Fat Cam's at Garver Lake
1,466 Reviews
$$
25020 May Street
Edwardsburg, IN 49112
Appetizers
Handhelds
Entrées
Sides
Kids Menu
Add-ons
AS MEAL
WITH APPS
Blackened
$1.00
Extra Bayou Sauce
$2.00
Extra S & G Sauce
$2.00
Fried Onions
$1.00
Grilled Onions
$1.00
Mushrooms
$1.00
Side Au Jus
Side Bac Dip SM
$4.00
Side Bacon
$2.00
Side Bal Dress
$0.50
Side Bal Red
$0.50
Side Bayou Sauce
$2.00
Side BBQ
$0.50
Side BC Dress
$0.50
Side Beer Mustard
$0.50
Side Bourbon Glaze
$1.00
Side Caesar
$0.50
Side Chili Sauce
$0.50
Side Cocktail Sauce
$0.50
Side Crostinis
$2.00
Side French
$0.50
Side Honey Mustard
$0.50
Side Horseradish
$0.50
Side Mayo
Side PC Sauce
$1.00
Side Pecans
$0.50
Side Ranch
$0.50
Side Relish
$0.50
Side Remoulade
$0.50
Side rice
$1.00
Side Salsa
$0.50
Side Taco Chips
$2.00
Side Tartar
$0.50
Split Plate
$10.00
Side Orleans Sc
$3.00
Side Garlic Sc
$3.00
Side Gravy
$2.00
Features
Crab Legs
$30.00Out of stock
Shrimp Dinner
$18.00Out of stock
Add 1/2 lb Shrimp
$10.00Out of stock
Steak Frites
$20.00
Shrimp Roll
$15.00
TH Shrimp & Grits
$15.00Out of stock
Shrimp Boil
$25.00Out of stock
Cams Boil
$37.00Out of stock
Simply Mac
$11.00
Smoke Mac
$15.00
Nash Mac
$15.00
Bacon Mac
$13.00
Cam's Mac
$24.00Out of stock
1/2 Chix
$19.00
Craw Boil
$20.00Out of stock
Old Bay Dinner
$20.00
1/2 LB Crab Add
$10.00Out of stock
Chix Tacos
$13.00
Fish Tacos
$13.00
Steak Tacos
$13.00
Cams Tacos
$13.00
Frog Legs
$15.00
Feast
$35.00Out of stock
Ahi Tuna
$15.00
Scallops
$30.00Out of stock
Lobster
$23.00
Surf & Turf
$28.00Out of stock
Short Rib
$32.00Out of stock
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Signature Cocktails
Martinis
House Pours
Wines
GL Toro SB
$9.00Out of stock
GL CGT PG
$9.00
GL St Jul Ries
$9.00
GL KJ Avant
$10.00Out of stock
GL Moscato
$8.00
GL Josh
$11.00
GL KJ VR PN
$10.00
GL Malbec
$10.00
GL SC Cabernet
$10.00
GL Pard PN
$8.50
GL Diss BL
$8.50
GL Slices Cab
$11.00
BTL Toro Sauv Blnc
$34.00Out of stock
BTL CGT PG
$34.00
BTL Josh
$42.00
BTL KJ Avant
$38.00Out of stock
BTL Moscato
$30.00
BTL ST J RIES
$34.00
BTL KJ VR PN
$38.00
BTL Malbec
$38.00
BTL SC Cabernet
$38.00
BTL Pard PN
$32.00
BTL Diss Blnd
$32.00
BTL Slices Cab
$42.00
Daily Drink Features
Cocktails
3 Wise Men SHOT
$5.00
Amaretto Sour
$5.00
Amaretto Stone Sour
$6.00
B52 SHOT
$5.00
Bahama Mama
$6.00
Baileys and Coffee
$6.00
Baybreeze
$6.00
Black Russian
$6.00
Chocolate Cake SHOT
$5.00
Fuzzy Navel
$5.00
Gimlet Gin
$6.00
Gimlet Vodka
$6.00
Irish Coffee
$6.00
Jager Bomb SHOT
$6.00
Kahlua and Coffee
$6.00
Kahlua and Cream
$6.00
Keoke Coffee
$6.00
Lemon Drop SHOT
$5.00
Long Beach
$8.00
Manhattan
$6.00
Midori Sour
$6.00
Mini Beer SHOT
$5.00
Old Fashioned
$6.00
Red Head Slut SHOT
$5.00
Royal Butt SHOT
$5.00
Rum Runner
$8.00
Rusty Nail
$7.00
Screw Driver
$5.00
Sex on the Beach
$8.00
Smith and Kerns
$6.00
Tequila Sunrise
$6.00
Tom Collins
$6.00
Virgin Mary
$5.00
Whiskey Sour
$6.00
White Russian
$6.00
VODKA
Absolut
$6.00
Smirnoff Citrus
$6.00
Absolut Mandarin
$6.00
Absolut Vanilla
$6.00
Belvedere
$6.00
Firefly
$5.00
Grey Goose
$8.00
Grey Goose Black Cherry
$8.00Out of stock
Grey Goose Le Melon
$8.00Out of stock
Ketel One
$7.00
Pinnacle Blueberry
$5.00
Pinnacle Choc
$5.00
Pinnacle Raspberry
$5.00
Pinnacle Whipped
$5.00
Smirnoff
$5.00
Stoli
$6.00
Titos
$8.00
Well Vodka
$4.00
DBL FIRE FLY
$8.25
DBL Absolut
$9.00
DBL Absolut Mandarin
$9.00
DBL Absolut Citron
$9.00
DBL Absolut Vanilla
$9.00
DBL Absolut Pear
$9.00
DBL Titos
$9.00
DBL Stoli
$9.00
DBL Grey Goose
$13.50
DBL Grey Goose Citron
$12.00
DBL Ketel One
$12.00
DBL Belvedere
$13.50
RUM
TEQUILA
WHISKEY/BOURBON
SCOTCH
LIQUEURS/CORDIALS
N/A BEV
Btl Beer
6 PK Beer
Attributes and Amenities
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
25020 May Street, Edwardsburg, IN 49112
Gallery
