbec

$10.00

GL SC Cabernet

$10.00

GL Pard PN

$8.50

GL Diss BL

$8.50

GL Slices Cab

$11.00

BTL Toro Sauv Blnc

$34.00Out of stock

BTL CGT PG

$34.00

BTL Josh

$42.00

BTL KJ Avant

$38.00Out of stock

BTL Moscato

$30.00

BTL ST J RIES

$34.00

BTL KJ VR PN

$38.00

BTL Malbec

$38.00

BTL SC Cabernet

$38.00

BTL Pard PN

$32.00

BTL Diss Blnd

$32.00

BTL Slices Cab

$42.00

Daily Drink Features

TUES Hurricane

$7.00

THURS Craft

$4.00

WED House Wines

$6.00

Cocktail Feature

$6.00

Cocktails

3 Wise Men SHOT

$5.00

Amaretto Sour

$5.00

Amaretto Stone Sour

$6.00

B52 SHOT

$5.00

Bahama Mama

$6.00

Baileys and Coffee

$6.00

Baybreeze

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

Chocolate Cake SHOT

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Gimlet Gin

$6.00

Gimlet Vodka

$6.00

Irish Coffee

$6.00

Jager Bomb SHOT

$6.00

Kahlua and Coffee

$6.00

Kahlua and Cream

$6.00

Keoke Coffee

$6.00

Lemon Drop SHOT

$5.00

Long Beach

$8.00

Manhattan

$6.00

Midori Sour

$6.00

Mini Beer SHOT

$5.00

Old Fashioned

$6.00

Red Head Slut SHOT

$5.00

Royal Butt SHOT

$5.00

Rum Runner

$8.00

Rusty Nail

$7.00

Screw Driver

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Smith and Kerns

$6.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.00

Tom Collins

$6.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Whiskey Sour

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

VODKA

Absolut

$6.00

Smirnoff Citrus

$6.00

Absolut Mandarin

$6.00

Absolut Vanilla

$6.00

Belvedere

$6.00

Firefly

$5.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Grey Goose Black Cherry

$8.00Out of stock

Grey Goose Le Melon

$8.00Out of stock

Ketel One

$7.00

Pinnacle Blueberry

$5.00

Pinnacle Choc

$5.00

Pinnacle Raspberry

$5.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$5.00

Smirnoff

$5.00

Stoli

$6.00

Titos

$8.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

DBL FIRE FLY

$8.25

DBL Absolut

$9.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$9.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$9.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$9.00

DBL Absolut Pear

$9.00

DBL Titos

$9.00

DBL Stoli

$9.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.50

DBL Grey Goose Citron

$12.00

DBL Ketel One

$12.00

DBL Belvedere

$13.50

GIN

Bar Gin

$4.00

Beefeater

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$6.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

RUM

Bacardi

$4.50

Bacardi Limon

$4.50

Bar Rum

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Malibu

$5.00

Mt Gay

$5.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Sailor Jerry

$5.00

TEQUILA

Casamigos Blanco

$8.00

Casamigos Reposado

$8.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Silver 1800

$7.00

Termana

$8.00Out of stock

Well Tequila

$4.00

Cazadores Blanco

$6.00

Patron

$8.00

WHISKEY/BOURBON

Bushmills

$5.00

Christian Bros Brandy

$4.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Bullet Rye

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$5.50

Jameson

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.50

JP Wiser

$5.00

JP Wiser Delux

$6.00

Larceny

$6.00

Leadslinger

$7.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Seagram 7

$5.00

Seagram VO

$5.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Skrewball

$6.00

SCOTCH

Bar Scotch

$4.00

Chivas

$5.00

Dewars White

$8.00Out of stock

Glenlevit

$8.00

Johnny Walker Black

$8.00

Oban

$9.00

LIQUEURS/CORDIALS

Amaretto

$4.00

Amaretto Disarano

$7.00

Apple Pucker

$4.00

B and B

$7.00

Baileys

$5.00

Blackberry Brandy

$2.50

Buttershots

$4.00

Chambord

$5.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Frangelico

$5.00

Gran Marnier

$6.00

Hypnotiq

$5.00

Jager

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.00

KiKi

$5.00

Liquor 43

$5.00

Midori

$5.00

Peachtree

$4.00

Southern Comfort

$5.00

N/A BEV

COKE

$2.00+

DIET COKE

$2.00+

SPRITE

$2.00+

COFFEE

$2.00

ICED TEA

$2.00

SWEET TEA

$2.25

FLAVORED TEA

$2.25

LEMONADE

$2.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.00

CHERRY COKE

$2.25+

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.50

MILK

$2.00

ROOT BEER

$3.50Out of stock

WATER

HOT TEA

$2.00

KID MILK

$1.50

KID CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

SODA WATER

$2.00

TONIC WATER

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Btl Beer

AO Cider

$3.00

Blue Moon

$3.00

BL

$2.00

CL

$2.00

Corona

$2.50

All Day

$3.50

Fat Tire

$2.75

Ultra

$2.75

ML

$2.00

6 PK Beer

6 PK AO

$12.00

6 PK BM

$12.00

6 PK BL

$9.00

6 PK CL

$9.00

6 PK CORONA

$11.00

6 PK ALL DAY

$13.00

6 PK FT

$11.50

6 PK ULTRA

$11.50

6 PK ML

$9.00

Cocktails

TG Cosmo

$8.00

TG Laketini

$8.00

TG Key Lime

$8.00

TG Martini

$8.00

TG GLM

$8.00

TG Hurricane

$8.00

TG Eddie Tea

$8.00

TG Fat Mary

$8.00

TG Rita

$8.00

TG Paloma

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25020 May Street, Edwardsburg, IN 49112

Directions

Fat Cam's at Garver Lake image

