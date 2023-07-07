Restaurant header imageView gallery

Fat Cat

520 East Ohio Street

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

MUNCHIES

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$8.99

brandied cranberry | pickled onion | mustard-lime aioli | mint

Loaded Waffle Fries

$11.99

smoked chicken thigh | pickled peppers | bacon-onion jam | house cheese wiz

Big Onion Rings

$11.99

voodoo ranger ipa beer batter | truffled gorgonzola dip | smoked paprika

Pork Wings

$12.99

miso-mustard glaze | cabbage slaw | cilantro | jalapeno

HEALTHIER?

The Front Wedgie

$10.99

iceberg | spicy bleu cheese ranch | crispy mortadella | pickled onion | beefsteak tomato

Pasta Salad

$4.99

ditalini | tomato | cucumber | red onion | red pepper | herb vinaigrette

Fat Cat Slaw

$4.99

red cabbage | pickled carrot | cilantro | jalapeno

YOU'RE CHEESY

Patty Melt

$12.99

marbled rye | pimento cheese spread | bacon-onion jam

My Crispy Bologna

$11.99

mortadella | cheddar cheese | kettle chips | dijonaise | pickled peppers | sourdough

Birria Crunch Wrap

$14.99

braised short rib | oaxaca & smoked cheddar | pickled onions | oven roasted tomato | fritos | tomato au jus

HANDHELDS

You're A Turkey Wrap

$13.99

smoked moroccan turkey | bacon | mayo | arugula | granny smith apple slaw

Buffalo Seitan Nugz Wrap

$13.99

ranch-scented cabbage & celery slaw | pickled carrot

THAT SWEET STUFF

Elvis Split

$9.99

deep fried pb&j uncrustable | candied bacon caramel | brûléed banana

ADD ONS

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Cheese Wiz

$1.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

520 East Ohio Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Directions

